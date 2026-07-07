Lest we over-simplify the chemtrails story....
The deep research on geo-engineering is ongoing and multi-faceted, and so my prior post requires a follow-up
“Conspiracy Theorists and Vaccine Skeptics Have a New Target: Geoengineering”
—The New York Times, Sept. 26, 2024
My good friend Rob Williams has urged me to post some of the prodigious work he’s done on geo-engineering (which “our free press” continues to laugh off as “conspiracy theory,” even though the DoD has been doing it since the Forties). He and his colleagues at Our Geo-engineering Age (OGA) are bemused by Reinette Seinum’s promotion of Jim Lee’s take, which I posted earlier; and so, in the interests of a full discussion, I urge you to delve deep into their work.
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“Here,” Rob writes, “is our OGA SCIENCE page, featuring dozens of peer-reviewed scientific papers arguing, with measzurable scientific evidence, that 1) ‘chemtrails’ as we’ve measured them beat the same chemical signature as coal fly ash; and 2) clandestine military, intelligence and some commercial spraying (not jet fuel) seem ongoing and hard to track (no flight radar pings on these aerial vehicles); etc.”
First, a gallery of OGA videos:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCaa-GeBGqvI399UPHIyKE2A
The link to OGA:
“Control of space means control of the world. From space, the masters of infinity would have the power to control the earth’s weather, to cause drought and flood, to change tides and raise the levels of the sea, to divert the Gulf Stream and change temperate climates to frigid.” – President Lyndon Baines Johnson
Our Geoengineering Age
Ludicrous ‘chemtrails’ bill in Florida Legislature addresses silly conspiracy theory • Florida Phoenix
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dane Winington has been alerting us to this very issue for 20 Years! Watch The Dimming on his site for free.
https://geoengineeringwatch.org
So what makes this topic so hard is that there’s not a lot of info on it, but the public info that does come close is about weather research. My argument is that all the trails we see are all under the guise of weather research so when you use terms like chemtrails, etc, it sounds like a conspiracy: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-truth-of-climate-research-and
But when we discuss the dangers of weather research, the aluminum and barium that go into that, no one can deny that.