As Celia Farber notes passingly in this eulogy, I too knew Kristina, regarding her as both a friend and ally in the endless fight to pierce the global fog of propaganda with shafts of truth. She will be greatly missed.

To those who haven’t read them, I strongly recommend her books Into the Buzzsaw: Leading Journalists Expose the Myth of a Free Press, and Feet to the Fire: The Media After 9/11.