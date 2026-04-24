February 8, 2022

“It’s like God was in the audience,” a friend observes.

(Note the jubilant audience reaction when she said, “And, I’m gonna be honest—I had the shingles shot, too!” Loud whoops of approval, and at least one fan raised his fist in the air, as if to say, “Right on!” What’s wrong with these people?)

November 10, 2022

On Wednesday afternoon, cameras inside the Library and Archives Canada building in Ottawa filmed government lawyer Gabriel Poliquin suddenly collapsing during an official inquiry.

Poliquin’s social media indicate that he received multiple AstraZeneca jabs, which the governments of the Canadian provinces of Alberta and Ontario suspended last year, citing risks of fatal blood clots.

February 16, 2022

December 17, 2022

[The photo has the link]