Kristina Borjesson, R.I.P.
Let us now praise a journalistic hero, who—against all odds, and at great personal cost—told the truth about what really happened to TWA 800 on July 17, 1996
As Celia Farber notes passingly in this eulogy, I too knew Kristina, regarding her as both a friend and ally in the endless fight to pierce the global fog of propaganda with shafts of truth. She will be greatly missed.
To those who haven’t read them, I strongly recommend her books Into the Buzzsaw: Leading Journalists Expose the Myth of a Free Press, and Feet to the Fire: The Media After 9/11.
One of the commenters on Celia's substack provided this link regarding Kristina's work on TWA 800, which I think many will find interesting. https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2013/07/27/twa-flight-800-and-911/
(Celia Farber) "...Kristina Borjesson, Who Broke The Truth About TWA 800, And Was Exiled From CBS And The Profession Because Of it" — a badge of honour if ever there was!
Rest in peace.