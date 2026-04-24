Lest we forget: Covidians collapsed—and one dropped dead—while promoting "vaccination"
Four examples from 2022, when NO "reporter" wrote one word about that very telling trend. So how many have been killed since "our free press" kept its collective eyes wide shut back then?
Watch Heather McDonald collapse on stage right after she brag-joked about her many “vaccinations”
February 8, 2022
“It’s like God was in the audience,” a friend observes.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
(Note the jubilant audience reaction when she said, “And, I’m gonna be honest—I had the shingles shot, too!” Loud whoops of approval, and at least one fan raised his fist in the air, as if to say, “Right on!” What’s wrong with these people?)
Fully ‘Vaccinated’ Canadian Lawyer Suddenly and Unexpectedly Collapses During Emergencies Act Inquiry (Video)
November 10, 2022
On Wednesday afternoon, cameras inside the Library and Archives Canada building in Ottawa filmed government lawyer Gabriel Poliquin suddenly collapsing during an official inquiry.
Poliquin’s social media indicate that he received multiple AstraZeneca jabs, which the governments of the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario suspended last year, citing risks of fatal blood clots.
German TV interviewer collapses in the midst of urging swift enforcement of “vaccine” mandate
February 16, 2022
The manager of Canada’s response to COVID has dropped dead at 35, without one word about it from the “free press” in that bio-fascist hell
December 17, 2022
[The photo has the link]
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We must not EVER forget all the horrible decisions THE RULING CLASSES put on us.
You skipped "Jesus Loves Me Most" part then collapsed. Mocking Christ.