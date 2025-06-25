News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Al's avatar
Al
21h

I'm always amused by the chicks with the "plumped" lips. "Hey! Lady! I can see your teeth!" I wonder how often they "dribble" at cocktail parties... And... one can't help but wonder what role the botulinum toxin plays in their health "challenges" as well.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
HorizonD7's avatar
HorizonD7
1d

I am surprised to read that Kristi Noem supposedly got real, potentially toxic Covid injections. I still suspect that many connected, influential, wealthy people got the message to avoid the real injections but publicly say that they got "vaccinated" to cooperate with those in positions of real power.

I suspect that the message also came through that they should ignore any mention or reporting of Covid Frankenshot injuries.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture