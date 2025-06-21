In 1958, Lou Christie—born Lugee Alfredo Giovanni Sacco—teamed up with Twyla Herbert, a classically trained musician 20 years his senior (he was 15 at the time), to write a catalog of what would ultimately be several hundred songs, many of them highlighting his amorous falsetto: Herbert had him use Frankie Valli’s “Sherry” as his model (although their styles were different).

Christie’s falsetto somehow intensified the teen carnality that he so poignantly expressed in his most controversial hits, “Lightning Strikes” and—especially—”Rhapsody in the Rain,” which some radio stations banned for its explicit paean to “makin’ out in the rain”:

And in this car our love went much too far;

It was exciting as thunder.

Tonight I wonder where you are.

Anticipating (for example) the Stones’ change in the lyrics of “Let’s Spend the Night Together” so they could play it on Ed Sullivan’s show (he insisted that Mick Jagger since “Let’s Spend Some Time Together”), Christie sanitized his “Rhapsody,” so it would be playable on the air. Throughout his long career, he performed the “uncensored version” live (as you’ll see below).

“Lightning Strikes”:

“The Gypsy Cried” (Christie’s first record, and not one of his biggest hits, although his falsetto flourishes are exquisite):

“Rhapsody in the Rain” (censored):

“Rhapsody in the Rain” (live & uncensored):

Christie performs Frank Sintra’s “Softly” on Mike Douglas’ show:

BONUS TRACK

The Stones’ sanitized version of “Let’s Spend the Night Together” (sung with visible embarrassment):