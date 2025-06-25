Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem taken to hospital after an allergic reaction

June 18, 2025

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem [53] was taken to the hospital Tuesday after she suffered an allergic reaction. “Secretary Noem had an allergic reaction. She was transported to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. She is alert and recovering," Department of Homeland Security spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement. Noem [53] was released later that night, McLaughlin said.

Researcher's Note – Noem Confirms She Is Fully Vaccinated [sic] And Says She Never Contracted COVID

Country music icon rushed to hospital after frighteningly slurring his words mid-concert

June 23, 2025

Country music star Ronnie McDowell was rushed to the hospital after suffering a mini-stroke during his concert Saturday, Page Six can confirm. “He is doing much better today. We did find out that he had a mini stroke,” his rep told Page Six in a statement Monday. “They are going to run some more test[s] today before he heads back to Nashville,” the spokesperson added. The “Older Women” singer was performing at the Summer Solstice Music Festival in Oley, Penn., Saturday when his speech started to slur. His tour manager told Nashville, Tenn., radio station WKRN that the 75-year-old musician was “not making sense” after getting through “three or four songs” on the setlist. His manager reportedly pulled McDowell offstage to ask him if he was feeling alright — to which the artist replied “No.” McDowell thought he might be having a stroke, and his manager immediately took him to seek medical attention. Hours later, Tyler gave fans a second update, sharing that he and his family are making his father as comfortable as possible amid the health scare.

Battle rapper T-Rex suffers seizure mid-battle during live showdown onstage

June 23, 2025

A veteran US freestyle rapper has suffered a medical emergency while in the middle of a rap battle. T-Rex – real name Randy Sullivan [38] – was freestyling against his opponent Geechi Gotti at the Ultimate Rap Battle’s NOME 15 event at the Gramercy Theatre in New York when he collapsed and appeared to have a seizure live on stage. In a clip going viral on social media, the Harlem battle rap legend – who was headlining the event on Sunday – was midway through the first round when he abruptly fell to the floor and began to convulse. His collapse caused panic among his crew, who tried to pull the rapper back up before urging each other to “turn him on his side”. Paramedics soon arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital, with rap media outlet Let’s Talk Battle Rap providing an update from the event. “Rex was conscious before the Paramedics left to the hospital,” they tweeted. According to TMZ, New York is currently experiencing a heatwave and many suspect T-Rex could have suffered from heat stroke after he was reportedly seen begging for a bottle of water before his battle began.

Local morning radio show host Bob Rose in recovery after suffering heart attack

June 19, 2025

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A local celebrity is in recovery after suffering a heart attack on Monday. For the last 23 years, 97.3 The Sky morning radio host Bob Rose has followed the same routine: wake up at 3:00 a.m., head to the station to prepare for his show by 4:30 a.m., and hit the air at 6:00 a.m. However, on Monday, towards the end of his show, Rose noticed something was wrong. “And the next morning I’m at work, and coming toward the end of the show, and all of a sudden it starts, a pain in the chest I don’t even know how to describe. Heaving and heavy and straining, I literally was going to pass out, and I got on the ground and broke into a huge sweat. I said, ‘Could you call that ambulance,’ and the folks from Alachua County Fire Rescue came, and they were awesome,” Bob Rose, host of the Bob Rose Show, shared. Rose says he feels “blessed” for the medical care he received, and thanks the staff at North Florida Hospital for providing the surgery that saved his life. “A cardiologist came in the next morning and said, ‘we gotta take you upstairs and get you on the board right now,’ so they did a cardiac cath procedure and that’s when they put the stent in. The stent is designed to open up the artery that was 100% occluded, meaning it was completely blocked. The stent is designed to hold that artery open, and they said it was successful.”

Olympic Weightlifter Mattie Rogers Suffers Mini-Stroke During Training

June 23, 2025

Mattie Rogers, 29, is an American Olympic weightlifter and four-time silver medalist at the World Weightlifting Championships. She holds U.S. records in the snatch, clean & jerk, and total in the 76 kg category and competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 87 kg class. On Friday, as she was preparing for the 2025 USAW National Championships, Rogers suffered a transient ischemic attack (TIA) during training. It is also commonly called a mini-stroke. Rogers shared the news on Sunday via Instagram stories. “I had a TIA (mini stroke) in training Friday & spent the weekend in the hospital getting tests and what not. While I’m still awaiting answers, luckily I don’t really have any deficits lingering and am feeling mostly normal today,” shared Rogers from her hospital.

Rogers’ news comes just two weeks after it was revealed that Bayley Martin shared he was withdrawn from Torian Pro due to a “mini heart attack”. Following that episode Martin began to question whether the COVID vaccine played a part in his heart condition. And just like Martin, many will likely be asking the same question about Rogers. Back on May 29, 2021, Rogers spoke about her second COVID vaccine [sic] shot on X. Her tweet read, “Okay second shot of vaccine [sic] is no joke wtf am I dead”.

Roman Josi diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS) after being concussed by Sam Bennett hit

June 17, 2025

The Nashville Predators saw star defenseman Roman Josi [35] play just 53 games during the 2024-25 season due to injury. Josi was knocked out of action in a February 25 game against the Florida Panthers when Panthers center Sam Bennett drove the Swiss blueliner’s head into the glass behind Nashville’s net. According to Josi, in an interview with Swiss news outlet Blick, the Bennett hit left him with a concussion and led to his recent diagnosis of postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). Josi received the POTS diagnosis after going in for a concussion-related checkup in Denver. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) defines POTS as part of a group of disorders that feature “orthostatic intolerance,” which, in layman’s terms, refers to symptoms that occur when a person stands up and can be relieved by lying down. Symptoms of orthostatic intolerance, including dizziness or fainting, are triggered because not enough blood flows back to the heart when a person moves from a lying-down or seated position to an upright position. Other symptoms, per NINDS, may include a rapid heartbeat, fatigue, headaches, vision problems, leg weakness, chest pain or other discomfort, sleep disturbances, digestive issues, shortness of breath, difficulty concentrating, and reduced exercise tolerance.

Researcher's Note – Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome can be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine [sic] Post Marketing Experience Report under: Appendix 1. List of adverse events of special interest: Link NHL announces that all but 4 players are vaccinated [sic]: Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Gordon Murray Reveals He Was Diagnosed with Cancer in 2024

June 23, 2025

Gordon Murray, the legendary designer behind the McLaren F1 and decades of Formula 1 racing cars for both McLaren and Brabham, has revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer last year. As the 79-year-old racing hero admitted in a wide-reaching interview with the Telegraph brought to broader attention by PlanetF1, he was diagnosed with adenocarcinoma in early 2024 and underwent a surgery to address the problem in July of last year. So far, the treatment and surgery pair seem to have worked; Murray says he has lingering side effects, and for the moment he has to be fed via tube, but he is back to working long days just as he was before the diagnosis. Murray is still active as a designer, now building cars for his own company Gordon Murray Automotive.

TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan reveals stage four cancer

June 23, 2025

TV presenter Dermot Murnaghan has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer. The former ITV, BBC and Sky News journalist, 67, said he was "responding positively" to treatment and was "feeling well". "I'm fortunate to have a simply outstanding medical team looking after me, who I can't thank enough - they are administering the best possible care with expertise, compassion and sensitivity," he wrote on X.

JLS star rushed to hospital in back of ambulance during medical emergency

June 20, 2025

JLS star Aston Merrygold has been rushed to hospital in the back of an ambulance. The former X Factor star, 37, shared worrying pictures on his social media, which showed him optimistically sticking his thumb up while on a stretcher in an ambulance, with a drip seemingly attached to his hand. Aston – who found fame in the 00s boyband with JF Gill, Marvin Humes, and Oritsé Williams – said it had ‘been an interesting 13hrs’ but didn’t reveal what caused his hospitalisation.

Louis Tomlinson’s Sister Lottie Reveals She Underwent Emergency Surgery After Falling Ill During Flight

June 19, 2025

Louis Tomlinson's sister, Lottie Tomlinson, is on the mend after suffering a health scare that led to her having to undergo emergency surgery. On Thursday, June 19, Lottie, 26, revealed via her Instagram Stories that she began feeling unwell while flying to Abu Dhabi. “Long story short, I went to the doctor and they put me on a drip,” Lottie explained. “But it wasn’t helping the stomach pains. So they sent me to hospital, where I discovered that I had appendicitis. So it needed surgery straight away,” Lottie told her followers. “So last night I had surgery to remove my appendix, and it all went well.”

Researcher's Note – Appendicitis as a possible safety signal for the COVID-19 “vaccines”: Appendicitis has been suggested as an adverse event of special interest post-vaccination [sic] against COVID-19 after a numerical increase in the vaccine [sic] arm of a clinical trial: Link An Israeli team have done a good study on vaccine [sic] side effects. They found 40% increased risk of Appendicitis 42 days post vax [sic]: Link

FRANCE

Real Madrid Issue Kylian Mbappe Statement After Hospitalization

June 19, 2025

Real Madrid has confirmed Kylian Mbappé is now discharged from hospital after being diagnosed with gastroenteritis. Mbappé’s problem was initially described as a fever but Madrid later confirmed the France forward was undergoing treatment for gastroenteritis in hospital. A further update several hours after then explained that Mbappé is out of hospital but will continue to be treated. Unfortunately, Mbappé showed little signs of recovering naturally and so the decision was made to transfer the 26-year-old to hospital for further treatment. “He’s been in a bad way the last two days,” manager Xabi Alonso admitted after the Al Hilal draw. “He’s been dealing with a serious viral infection.”

Researcher's Note – Vasculitis gastrointestinal can be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer's Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine Post Marketing Experience Report under: Appendix 1. List of adverse events of special interest: Link Kylian Mbappé has had the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] ahead of the EUROs” 💉: Link

ALBANIA

Actress Ana Lika recounts the difficult period after losing her mother: I was diagnosed with a form of epilepsy...

June 20, 2025

Renowned Albanian actress Ana Lika has shared a rare and touching story about one of the most difficult periods of her life. After losing her mother [Dec 2023, 49, diagnosed with breast cancer just two months prior], Ana Lika has revealed that she faced a serious health and emotional crisis, which coincided with the time she learned that she would become a mother. "After my mother's death, I was diagnosed with a neurological problem, a form of epilepsy," Ana said on the show "Mam," adding that she had experienced an epileptic seizure for the first time during her daughter's first checkup. "While doing the ultrasound, I had a crisis. I was afraid to show that I was sick. Not because I felt sorry for myself, but because I didn't want my daughter to have an incompetent mother," she said. Due to medication treatment, the actress says she made the decision not to breastfeed her daughter Marvel.

No age reported.

INDIA

Salman Khan Reveals Brain Aneurysm, AV Malformation Diagnosis: "Even After This, I'm Still Working"

June 22, 2025

New Delhi - Salman Khan [59] recently returned to The Great Indian Kapil Show as the first guest of the new season. Dismissing recent speculation about his health, the actor appeared physically fit, but revealed during the episode that he continues to deal with multiple serious medical conditions. “I'm out here breaking my bones every day - ribs are fractured, I'm working despite having trigeminal neuralgia, there's an aneurysm in the brain, yet I'm still working. There's also an AV malformation, and still, I'm carrying on," he said.

Researcher's Note – Salman Khan receives second dose of Covid-19 vaccine [sic]: Link Salman Khan campaigns against Covid vaccine [sic] hesitancy, urges all to get vaccinated [sic]: Link

CHINA

Ma Jingtao Collapses During Livestream After Performing At Hangzhou Theme Park

June 23, 2025

Taiwanese actor Ma Jingtao aka Steve Ma left viewers in shock after he suddenly collapsed during a livestream he was hosting on Saturday (June 21). The 63-year-old was in Hangzhou dressed as Zhang Wuji, the iconic character he played in the 1994 martial arts drama The Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre. Livestream organisers claimed that the actor fainted due to low blood sugar levels and has since recovered. Jingtao’s team has yet to make an official statement. The incident quickly sparked concern online, with fans worrying about Jingtao’s health. “He didn’t look right during the livestream and just when I thought that, he collapsed,” read a comment. It was then revealed that before the livestream, Jintao was performing at the Songcheng Theme Park dressed in a similar outfit, reenacting scenes from The Heavenly Sword and Dragon Slaying Sabre. This isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about Jingtao’s health. In 2023, netizens speculated whether he had suffered a stroke after he appeared with a notable “facial droop” during a public appearance.

