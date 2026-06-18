Looking for a cat-sitter for two weeks in NYC next month
The cats are the amenities
Is there an animal lover out there in New York City, or one who lives elsewhere, but would like to visit Gotham for two weeks next month, and stay in our very nice Greenwich Village apartment from 7/12 to 7/26 while we’re on vacation? who would like to stay in our very nice Greenwich Village apartment from 7/12-7/26 while we’re on vacation?
We have two cats: Lowie and Gwendolyn, brother and sister, and in need of a sane and caring human who will give them love and affection those two weeks. If interested, please email me directly at markcrispinmiller@pm.me.
Thank you.
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Omg.....I so wish I could do it! But my own kitties would miss me. Safe travels dear Mark!
Reach out to Celia Farber. She's a major cat lover and lives in New York or at least she did.