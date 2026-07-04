News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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KT-SunWillShineAgain's avatar
KT-SunWillShineAgain
1h

Happy 4th of july to Mark and his merry devoted team who compile these reports of the ongoing covid vaccine carnage. Thanks for all your hard work. 🙏

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A T's avatar
A T
41m

"Regarding his stance on getting the COVID-19 shot, Lifeson said in part: “Get vaccinated… Being vaccinated is a really good thing, and if you’re not, you’re not really doing a good thing at all.”

Translation: 'A good person is a good groupie'

But that is not what the Lord says - We are to listen to the Lord and to the Spirit of His Son Jesus!

“Whether you turn to the right or to the left, your ears will hear a voice behind you, saying, ‘This is the way; walk in it.'” – Isaiah 30:21

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