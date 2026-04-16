News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
8h

Lifestyles of the Rich and Shameless are coming to abrupt endings. How is that working out for all of you? I bet you were encouraging the injection, and because of your status or fame, many followed you to the slaughterhouse.

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Rhiannon's avatar
Rhiannon
8h

Any questions being asked? Any connections being made?

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