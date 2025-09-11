A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Mayhem indeed: Lady Gaga forced to postpone show

September 4, 2025

Lady Gaga was forced to cancel a show barely an hour before hitting the stage – as she issued an emotional apology to gutted fans. The Born This Way singer has embarked on her Mayhem Ball Tour, and it seems it was an apt title after she had to pull out of performing on Wednesday night. Barely an hour before she was due on stage in Miami, the 39-year-old shared a message on her Instagram Stories saying that she had no choice but to cancel the concert. “During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained and both my doctor and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses. I want to be hardcore and just push through this for you but I don’t want to risk long-term or permanent damage to my vocal cords.”

Researcher’s note - Lady Gaga “Double vaxed + boosted [sic]…don’t 4get to still wear a mask this sh*ts contagious 💋☠️,” the “Born This Way” songstress shared a selfie with her N95 face mask in January 2022: Link

Link

Cabaret to close on Broadway nearly a month early after Billy Porter pulls out due to illness

September 7, 2025

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club is cutting its Broadway run short after star Billy Porter [55] pulled out of the show to recover from sepsis. The Tony Award–winning revival of the classic John Kander and Fred Ebb musical will take its final bow at the August Wilson Theatre on Sunday, Sept. 21, wrapping up a run that spans 592 performances and 18 previews since beginning in April 2024. The production was originally slated to conclude on Oct. 19. Porter, who has been starring as the Emcee since July 22, is recovering from a “serious case of sepsis,” according to the musical’s producers. “His doctors are confident that he will make a full recovery but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” read a statement shared to the show’s official Instagram page. News of Cabaret closing comes after the show’s grosses recently entered a slump, with capacity falling to below 70 percent. This was especially dire considering the immersive production had a reported budget of $26 million, much of which was used to renovate the theater and create the Kit Kat Club ambience.

Researcher’s Note – In 2020, Porter joined Global Goal: Unite for Our Future campaign, calling on world leaders to address vaccine [sic] disparities by committing the billions of dollars needed to ensure that COVID-19 testing, treatments, and vaccines [sic] are available to everyone, everywhere: Link

Link

Dion cancels Eurovision appearance due to health issue

September 4, 2025

Céline Dion was forced to withdraw from a planned surprise performance at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Switzerland.

The Canadian singer, 57, has been battling stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition that causes severe muscle spasms and mobility problems. She had been expected to perform Ne Partez Pas Sans Moi, the song that won Eurovision for Switzerland in 1988.

French newspaper Le Parisien reported Dion was in Basel for the event but suffered a medical episode before taking the stage. Her appearance had been kept secret, though speculation grew when presenter Graham Norton hinted at her involvement during the live broadcast.

https://www.msn.com/en-ca/health/other/dion-cancels-eurovision-appearance-due-to-health-issue/ar-AA1LTlQ8

MEXICO

Alejandro Fernández concert in El Paso on 2025 tour rescheduled for October

September 8, 2025

The concert by Mexican music icon Alejandro Fernández [54] scheduled to take place on Sunday, Sept. 7, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso has been rescheduled to Oct. 19 due to illness. Fernández posted on social media that he is dealing with an illness requiring doctor-ordered rest causing him to postpone two concerts in Texas that had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, Sept. 6, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth and Sunday’s show in El Paso.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Ian McKellen forced to cancel film premiere appearance after doctors' warning

September 9, 2025

Sir Ian McKellen has been forced to withdraw from the international premiere of his latest film The Christophers on the advice of doctors.

The celebrated actor, 86, had been due to attend the Toronto Film Festival for the unveiling of the Steven Soderbergh-directed black comedy but instead recorded a pre-taped message for the event.

As reported by the Daily Mail, McKellen told the outlet his “medical advisers” advised him not to fly, adding “Better safe than sorry”.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/music/news/ian-mckellen-forced-to-cancel-film-premiere-appearance-after-doctors-warning/ar-AA1MbXSV

One year ago:

Sir Ian McKellen Is 'Pain-Free' After Stage Fall, But Still Dealing with It 'Emotionally'; 'I Felt Ashamed'

September 3, 2024

https://people.com/sir-ian-mckellen-dealing-with-stage-fall-emotionally-8705356

McKellen’s “vaccination” in December of 2020:

AUSTRALIA

Drag Race star Maxi Shield shares cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m a tough old bird’

September 3, 2025

Drag Race Down Under star Maxi Shield has shared a health update with fans, clarifying that a health scare that hospitalised her during the Edinburgh Fringe has been diagnosed as a cancerous growth. The Drag Race Down Under darling, who appeared on the first season of the Australia and New Zealand-based spinoff in 2021, was forced to pull out of her Edinburgh Fringe performances with season one sister Art Simone in comedy show Fountain Lakes In Lockdown: A Drag Parody Play. At the time, she shared with fans that a swollen gland had been pushing against blood vessels in her throat. Now, in a separate update issued to her followers via the 51-year-old’s social media profiles, Maxi confirmed that the growth “is cancerous”, but has a good recovery rate.”

Link