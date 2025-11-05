Because we’re still short-handed lately (due to injuries and illness), our usual Wednesday compilation will be posted tomorrow. In its place, we’re posting the latest compilation of what we call “celebrity non-fatals” (only those in the US).

Incidentally, if you have the time and inclination, we would appreciate it greatly if you would consider joining our global team of researchers. There are a number of countries (including the US) that need coverage ASAP. If you would help us fill those gaps, you would be doing this cause great good, since our “died suddenly” series has (a) saved lives, as readers have reported that friends and/or loved ones have been dissuaded, by our compilations, from getting any further shots; and (b) our work comprises a vast trove of evidence, to be used if and when the authors of this gravest crime in history are finally brought to justice.

If you’re inclined, then, please contact me, so we can arrange to train you for this all-important task.

Thank you.

MCM

A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

Bryant Gumbel’s Wife Shares Message of ‘Gratitude’ After Former ‘Today’ Cohost’s Health Scare

October 22, 2025

Bryant Gumbel’s wife, Hilary Gumbel, is seemingly addressing his recent health scare. The former beloved Today show cohost, 77, was reportedly hospitalized after experiencing a “medical emergency.” However, it appears Bryant is on the mend, with Hilary sharing a positive message on Wednesday, October 22, after the news broke. Bryant was transported from his apartment building in Manhattan to a local hospital after 9 p.m. on Monday, October 20, according to TMZ. The outlet also reported that he was still hospitalized as of Tuesday, with one family member revealing Bryant was “OK.” No further details have been released about his health scare.

Link

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Was Diagnosed with a Brain Aneurysm, Blames Stress from Her Divorce from Kanye West

October 23, 2025

Kim Kardashian is sharing a shocking diagnosis. The 45-year-old mother of four got emotional in a preview teaser clip for the upcoming season of her family’s Hulu reality series, The Kardashians, which aired during the show’s premiere. In the clip, Kim is seen going into an MRI scanner and later tells her family, “There was a little aneurysm.” Older sister, Kourtney Kardashian, looks wide-eyed as she says, “Whoa!” As for the doctor’s reasoning behind the detected aneurysm, Kim told her family, “They were like, ‘Just stress.’ ”he SKIMS founder has plenty of stress in her life as other footage shows her crying over seemingly struggling on a part of her bar exam for law school. However, after revealing the aneurysm, the clip then cuts to a tearful Kim discussing her divorce from ex Kanye “Ye” West, the father of her four children. According to the Mayo Clinic, a brain aneurysm is “a bulge or ballooning in a blood vessel in the brain.” There are multiple types of brain aneurysms with various levels of severity and they are described as “common.” “If the brain aneurysm leaks or ruptures, it causes bleeding in the brain, known as a hemorrhagic stroke,” the Mayo Clinic adds. “Brain aneurysms are common. But most brain aneurysms aren’t serious, especially if they’re small. Most brain aneurysms don’t rupture.”

Link

‘Days of Our Lives’ star Suzanne Rogers diagnosed with Stage II colorectal cancer

October 30, 2025

Soap opera actress Suzanne Rogers revealed this week that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The “Days of Our Lives” actress, who has played Maggie Horton on the show for 52 years, told TV Insider that she was diagnosed with Stage II colorectal cancer after she felt something “wasn’t quite right.” The 82-year-old said that she regularly gets colonoscopies, but her doctor ordered another one. “He said, ‘I want you to have an MRI and I want you to have a PET scan and I’m going to do a biopsy,’” she said her doctor told her. “And the minute he said that I knew that it was something more.” She said the producers also told her to take care of herself and that her role would be there for her when she was healthy enough to return. Rogers completed her treatments at the end of July. “I’m feeling really good,” she told TV Insider. She said the biggest thing she’s struggled with in her recovery is tiredness.

Link

Yankees Legend Darryl Strawberry Posts Photos From Wife’s Hospital Bed Amid ‘Very Challenging’ Times

October 23, 2025

Three-time World Series champion Darryl Strawberry told fans that his wife, Tracy, is ready to come home from the hospital after multiple surgeries and “setbacks” in her battle with cancer. “This really has been some very challenging times for us, but we wanted to thank God for his Grace and Mercy!” Strawberry, 63, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, October 22, alongside a photo of himself by his wife’s side in the hospital. The eight-time All-Star first disclosed in July that Tracy had been diagnosed with “early stage cancer” that would require “major surgeries.” He followed up on October 8, just days after one of her surgeries, which he reported included a “setback.” In the photo, he was smiling alongside Tracy, who was resting in her hospital bed.

No age reported.

Link

WWE legend’s family clarifies health status after heart attack

October 30, 2025

The family of WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda, 67, has stepped in to clarify some online inaccuracies that stated the wrestling legend was in hospice care. “Yes, my uncle Barry did make a comment mentioning that my father is in hospice care while answering a question about our late family member, whom we lost two years ago,” the wrestler’s daughter, Mika Rotunda, said on Facebook Wednesday. “We want to make it clear that he misspoke — not intentionally. My father is not in hospice, but rather in a rehabilitation center.” The health scare began after Rotunda suffered a “massive” heart attack on Sept. 20. According to his daughter, Rotunda was in a coma for a week and was hospitalized for over a month, according to his daughter. He has now transitioned to a rehabilitation center.

Link

Major League Fishing VP, Kathy Fennel, diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

October 31, 2025

BENTON, Ky. — Major League Fishing’s Executive Vice President and General Manager, Kathy Fennel, has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer and will take a leave of absence from the organization as she pursues treatment. “This all transpired very quickly, and I’m still processing the diagnosis, but what I know for certain is that I will fight, and that I am loved,” Fennel said. “The outpouring of support I’ve already received is overwhelming. Our team at Major League Fishing is the best in the world, and they will continue to provide the highest level of service to our anglers, sponsors and fans as I work toward defeating this indiscriminate disease.”

No age reported.

Link

Miss USA Contestant with Alopecia Ditches Her Wig in Stand Out Moment from Pageant Preliminary Round

October 23, 2025

Las Vegas, NV - Miss Nevada USA Mary Sickler made a big statement during Miss USA preliminaries on Wednesday, Oct. 22, when she ditched her wig on stage. The pageant contestant was diagnosed with alopecia in December 2024, but she didn’t disclose her condition until after she won the state title this July. Sickler, 22, revealed that she lost all of her hair in a series of Instagram videos.

Link

MSNBC President Rebecca Kutler Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis

October 15, 2025

Rebecca Kutler, president of the news network MSNBC, announced she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in a call with staff on Oct. 15. Kutler, 46, told staff she will undergo surgery next month and shared that her prognosis was good.

Link