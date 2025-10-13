A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs:

UNITED STATES

‘Sick Of It All’s Lou Koller Says ‘Cancer Has Returned’ Just Months After Treatment

September 30, 2025

Lou Koller, the iconic vocalist and co-founder of the legendary band Sick Of It All, has shared difficult news about his health. Just four months after announcing he was “cancer free” following chemotherapy for an esophageal tumor, Koller has revealed that the cancer has unfortunately returned. Diagnosed in June 2024 with adenocarcinoma of the esophagus, Koller’s initial diagnosis led Sick Of It All to pause all band projects. After months of treatment, he celebrated a hopeful milestone in May 2025 when he announced the cancer was gone. However, in a video message posted on Tuesday, September 30, Koller opened up about his recent struggles and the cancer’s return. “Hey, everybody, what’s up? It’s Lou here. I don’t know if you can tell it’s me with my new skeletal look that I have going on. Here’s an update for you: it’s not one I want to make, but unfortunately the cancer has come back, and he’s brought some friends with him,” he revealed to his followers. Koller co-founded Sick Of It All in Queens, New York, in 1986 alongside his brother Pete Koller.

No age reported.

‘We Need Prayers’: Catholic Comedian Jennifer Fulwiler’s Daughter Diagnosed with Brain Tumor

October 6, 2025

Catholic comedian, author, and speaker Jennifer Fulwiler announced on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025, that her eldest daughter was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Fulwiler revealed on her podcast, The Jen Fulwiler Show, that her daughter is currently in the ICU and undergoing a multiple-hour brain surgery involving several brain surgeons. “We need prayers. My oldest daughter, a sophomore in college, was just diagnosed with a brain tumor. This is all happening very quickly. We just got the diagnosis 48 hours ago, as of this recording,” Fulwiler says as she opens her show. “She was just having headaches, and we did some quick scans to rule things out,” Fulwiler continues. Fulwiler adds that the brain surgery will occur on Monday, October 6, and will be “between eight and 12 hours long with a team of five neurosurgeons. She is currently in the intensive care unit.”

No age reported.

Olympian Laurie Hernandez, 25, Reveals Unexpected Health Diagnosis: ‘Would You Look at That’

October 3, 2025

Laurie Hernandez, one member of the “Final Five” women’s Olympic gymnastics team, which took home the Gold in 2016, is asking for a little help after a recent health diagnosis. The 25-year-old took to TikTok this week to reveal she has postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, or POTS—a diagnosis she received among several other suspicions. “gimme ur best and most outta pocket POTS hacks,” she requested over a video of herself sitting on the couch, looking at her laptop screen with a Starbucks cup in her hand before scanning over to meet the eye of the camera and sending viewers a bemused grimace. “I thought maybe anxiety? Asthma? High blood sugar post eating bc I was getting exhausted? Depression? Hot flashes startin hella early?” she listed off a series of her differential diagnoses in the caption, before revealing what her testing had uncovered. “but technically, no! Did a tilt table test last week and sure enough!! would u look at that!!” The gymnast added that she was seated with her salt water and compression socks, dealing with “the worst week ever” following the test, admitting she’s been “a tired weepy mess” and reiterating her request for all of her POTS-suffering followers’ “wacky favorites.”



It’s a form of orthostatic intolerance that causes a person’s heart to beat too fast when moving from sitting or lying down to standing up. In people without POTS, the body’s autonomic nervous system works to maintain homeostasis, or balance, and regulates the heart rate and blood pressure at the correct pace. In POTS, it’s not always able to, which can lead to symptoms like dizziness, fatigue, and even fainting. There’s no cure for POTS, and its symptoms and treatments vary greatly from person to person, but, according to the Cleveland Clinic, exercise and physical activity and diet and nutrition are the main focuses in symptom management.



Researcher’s Note – Postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome can be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine [sic] Post Marketing Experience Report under: APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: Link

Fever star Kelsey Mitchell opens up about medical scare that caused her ‘sense of numbness’

October 2, 2025

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell [29] has been a bright spot for the team all season as the roster saw several star players, including Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham, go down for the season due to injury. But Mitchell had a scary moment herself during the game. Mitchell was about to drive along the baseline in the fourth quarter when Aliyah Boston was called for her fifth foul. The veteran guard stood in the key for a moment and grabbed onto an official’s arm, appearing to signal that she needed some help. She gingerly went down to the floor as Fever players and staff came over to tend to her. She was helped off the floor and into the locker room. The Fever said Mitchell was taken to the hospital for severe cramping. On Wednesday, Mitchell revealed she suffered from a medical condition called rhabdomyolysis that could prevent her muscles from functioning properly. “I suffered from something called Rhabdomyolysis last night. My muscles stopped producing and reached its maximum capacity,” she wrote. “I went into a sense of numbness/paralyzing feeling with no movement from my lower extremities for up to 5 to 7 seconds. I panicked because I began to think the worse when I felt I couldn’t move my legs. It was an out of body experience and I thank God for covering me at a time like that.” Mitchell was released late Tuesday night from a Las Vegas-area hospital after receiving fluids for what was initially described as extreme cramping by Fever officials. Indiana Coach Stephanie White specified in her postgame comments that Mitchell experienced “a lot of lower body cramping.” Mitchell is expected to make a full recovery, with her social media post noting, “I will be fine very soon.”

Researcher’s Note – Her father, Mark Mitchell, a longtime high school and college basketball coach, died suddenly in March at age 56: Link

Bucs assistant Skip Peete collapses at practice but is alert, stable

October 1, 2025

TAMPA, FL — Bucs running backs coach Skip Peete collapsed during a walk-through practice at the team’s indoor facility Wednesday and was transported by paramedics to a local hospital. Peete was awake and alert, and the team said his condition was stable. “During this morning’s walk-through practice, running backs coach Skip Peete experienced a medical episode,” the Bucs said in a statement. “He was attended to by team medical personnel and was responsive, coherent, and in stable condition prior to being transported off site for further medical evaluations. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.” Peete, 62, has coached running backs in the NFL since 1998 with the Raiders, Cowboys, Bears, Rams and Bucs. He joined Todd Bowles’ staff in 2023 after a second stint in Dallas.

Researcher’s Note – Only vaccinated [sic] personnel in locker rooms on NFL game days: Link

New York Giants owner John Mara announces devastating cancer diagnosis and undergoing treatment plan

September 29, 2025

New York Giants owner John Mara announced Monday that he is battling cancer. The Giants CEO’s announcement added that he will be undergoing a treatment plan to fight the serious illness. The 70-year-old announced that he has recently been told by doctors that he has cancer and that he will now receive medical treatment. “I have recently been diagnosed with cancer and have been following the treatment plan recommended by an outstanding team of doctors,” Mara wrote. “I’m feeling strong and optimistic, and I’m committed to seeing this through to a positive outcome.” The Mara family has an estimated net worth of $3 billion, and John’s net worth is approximately $500 million.

4-month-old son of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick in intensive care

September 28, 2025

The wife of NASCAR driver Tyler Reddick on Sunday said the couple’s 4-month-old son is in the cardiovascular intensive care unit at a North Carolina hospital. Alexa Reddick posted to social media that doctors are working on improving the “heart function” of Rookie, the couple’s second son who was born in May. She wrote she had been seeking medical care for Rookie for some time without getting any concrete answers for what appeared to be “signs of heart failure that were being missed.” “Always trust your mom gut,” she added. Tyler Reddick, who has not discussed his son’s heath battle, finished seventh in Sunday’s race at Kansas Speedway.

Gaming pioneer Rebecca Heineman diagnosed with cancer, launches GoFundMe: ‘I want to keep creating games’

October 6, 2025

Rebecca Heineman, a trailblazer in the video game industry and developer of over 70 titles including The Bard’s Tale III, has revealed she is battling aggressive adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that has already spread to her lungs and liver. In an emotional post on her GoFundMe page, Heineman shared that the diagnosis has left her nearly bedridden and in constant pain. “I’m in pain. I’ve been diagnosed with adenocarcinoma a few weeks ago and I went from being an active outgoing computer nerd into a nearly bedridden cancer patient who is non stop exhausted,” she wrote. Heineman first suspected something was wrong while attending PAX Prime, where she found herself out of breath after climbing a single flight of stairs. After returning home to Dallas, she sought emergency care and discovered 2,300ml of fluid in her lung cavity. “They drained another 1600ml a week later. After cat scans, X-rays, and blood tests they finally found that the cancer is in my lungs and liver,” she wrote.

No age reported.

Councilman’s On-Stage Emergency Prompts Mayor Bass To Rush To His Aid

October 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA — A member of the Los Angeles City Council was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a health issue on stage at a public event Wednesday. Mayor Karen Bass — a former nurse — helped tend to him before paramedics arrived. City Councilman Curren Price, 74, was in attendance at the Wednesday morning event celebration the groundbreaking of the Los Angeles Convention Center expansion project. He appeared to become dizzy as people were speaking at the event and ended up lying on the ground behind the podium, KTLA reported. The station posted a video of the incident. Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene and placed the councilman in a wheelchair and took him to a waiting ambulance. “During today’s groundbreaking for the expansion of the Los Angeles Convention Center, Council member Curren Price experienced a health-related incident,” Price spokeswoman Angelina Valencia-Dumarot said in a statement. “After undergoing initial evaluations, medical experts determined that he was suffering from dehydration. Out of an abundance of caution, he will continue to be monitored.”

Researcher’s note - Councilmember Curren Price Encourages Community To Get Vaccinated [sic]: Link

New Mexico State Investment Council’s chief investment officer to retire following cancer diagnosis

September 30, 2025

One of New Mexico’s top investment officials, Robert “Vince” Smith, is retiring following a cancer diagnosis, state officials announced last week. Smith has worked at the New Mexico State Investment Council for 15 years, and as the deputy state and chief investment officer, is the highest-paid employee in the state’s executive branch, earning $455,000 annually, according to state filings.

No age reported.

