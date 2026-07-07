News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
9h

Dane Winington has been alerting us to this very issue for 20 Years! Watch The Dimming on his site for free.

https://geoengineeringwatch.org

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Franklin O'Kanu's avatar
Franklin O'Kanu
9h

So what makes this topic so hard is that there’s not a lot of info on it, but the public info that does come close is about weather research. My argument is that all the trails we see are all under the guise of weather research so when you use terms like chemtrails, etc, it sounds like a conspiracy: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-truth-of-climate-research-and

But when we discuss the dangers of weather research, the aluminum and barium that go into that, no one can deny that.

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