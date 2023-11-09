I did this interview a few days after my public talk in Reykjavik:

The talk is here:

My friend Gunnar Kjeld, the pro-democracy/health freedom activist who organized my talk, has started a new outlet for honest content on topics both aesthetic and political, and is seeking funds to build it up:

In order to enable healthy, truly democratic conversation on important issues, there must be spaces for divergent views, so that our too-comfortable notions might be duly challenged, and new ideas take shape. Especially in these dark times of endless, all-pervasive propaganda, the maintenance of such free media outlets is more crucial than it’s ever been. Signpost Events (Vegvísir Viðburða) has been actively engaged in fostering precisely this kind of intellectual and artistic freedom; and, to that end, we now plan to enhance this crucial effort through the creation of Studio 7

Studio 7 intends to produce audio and video content related to issues from both a political and aesthetic perspective. This past summer, we were offered space for the Studio, and subsequently secured it on a lease. During the past few months, we´ve managed to soundproof parts of the space and have addressed various design-related challenges. We are now seeking financial support to finalize the construction of Studio 7. Specifically, we need to meet equipment and broadcasting costs, as well as rent and salaries. To bring this vision to life-- which so many will benefit from--we appeal to you to support this fundraising campaign, and thank you for your generosity.

With warm regards and gratitude from Iceland, on behalf of Signpost events and Studio 7,

Gunnar Kjeld

https://www.givesendgo.com/GAS5X