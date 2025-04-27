With Trump as president (again), everybody’s talking, or screaming, about everything he’s said or done since his inauguration—just like last time, only the reaction now is even more hysterical. This is, to say the least, unfortunate. Between Trump’s provocations and the answering din of “liberal” propaganda, there seems to be no possibility of civil conversation, as we’re split—beyond repair, it seems—into opposing camps, as in a war; and this at a moment when our unity could not be more important, as the only way to fight the powers intent on killing us. And this raucous stalemate has not just divided us, but, no less, degraded us, with politicians, journalists and others on both sides routinely shouting “Fuck you!” at each other—even in Congress!—and calling one another “assholes”; while, worldwide and every day (or so it seems), there are random murders, crazy brawls, arbitrary mob attacks on subways, stores, shopping malls and airliners, and other outbursts of uncivilized behavior (which, as readers of this Substack know, I ascribe to “vaccination,” with its now well-established neuropsychiatric “adverse events”).

Another and less shocking consequence of this new wave of profanities and other barbarous behavior is that it distracts us from key issues seemingly unrelated to what Trump and/or his enemies just said or did. There are many such concerns; but the most urgent of them, surely, is the shocking state of “our” electoral democracy, as we’re stuck with the worst voting system in the developed world (the judgment of researchers at Harvard and the University of Sydney). We must therefore address that crucial problem, even though the next election is some eighteen months away, since it would probably take that long, if not longer, to bring about the radical reforms that this rotting democracy requires, and as soon as possible.

Here, as with so many other issues, “the left” is on the same wrong side that the Republicans were on for decades, while, since the grand theft in 2020, it’s been the right that cares about the vote (or at least their votes), and that—regardless of the media’s dismissal of such work—has put together a vast trove of evidence proving that “Joe Biden” (like George W. Bush) was an unelected “president,” just as Hillary Clinton was, twice, her party’s un-nominated “nominee.” (The only weakness of the right’s researches is their partisan conviction that the stealing of elections is exclusively a Democratic crime, whereas both parties do it—or rather, it’s the CIA that calls the shots, “electing” whichever candidate they choose, just as they’ve done worldwide since World War II.) To make this point about “the left” having gone off the rails as far as elections (and much else) is concerned, I turn to the case of Amy Goodman, whose stance has shifted radically since Diebold (now Dominion) and ES&S were used to make Bush/Cheney “president” (no doubt in furtherance of 9/11).

Prior to this last Election Day, Goodman—like all her cohorts on “the left”—was having kittens over a new rule in Georgia, whose Election Board had voted to require election workers to hand-count the ballots, so as to verify the numbers spewed out by the complex of computers now used almost everywhere in the US to “count the vote.” Since this is the most democratic way to check the corporate say-so of the “vote-counting” cartel, its shrill condemnation by “the left” in favor of what Goodman calls “the use of standard voting machines” makes clear that this “left” has no use for democracy: on the contrary.

Thus this “leftist” push for black-box voting is as glaring a betrayal of democracy as mandatory “vaccination” (a horror avidly endorsed by feminists stone-blind to its infringement of their “right to choose”); cheering on the Nazis in Ukraine, and splurging billions on their weaponry; state and corporate censorship of all opposing points of view; and whatever else the “Democrats” now stand for. Thus this latest “leftist” turnaround should come as no surprise—startling though it is to see the Democrats all worked up in defense of the same hinky gadgetry that was, for decades, used to take or keep them out of office. Those “standard voting machines” concocted by Dominion (among others), and now suddenly endorsed by all the “liberals” as the only way to hold a fair election (as only the “vaccines” could save us all from “COVID”) are no less easily hacked than those made by the once-notorious Diebold (which, again, is now owned by Dominion) and Diebold’s twin brother, ES&S, to do for the Republicans what Dominion did for Biden/Harris, “electing” and then “re-electing” BushCheney, as well as scores (at least) of mediocrities who, evidently (that is, according to the most precise forensic evidence),“won” regardless of the will of the electorate. Among such “winning” losers were “legislators” such as Saxby Chambliss and Denise Majette of Georgia, Norm Coleman of Minnesota (Paul Wellstone having been eliminated, as Dick Cheney had threatened publicly), Brian Bilbray of California, Wayne Allard of Colorado, Vern Buchanan and Ginny Brown-Waite of Florida, and John Thune of South Dakota; and “governors” like (among others) Sonny Perdue of Georgia, John H. Sununu of New Hampshire, Scott Walker of Wisconsin, Arnold Schwarzenegger of Hollywood, and Steve Windom of Alabama (whose “victory” began the political and personal destruction of Don Siegelman, perhaps the state’s most popular politician, yet not a single prominent Democrat defended him).