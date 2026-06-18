Is there an animal lover out there in New York City, or one who lives elsewhere, but would like to visit Gotham for two weeks next month, and stay in our very nice Greenwich Village apartment from 7/12 to 7/26 while we’re on vacation? who would like to stay in our very nice Greenwich Village apartment from 7/12-7/26 while we’re on vacation?

We have two cats: Lowie and Gwendolyn, brother and sister, and in need of a sane and caring human who will give them love and affection those two weeks. If interested, please email me directly at markcrispinmiller@pm.me.

Thank you.