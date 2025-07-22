Esophageal cancer: Martin Amis, Nelson DeMille, Dutch rocker Henk de Roo, Norwegian actor Lars Olav Karlsen, German rocker Torsun, Japanese wrestler Osamu Nishimura—& many others—have all now died
Like pancreatic cancer, this condition too is still called "rare"
Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.
Esophageal cancer is “rare,” according to the National Cancer Institute:
How common is esophageal cancer?
Esophageal cancer is a rare type of cancer, making up about 1% of cancer cases in the United States. The rate of new cases per year is about 4 for every 100,000 people. In other parts of the world, esophageal cancer is more common. In the United States, esophageal adenocarcinoma is more common than esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and makes up about 80% of esophageal cancer cases.
One of many recent studies showing that cancer is an adverse effect of “vaccination”:
Japan Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Turbo Cancer’
April 26, 2025
A major new study from top Japanese scientists has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancers to spread more rapidly and aggressively while dramatically reducing the survival rate of patients. The study found that “vaccinated” patients had far worse prognoses, the severity and acceleration of the spread of the cancer increasing with repeated doses. Disturbingly, the researchers found that the average survival period halved among those who received Covid “vaccines.”
Our worldwide team of volunteer researchers, however, discovered that esophageal cancer isn’t so rare…at least, not anymore. Here are nearly 90 examples from our archives:
UNITED STATES
‘Sick of It All’ Frontman Lou Koller Diagnosed With Esophageal Tumor; European Tour Canceled
June 28, 2024
Toni Braxton Says She 'Should Be Dead' After Nearly Suffering Heart Attack but Late Sister Traci [esophageal cancer] Was 'Watching Over' Her
August 9, 2024
Iconoclastic San Francisco Bakery Owner Lawrence Lai, an Aesthetic Visionary of Sweetness, Dies at 53 [esophageal cancer]
May 8, 2025
Bestselling Author Nelson DeMille Dead at 81, Cause of Death Revealed [esophageal cancer]
September 19, 2024
The Scarlet Opera bass player Daniel Zuker dies [esophageal cancer]
April 22, 2025
Martin Amis: Celebrated British novelist dies aged 73 [esophageal cancer; lived in US]
May 21, 2023
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia dies after battling [esophageal] cancer
May 21, 2025
John Deyle, Actor in ‘Annie,’ ‘Camelot’ and ‘Urinetown’ on Broadway, Dies at 68 [esophageal cancer]
July 8, 2023
‘Cooking with Lynja’ TikTok star dead at 67 from [esophageal] cancer: ‘She had the time of her life’
January 13, 2024
Beyond public life, Danny Allen recalled as caring [esophageal cancer]
May 23, 2023
Jim Shooter, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Through Crucial 80s Era, Dies At 73 [esophageal cancer]
June 30, 2025
Garrett Estrin, former UH Hilo men’s soccer coach [esophageal cancer]
April 19, 2025
Kerri Roger: John Jay High School mourns the death of beloved teacher and coach [esophageal cancer]
January 11, 2024
Hall of Fame coach, teacher, author Carl Pierson dies of [esophageal] cancer
January 28, 2024
Bishop Peter Muhich served in the Rapid City Diocese since 2020 [esophageal cancer]
February 16, 2024
Virginia Beach firefighter dies of esophageal cancer
August 21, 2024
Holyoke restaurant businessman Rafael Fernandez passes away at 71 [esophageal cancer]
February 6, 2024
Stuart Lieblich, 68 [esophageal cancer]
March 4, 2024
Lisa A. Marrocco, 63 [esophageal cancer]
May 9, 2023
Pamela Grace O'Shea, 68 [esophageal cancer]
November 5, 2024
Shawn P. Calvey, 37 [esophageal cancer]
August 1, 2024
James Sowa, 69 [esophageal cancer]
September 3, 2023
Pearl Marie Arguello, 44 [esophageal cancer]
January 31, 2025
Wyatt Honse, 35 [esophageal cancer]
May 3, 2024
CANADA
Roger Gerard Baumgartner, 67 [esophageal cancer]
October 20, 2024
Franca LeBlanc [esophageal cancer]
March 21, 2025
Marvin Vandervalk, 75 [esophageal cancer]
February 26, 2025
Michael Stiopu, 63 [esophageal cancer]
December 16, 2024
Lenard Joeseph Pike, 47 [esophageal cancer]
April 11, 2025
Toni Wilfred Harms, 60 [esophageal cancer]
October 24, 2024
Daniel Byron MacMillan, 53 [esophageal cancer]
November 19, 2024
Keith Brian Margetts, 69 [esophageal cancer]
June 25, 2024
Thomas Allen Button, 66 [esophageal cancer]
March 14, 2023
Gary Thomas Phillips, 71 [stomach and esophageal cancer]
June 29, 2023
Richard “Rich” Langille, 53 [esophageal cancer]
July 26, 2024
Harold Stoesz, 54 [esophageal cancer]
May 22, 2023
Philip Francis Jarvis, 73 [esophageal cancer]
April 24, 2025
Glen George, 52 [esophageal cancer]
October 25, 2024
David Gorton, 71 [esophageal cancer]
November 4, 2024
Giovanni “John” Trocchi, 62 [esophageal cancer]
Jeffery Allan Latimer, 68 [esophageal cancer]
July 4, 2025
Gisele Laframboise, 58 [esophageal cancer]
November 3, 2023
Terrance Blake McAllister MD, FRCSC, 59 [esophageal cancer]
January 27, 2023
Marcus Westerveld, 42 [esophageal cancer]
May 15, 2023
Natalie Ashlyne Brooke Michener, 42 [esophageal cancer]
June 8, 2025
His Worship Paul Max Harris, Justice of the Peace, 58 [esophageal cancer]
April 1, 2025
David Victor Johnston, 66 [esophageal cancer]
April 15, 2025
Alan Todd Marchand, 62 [esophageal cancer]
November 3, 2024
Deanna Therese Beck, 65 [esophageal cancer]
January 26, 2024
Vincent Vito, 59 [esophageal cancer]
April 14, 2025
John Burke Enright, 63 [esophageal cancer]
April 14, 2025
Wayne Joseph McHale, 74 [esophageal cancer]
April 17, 2025
Ron Foley, 68 [esophageal cancer]
November 8, 2024
Larry Gibbons, 67 [esophageal cancer]
March 8, 2023
Dave Swann, 55 [esophageal cancer]
April 24, 2025
Jacob Richard Dennis Tjart, 68 [esophageal cancer]
March 27, 2023
Mark Antony Cox, 59 [esophageal cancer]
April 18, 2025
David Joseph Smith, 66 [esophageal cancer]
March 4, 2023
Wayne Joseph McHale, 74 [esophageal cancer]
April 21, 2025
Kim MacDonald (nee Kimberly Kathleen Shaw), 52 [esophageal cancer]
January 19, 2023
Nageswar Pyndanna, 46 [esophageal cancer]
April 16, 2024
John Robert Vicaire, 57 [esophageal cancer]
December 4, 2023
Pierre Lafreniere, 54 [esophageal cancer]
May 26, 2023
Christian Laplante, 49 [esophageal cancer]
August 11, 2024
Armand George Kurulak, 71 [esophageal cancer]
April 20, 2023
Marvin Walter Wiese, 73 [esophageal cancer]
August 11, 2023
Elizabeth Bautista Soriano, 69 [esophageal cancer]
BARBADOS
Long-time columnist BC Pires, 65, dies after year-long [esophageal] cancer battle
October 22, 2023
BRAZIL
Two months after being diagnosed with [esophageal] cancer, Bancario De Vilhena dies at the age of 58
April 19, 2023
Guilherme Magalhães, former president of ABRIG, dies at 54 [esophageal cancer]
February 18, 2025
Dourados journalist dies at age 37 [esophageal cancer]
September 19, 2024
UNITED KINGDOM
DJ Danny Stubbs dies aged 40 after rare cancer diagnosis [oesophageal adenocarcinoma]
September 18, 2024
Dad died of cancer while partner was being treated for disease [esophageal cancer]
February 26, 2024
Heartbreak as Manchester United superfan with 'bucket list' and 'so much to live for' dies the night before his 24th birthday [esophageal cancer]
July 24, 2024
Mark Alan Kitching, 64 [esophageal cancer]
BELGIUM
Wendy Tritsmans, 40 [esophageal cancer]
March 8, 2024
NETHERLANDS
Henk de Roo (69) of The Dutch Boys unexpectedly passed away [esophageal cancer]
December 20, 2024
GERMANY
Egotronic singer Torsun passed away after [esophageal] cancer
December 31, 2023
NORWAY
Lars Olav Karlsen [48] from the TV-success "Heia Tufte" has died [esophageal cancer]
March 16, 2025
SPAIN
Cycling is in mourning: the journalist Fernando Llamas has passed away [esophageal cancer]
July 27, 2023
CHINA
HK Martial Arts Star Norman Chui, 73, Dies [esophageal cancer]; Wife, 43, Also Dies While Handling His Funeral
September 16, 2024
JAPAN
Professional wrestler Osamu Nishimura dies of [esophageal] cancer [53]
February 28, 2025
Comedian Takaaki Ishibashi (The Tunnels) announces esophageal cancer diagnosis and temporary break from entertainment
April 2, 2025
AUSTRALIA
Veteran ABC radio presenter James Valentine announces [esophageal] cancer diagnosis
March 21, 2024
Trainer Sam Kavanagh has lost his brave battle with cancer at just 38 years of age [diagnosed with oesophagus cancer last year]
December 14, 2024
NEW ZEALAND
Woman dies of [esophageal] cancer four weeks after visit to GP who failed to examine her
September 24, 2023
Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Helping life coach Craig McDougall conquer [esophageal] cancer
September 15, 2023
Everything is "rare" until it happens to you or someone you love. An adverse event that is labeled as "rare" shouldn't give companies, "health" agencies, or governments a free pass and should *never* take away a person's Creator-given right to choose. If the chance of something happening to me is one in a million... what if I just happen to be that "one". Where there is *any* risk, there must be choice and that choice cannot be tied to any kind of coercion or threats either. A flat NO should be sufficient. We need to also remember to give others the same consideration and let them make their own choices even when we may disagree.