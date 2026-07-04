Cancelations

UNITED STATES

June 26, 2026

Lionel Richie [77] is putting his tour on hold after a health scare forced the music legend to cut short the opening night of his latest tour in Minnesota. The “All Night Long” singer postponed his next two performances after he felt “dizzy” during his Wednesday night show. On Friday, the United Center announced that Richie’s scheduled concerts in Chicago, Illinois, and Columbus, Ohio, would no longer take place this weekend after doctors advised him to take time off to recover. “Under advisement by doctors to rest and return to full health, Lionel Richie has postponed his next two shows,” the Instagram post read in part. “Lionel is heartbroken to postpone these two shows and cannot wait to be back performing for his fans.”

June 25, 2026

Hall & Oates star has revealed he quietly underwent an emergency kidney transplant and is taking a break from performing. Daryl Hall, 78, is on the mend after receiving the urgent procedure, but he won’t be hitting the stage anytime soon. On Tuesday, the singer shared a health update on Instagram and explained when he expects to resume his shows. “I thought you should know that I recently received a kidney transplant from a very kind and generous living donor,” the music icon wrote. “It happened a couple of weeks ago, and I’m already starting to feel better. It was, according to my doctors, a complete success!” Daryl assured fans that he’ll be back to performing again, but it won’t be for “a few months.” Daryl has been performing as a solo artist since he split from his longtime musical partner, John Oates, 78, in 2024.

Researcher’s note - Daryl Hall was “vaccinated.” In a March 2021 interview, he said, “John and I have both had our vaccines now”: https://www.theartsdesk.com/new-music/theartsdesk-qa-daryl-hall?utm_source=chatgpt.com

June 26, 2026

Tennis Hall of Famer Chris Evert announced Thursday that her ovarian cancer has returned, forcing the 71-year-old broadcaster and 18-time Grand Slam champion to step away from Wimbledon coverage and other professional commitments. Evert shared the diagnosis in an Instagram post, saying recent scans showed the cancer had come back for a third time. “This past weekend, after undergoing CT and PET scans, I learned that my ovarian cancer has returned. “I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks. Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.”

June 26, 2026

A beloved Northern California news anchor announced he would not be returning to air after previously revealing a shocking diagnosis of Stage 4 inoperable cancer. In a touching video message Thursday night, longtime Fox KMPH anchor Monty Torres [60s] told the community he was retiring after being on the air for more than 20 years in Fresno. The anchor thanked those who have been praying for him and his family over the last nine months after he got the diagnosis that the cancer he had was both inoperable and incurable. Torres said his symptoms have “nearly all disappeared” with the latest biopsy of trace fluid in his lungs showing “no malignant cells present” and not a trace of cancer. However, he did caution that doctors said there could be cancer in other parts of his body still. Despite this positive health update, Monty said he has made the decision to officially step away from the news desk he has called home for two decades.

Researcher’s note – Fox News Requires Employees to Report Vaccination [sic] Status, Mandates Masks for Workers in ‘Confined Spaces’: https://variety.com/2021/tv/news/fox-news-vaccination-status-mandate-1235044595/

CANADA

Rush Postpone More 2026 Tour Dates, Statement Released

July 1, 2026

Rush have postponed another pair of concerts amid their ongoing Fifty Something reunion tour.

The announcement came just hours before the band was set to hit the stage for their June 30 show at the Dixies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows,” the band explained via social media. “Geddy [Lee] has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.”

https://www.newsbreak.com/share/4742489973047-rush-postpone-more-2026-tour-dates-statement-released

RUSH’s ALEX LIFESON: ‘Being Vaccinated Is A Really Good Thing’

January 19, 2022

According to RUSH fan blog Rush Is A Band, RUSH guitarist Alex Lifeson has shared a new video update for his AlexLifeson.com newsletter subscribers. In the 12-minute video, the 68-year-old musician rambles on about a number of random subjects, including his ENVY OF NONE project, his new amp, his cat, getting vaccinated and other stuff.

Regarding his stance on getting the COVID-19 shot, Lifeson said in part: “Get vaccinated… Being vaccinated is a really good thing, and if you’re not, you’re not really doing a good thing at all.”

https://blabbermouth.net/news/rushs-alex-lifeson-being-vaccinated-is-a-really-good-thing

UNITED KINGDOM

June 26, 2026

Bruce Foxton – the bassist and backing vocalist of The Jam – was set to play a gig in Kidderminster on Friday evening. But in a post on social media, it was revealed Bruce had fallen ill and would have to reschedule the performance. Meanwhile another post on X from a fan claimed: “Bruce’s show in Kidderminster tonight has been cancelled and not rescheduled due to the fact he has been admitted into hospital.