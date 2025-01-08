“Eric Adams Tells Fox News Democrats Lost Election By Comparing Trump to Hitler: ‘What The Hell Are You Talking About?’” (link)

“You guys lost because y’all stupid. Come up with solutions. I don’t think everybody who voted for Trump is racist for whatever.”—Charles Barkley (link)

Here we are, two weeks before Inauguration Day, but there’s no reason to be confident that day will come. Indeed, there’s not much reason to be confident of anything in this mad country, which now reeks of bananas, the air charged with vague terror of some looming existential crisis, or crises, that, by Jan. 20, could be used to justify a(nother) “state of emergency”—recalling 2020, when “COVID” was deployed to nullify the Constitution (no right to assembly, dissent verboten, jury trials suspended); or 1973 in Chile, 1965 in Indonesia, 1954 in Guatemala, 1953 in Iran, of any other “hot spot” where US forces have undone democracy, canceling the people’s choice through force and guile.

That US forces are, today, attacking us, slowly ravaging what’s left of our democracy, should be clear from the apocalyptic specters chillingly projected everywhere by “our free press” and the government. So what’s it going to be then, eh? Some new rogue virus(es)? As Dr. Fauci did in January, 2017, warning that “an unknown infectious disease”—a “surprise,” he called it—“was likely to spread widely” under Trump, the jab-happy Dr. Peter Hotez lately told MSNBC’s wide-eyed Nicolle Wallace that a whole slew of such diseases (plural) would break out worldwide one day after the inauguration, thanks to the “anti-vaxxers,” and their twisted guru, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “Here’s the reason why we need to care about this stuff, Nicolle, is that we have some big picture stuff”—bird flu, a “new coronavirus,” pertussis, measles, polio, fresh tropical diseases—“coming down the pike starting on Jan. 21,” he said, as articulate as well-informed. (Just as when Fauci prophesied COVID-19 so precisely, no “journalist” has asked Hotez exactly how he knows that such pestilence is going to “come crashing down on the Trump administration.”)

Also scheduled to “come crashing down” on Trump, according to a range of other seers, is terrorism (Islamic and/or “white nationalist”), nuclear war, an economic crash, food shortages, vast power failures, “natural” disasters due to “climate change,” as in Ohio, Maui and North Carolina (and, overseas, in Spain), and/or even an attack from outer space, as in The Blob or Independence Day.

That’s all petrifying “stuff”; and yet it’s not the scariest thing “coming down the pike” to greet Trump’s second coming. The very scariest, according to “our free press” and the spooks maintaining it, is Trump himself, empowered (again) by his high office. Unless you’re Amish, or in solitary confinement, or a coma, you “know” full well that Trump is no mere loutish billionaire, but another Hitler—a “fact” that has long since replaced “the virus” as the gravest danger of them all, according to the propaganda; or, to put it more accurately, Trump has been a major focus of the propaganda since before the world had ever heard of COVID; and now that COVID is increasingly passé, Trump-as-Hitler is the terror dominating countless minds; and, just like the COVID terror, this one is both inane and highly dangerous; and so we must trace its history, and analyze it carefully, to grasp its purpose, and defeat it.