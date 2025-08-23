News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
4h

And the beat goes on and on and on! When it stops? Nobody knows? Will the last vaccinated person please turn out the lights in the morgue?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jen Young's avatar
Jen Young
4h

Ella Langley’s estimated earnings are $300k-$500k per concert! There is typically a small window where these folks can earn big money before they’re washed up and live events are where the money is now. It’s a big deal that they’re canceling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mark Crispin Miller
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture