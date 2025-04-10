Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

‘Today’ host Sheinelle Jones’ book release date postponed after she steps away from show to cope with ‘family matter’

March 25, 2025

Today host Sheinelle Jones has postponed her upcoming book’s release date as the takes time off to deal with a personal issue, The U.S. Sun can report. Sheinelle, 46, has not appeared on Today since before Christmas, and in January told concerned fans she was taking time off to cope with a “family health matter.” She has remained away from TV, and has not posted to social media since her statement. She revealed the book would be released on April 15. But now, the book’s release date is scheduled for October 21, according to publisher Penguin Random House. On January 15, Sheinelle addressed her fans in an Instagram post, stating: “I want to share with you that I’m taking time to deal with a family health matter. Sheinelle has three children: Kayin, 12, and twins, Clara and Uche, 12, with her husband, Uche Ojeh. A source told People that the health issue does not concern Sheinelle or her kids.

Rapper The Game postpones concert hours before performance after his body took a toll

March 25, 2025

The Game postponed a show hours before having to get on stage. The rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Terrell Taylor [45], has been touring Europe, with his most recent show taking place in Paris. Ahead of his show in Ireland, The Game decided to cancel the concert last minute and postponed the show to April 9. He posted a video on Instagram explaining to his fans what was going on. The Game said: "This video is for my fans in Dublin, I was supposed to be with there with y'all today, killing the show tonight, but all these different climate changes and the toll that the tour's been taking on my body, it's been draining. I've been fighting the flu. I lost my voice a few days ago when I was in Manchester. I fought through the Manchester show with no voice. Did the same thing in London — killed both of those shows." He added: "Last night, if anybody was in Paris and they seen the show, we put on a hell of a show, we went out there again with no voice, but we got it done."

Damian Lillard injury: Bucks star out indefinitely with deep vein thrombosis in right calf

March 25, 2025

Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in his right calf, the team announced on Tuesday. He has been ruled out indefinitely and has been put on blood-thinning medication, which the Bucks say has stabilized the DVT as he begins the process for "a healthy return to play." Doctors have indicated that his situation is very unlikely to occur again. Lillard is the second NBA All-Star to be diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis this season, joining Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama was ruled out for the season on Feb. 20. Lillard, 34, has missed the Bucks' last three games, including being listed as out with a right calf strain for Monday night's loss to the Suns.

USA baseball star suffering from horrifying illness with body 'eating itself'

March 24, 2025

Mookie Betts [32], the star player for Major League Baseball's LA Dodgers, claims a mystery illness has caused his weight to plummet as his body 'eats itself'. The eight-time MLB All-Star was unable to participate in the recent MLB Tokyo Series due to the illness. It led him to miss the doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs. Betts, the former Boston Red Sox ace, has been grappling with the mystery illness since March 10. He has struggled to keep solid food down for a fortnight. Having entered spring training at a listed weight of 175 pounds, the Dodgers' star is now down to 157. He was sent home early from Tokyo and then looked set to play in the Dodgers Freeway Series exhibition match against the Los Angeles Angels on Sunday. "Two days before Tokyo, two days before Tokyo," Betts shared reports the Mirror US. "Didn't get to play the last game, so, got on the plane, I thought I would at least give myself a couple of days to kind of heal. "Then the plane ride was brutal. That was one of the worst plane rides I've ever had. Got there, got one workout in, that was a really bad trip in Tokyo."

Former TNA Wrestler Shares The Very Concerning Medical Reason He Is Being Forced To Retire

March 20, 2025

Former TNA wrestler Homicide previously announced that his match at Thursday night’s Outlaw Wrestling show in Brooklyn, New York, would be his final bout. This was quite a surprise, as while he isn’t getting any younger, wrestlers rarely step away from the ring unless forced. And now, in sad news, Homicide, real name Nelson Erazo, has worryingly revealed on Facebook that doctors have found a cyst in his brain that is impacting both his speech and vision. Still, he remains optimistic, adding, “ This not a goodbye. This is I see you later. “ 47-year-old Homicide broke into the business in 1994, and after establishing himself on the New York and New Jersey indie scenes over the next eight years, he would receive his big break with Ring of Honor in 2002, which eventually saw him win their World Championship.

UNITED KINGDOM

King Charles taken to hospital after suffering side effects of cancer treatment as he pulls out of royal engagements

March 27, 2025

King Charles has been taken to hospital after suffering side effects from his cancer treatment, Buckingham Palace has confirmed. The monarch, 76, is now back at Clarence House after he visited hospital on Thursday afternoon. Buckingham Palace confirmed Charles experienced “temporary side effects” from his cancer treatment, and he has now pulled out of a string of engagements set for Friday. Sources says this trip was not unexpected and that his treatment is heading in the right direction.

Rising band The Lilacs postpone tour as guitarist is diagnosed with testicular cancer

March 27, 2025

Rising indie band The Lilacs have postponed their UK headline tour due to guitarist Sam Birchall being diagnosed with testicular cancer. The Wigan musician has been left in "huge shock" after learning he has the disease that claimed the life of his mum, with the band evening naming themselves after the treatment facility The Lilac Centre.

Chloe Brockett 'is rushed to hospital by boyfriend Jack Fincham after terrifying health scare'

March 20, 2025

Chloe Brockett was reportedly rushed to hospital by her boyfriend Jack Fincham after suffering an asthma attack. The TOWIE star, 24, was taken to hospital by Jack, 33, after she complained of feeling unwell and he is said to have stayed by her side all night. Chloe recently told how she had been feeling unwell, particularly after Jack was freed on bail for a dog attack. A source told The Sun: 'Everyone knows about the stress of Jack's court case but behind the scenes Chloe has been ill for months. She's been cancelling work commitments and not seeing friends. Last night she had a bad turn and ended up in hospital with a severe asthma attack. She's always had asthma but it's usually under control then last night she was struggling to breathe.'

Triathlon star Fenella Langridge’s 2025 season in doubt following shock health diagnosis

March 14, 2025

It has been a difficult past 12 months for British triathlon talent Fenella Langridge and her latest result was a DNF at Ironman New Zealand two weeks ago. The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) world number 43 was a regular contender in full-distance racing up until the 2024 season. Last year, however, she was unable to attain the performances she was accustomed too, putting it down to fatigue. Further issues in the off-season forced the 33-year-old to seek medical counsel as her power output, particularly on the bike and run, continued to dwindle. “I couldn’t run up hills without my leg almost collapsing underneath me. The pain moved around my leg, it’s really difficult to explain, and it was only when I started to do slightly harder work where I could feel these symptoms, and it was really confusing. We then went to New Zealand, but unfortunately the symptoms still didn’t go away, so we then decided to go see a sports doctor to seek a different opinion. They gave us the diagnosis we weren’t expecting to hear. I have been diagnosed with External Iliac Artery Endofibrosis.” External Iliac Artery Endofibrosis (EIAE) is a rare condition that affects otherwise healthy individuals. It’s a condition that usually affects professional cyclists, but cases have been reported in other groups of endurance athletes.

IRELAND

Rock frontman was in coma for 2 months after medical emergency earlier this year

March 29, 2025

Just more than two months after abruptly announcing it was cancelling all of its 2025 tour dates as frontman Dave King [63] battled “a very serious health condition,” fans of Flogging Molly are finally getting more details about what was going on. And, well … it does in fact sound as though King was in a very serious situation. His wife and bandmate, Bridget Regan, shared the details on the band’s Instagram page. “I’ve wanted to reach out for some time, but it was necessary to wait until we were safely out of the woods first,” the post read. “On January 24th, Dave suffered a brain hemorrhage and underwent two subsequent surgeries to save his life. He then spent two weeks in a coma, followed by varying stages of treatment and recovery. On February 28th he underwent yet another surgery and I now feel confident we are on the other side of this.” “The road ahead is uncertain but we, as ever, will roll with the punches and hope to see you all in the near future,” she wrote. “I’d like to thank Dave’s neurosurgeon, Mr. Kieron Sweeney and his amazing team at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin. Thank you. Thank you for saving my husband’s life.”

FRANCE

Christophe Laporte misses out on cobbled Classics due to cytomegalovirus

March 27, 2025

While the likes of Wout van Aert, Tiesj Benoot, Dylan van Baarle, and Matteo Jorgenson will be leading the charge for Visma-Lease a Bike over the coming weeks, their teammate Christophe Laporte [32] will be absent. The Frenchman, who won Gent-Wevelgem and the Dwars door Vlaanderen two years ago, has yet to race in 2025 and remains out of action indefinitely after falling ill with cytomegalovirus. Last spring, stomach problems and a fever forced him to abandon Milan-San Remo. The illness lingered through March, meaning he missed the Flanders Classics, only returning for a 25th place finish at Paris-Roubaix. "This is the second year in a row that I have to sit out this period, and that's really frustrating. It feels strange. At the same time, I've come to terms with the situation – the only thing I can do now is rest and wait until I get better."

