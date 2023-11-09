Discover more from News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller
Listen to this master class in propaganda study, which I gave last year in Iceland (on the radio)
In May of 2022, I spoke at length with lawyer Arnar Þór Jónsson, about the COVID lies, war propaganda, and the urgency—and perils—of confronting them with truth (however painful it may be)
I did this interview a few days after my public talk in Reykjavik:
The talk is here:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
My friend Gunnar Kjeld, the pro-democracy/health freedom activist who organized my talk, has started a new outlet for honest content on topics both aesthetic and political, and is seeking funds to build it up:
In order to enable healthy, truly democratic conversation on important issues, there must be spaces for divergent views, so that our too-comfortable notions might be duly challenged, and new ideas take shape. Especially in these dark times of endless, all-pervasive propaganda, the maintenance of such free media outlets is more crucial than it’s ever been. Signpost Events (Vegvísir Viðburða) has been actively engaged in fostering precisely this kind of intellectual and artistic freedom; and, to that end, we now plan to enhance this crucial effort through the creation of Studio 7
Studio 7 intends to produce audio and video content related to issues from both a political and aesthetic perspective. This past summer, we were offered space for the Studio, and subsequently secured it on a lease. During the past few months, we´ve managed to soundproof parts of the space and have addressed various design-related challenges. We are now seeking financial support to finalize the construction of Studio 7. Specifically, we need to meet equipment and broadcasting costs, as well as rent and salaries. To bring this vision to life-- which so many will benefit from--we appeal to you to support this fundraising campaign, and thank you for your generosity.
With warm regards and gratitude from Iceland, on behalf of Signpost events and Studio 7,
Gunnar Kjeld
https://www.givesendgo.com/GAS5X
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Listen to this master class in propaganda study, which I gave last year in Iceland (on the radio)
Hi Mark,
Looking forward to watching this - thanks for sharing! I'm struck by how bright and well you look, which is good to see.
All the very best to you and yours for providing such a clear window despite the muddy waters we are constantly being deluged with.
I have been buoyed by your missives since the beginning...
Meanwhile, despite my pleadings my 90 year-old mum will receive the latest COVID injectable product next Thursday on the "advice" of my MIT -trained sibling, a dedicated disciple of Pharma Sponsored Scientism. 5 days before her 91st birthday. Heartbreaking.
Your talk is a gem, Mark! The way you handled the interruption from the infuriated Fordham Professor of Philosophy was phenomenal! You made it the mother of all teachable moments! I learned so much from this, and look forward to listening to the radio interview. I wholeheartedly agree with the person who mentioned that you look great. And your calmness under verbal attack was beautiful to see. THANKYOU!!!