ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

Joanne Massiah ‘recovering well’ after emergency surgery

June 12, 2024

Following emergency surgery, political leader of the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Joanne Massiah [56] is recovering well and remains hospitalised, according to sources. Sources say that the surgery to remove a blockage from within her body was successful and she is in good spirits. The operation was reportedly done last Saturday. Massiah, who is also an attorney-at-law, was apparently admitted to the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre on June 7 and an urgent appeal went out immediately for blood donations. The appeal went out via a letter dated June 7 and captioned “Medical Emergency” — from Legal Administrative Assistant Janet Peters at Massiah’s law office, George Solomon Chambers — which notified several officials within the legal fraternity of Massiah’s situation.

HAITI

Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille hospitalized after medical emergency

June 8, 2024

Haiti’s new prime minister, Garry Conille, was hospitalized late Saturday after suffering a reported respiratory emergency. The details on what led to the crisis remained scant. But a source familiar with the medical crisis confirmed to the Miami Herald that Conille, 58, was transported to a private hospital in Petionville in the capital where he was talking and his blood pressure had improved. Conille was tapped by Haiti’s presidential council late last month to lead the country’s new transitional government and arrived in Port-au-Prince from Miami a week ago.



BRAZIL

Lulu Santos was diagnosed with three illnesses in one week

June 14, 2024

Lulu Santos postpones his shows after being hospitalized due to dengue fever and other health complications. Baritone Lulu Santos, 71, is facing a difficult period due to health problems. The singer announced on Thursday (13) on social media that he had been diagnosed with dengue fever. On Monday (10) he was diagnosed with influenza and acute gastroenteritis. Due to these complications, Lulu Santos was forced to postpone his performances scheduled for this weekend.

Lulu Santos is vaccinated against Covid and sings 'The cure'

April 2, 2021

https://g1.globo.com/rj/rio-de-janeiro/noticia/2021/04/02/lulu-santos-e-vacinado-contra-a-covid-e-canta-a-cura.ghtml

UNITED KINGDOM

Roxy Horner worries she's a 'burden' to fiancé Jack Whitehall because of diabetes diagnosis

June 14, 2024

The model’s world was turned upside down when she was diagnosed just before her 30th birthday in 2021 with Type 1 diabetes, a condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high. Horner, now 32, had taken herself to A&E after feeling something “wasn’t right”, but not realising how serious it was, discharged herself to attend the Brit Awards which her fiancé Jack Whitehall was hosting. She was forced to face it head-on however, when she later collapsed that evening and had to go back to A&E where she received the life-changing diagnosis.

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon in tears as she is rushed to hospital in ‘horrendous’ pain

June 13, 2024

Emmerdale star Hayley Tamaddon was rushed to hospital after suffering "horrendous" pain where she thought her "head was going to explode." The soap actress, 47, took to her Instagram page to describe her plight as she was sent to the medical ward and put on a drip. "Ended up in hospital on a drip for medication. It didn't work. Head and neck pain still horrendous. Had a scan. Got told I have arthritis." Admitting her pain was still ongoing she added: "Took some tablets. Had a cry. Going back to the hospital tomorrow." The full extent of her medical condition remains unclear.

Singer/TV personality hospitalized after feeling 'severely unwell': Details on Amelia Lily's condition

June 10, 2024

British singer and reality TV star Amelia Lily was forced to cancel a scheduled performance at the Sunderland Food and Drink Festival after being rushed to the hospital due to a severe underlying infection. The 29-year-old, who rose to fame on The X Factor UK in 2011 and later appeared on Geordie Shore, took to Instagram to inform her followers of her medical emergency. "Hello everyone, after a really tough week of being severely unwell, I have never felt like this in my life," she wrote, sharing a photo of herself hooked up to an IV drip in a hospital ward. "I have been admitted into hospital with an underlying infection. I am so sorry that I won't be able to perform tomorrow evening at the @sunderlandfooddrinkfest." The following day, Lily provided an update on her condition, revealing that her illness was due to an untreated urinary tract infection (UTI) that had progressed into a kidney infection.

Warner-Judd provisionally diagnosed with epilepsy after mid-race seizure

June 13, 2024

British athlete Jessica Warner-Judd has been provisionally diagnosed with epilepsy after having a focal seizure during the 10,000m at the European Championships in Rome on Tuesday. The 29-year-old, who competed for GB at the Tokyo Olympics, withdrew with 600m remaining and, while being assessed in the medical centre, said she had a further seizure which led to her being sedated and spending the night in hospital. Judd, who also had a mid-race seizure in March, said she was “not sure what the future holds at the moment. It has been an incredibly tough couple of months,” she said. “I’m not sure what my year will look like but I’m eager not to let this stop me and be back running soon.”

