“Conspiracy Theorists and Vaccine Skeptics Have a New Target: Geoengineering”

—The New York Times, Sept. 26, 2024

My good friend Rob Williams has urged me to post some of the prodigious work he’s done on geo-engineering (which “our free press” continues to laugh off as “conspiracy theory,” even though the DoD has been doing it since the Forties). He and his colleagues at Our Geo-engineering Age (OGA) are bemused by Reinette Seinum’s promotion of Jim Lee’s take, which I posted earlier; and so, in the interests of a full discussion, I urge you to delve deep into their work.

“Here,” Rob writes, “is our OGA SCIENCE page, featuring dozens of peer-reviewed scientific papers arguing, with measzurable scientific evidence, that 1) ‘chemtrails’ as we’ve measured them beat the same chemical signature as coal fly ash; and 2) clandestine military, intelligence and some commercial spraying (not jet fuel) seem ongoing and hard to track (no flight radar pings on these aerial vehicles); etc.”

First, a gallery of OGA videos:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaa-GeBGqvI399UPHIyKE2A

The link to OGA:

“Control of space means control of the world. From space, the masters of infinity would have the power to control the earth’s weather, to cause drought and flood, to change tides and raise the levels of the sea, to divert the Gulf Stream and change temperate climates to frigid.” – President Lyndon Baines Johnson