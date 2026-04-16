A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Cancelations

UNITED STATES

April 8, 2026

Fans of Lady Gaga [40] still hoping to catch her in concert might need to start worrying. In a series of Instagram stories (captured by People), she said that she unfortunately had to cancel her final show at the Bell Center in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. All of it stems from a respiratory infection that she’d been desperately attempting to remedy on her own. However, with the doctor’s advice, she made the difficult decision to cancel. “I’m so sorry to share that I’m unable to perform tonight and have to cancel the show. I’ve been fighting a respiratory infection for the past few days and doing everything I can to rest and recover, but it’s gotten worse,” Lady Gaga shared in a statement. My doctor has strongly advised me not to perform today, and to be honest, I don’t think I could give you the quality of a performance today that you deserve.”

Researcher’s note: Lady Gaga encouraged COVID “vaccine” uptake, and curated the 2020 online event, “Together at Home”, which raised funds for “vaccine” development and encouraged the world to follow public health directives. https://www.borgenmagazine.com/lady-gaga-and-covid-19/#:~:text=Lady Gaga helped raise $127.9,COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

April 7, 2026

A Texas meteorologist is fighting a very rare and aggressive form of kidney cancer, she revealed over the weekend. KRIS-6’s Diamond Dickson, 28, made her diagnosis known to viewers in a self-filmed social media video Saturday after disappearing from TV screens in December. Dickson revealed that she was diagnosed in February with what she framed as ‘the most deadly kidney cancer someone can have.’ Doctors told her the chances of survival are ‘low’ and that there is ‘technically no cure’, she recalled. ‘What I thought was a severe kidney infection turned out not to be. Doctors here are calling me a rare/unicorn case because I’m healthy, eat well, and work out, but I still have rare symptoms,’ Dickson wrote at the time, still without a diagnosis. ‘I was barely walking on my own from how intense the pain was,’ she wrote. Dickson is now undergoing chemotherapy and is slated for kidney removal surgery, according to her update. Dickson joined the NBC affiliate KRIS-6 from Dallas’s Good Morning Texas in 2024. She also served as a morning anchor for 15 ABC’s Midday show and 25 News KXXV. She also reiterated warnings to other to keep tabs on their health. ‘Since my cancer is so aggressive, time really mattered in my case,’ she added.

Researcher’s note – Casts and crews on productions will have to show proof of COVID booster [sic] shots under updated guidelines: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/casts-and-crews-on-productions-will-have-to-show-proof-of-covid-booster-shoots-under-updated-guidelines/

April 7, 2026

Wasatch County [Utah] Council Chair Karl McMillan announced his resignation last week, citing “cancer problems.” He will now be focusing his efforts on palliative care, a holistic approach meant to improve the quality of life of patients with serious diseases like cancer. The Republican has occupied the seat since 2023 and previously served one term on the Wasatch County Planning Commission.

No age reported.

CANADA

February 13, 2026

Bad news for TW Classic fans: the one-day festival in Werchter [Belgium] will not take place this year. Headliner Bryan Adams will be unable to perform due to an urgent medical procedure involving an “essential” band member. The organizers see no way to find a suitable replacement in the short term and are therefore canceling this edition. The organizers are keeping quiet about the identity of the band member who needs surgery. It’s also unclear whether it’s the Canadian rocker himself.

UNITED KINGDOM (2)

February 16, 2026

Rock band The Enemy have been forced to cancel a string of gigs after a “medical emergency” as they issue an apology to their fans. The group have revealed that their Glasgow and Edinburgh shows for tonight and Tuesday have been cancelled. Taking to Instagram to share the news, their management posted a statement on their behalf. It read: “Due to a family medical emergency within the band, they have had to rush back home and both tonight’s show at King Tut’s Glasgow and tomorrow night at The Caves Edinburgh have been cancelled.”

February 11, 2026

Country music singer Lisa McHugh [33] has been forced to postpone her return to the stage. Posting on social media she said: “I was admitted to hospital a couple of days ago with sepsis.” The singer was meant to be performing on Thursday night for the first time since she was diagnosed with functional neurological disorder (FND) in 2025. She said she was “disappointed” at not being able to perform alongside Nathan Carter at the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny. She thanked everyone for their continued support, saying: “I can’t wait to see you all very soon. It truly means the world. Looks like my New Year is starting in March instead,” she added.

Researcher’s note - Pregnant Lisa McHugh opens up about her ‘scary’ battle with Covid-19: The 33-year-old confessed she was “totally floored” by the virus, and said: “I hate to think what would have happened me if I wasn’t doubly vaccinated [sic].” Link

GERMANY

January 13, 2026

Torsten Sträter (59) has to cancel numerous performances of his tour “Mach mal das große Licht an (Turn on the Main Light)”. The comedian’s management announced this on his website. More than 20 dates within three months are affected. The reason for the cancellations is an “illness“ that requires a “long-term recovery phase”. The specific illness was not disclosed in detail. “The management asks that the artist’s privacy be respected and requests that further inquiries be refrained from”, it continues.

Researcher’s note - Torsten Strater actively promoted COVID “vaccination”. On November 14, 2021, he tweeted: “Hello, I’m Torsten Sträter. Comedian. I’m vaccinated. Three times. And I have a needle phobia, you monkeys”: Link

BELGIUM

April 11, 2026

Mauro Pawlowski (54), guitarist for dEUS, has Alzheimer’s disease. He revealed this in De Morgen. Last year, he was unable to participate in the band’s tour due to health issues. Shortly thereafter, the diagnosis came. After Pawlowski announced last summer that he would not be able to join dEUS on tour, he underwent a thorough medical examination. Not long after—in the autumn--he was told that he suffers from Alzheimer’s. It was a heavy blow for the guitarist. “It’s intense. I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know if I should be anxious,” he admits in an interview with De Morgen. “I don’t feel it, you know? It’s difficult. But for the people around me, it is harder—worse-than it is for me.” For his wife, Sigrid, it came as a “shock,” he says. His mother went into denial, as Pawlowski’s father had also passed away due to the effects of dementia. “That is why my mom initially refused to believe that I have Alzheimer’s. She had an incredibly hard time coming to terms with it.” As to whether he will still be able to take the stage, he leaves the matter open. Playing chords is still manageable, but remembering lyrics is becoming more difficult, he explains. In an enigmatic video on his social media, however, he still offers fans a glimmer of hope. “We will carry on,” is the message there. It is certain that new music is on the way soon, based on songs he had already recorded over the past few years but which had not yet been released.

ITALY

April 12, 2026

Moments of intense drama unfolded today at the “Corrent” sports ground in Carcare. During the match between Carcarese and Arenzano—with ten minutes remaining in the first half--the match official, Paolo Trabucco [25] of the Chiavari section, fell ill on the pitch, complaining of severe chest pain. The team doctor for the home side intervened immediately; acting out of an abundance of caution and as a purely precautionary measure, he requested the use of a defibrillator. Fortunately, the life-saving device proved unnecessary. The referee remained alert and conscious throughout the emergency response. Medical personnel, arriving swiftly at the scene, stabilized the official before transporting him by ambulance to the hospital for necessary clinical examinations. Given the gravity of the situation and the shock felt by those present, the officiating crew and the two clubs decided to suspend the match. The game has therefore been officially postponed to a date yet to be determined. The entire Ligurian sports community has rallied around the match official, wishing him a speedy recovery and a quick return to the pitch.