Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

Lil Wayne at centre of growing fears for health after postponing gig due to illness

August 14, 2025

Lil Wayne is at the centre of growing fears for his health after he postponed a highly anticipated Toronto concert due to illness. The 42-year-old rapper’s scheduled venue, Budweiser Stage, announced he would not be appearing in a statement issued on X. It said: “Due to unforeseen illness, Wayne’s Toronto show tonight will be postponed. As his fans know, he loves putting on nothing short of the best performances for those who come out, and he was so excited for this one.” The announcement referred to a gig on Monday, 11 August, but is only now coming to light due to concerns about Wayne’s health by fans. No further details have been provided regarding the nature of his illness and neither Wayne or his representatives have publicly commented on his condition despite fans getting increasingly worried about the performer.

Ella Langley Postpones Several Shows to Focus on Her Health

August 11, 2025

Ella Langley [26] is listening to her body and taking a break from touring. The country singer shared on social media on Monday morning (Aug. 11) that her rigorous touring schedule has taken a toll on her, leaving her “feeling more run down than ever.” As a result, she’s postponing the rest of her August concerts. Although she didn’t reveal any specifics about what ails her, Langley told fans in a lengthy post that she needed to focus on her health — mental, physical and emotional. “I’m so sad to be posting this,” she writes. “The past several weeks have been tough. I’ve been fighting sickness and feeling more run down than ever. After a lot of thought, I’ve made the hard decision to take a couple of weeks to rest and focus on my health — mind, body and heart. I want to be fully present for all the moments a head and I know I can’t do that without first taking care of myself,” Langley continues. Langley has assured fans she’ll be back on the road in September.

Katseye’s Manon To Sit Out Summer Sonic Tokyo Due To Health

August 16, 2025

Katseye’s Manon [23] will be sitting out the group’s performance at Summer Sonic Tokyo today. On August 17 KST, Katseye’s agency announced that Manon would not be able to perform at Summer Sonic Tokyo later that day due to her health. The previous day, the group cancelled their performance at Summer Sonic Osaka on August 16 “due to two members feeling unwell.” At the time, Katseye’s agency stated that both members in question had fully recovered and would be able to perform at Summer Sonic Tokyo the following day. However, the agency has now shared that because Manon’s “condition has declined upon landing in Tokyo, she has since made the decision after consulting her doctor to rest in order to recover as soon as possible.”

Jonathan Gresham Announces Hiatus After Medical Emergency

August 8, 2025

Former ROH, AEW, and TNA star Jonathan Gresham [37] has announced he’s taking a break from the ring after suffering two strokes while at home. In a post on social media, Gresham recalled the scary incident and revealed that doctors are still unsure what caused it. He added that his wife, NXT star Jordynne Grace, saw him being taken into an ambulance on their Ring doorbell and quickly flew home to meet him at the hospital.

Researcher’s Note – Nov 2021: Tony Khan was recently interviewed by PWTorch about the COVID-19 vaccination [sic] status of the AEW roster. The AEW President revealed that the majority of the roster is currently vaccinated [sic], and he noted that international touring will create an issue for those that are not: Link

SC senator resigns seat following Alzheimer’s diagnosis

August 11, 2025

COLUMBIA, SC — State Sen. Roger Nutt resigned his Upstate seat Monday after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the Moore Republican said in a news release. Nutt, a 59-year-old father of three, spent a decade on the Spartanburg County Council before winning a seat in the House in the 2020 election. He was elected to the Senate last November after emerging as the victor of a contentious, four-way GOP primary for an open seat. Nutt had been receiving medical treatment for what he believed were symptoms of long COVID, in which symptoms of the virus linger after the infection itself has ended. Doctors instead determined that Nutt had neurodegenerative disorder Alzheimer’s disease, according to a news release.

UNITED KINGDOM

“Keep the faith!” Biff Byford reveals cancer diagnosis as Saxon are forced to postpone more shows

August 15, 2025

Saxon vocalist Biff Byford [74] has revealed he has been undergoing treatment for cancer. The band previously cancelled 10 shows this summer when the singer went in for emergency surgery, which in a new post on social media he has revealed was related to a cancerous tumour found after a recent MRI scan on his prostate gland. He goes on to explain that while the surgery was a success, he now must undergo a short treatment of chemotherapy which means more shows have had to be either postponed or cancelled including appearances at Trutnoff Open Air in Czech Republic and Neuborn Open Air in Germany, as well as the band’s planned tour of Spain and France in September, which will now be rescheduled for April/May 2026.

‘80s Music Icon Postpones Tour Due to ‘Health Issue That Requires Urgent Treatment’

August 6, 2025

Midge Ure [71], the ‘80s music icon known for fronting Ultravox and co-writing and producing Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” has been forced to postpone his upcoming tour due to a “health issue that requires urgent treatment.” The singer-songwriter and record producer posted the news on his social media accounts on Wednesday, Aug. 6. “It is with great sadness and difficulty that I have to reschedule all shows planned from September onwards and aiming to be back on the road again by later this year,” he wrote. “During a recent routine check-up, doctors discovered a health issue that requires urgent treatment and a period of recovery,” he wrote.

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney to take leave of absence from role after health diagnosis

August 13, 2025

Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Abi Tierney is to temporarily step away from her role to undergo treatment for cancer. Tierney’s diagnosis means health, understandably, is her top priority. ‘This has not been an easy decision, but it is one I must make to focus fully on my health and recovery,’ she said.

No age reported.

DENMARK

Mai Mercado leaves the Danish Parliament for a period to fight for her life. The 44-year-old politician from Funen has been diagnosed with breast cancer

August 15, 2025

The member of parliament elected from Funen, Mai Mercado, has been on sick leave from her work in the Folketing. The party’s replacement is preparing for a busy autumn and sending all her thoughts towards her sick party colleague. The 44-year-old politician from Funen has been diagnosed with breast cancer. She announced this on Facebook on Friday.

SPAIN

Joan González playing for Lecce, Italy. Barcelona’s youth academy prospect, midfielder announces retirement at 23

August 11, 2025

Considered one of the recent prospects of La Masia, Barcelona’s youth academy, Joan González announced his retirement from the pitch at 23. In a social media post, the Spanish midfielder confirmed his retirement due to a rare heart condition. Raised in the Catalan capital, the player has been playing for Lecce, Italy, since 2022. Joan González was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition last year and failed his medical with the club in 2025. The midfielder made 66 professional appearances for Lecce, scoring two goals and providing four assists. “Today is one of the most difficult, but also one of the most significant days of my life, both personally and professionally. After months of reflection and moments of uncertainty, the time has come to announce that I am retiring as a soccer player.”

ITALY

Marco Carta reassures fans after illness: “I’m better now, the tour continues” Porto Torres concert canceled, but upcoming dates confirmed

August 7, 2025

After the cancellation of the concert scheduled for Porto Torres due to a sudden illness, Marco Carta [40] wanted to reassure his fans with a long message on social media, in which he recounted the difficult times he’d experienced in the past few hours and explained the reasons for the cancellation. The singer, winner of Amici and the Sanremo Music Festival, revealed that he had experienced severe pain the night after the concert in Rosolina Mare, in the province of Rovigo: ”I woke up at 3 a.m. and the trouble began. I felt terrible, I had terrible pain,” he explained in a video posted on Instagram. Carta said he had difficulty reaching San Donato Milanese Hospital, where he underwent a thorough examination and was held for at least one night for observation. Doctors immediately banned him from performing in Porto Torres, deeming his health “at risk.” Without going into medical details, the singer noted that he had previously undergone surgery for gastrointestinal problems—a stomach ulcer or, possibly, diverticulitis, as Carta himself stated in 2018—and that some of his organs remain particularly delicate: ”A few years ago I had an operation, so some organs are very sensitive. Now I’m on antibiotics, but things are better.” Despite his illness and hospitalization, Marco Carta confirmed that his summer tour will continue. The artist—who was discharged on August 4th—announced that all upcoming scheduled dates will be held as scheduled, barring unforeseen circumstances, and promised to make up the cancelled concert in Sardinia.

AUSTRALIA

Pop Duo Cancels Upcoming Show After Band Member Collapsed Onstage, Fan Says ‘It Felt Like Torture Watching That’

August 17, 2025

An Australian pop duo has canceled a show after one of the band members collapsed onstage. Royel Otis, consisting of musicians Royel Maddell and Otis Pavlovic, canceled their Aug. 17 appearance at the Lowlands + Pukkelpop festival in Belgium, Germany [sic]. A few days prior, on Aug. 15, Maddell collapsed onstage at the MS Dockville festival in Hamburg, Germany. The day after the fall, the band shared a statement on their Instagram Stories announcing the cancellation. “We are really sorry to say that we need to cancel our set at Lowlands + Pukkelpop festival as Roy has been unwell with a virus since last night’s show in Hamburg,” they said, per a screenshot on Reddit. The duo canceled six shows on their North American tour in November 2024 because of an emergency in Maddell’s family, according to the Daily Mail.

