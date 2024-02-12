UNITED STATES

Pentagon chief in critical care unit, transfers power to deputy

February 12, 2024

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted into the critical care unit for a bladder issue Sunday night after transferring his duties to the deputy Defense secretary earlier Sunday, Walter Reed Military Medical Center officials announced.

Austin, 70, underwent a series of tests and evaluations Sunday night at Walter Reed after showing symptoms “suggesting an emergent bladder issue” earlier in the day, the hospital’s doctors said in a statement. He was later admitted into the critical care unit for “supportive care and close monitoring,” doctors added.

https://thehill.com/policy/defense/4462816-lloyd-austin-critical-care-transfers-power

Tyne Daly Hospitalized, Drops Out Of Broadway’s ‘Doubt’; Amy Ryan Steps In As Replacement

February 6, 2024

Tyne Daly was unexpectedly hospitalized on Friday and has withdrawn from her starring role in the Broadway revival of Doubt. She’ll be replaced by Amy Ryan. No reason was given for Daly’s hospitalization, but the company said she is expected to make a full recovery.

No age reported.

Link

Booker T To Miss NXT Vengeance Day, A Few Weeks Of TV Due To Medical Procedure

February 5, 2024

In a tweet, Booker T announced that he will not be at NXT Vengeance Day, and he will be off TV for the “next couple weeks” due to a medical procedure he had to have. The WWE Hall of Famer wrote that he was all good, and he will be back on NXT in no time.

No age reported.

Link

‘I Was Panicking’ – NBC Journalist Antonia Hylton, 30, Unable To Have Bowel Movements, Learns It Was a Symptom of a Rare Cancer

February 6, 2024

NBC correspondent Antonia Hylton, 31, wants young professionals to avoid ignoring their health. It's a lesson she learned first-hand, which contributed to her rare cancer diagnosis. Hylton says she had "constant stomach issues" and would find herself struggling to have a bowel movement. Despite these recurring problems, she continued to press forward, prioritizing her journalism career. "I learned a really important lesson at 30 to listen to myself and to put myself first," Hylton said on the "Today Show" during an interview. Hylton was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor, a rare type of cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, neuroendocrine tumors "grow from neuroendocrine cells." These cells can be found in organs throughout the body, and they "receive and send messages through hormones to help the body function." "I had a series of procedures to remove tissue and screening tests to see if the cancer had spread," she said. While not disclosing her treatment, she indicated her last scans came back "clear."

Link

Robin Roberts Gives Update on Newlywed Life and Wife Amber's Cancer Battle

February 2, 2024

Robin Roberts is delving into various aspects of her life, including her latest project, The Harlem Hellfighters, and providing a health update on her wife, Amber Laign. The Good Morning America co-anchor, who serves as the executive producer of the documentary, tells ET that her inspiration for the project came from her deep military roots. Roberts also provided a positive update on Laign's health, revealing, "She is doing extremely well. The cancer is at bay, she's recovering well and ready to move on to the next stage." Laign had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and after facing complications during chemotherapy, she completed radiation treatment in July. The conversation took a more emotional turn as Roberts discussed her interview with Michael Strahan and his 19-year-old daughter, Isabella, who is currently battling a brain tumor. Strahan and Isabella shared their journey in a joint interview with Roberts on GMA.

No age reported.

Link

Lara Spencer inundated with support following difficult family health diagnosis

February 4, 2024

Lara Spencer shared with her latest Instagram post some more insight into her rarely-seen family, revealing that her mother was battling cancer. The 54-year-old Good Morning America anchor shared a new photo of herself beside mom Carolyn von Seelen, and referenced her diagnosis while remaining optimistic. In the photo, the cheerful mother-daughter pair held bingo cards to the camera, as Lara gushed about her strong mom and celebrated her for fighting hard and remaining joyful.

No age reported.

Link

Loretta Lynn’s daughter undergoes surgery for mouth cancer

February 12, 2024

Loretta Lynn’s daughter Clara Marie Lynn, better known as Cissie, underwent surgery on Monday (Feb. 12) as part of her treatment for a recent cancer recurrence.

The late country legend's social media page shared a photo of the mother and daughter pair, as well as a call for prayer from followers and fans of the Lynn family.

"Today, Loretta's daughter Cissie is undergoing a critical surgery in her battle against a recently recurring cancer," the post explains. "Your prayers for Cissie and her family would mean so much to us."

Loretta Lynn's Daughter Undergoes Surgery for Mouth Cancer|

High Point Coach Lyndsey Boswell Diagnosed with Cancer

February 5, 2024

High Point, NC - High Point women’s lacrosse coach Lyndsey Boswell was diagnosed with cancer last month, news that came to light Monday with a GoFundMe page established by Panthers men’s lacrosse coach Jon Torpey and his wife, Tegan. Boswell will continue to coach the team while undergoing treatment this spring. Picked by coaches to finish second in the Big South preseason poll, the Panthers open the 2024 season Sunday at home against Duke, which received consideration in the USA Lacrosse Division I Women’s Preseason Top 20.

No age reported.

Link

Steer wrestler Kyle Callaway overcomes brain cancer to rodeo again

February 8, 2024

Kyle Callaway returned to his Billings, Mont., home with cold medicine one quiet morning in 2022 and became violently ill. His wife Anna prepared him lunch, and as Kyle prepared to sit down, he tipped over, suffering a seizure. Anna, a nurse, called an ambulance and tried to make sense of what she witnessed. Her husband was healthy. They both worked jobs and competed in the RAM Montana Circuit in the PRCA. He had exhibited no symptoms of fatigue or headaches. A seizure? It did not make sense. The medical exams discovered a huge tumor behind Kyle’s right eye. Doctors removed the mass, and Kyle walked out of the hospital the next day to attend a junior rodeo with his daughter. Because of his age at the time (38) and the location of the mass, optimism sprouted. Then came the diagnosis. “Grade 3 astrocytoma, a malignant form of brain cancer,” said Anna. Anna broke down when she heard the news. Eager to hear a different perspective, Kyle, his hair in a mohawk and right eye swollen shut, and Anna crossed the border. “After nothing but bad news, it felt like we have got to go to Mexico, and the doctor told me I was going to beat it. The positive message helped. It was a game-changer,” Kyle said. “That’s when we decided we would do treatment (in Mexico and the states).” The couple returned home with Anna administering IVs in between the chemo treatments. Anna returned to competition and with Kyle slowly regaining his strength, he decided to join her at the Wolf Point (Mont.) Wild Horse Stampede in the summer of 2022. Kyle competed in 2023 and is back on the road this season “with more fire than ever.”

Link

Newport Beach water polo star prepares for Paris Olympics as husband battles lung cancer

February 9, 2024

The phone call struck Maddie Musselman at her very center, confirming the worst fear for the U.S. water polo star and her soon-to-be husband, Pat Woepse. Pat’s nagging cough, the one that chased him around for weeks, including on a swim across the English Channel on his 30th birthday, was a symptom of an aggressive form of lung cancer. The cough Pat had in Japan lingered after he moved in with Maddie, so he saw a doctor and got a chest X-ray. Following more tests, he learned in September that he had NUT carcinoma — a rare diagnosis that “seems to be a random, unprovoked event,” according to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Massachusetts. Woepse enrolled in a clinical trial that involves a mixture of two types of chemotherapy and a pill designed for his particular form of cancer. Along the way, Woepse and Musselman made a point of avoiding any prognosis for his long-term health. “It's so rare, there's not a lot of data points that can point to positive and negative cases,” he said. “So that doesn’t mean anything to me. And for us, really, it’s about us. It’s about me. So you can be the outlier, in my opinion.”

Link

Daddy Yankee reveals his dad has been diagnosed with cancer

February 6, 2024

In an emotional video for the CAP Foundation of Puerto Rico, Daddy Yankee shared that his father, Ramón Ayala, a salsa percussionist, has been diagnosed with cancer. The news has deeply affected the family. The interpreter refrained from providing any additional information about his father’s health and left the intimate details for those who were close to him. This includes information such as the stage of his illness or the type of cancer he is suffering from.

No age reported.

Link

Dallas restaurateur Al Biernat diagnosed with ALS says, ‘I want people to know'

February 8, 2024

Al Biernat, the 68-year-old Dallas restaurateur who rarely forgot a customer’s name in nearly 50 years at Al Biernat’s and The Palm, has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also called ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease. He would love to chat with Al Biernat’s customers like he did for so many years, he tells The Dallas Morning News in exclusive interviews. “But,” he said, “they wouldn’t be able to understand me.” Biernat’s speech is slurred and he struggles to swallow, both symptoms of his neurodegenerative disease. During some of his interviews with The News, it was easier for him to communicate with emailed letters. Biernat has bulbar-onset ALS, which attacks the face and the neck first. Bulbar-onset ALS often moves faster than other forms of ALS, according to research from the ALS Therapy Development Institute, a nonprofit in Massachusetts. Doctors at UT Southwestern told Biernat the life expectancy is about three years from when his symptoms began in May 2023.

Link