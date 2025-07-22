Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

Esophageal cancer is “rare,” according to the National Cancer Institute:

How common is esophageal cancer?

Esophageal cancer is a rare type of cancer, making up about 1% of cancer cases in the United States. The rate of new cases per year is about 4 for every 100,000 people. In other parts of the world, esophageal cancer is more common. In the United States, esophageal adenocarcinoma is more common than esophageal squamous cell carcinoma and makes up about 80% of esophageal cancer cases.

One of many recent studies showing that cancer is an adverse effect of “vaccination”:

Japan Confirms Covid ‘Vaccines’ Cause ‘Turbo Cancer’

April 26, 2025

A major new study from top Japanese scientists has found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” cause cancers to spread more rapidly and aggressively while dramatically reducing the survival rate of patients. The study found that “vaccinated” patients had far worse prognoses, the severity and acceleration of the spread of the cancer increasing with repeated doses. Disturbingly, the researchers found that the average survival period halved among those who received Covid “vaccines.”

Note: Our list of 109 more “adverse event” studies showing the link between “vaccines” and cancer (and more diseases): Link

Our worldwide team of volunteer researchers, however, discovered that esophageal cancer isn’t so rare…at least, not anymore. Here are nearly 90 examples from our archives:

UNITED STATES

‘Sick of It All’ Frontman Lou Koller Diagnosed With Esophageal Tumor; European Tour Canceled

June 28, 2024

Toni Braxton Says She 'Should Be Dead' After Nearly Suffering Heart Attack but Late Sister Traci [esophageal cancer] Was 'Watching Over' Her

August 9, 2024

Iconoclastic San Francisco Bakery Owner Lawrence Lai, an Aesthetic Visionary of Sweetness, Dies at 53 [esophageal cancer]

May 8, 2025

Bestselling Author Nelson DeMille Dead at 81, Cause of Death Revealed [esophageal cancer]

September 19, 2024

The Scarlet Opera bass player Daniel Zuker dies [esophageal cancer]

April 22, 2025

Martin Amis: Celebrated British novelist dies aged 73 [esophageal cancer; lived in US]

May 21, 2023

Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia dies after battling [esophageal] cancer

May 21, 2025

John Deyle, Actor in ‘Annie,’ ‘Camelot’ and ‘Urinetown’ on Broadway, Dies at 68 [esophageal cancer]

July 8, 2023

‘Cooking with Lynja’ TikTok star dead at 67 from [esophageal] cancer: ‘She had the time of her life’

January 13, 2024

Beyond public life, Danny Allen recalled as caring [esophageal cancer]

May 23, 2023

Jim Shooter, Marvel Editor-In-Chief Through Crucial 80s Era, Dies At 73 [esophageal cancer]

June 30, 2025

Garrett Estrin, former UH Hilo men’s soccer coach [esophageal cancer]

April 19, 2025

Kerri Roger: John Jay High School mourns the death of beloved teacher and coach [esophageal cancer]

January 11, 2024

Hall of Fame coach, teacher, author Carl Pierson dies of [esophageal] cancer

January 28, 2024

Bishop Peter Muhich served in the Rapid City Diocese since 2020 [esophageal cancer]

February 16, 2024

Virginia Beach firefighter dies of esophageal cancer

August 21, 2024

Holyoke restaurant businessman Rafael Fernandez passes away at 71 [esophageal cancer]

February 6, 2024

Stuart Lieblich, 68 [esophageal cancer]

March 4, 2024

Lisa A. Marrocco, 63 [esophageal cancer]

May 9, 2023

Pamela Grace O'Shea, 68 [esophageal cancer]

November 5, 2024

Shawn P. Calvey, 37 [esophageal cancer]

August 1, 2024

James Sowa, 69 [esophageal cancer]

September 3, 2023

Pearl Marie Arguello, 44 [esophageal cancer]

January 31, 2025

Wyatt Honse, 35 [esophageal cancer]

May 3, 2024

CANADA

Roger Gerard Baumgartner, 67 [esophageal cancer]

October 20, 2024

Franca LeBlanc [esophageal cancer]

March 21, 2025

Marvin Vandervalk, 75 [esophageal cancer]

February 26, 2025

Michael Stiopu, 63 [esophageal cancer]

December 16, 2024

Lenard Joeseph Pike, 47 [esophageal cancer]

April 11, 2025

Toni Wilfred Harms, 60 [esophageal cancer]

October 24, 2024

Daniel Byron MacMillan, 53 [esophageal cancer]

November 19, 2024

Keith Brian Margetts, 69 [esophageal cancer]

June 25, 2024

Thomas Allen Button, 66 [esophageal cancer]

March 14, 2023

Gary Thomas Phillips, 71 [stomach and esophageal cancer]

June 29, 2023

Richard “Rich” Langille, 53 [esophageal cancer]

July 26, 2024

Harold Stoesz, 54 [esophageal cancer]

May 22, 2023

Philip Francis Jarvis, 73 [esophageal cancer]

April 24, 2025

Glen George, 52 [esophageal cancer]

October 25, 2024

David Gorton, 71 [esophageal cancer]

November 4, 2024

Giovanni “John” Trocchi, 62 [esophageal cancer]

Jeffery Allan Latimer, 68 [esophageal cancer]

July 4, 2025

Gisele Laframboise, 58 [esophageal cancer]

November 3, 2023

Terrance Blake McAllister MD, FRCSC, 59 [esophageal cancer]

January 27, 2023

Marcus Westerveld, 42 [esophageal cancer]

May 15, 2023

Natalie Ashlyne Brooke Michener, 42 [esophageal cancer]

June 8, 2025

His Worship Paul Max Harris, Justice of the Peace, 58 [esophageal cancer]

April 1, 2025

David Victor Johnston, 66 [esophageal cancer]

April 15, 2025

Alan Todd Marchand, 62 [esophageal cancer]

November 3, 2024

Deanna Therese Beck, 65 [esophageal cancer]

January 26, 2024

Vincent Vito, 59 [esophageal cancer]

April 14, 2025

John Burke Enright, 63 [esophageal cancer]

April 14, 2025

Wayne Joseph McHale, 74 [esophageal cancer]

April 17, 2025

Ron Foley, 68 [esophageal cancer]

November 8, 2024

Larry Gibbons, 67 [esophageal cancer]

March 8, 2023

Dave Swann, 55 [esophageal cancer]

April 24, 2025

Jacob Richard Dennis Tjart, 68 [esophageal cancer]

March 27, 2023

Mark Antony Cox, 59 [esophageal cancer]

April 18, 2025

David Joseph Smith, 66 [esophageal cancer]

March 4, 2023

Wayne Joseph McHale, 74 [esophageal cancer]

April 21, 2025

Kim MacDonald (nee Kimberly Kathleen Shaw), 52 [esophageal cancer]

January 19, 2023

Nageswar Pyndanna, 46 [esophageal cancer]

April 16, 2024

John Robert Vicaire, 57 [esophageal cancer]

December 4, 2023

Pierre Lafreniere, 54 [esophageal cancer]

May 26, 2023

Christian Laplante, 49 [esophageal cancer]

August 11, 2024

Armand George Kurulak, 71 [esophageal cancer]

April 20, 2023

Marvin Walter Wiese, 73 [esophageal cancer]

August 11, 2023

Elizabeth Bautista Soriano, 69 [esophageal cancer]

BARBADOS

Long-time columnist BC Pires, 65, dies after year-long [esophageal] cancer battle

October 22, 2023

BRAZIL

Two months after being diagnosed with [esophageal] cancer, Bancario De Vilhena dies at the age of 58

April 19, 2023

Guilherme Magalhães, former president of ABRIG, dies at 54 [esophageal cancer]

February 18, 2025

Dourados journalist dies at age 37 [esophageal cancer]

September 19, 2024

UNITED KINGDOM

DJ Danny Stubbs dies aged 40 after rare cancer diagnosis [oesophageal adenocarcinoma]

September 18, 2024

Dad died of cancer while partner was being treated for disease [esophageal cancer]

February 26, 2024

Heartbreak as Manchester United superfan with 'bucket list' and 'so much to live for' dies the night before his 24th birthday [esophageal cancer]

July 24, 2024

Mark Alan Kitching, 64 [esophageal cancer]

BELGIUM

Wendy Tritsmans, 40 [esophageal cancer]

March 8, 2024

NETHERLANDS

Henk de Roo (69) of The Dutch Boys unexpectedly passed away [esophageal cancer]

December 20, 2024

GERMANY

Egotronic singer Torsun passed away after [esophageal] cancer

December 31, 2023

NORWAY

Lars Olav Karlsen [48] from the TV-success "Heia Tufte" has died [esophageal cancer]

March 16, 2025

SPAIN

Cycling is in mourning: the journalist Fernando Llamas has passed away [esophageal cancer]

July 27, 2023

CHINA

HK Martial Arts Star Norman Chui, 73, Dies [esophageal cancer]; Wife, 43, Also Dies While Handling His Funeral

September 16, 2024

JAPAN

Professional wrestler Osamu Nishimura dies of [esophageal] cancer [53]

February 28, 2025

Comedian Takaaki Ishibashi (The Tunnels) announces esophageal cancer diagnosis and temporary break from entertainment

April 2, 2025

AUSTRALIA

Veteran ABC radio presenter James Valentine announces [esophageal] cancer diagnosis

March 21, 2024

Trainer Sam Kavanagh has lost his brave battle with cancer at just 38 years of age [diagnosed with oesophagus cancer last year]

December 14, 2024

NEW ZEALAND

Woman dies of [esophageal] cancer four weeks after visit to GP who failed to examine her

September 24, 2023

Hawke’s Bay’s news in brief: Helping life coach Craig McDougall conquer [esophageal] cancer

September 15, 2023

