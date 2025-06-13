From Albania to New Zealand, many, many more strange "drownings," in/near rivers, lakes, tubs, swimming pools & at the beach: WHY??
And just think how much LONGER this macabre compilation would be if it included all such "drownings" in the US, just this year
A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.
ALBANIA
He suffered a cardiac arrest as soon as he entered the sea, the 66-year-old man died on the beach of Spille
June 24, 2024
According to the police, it is suspected that he just came into contact with the water in the sea, he suffered a cardiac arrest and as a result he died.
Fell into the waters of the Vjosa River, 63-year-old found dead [suspected heart attack]
January 23, 2025
ARGENTINA
A neighbor [50] collapsed on the road and died [after day on river]
6 January 2023
No cause of death reported
Grief over the death of a skateboard icon in Quilmes [fishing]
20 January 2023
No age reported.
Surubí World Cup: a fisherman [61] died of a heart attack in the middle of the tournament
30 April 2023
No cause of death reported.
They investigate the causes of the death of a well-known young journalist [21] from Basavilbaso [at home in bath]
16 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
73-year-old Argentinan tourist dies on the beach in Italy
20 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Former Mayor Roberto Porretti found dead in Pinamar [65, in pool]
June 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [47] got sick and died in children's pool
June 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A fisherman suffered a heart attack and died in the Paseo del Río area
August 26, 2024
AUSTRALIA
Neighbours star's [66] tragic final posts before he suddenly dropped dead at a popular beach: 'Reasons to be cheerful'
19 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Melbourne sports administrator Simon Weatherill dies aged 67 while competing in Portsea Swim Classic [heart attack]
January 20, 2024
Cam McCarthy: Former Fremantle Dockers teammates among those sharing tributes following his tragic death [29, near lake]
May 10, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman [47] dies after suffering 'medical episode' at Sydney beach
9 January 2023
No cause of death reported
Fleurieu Community Mourns Sudden Loss of Glen Traeger [54, after morning on river]
4 April 2023
Man [48] dies after being dragged from water unconscious at Sydney’s Curl Curl beach
3 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
RFS volunteer dies while helping protect Northern Rivers community
October 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fit and healthy Joshua Powell, 27, suddenly dies at $10,000 three-day retreat [died next to lake]
November 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man pulled from water in Rye, Victoria
January 6, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Man [40s] dies at popular swimming spot south of Sydney [“medical episode”]
January 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community [man, 40s]
January 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber [60s] Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead
January 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Teen athlete Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining [18] dies after being pulled from a backyard pool in second tragedy to rock school - just a week after 'Rocket Man' science teacher died in horror accident [on river]
January 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Manly, Shelly Beach drowning: Tragic final moments of newlywed [32] who died on honeymoon - as details emerge about the frantic fight to save her and her new husband's chilling reaction
January 18, 2024
It is the 58th drowning death in Australia since the start of summer, according to Royal Life Saving Australia, up from 46 at the same time last year. The woman has not been formally identified. A report will be prepared for the coroner.
No cause of death reported.
Young man [20s] dies at Byron Bay beach in NSW's second drowning in 24 hours
January 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [66] drowns after medical episode on Phillip Island
January 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Aussie karate instructor [58] dies in Thailand [drowning]
April 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Body found after man went overboard on Elvis cruise bound for Sydney
April 6, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Appeal for assistance, sudden death, Rainbow Beach [54]
June 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Bodyboarder [70] dies after being pulled from water at Sydney surf park
August 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Australian woman [67] dies in Bali during dive expedition
September 2, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Giuliano Pirone [33] dies in hospital after spending 15 hours unconscious in Perth gym shower before being found
September 5, 2024
Doctors told his family they believe [the bodybuilder’s] blood sugar levels became extremely low, his blood pressure dropped and he may have had some kind of seizure. “You see him not feeling too good on the treadmill," Ms Pirone said of the CCTV footage. "He bumps into other machines. He staggers to the showers, holding his stomach, not feeling well. "[He] went in there and must have just locked himself in, felt hot, turned the cold water on and bang, he collapsed."
No cause of death reported.
Busselton Ironman triathlon competitor dies after needing medical attention during swim leg
December 3, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
AUSTRIA
A tragedy in Kitzbuhel, Croatian (54) found dead by a creek [heart attack]
11 February 2023
Bathing guest [76] died in the Neunkirchner recreation center [swimming]
17 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Salzburg: German (74) died after diving accident
1 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mountain accident in Zams: German hiker (70) is found dead in riverbed
24 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
"Hallelujah-Paul" died on vacation in Greece [73, swimming]
27 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Two bathers drowned while swimming in Salzburg lakes
17 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Grado - Austrian tourist [72] dies on the beach in Italy
September 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Graz: bathing guest passed away
November 23, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
[Austrian] Tourist dies at sea [64, in Italy]: tragedy under the eyes of family. He was caught suddenly sick in the water
June 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Styrian fisherman [72] dies in reservoir
7/16/2024
No cause of death reported.
BELGIUM
Lifeless man found in Ghent waterway
25 January 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Deceased person found at Sint Hubert
21 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Pelt - 41-year-old man dies in diving accident
12 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Belgian tourist, 48, drowns in Italy
20 July 2023
Pied piper discovers lifeless body in a canal in Adinkerke: male victim not yet identified
December 5, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Family can finally say goodbye: funeral of Tineke, who died in Thailand, next Saturday [41, in pool]
January 20, 2024
Passer-by finds the body of man [58] in the Durme river, the public prosecutor's office assumes it was an unfortunate accident.
May 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Noa Spits Grossart, 16 [drowned]
August 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA
The dead old man [64] is found in Porto Romano, it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack after falling into the sea
August 17, 2024
BRAZIL
Businessman Marcos Kieling, from Hidroenergia de Ijuí and former president of ACI, dies [fishing]
September 21, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Man [40] dies after falling ill in club pool
January 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [51] drowns in Candelaria
January 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Secretary of Serranópolis [44] died the day after arriving in Ilhéus for an excursion with students and posting a photo of the trip, says mayor [swimming]
7 January 2023
No cause of death reported
Pharmacist [30] falls ill and dies on beach [heart attack]
12 January 2023
Fisherman [38] suffers sudden illness, falls into river and drowns
23 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elderly woman [63] suffers sudden illness, falls into pool and dies in SC
25 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [59] dies while fishing at Parque das Flores in Paulínia
1 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sangão resident [51] who was missing is found dead in river
06 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman [62] found floating dead in swimming pool
10 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [45] dies after suffering sudden illness while swimming in Lake Corumbá
21 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Firefighters suspect sudden illness followed by drowning
28 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Firefighters find body of businessman [58] who drowned while fishing
13 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Firefighters search for body of elderly man [69] drowned after sudden illness
19 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Young man [30] drowns after diving into Lapa waterfall and suspected of sudden illness
19 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman [55] drowns in swim club
20 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fisherwoman who was adrift in Rio Negro fed on raw fish and had to defend her husband's body [69] from buzzards for almost a week [“heart problem”]
5 April 2023
21-year-old man drowns in bathing dam during family vacation in the interior of Acre
2 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [35] enters pond to swim and drowns in rural Bocaiuva
2 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
BRAZIL
Man suffers heart attack and dies while swimming at Camurupim Beach
7 May 2023
No age reported.
Surfer [42] suffers sudden illness and dies after entering the water
20 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
45-year-old surfer dies after drowning on beach
27 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [60] found dead in boat on Muriaé River
29 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Surfer [50] falls ill and drowns in Guaruja
4 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fishing tournament finalist [30] drowns while fishing with friend
7 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
An instructor diver [57] died of a cardiac arrest in the middle of practice in Puerto Madryn
September 16, 2023
Man [66] has sudden illness and dies on Amontada Beach
September 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sickness at sea, a 29-year-old boy dies
September 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
29-year-old dies after sudden illness in waterfall
September 24, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man [47] drowns in Forquilhinha after sudden illness
October 9, 2023
Fisherman [45] dies after sudden illness in Balneário Rincão [fishing]
October 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tourist [55] from São Paulo is found dead on the beach of Ipioca
October 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Body of a resident of Cambará who was missing, is found [fishing]
November 4, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Man [60] drowns in property in rural Limeira
December 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Temporary lifeguard [35] who died during training will be buried in San Jose
December 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Nova Petrópolis is in shock with the death of young William Drumm [swimming]
January 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Cram school teacher [53] dies of myocardial infarction [swimming]
January 11, 2024
Walisson Silva de Sa, 27, found dead inside filtration tank
January 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Emerson Coelho de Araujo [59] had a heart attack while swimming
January 17, 2024
39-year-old man dies of a heart attack at pool
January 17, 2024
Security guard from Araraquara is found dead [in reservoir]
February 1, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
26-year-old man disappears after collapsing and falling in river
February 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Argentine [63] dies after suffering sudden illness in the sea of Canasvieiras Beach
February 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
7-year-old sees grandmother [53] suffer sudden illness and die on Guaruja Beach
February 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Professional swimmer [53] dies drowned during swimming competition
April 14, 2024
Video shows rescue of bride [38] who died after falling into pool [heart attack]
April 17, 2024
Swimming pool worker [42] falls ill during work and drowns
April 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
This fisherman [57] story does not have the happy ending we would like [heart attack]
May 1, 2024
Filmmaker Toni Venturi dies at 68 [swimming]
May 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [58] dies while fishing
June 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Special Forces police officer [45] has sudden illness and drowns during training course
July 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [35] drowns in swimming pool in Mira Estrela
August 17, 2024
Engineering student [35] drowns in the Teles Pires river in Nova Canaã do Norte
August 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Former Cuiabá player [20] drowns in Mato Grosso
October 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman found unresponsive and floating in luxury condominium pool
October 12, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Fire Sergeant [37] dies of sudden illness after diving
November 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Honeymoon horror as groom [35] dies on beach after cardiac arrest in the sea in Brazil [heart attack]
November 23, 2024
69-year-old swimmer dies during open sea race in Bahia
December 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
BURKINA FASO
Refugee [24] from Burkina Faso dies while on Italian beach
September 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
CANADA
City of Port Alberni mourns death of councillor John Douglas [fishing]
7/15/2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Ontario police investigate deaths of boater, volunteer [32] who tried to help with rescue
11 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Foggia - 52-year-old tourist dies while diving in front of his wife and friends
30 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Stephane Paquet, 56 [found in lake]
August 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River Saturday: Squamish RCMP ['passed away suddenly']
September 16, 2023
A day on the water turned to tragedy for two friends who were kayaking along the Cheakamus River just north of Squamish Saturday, according to Squamish RCMP. In a statement to Global News, RCMP confirm one of the two friends 'passed away suddenly' while kayaking, but did not outright confirm if this sudden death was a drowning. Mounties offered little else when pressed for details, only adding efforts to resuscitate the victim were not successful.
No age or cause of death reported.
Michael Joseph Doupe, 62 [on beach]
September 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Victoria Surfer [58] Dies Suddenly During Surf Session with Loved Ones in Tofino
November 29, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man [70] dies while on vacation in the Caribbean [swimming]
January 18, 2024
Ontario paramedic [32] dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says
April 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden death of woman [35] at Jarvis Bay not suspicious
7/5/2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman, 66, dies at Sandbanks Provincial Park [in water]
July 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Canadian man [78] drowns after medical emergency at Lake of the Ozarks
July 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
CHINA
Bodybuilder influencer dies, aged 27, after filming in a beauty spot which tourists are banned from visiting [drowned]
September 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Chinese tourist [47] on holiday in Italy suffers illness and dies [swimming]
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
CROATIA
Heart attack on holiday in Croatia, 50-year-old man from Limena [Italy] dies
August 12, 2023
Tragedy at Poreč - Competitor dies during Iron Man [50, swimming]
October 20, 2024
No cause of death reported.
DENMARK
Danish woman [40s] in serious condition after drowning accident in Norway, she later passed away
July 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Unknown man found dead in kayak
September 1, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Pulled lifeless man [68] ashore: He was pronounced dead at the scene
September 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
69-year-old man from Vejle dies after drowning in DGI Huset
December 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
FRANCE
Templeuve: a swimmer dies of a heart attack at the nautical center of the Chant de l'eau
26 March 2023
No age reported.
Rowing on Lake Annecy: a 74-year-old man dies after a cardiac arrest
2 April 2023
Finistère. A 38-year-old man dies during a snorkeling trip in Landéda [heart attack]
22 April 2023
Saint-Malo: a 50-year-old woman died after a dive [heart attack]
9 May 2023
Legionnaire [34] in cardiac arrest after drowning
18 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
A bather [71] dies of a heart attack on the island of Noirmoutier
18 June 2023
Near Narbonne: a 45-year-old man dies after a cardiac arrest at sea
20 June 2023
A man [60s] drowned after a heart attack in Finistère
7 July 2023
A fisherman [71] suffering from a heart attack on his boat in Lancieux
October 7, 2023
A sailor-fisherman [51] from Étaplois dies on board a trawler after a heart attack
March 13, 2024
Drowning in Rennes: a man dies after feeling unwell at the Saint-Georges swimming pool [heart attack]
May 27, 2024
No age reported.
Basque fisherman dies after feeling unwell at sea off Santander
July 7, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
39-year-old French tourist dies of heart attack in Lake Coman, body pulled out of water
July 13, 2024
In Cherbourg, a windsurfer [67] dies after a heart attack
November 22, 2024
La Ciotat: a young man the victim of a drowning after a heart attack
November 29, 2024
No age reported.
GERMANY
Woman recovered dead from the Neckar River
13 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Dead Munich man [48] recovered from Lake Walchensee
16 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragic accident in the Auesee [diver, 60]
17 April 2023
No cause of death reported.
Collapsed during swimming lessons: ten-year-old pupil has died
1 May 2023
Allegedly, no water was found in the lungs at all. An autopsy must now clarify the cause of death.
No cause of death reported.
A participant in the Rheinschwimmen swimming event died in Cologne
19 May 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
48-Year-Old man retrieved dead from sea
28 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Missing swimmer [31] recovered dead from Aar Valley Lake
08 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Missing 38-year-old man found dead on Elbe River
10 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Death drama at a popular bathing lake! Witnesses make terrible observation [stand-up paddle board]
11 June 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Autopsy after swimming accident in Gera: boy [10] did not drown
17 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Swimming accident in the amusement park Kaltenkirchen: 30-year-old dead
24 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fatal swimming accident in the Dortmund-Ems Canal - 32-year-old deceased
25 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Outdoor swimming pool Hochhausen closed [death from “medical emergency”]
14 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the coast of Scauri, German tourist [64] dies of illness at sea [“cardiac arrest”]
24 July 2023
German Tourist from Griante dies while swimming in Sardinia: falls ill near the shore and drowns in the sea
September 20, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
46-Year-old dies in Ingolstadt indoor pool: autopsy should bring clarity
December 12, 2023
13-Year-old collapses in swimming pool and dies
January 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [57] died while bathing in the city bath
January 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Cloppenburg Soestebad remains closed after death [swimming]
January 23, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Bathing drama in leisure pool "La Ola" - Swimmer [64] dead
January 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Bokeloh man [74] found lifeless in the water at Hagenburger Moor
February 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [53] dies in Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand"
February 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Professional diver [60] dies two days after emergency in the Rhine
April 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fatal diving accident in Lake Constance: autopsy results available
May 10, 2024
The former head of the Lindau Water Protection Police, Klaus Achtelstetter, died in a diving accident in Lake Constance at the end of March. Now the autopsy has been completed. "After the autopsy, it can be safely said that a medical problem was the cause of the emergency ascent," says Markus Schlatter, spokesman for the police. The police rule out a technical failure after checking the devices. Achtelstetter died at the age of 61.
No cause of death reported.
61-Year-old dies while water skiing - Was it a medical emergency?
May 27, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Stand-up paddler [35] drowns in lake
June 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragic swimming accident: swimmer [69] drifted dead in the water
June 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy while bathing: 58-year-old woman dies in gravel pit near Zerbst
June 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman dies in open-air swimming pool - investigation is underway
July 30, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Swimmer [67] suddenly sinks into the sea and dies
July 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Death in dragon boat race
October 14, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
GREECE
Shock in Greek football: Baldock of Panathinaikos was found dead! [swimming]
October 9, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
INDIA
Ex-mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe [60] dies of heart attack after Prayagraj holy dip [heart attack in river]
January 14, 2025
Elderly man [60] dies of heart attack before 'Jalabhishek' on Mahashivaratri [in bath]
19 February 2023
Fisherman [45] dies after fishing in sea
3 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Student [11] dies in amusement park [swimming]
12 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
A fisherman [60] fainted and died while the authorities snatched the net
23 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman's [47] sudden death [after bath]
28 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Navi Mumbai: PSI [44] Rescues Flood-hit Villagers In Uran, Dies Of Heart Attack On Duty
22 July 2023
Young Indian worker [26] found dead by the pool on a farm
August 3, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Died [44] while shopping on the banks of the Rangamati River, deadly heart attack or cardiac arrest continues
December 12, 2023
Sudden death after swimming [70]
December 20, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fainted in the water park. Suspected to have died of a heart attack
December 25, 2023
Surat - Nitin Dave, a resident of Parbat Patiya area, fainted in the water park. Suspected to have died of a heart attack. This was among four other sudden deaths on the same day in Surat, all were between 20 and 40 years of age.
No age reported.
Ramnad fisherman [49] suffers fatal cardiac arrest at sea
January 21, 2024
Man [25] dies after water slide in park, report shows cardiac arrest
April 9, 2024
Police constable [40] dies of cardiac arrest while swimming in Mancherial
May 5, 2024
With mom by side, 15-year-old swimmer dies in Salt Lake pool
May 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Boy, 17, Emerges From Swimming Pool, Collapses And Dies After Few Steps
June 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Mahagenco engineer [49] dies of heart attack in Raigad [rafting]
July 7, 2024
Heart failure after diving kills B’luru man [34] off Baina Beach
November 10, 2024
Fisherman [38] collapses in boat, dies
November 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
INDONESIA
An Angler Dies Suddenly at Pandansari Beach [heart attack]
30 January 2023
No age reported.
While fishing, this man [50] from Ponorogo was found dead suddenly
10 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
65-Year-Old Man from Mentok Suddenly Dies While Fishing at Paitjaya Beach
January 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
IRELAND
Ross McDonnell, ‘The Trade’ Cinematographer, Dies at 44 [on beach]
November 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman [63] who collapsed and died at Wexford beach was former British Navy officer
07 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy as Irish woman [48] dies in France during triathlon [swimming]
31 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Disaster strikes: two athletes die during IM Cork - Brendan Wall, 45, Irish, Ivan Chittenden, Canadian from Toronto [swimming]
August 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man, 60s, dies suddenly in leisure centre in Co Mayo [pool]
November 15, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tributes paid to Kilkenny father [63] who died while on holiday in Australia – ‘A great man who had lots of friends’ [swimming]
January 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Young Cork woman Meg Haugh [26] remembered as 'beacon of light' as friends pay tribute [swimming in Philippines]
May 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Man [40s] who died in Donegal diving tragedy named locally as second man hospitalised
June 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman who died while swimming off Old Head named locally as Cathy Hughes
July 22, 2024
No age reported.
Munster man, 21, dies suddenly in Thailand as fundraiser launched to bring body home [was "living the dream" in the southeast Asian country, scuba diving and freediving in the clear waters off the coast]
January 12, 2025
No cause of death reported.
ISRAEL
Man [50] dies on a fishing vessel near shore at Eilat
17 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
ITALY
Freediving champion [49]does not reemerge
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Sicilian waters, diver dies suddenly during diving
8 January 2023
The umpteenth tragedy in Sicily, in the waters of Bonagia (fraction of Valderice, TP), where a diver from Palermo died. The usual investigations are underway on the death of the unfortunate diver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed to the press. According to a first reconstruction of the facts, the diver would have died while he was performing a dive in the waters of Trapani. It seems that the man was seized by an illness that proved fatal while he was about a mile from the port. To raise the alarm other divers who were with the victim. The military of the Coast Guard and the police intervened on the spot for rescue operations and ritual reliefs. Also present were the operators of the 118, who unfortunately could not do anything but ascertain the death.
No age or cause of death reported
The son [42] of a former primary orthopedic surgeon dies at sea vacationing in China
27 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
56-year-old man dies while fishing
29 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman [55] found dead in her bath tub [heart attack]
29 January 2023
Fisherman [57] dies in the lagoon of a heart attack
6 February 2023
Sudden illness while fishing, Alessandro falls into the river and drowns at the age of 44
13 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Civitanova Marche - man [61] collapses and dies on seaside walk
19 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Catanzaro, entrepreneur Giliberto Longo, 50, dies suddenly on the Lungomare [waterfront]
6 March 2023
Novara - Illness in the pool, 72-year-old man dies. Resuscitation attempts by medical personnel were useless
16 March 2023
No cause of death reported.
Colloredo de Monte Albano - 27-year-old dies in bath tub
19 April 2023
No cause of death reported.
Carmine Setaro, died yesterday, April 25, while he was walking on the seafront
26 April 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Struck by an illness while fishing with friends, he dies at 67
02 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness in the tub, Samanta dies at the age of 24
3 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
39-year-old has illness and drowns in Brazil
18 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Gabriele Gallani, 24-year-old boy who died in Amsterdam: found in a canal on Friday night
20 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Anica, the 31-year-old woman who disappeared on Friday, has died: her lifeless body found in the Piave
21 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in the water park, Feletto worker [56] dies of an illness
24 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
Young waiter [25] dies in Garda while at work: hypothesis of sudden illness [lakeside]
2 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Cuglieri, illness on the beach: a 67-year-old died
3 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ravenna - Teacher falls into the water and dies, is someone responsible for the death of Elisa Rossi [51]
8 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Corpse in the water in Naples, found lifeless body in the sea off Sermoneta
11 June 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
71-year-old Italian tourist dies on the beach of Jesolo Venice [cardiac arrest]
18 June 2023
Sudden illness, 42-year-old dad dies in front of his son while swimming in the sea: he was a doctor from San Raffaele
19 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man found dead in the Liri river, 43-year-old Massimiliano Di Pastena
21 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Pomezia, sudden illness while fishing cockles: 50-year-old dies at sea attached to a buoy
22 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
He dives into Lake Garda in Sirmione and never resurfaces: a 25-year-old boy died
24 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Elba - The tragedy of Sara Pedrotti [53], who died while enjoying her holidays [snorkeling]
24 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the beach in Castel Volturno: 40-year-old dies after diving into the sea
26 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness due to congestion, disabled person [55] dies while bathing
26 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
44-year-old worker of Nigerian origin dies while swimming
28 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Drama during training at Comsubin, Lieutenant Michele Savarese [31] dies after immersion
30 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Costa del Delta: A 49-year-old from Lusia dies, a second bather is rescued [heart attack]
3 July 2023
Tragedy in Rosolina Mare: 49-year-old dies of a heart attack while in the water
3 July 2023
Puglia, 6-year-old boy dies at summer camp: the tragedy on the beach in Margherita di Savoia
5 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
The mother's alarm, then the discovery: Enzo Nevi [50], found dead in the river
7 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Torvaianica, another tragedy at sea: 45-year-old feels bad and dies, shock on the beach
9 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
He dies of an illness in the city of the Queen, by the sea, a 53-year-old tourist from Trento
10 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marina di Carrara, sudden illness while bathing: dies at 54
11 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Body found on the beach of Montesilvano: it would be a natural death [69]
12 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Marku Aldi [29] dies after a dip in the Montone river: help from friends is useless
14 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Six-year-old boy dies while building sandcastles
17 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at the port, 72-year-old wheelchair-bound man dies
17 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Manfredonia (Foggia), illness on the beach: he dies at the age of 70
17 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ancona - update on man who died of an illness in Numana, he was an engineer and a father [32]
20 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Black afternoon on the coast of Punta Secca in Santa Croce Camerina, in the province of Ragusa. A man [50] died while swimming
21 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Illness in the water, a 67-year-old tourist dies in Alba
22 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Orzinuovi - 52-year-old Argon Giyla dies after illness while swimming
24 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Terni, a 69-year-old woman dies at sea in Tarquinia due to illness
29 July 2023
No cause of death reported.
Casalabate - tourist dies while swimming
31 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Avigliana, 20-year-old falls off pedal boat and dies
August 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Capalbio - 54-year-old suffers sudden illness on the beach
August 6, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in the pool: rescue and resuscitation in vain. A 61-year-old died
August 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Illness at sea, a 45-year-old man in Puglia loses his life. Heart massages and the defibrillator used could not save him
August 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cesenatico, drama on the beach: a 67-year-old man dies after an illness on the shore
August 12, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Brenzone: 53-year-old died due to illness in the water
August 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lerici - doctor [59] walking on the shoreline collapses and dies
August 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Neptune - man [55] rescued yesterday after illness dies in hospital
August 16, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Cagliari - Illness after a dive: 54-year-old diver died in Sardinia
August 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Calabria - 21-year-old dies while swimming
August 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Drama on the beach in Varazze, tourist dies of sudden illness
August 21, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Lido Adriano - man [70] goes for a walk and does not return - found dead on the shore
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Reggio Calabria - 50-year-old bather faints and dies while swimming
August 22, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in the Palermo sea, a 40-year-old dies of a sudden illness while bathing [heart attack]
August 25, 2023
Rescue is useless: 45-year-old woman dies at sea in Lido degli Scacchi
August 27, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rimini - After 2 days of agony, the 75-year-old woman who was rescued 2 days ago dies in hospital [swimming]
August 28, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Orbetello - Sudden illness while bathing in the sea, Professor Maria Catena Federici [66] dies in front of her husband
September 4, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Lazio - unidentified 67-year-old woman dies while swimming
September 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Who was Sorrentino's costume designer [51] found dead in Capri [in the waters]?
September 5, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Fatal illness in the swimming pool at 44 years old, banker dies on holiday in Cervia in front of his wife and daughter. Baldovino Botticelli [44] felt ill in a hotel on the Romagna Riviera in Pinarella (Ravenna)
September 9, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Senigallia, a fatal illness in the water: a tourist dies
September 9, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Marina di Ragusa, illness on SUP: man [50] loses his life
September 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Ischia, sudden illness: tourist [68] from Caserta dies at sea
September 11, 2023
No cause of death reported.
53-year-old woman suffers illness in swimming pool and dies later in hospital
September 13, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in San Mauro a Mare, tourist [70] dies while bathing in front of Bagno Delio
September 14, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at the seaside: 55-year-old man suddenly dies while swimming in Francavilla [heart attack]
September 16, 2023
A Milanese man [73] on holiday in Salento dives from the catamaran and dies in front of his wife
September 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Illness after a dive: expert diver Paolo Bressanello [66] dies
September 25, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Pesaro, fatal illness in the swimming pool: a 59-year-old dies
September 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Illness while kitesurfing, 40-year-old dies in Torvaianica
October 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
He falls ill and drowns in the lake: fisherman [65] from Limbiate dies
November 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Diver dead while diving on the Haven, autopsy ordered. The most widely accepted hypothesis is that Giovanni Sclavi, 43, of Pavia, suffered an illness
December 4, 2023
The body of a man found on the banks of Ticino: he had been dead for days. Alarm launched by rowers who saw the body in the water on the shore. Perhaps he was struck by an illness while walking. Searching for his name.
December 9, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Dead while swimming, 27 years old
December 10, 2023
No cause of death reported.
A 75-year-old dies in the swimming pool
December 18, 2023
No cause of death reported.
San Foca - fisherman [58] dies at sea
December 19, 2023
No cause of death reported.
22-year-old found dead in bathtub
December 26, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Genoa: A young man [27] dead after falling into Bisagno River, autopsy tomorrow. Relatives' petition to ascertain exact cause of death granted
December 28, 2023
He falls ill while he is fishing and dies in the waters of the lake [68]
December 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Rosa Marina: doctor [59] died while diving
December 31, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Goodbye to Marco Giorgi [62] : the well-known surfer from Massa died suddenly
January 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Capaccio Paestum: 70-year-old found lifeless on a beached boat
January 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Found lifeless on boat: Maximus cut down by sudden illness
January 6, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Body found in the river Lamone. The man [72] died of an illness
January 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He collapses while walking along the Cesano river: a 56-year-old from Cerreto d'Esi dies due to an illness
January 27, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness while riding bicycle [along river], Alan, 45, found dead
February 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Roberto Ciani dies while kitesurfing in Marina Romea, goodbye to the baker. The man was rescued and washed ashore by some surfers but he was already lifeless. The illness is likely. He was 61 years old
February 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Pain for Elvira Mangini [65], the diver who died at Moregallo
March 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Rome, man collapses while jogging along the Tiber: a 56-year-old man dies
March 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Moregallo: 62-year-old diver dies
March 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
The missing diver in Lake Orta has been found dead: Luigi Rondini was 61 years old.
March 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Seized by illness while kitesurfing, 61-year-old from Foggia dies
March 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A 15-year-old boy from Cote d'Ivoire drowns on his birthday
April 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Arbus, Marcello Asuni [64] dies during a fishing trip
April 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fatal illness on the boat, they find him collapsed lifeless: goodbye to 37-year-old Nicola Bellemo
April 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Illness in the bathtub, Angela dies at 48
April 20, 2024
No cause of death reported.
San Vito Lo Capo, man [73] died on the beach
April 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Socchieve - Fisherman [64] found dead in the Caprizi lake: what happened
May 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness in the swimming pool: 15-year-old dies
May 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at sea in Cuglieri, German tourist drowned. A sickness in the sea left no escape for a 72-year-old German tourist on vacation with his wife and children.
June 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
In Pesaro, a misfortune at sea: man [60s] dies in Levante
June 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
San Giorgio in Bosco. Man has heart attack while walking, the dead body of the 70-year-old was found in the moat
June 1, 2024
Dive to the sea, then the sudden illness: A man from Brescia dies on his holiday
June 2, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Monte di Procida, A 16-year-old boy was found dead in the sea: autopsy ordered, thought to be ill. From a first external examination there would be no signs of violence, likely a sudden illness. The body of the young boy was found lifeless in Acquamorta
June 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Nothing to do - Tragedy in Vesima, 46-year-old scuba diver dies of an illness before diving. He went into cardiac arrest while attending the briefing, no attempt at resuscitation
June 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Gerardo Salvucci died, the storekeeper of Salernitana Club. A fatal illness for the 55-year-old
June 11, 2024
Woman found dead in the sea, some swimmers called the medics. She was 59 years old. Attempts to revive her were useless. The hypothesis is that of an illness, but investigations are underway
June 15, 2024
50-year-old diver dies during a dive in Salento
June 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Second tragedy at sea in Salento: sudden illness, Venetian tourist dies
June 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He dies falling into the sea at Cala di Palermo, Fatal for Monteleone, he suffered a sudden illness that would have made him fall into the water
June 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at sea - in Castelsardo, German tourist drowned in Lu Bagnu
June 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Herculaneum: Sudden sickness while swimming, 70-year-old man dead. The bathers immediately alerted the rescuers, but there was nothing to do for the man
June 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Illness during diving in Cala Pira: the diver died at Brotzu
June 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Capri, Australian tourist dies in Marina Piccola, Capri. A 65-year-old Australian woman tragically lost her life after suffering a heart attack while visiting Capri
June 24, 2024
Tragedy in Vibonese, 21-year-old migrant drowned while bathing in the sea: help was useless
June 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy near Rome, goes out for jogging: found dead in the lake. He was caught by the sudden illness while he was taking a walk at a slow pace and then the waters of the lake would have sucked him in, then returning the corpse ashore.
June 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He dives from the pier, but they do not see him emerge: shock at Falconara for the death of a twelve-year-old teenager [sic]. His friends raised the alarm: useless the arrival of the ambulance and the relief provided on the spot by the health personnel
June 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Formiche: 65-year-old diver found dead during dive
June 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Casalabate, a man, hit by illness while fishing in apnea: dies 67 years old in the marina of Trepuzzi
June 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness in the pool: boy 17 years old dies in Messina.
July 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Danilo Colella found dead: the 19-year-old who dived into the river without resurfacing. "Maybe he got hurt and is somewhere alive": the appeal of his parents. Danilo, however, was found dead 24 hours after his disappearance...
July 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He dies in front of his wife and children in the ocean, he was 43 years old. Rescued by some bathers and lifeguards, but when he arrived on the ground, he was lifeless
July 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Giuseppe drowns in the sea of San Leone
July 2, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Body of a man found in the Chiese River in Barghe
July 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
She dives into the pool but does not emerge: the 6-year-old girl, found lifeless, died. Hope ended: the heart of the child found unconscious in the pool stopped in a hospital bed...
July 6, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Double tragedy at sea: death of two divers. A 55-year-old man who was ill during a freediving. The second victim is a 57-year-old who died during an underwater fishing trip.
July 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Campomarino: woman dies of illness on the beach. The tragedy happened around 11:00 while the woman was coming out of the water. She suddenly lost consciousness in front of her sister.
July 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Marsala: man suddenly dies on the waterfront. A sudden illness extinguishes a man's life: attempts at resuscitation useless
July 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Marsala, a woman died while taking a swim in the Stagnone [lagoon in Sicily]
July 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Suddenly sick while bathing in the sea, elderly woman loses her life. It’s the second case in less than 24 hours, useless attempts by rescuers to revive the woman, the doctor could only declare her death
July 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Killer heat, he [67] dives into the water for a refreshing bath and dies: fulminating sickness
July 10, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Found dead in the river at 45: his brother had recently also died. The search went on all night, at dawn the discovery of the body
July 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He collapses in the water and dies, tragedy on the beach
July 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Killed by an illness after a dip in the sea. A 70-year-old from Brindisi died in Porto Cesareo on Saturday morning
July 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Died at 15 after a dip in the pool. The young boy had an illness while he was in the pool and had been immediately resuscitated and taken to the hospital by helicopter.
July 13, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He dies from an illness on Lake Garda
July 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Postiglione: 27-year-old collapses and dies during a picnic on the river, the body seized
July 14, 2024
No cause of death reported.
They slip while walking in the sea: former caretaker dies after an illness, saves her friend
July 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Disconcertment in Gattinara for a woman who died suddenly at 44. Maria Alidorante felt ill yesterday evening, and there was nothing to do [at lake]
July 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Chiesa: fatal illness for a 53-year-old man
July 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A sudden illness could be the cause of drowning that took place yesterday afternoon.
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Maganuco: A man feels ill, drowns
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the coast in Latina, he enters the sea for a swim and dies: he was 39 years old
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the beach of Torre Pedrera, tourist goes swimming and is crushed by an illness
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Leonardo Belladonna died at 17: the fatal fall in the pool after an illness, the organs donated
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He feels sick in the pool, dies during transport to hospital. At the Junior Club in Rastignano, the man, a 38-year-old, was immediately rescued but there was nothing to do. He was with his wife, son and brother to spend a day off
July 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness while on vacation: man dies in hotel room. Unfortunately, the rescue was uesless. The victim was only 54 years old
July 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He has an illness during a diving trip: 57-year-old scuba diver died
July 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Illness in the pool, Elisa dies at 13
July 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Campomarino di Maruggio: tourist died from a sudden illness
July 18, 2024
Campomarino (Taranto) - An Italian tourist living in Germany lost his life yesterday in Puglia, crushed by a sudden illness while he was on the beach. The man, 51, was on vacation in Campomarino, seaside resort of the coast of Maruggio. According to the first reconstructions, the man was quietly on the beach when he was suddenly taken ill. The swimmers present immediately sounded the alarm and 118 rescuers arrived.
Unfortunately, despite the timely resuscitation attempts, the doctors could not help but note the death of the 51-year-old. Still to be clarified the precise causes of the illness that has crushed the man. The news threw in pain the family and acquaintances of the tourist, who was in Puglia to spend a period of relaxation. This is the umpteenth drama that has taken place on the beaches of Puglia in recent weeks. Only in recent days, in fact, several cases of sudden illness have caused the death of people in different seaside resorts in the region.
No cause of death reported.
Torre del Greco, 16-year-old boy drowned at sea
July 19, 2024
Sudden illness on a SUP (Stand up Paddleboard), unnecessary heart massage on the shore: Daniele Fochi dies under the eyes of his wife
July 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the Pergole beach: boy gets ill and dies
July 20, 2024
Tragedy on the Domitian coast, man drowned in the sea
July 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Lerici, 28-year-old boy dies, drowned
July 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A 36-year-old man drowned in the Bruna river. Useless rescue for the man
July 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Died at the age of 21 in Venice during the Redentore Festival, she had jumped in the water for a night bath: illness hypothesis
July 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Apulia, a 16-year-old boy dies at sea north of Bari
July 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A dive in the sea and he disappears: the corpse of entrepreneur Loris Chittaro found
July 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
German tourist dies drowned in sea in northern Sardinia
July 24, 2024
He dives into the sea with his wife and disappears: Orpheus found dead in the rocks. His wife raised the alarm: her husband was next to her before disappearing, but for Orpheus, found shortly after, there was already nothing more to do....
July 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A 5-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of Hotel Molino Rosso in Imola. She was there with her mother
July 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Crushed by a sickness in the water, he dies at Orosei. The victim, from Orgosolo, was 64 years old: he felt sick while swimming
July 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at the sea, he goes into the water and suffers an illness: died at 75
July 25, 2024
It is 37-year-old Fabrizio Bruzzone's body that was recovered at sea in Mulini di Crevari: prosecutors order autopsy. Noticing the lifeless body was a bather who raised the alarm.
July 25, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Dead boy in Cala Girgolu: drowned for a sickness while swimming with friends
July 26, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Ill while swimming, 23-year-old dies in the waters of Porto Pino
July 27, 2024
Tragedy in Gaeta: Salvatore, native and resident in Campania, dies after a dive into the sea
July 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He rides his bike to the river, but is taken ill: dead at 67
July 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman is gripped by an illness, dies on the beach
July 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
She dies at sea from a sickness on her birthday [52]
July 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Senigallia: caught sick while swimming, a 73-year-old man from Jesi dies
July 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sudden illness while swimming in the sea, 64-year-old of man loses his life
July 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Elderly man with a stomach ache dies while strolling along the sea in Senigallia. The intervention of the helicopter ambulance, which has dropped a doctor on the beach with the winch
July 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Lido Nazioni, he feels sick in water: dies at the age of seventy
July 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Illness while bathing in the locality of Ippocampo, died at 67 years old on holiday in Manfredonia
July 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Porto Marsala: 70-year-old found dead at sea
July 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Former City Clerk found dead on beach, possibly sudden malady [heart attack]
July 30, 2024
Disappears Underwater While Swimming: 70-Year-Old Tourist Loses Life at Sea. According to initial information, the man felt ill and drowned while he was about 30-40 metres from the shore
July 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
She died in her beloved sea of Poetto while swimming, Cagliari says goodbye to China Inserra [heart attack]
July 31, 2024
A 59-year-old woman dies in swimming pool at Center Park.
July 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fatal illness while swimming at Lido delle Nazioni (Ferrara): rescued, dies shortly after, the victim is a 73-year-old man living in Holland
July 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Pool in Como. The accident on Sunday, the little boy never recovered
August 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Marina di Lesina: former mayor of Poggio Imperiale struck down by illness on the beach
August 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Swimmer [47] Suffers Heart Attack at Lake: Rescued, Dies in Hospital
August 3, 2024
They revive him but he doesn't make it, a seventy-year-old dies in the water at the Lido. It happened around 5pm on the Des Bains beach. He went swimming and never came back to shore.
August 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Another victim in Adda River: 24-year-old dies. The rescue efforts were in vain
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Realmonte, Favara man drowns after illness
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Lake Como, he is swallowed by the water before his wife's eyes: pensioner dies in hospital
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Torvaianica, tragedy at sea: man feels ill in water, dead
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Drama on the coast, a body found in the port: The rescue efforts of 118, the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and the Coast Guard were in vain
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Busto Arsizio, 64-year-old man dies in his swimming pool. One hypothesis is that he had a sudden illness: attempts to revive him were in vain
August 4, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sickness at sea in a beach resort in Siponto: Despite the promptness of the rescue, the man died.
August 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Another death in the waters of Marsala: a 70-year-old loses his life after a dive in Spagnola
August 5, 2024
A new case of death at sea troubles the summer of Marsala. The scene of the tragic event, once again, is the coast of Contrada Spagnola. The victim is a man of about 70 years old, who probably felt unwell while he was at sea. Attempts to resuscitate him by the 118 staff, contacted by some passers-by who had noticed the man's body floating near one of the piers on the coast, were in vain.
No cause of death reported.
He [72] drowns in the lake before his wife's eyes: Guido's drama. All rescue attempts were in vain
August 6, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Gianluca Rapali, 56, drowns during midnight swim
August 6, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on holiday, Danilo Buffo from Ronco Canavese dies: he had been retired for three months. The 63-year-old was on vacation with his partner in Castel San Vincenzo in the province of Isernia. Probably a sudden illness
August 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He dies from illness during a spearfishing trip
August 7, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Sickness on the beach, he dies at 70: what happened
August 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Diver dies during dive. Victim: 55-Year-Old Man. Body Found After Hours of Search
August 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
The last farewell to the 30-year-old struck down by an illness in the swimming pool. Matteo Di Maio passed away at the Policlinico after a week of agony
August 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
A 32-year-old man dies while bathing: tragedy in the municipal swimming pool of Marsciano. Rescue attempts are useless
August 10, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Drama at Lake Maggiore, he bathes on the forbidden beach and is struck by an illness: 31-year-old drowns. The boy, a Peruvian resident in the Milan area, dived into the body of water in front of the Arena di Verbania beach (where swimming is prohibited) and never resurfaced [likely illness]
August 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
The last words to his friend before drowning at 29: "Come on, you can swim, come" [probable illness]
August 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in San Salvo: Jude Rodica is the woman [64] who died suddenly on the beach
August 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Viareggio, 69-year-old dies in front of family while swimming
August 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Girl Dies in Torretta Granitola Waters. Another life shattered by the sea
August 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
27-year-old boy drowns in Lake Garda: he was bathing with friends
August 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragic August 15th in Licata: 55-year-old man drowns - The police have started investigations to understand whether the 55-year-old was taken ill while he was in the water or whether it was a case of drowning.
August 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragic Ferragosto in Campania, a 34-year-old dies after a dive in the sea
August 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Child dies in Vico Equense, swimming pool seized
August 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Mondragone - He dives into the sea, then feels ill: 66-year-old man dies
August 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Mouhamadou Ba, a 24-year-old footballer who fell ill in the water in Jesolo: he died before the eyes of his friends. "He was a lion on the pitch"
August 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Giovani Ciavarella, president of Legambiente Fare Moncalieri, passed away at 65. He was struck by a sudden illness after a swim that left him no escape
August 16, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in San Nicola: Hit by an illness, he [68] dies while in the water. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.
August 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Pasquale Montagnaro, saved in extremis after a sudden illness in the water on August 15th, dies at 11 years old. Everyone had hoped for a miracle: the 3 cardiac arrests were fatal.
August 17, 2024
Monopoli - He drowns while bathing: an elderly man dies
August 17, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fatal illness: a tourist [67] from Bergamo dies while in the sea
August 21, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Salvatore Mignogna, 46-year-old videomaker, dies suddenly in swimming pool
August 21, 2024
Tragedy at the seaside: 14-year-old dies on holiday with friends. The body was 30 metres from the shore
August 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sick while bathing in the sea, Vito Procacci, 65 years old, head of the emergency room, dies. The resuscitation attempts of the 118 operators were useless
August 22, 2024
Gallipoli (Puglia) An illness while swimming in the sea in Gallipoli was fatal to Vito Procacci, head of the Emergency Department of the Policlinico of Bari. All attempts to resuscitate the man by the 118 health workers who rushed to the scene were in vain. Vito Procacci was 65 years old.
No cause of death reported.
He [70] collapses and dies on the beach
August 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Lipari in shock over the death of Elio Zanca [36], the young father dies on the beach while playing with his children
August 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy During Diving, The man, 65 years old was diving in Cala Spalmatoio. He resurfaced unconscious, the helicopter rescuers could only confirm his death
August 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy at sea: 44-year-old physiotherapist dies
August 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He [74] dies of an illness while bathing
August 24, 2024
No cause of death reported.
8-year-old German girl drowns in sea after feeling ill while bathing in Bibione (Italy)
August 26, 2024
Tragedy on the beach: woman collapses on the seashore and dies despite rescue efforts
August 26, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Drama on the Pontine coast: 67-year-old struck by fatal illness, collapses in the water and dies
August 26, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on vacation, Matteo Bergamelli drowned at 33 while snorkeling in Indonesia
August 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
“Unfortunately it is his body”: Mario, found lifeless near the river: he had disappeared on Sunday
August 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Farewell to Mauro Giabbani [73], struck down by illness on holiday
August 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He fell ill while at sea, sank and never resurfaced: he was 29 years old
August 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Florentine man, 67, found dead after spearfishing
August 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Padula: 13-year-old dies in swimming pool
August 29, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Dead in the water in Lignano, a woman [71] dies in water after being taken ill
August 30, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Young woman dies after falling ill while swimming in river
August 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Elderly woman falls ill at sea, swimmers see her in difficulty and call for help: Marisa Fantin dies at 73 before their eyes
August 31, 2024
Struck down by illness (at home), while resting after a long swim [heart attack]
August 31, 2024
Retired Doctor Collapses on Beach and Dies: The victim, Gian Gabriele Sorano, was 68 years old: resuscitation attempts were useless
September 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Luca Petracco was found lifeless [on beach] at the age of 19. The boy was in Puglia for a holiday with his mother
September 5, 2024
No cause of death reported.
15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Diving Into Pool: The tragedy in the farmhouse in San Sebastiano al Vesuvio, in the province of Naples. It is the third child to die in the pool in a month.
September 7, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy on the beach in Sicily, young father dies in front of his 1-year-old daughter
September 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Ischia: Annarita Bacinello [67] dies in the pool at the Continental Terme Hotel
September 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman Dies While Diving, Tragedy in the Waters of Villasimius
September 10, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Tragedy in San Vincenzo, woman [65] dies in front of bathers after feeling ill in the sea. Attempts to revive her were desperate until the doctor could do nothing but note her death.
September 11, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sickness while sailing on Lake Maggiore: a sixty-year-old rescued in Verbania dies
September 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
65-year-old from Marcaria dies while bathing at Lidi Ferraresi
September 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fisherman [46] dies in his tent, illness hypothesis
September 15, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Fatal illness during dinghy trip: 24-year-old dies. The tourist felt ill: resuscitation attempts on the beach were useless
September 19, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Loano: woman struck down by illness at sea, all attempts at resuscitation in vain
September 20, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Fatal illness in water, freediver from Sorso dies: he was 63 years old
September 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Sardinia, Gesumino Olivieri [63] died during free diving
September 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
He goes to get the boat and disappears into thin air: found dead in the Lisert canal after a night of searching
October 1, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Fatal illness for a foreign tourist [52] on Lake Garda: there was nothing that could be done
October 2, 2024
Tragedy in Castellabate: an English tourist [72] dies on the beach
October 5, 2024
Drama in Giardini Naxos: Rosario Strano [64] died during a fishing trip while he was in the water. An illness may have been the cause
October 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Young Alberto De Domenico [22] dies after falling ill after diving into the pool
October 8, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Amantea: Giuseppe Pirillo, 65 years old, drowns. He loses his life at sea before the eyes of friends and relatives
October 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Palazzolo sull'Oglio: a young missing person [43] found dead [in a river]
October 22, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Lido: tourist [50s] dies while bathing. Rescue attempts were in vain
October 23, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Sport fishing at the lake. Sudden illness kills city councilor [50]
November 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
The 32-year-old, a man of Chinese origin, was running the half marathon of the “Lago Maggiore Marathon” when he collapsed to the ground due to illness and died later
November 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
She drowned in her home pond, it is thought she was taken ill. The victim is a 34-year-old
November 9, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Gino Panaiia [25], the trail of illness: no sign of violence on the body of the dead boy [found in water]
November 12, 2024
No cause of death reported.
It was a cerebral hemorrhage that caused the death of Raffaeldonato De Gregorio [46, in river]
November 21, 2024
Man falls off pier into the sea and loses his life despite rescue
November 22, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Longarone: Andrea Zordan [40], found lifeless [along river]
December 1, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Illness on board fishing boat, falls into water and dies: nothing can be done for a 51-year-old [cardiac arrest]
December 12, 2024
50-Year-Old Man Dies in a Pool: Tragedy in Peccioli. He felt ill during Master training swim class
December 18, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Tragedy in Petrosino: Michele Pipitone [38], dies while fishing from the shore on the Biscione coast [sudden illness, perhaps heart attack]
December 29, 2024
JAPAN
Singer and actress Miho Nakayama [54] found dead in her bathtub
December 6, 2024
The artist recorded 22 studio albums, with eight number-one singles in Japan. Her work in film, television and music cemented her place as one of Japan's most celebrated stars.
No cause of death reported.
Japanese MP [70] passes away while [snorkeling] on Maldives holiday
December 28, 2024
No cause of death reported.
KENYA
Body Found Floating in River Kabuku
April 15, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Body Found Floating in River Athi
May 31, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
MAURITIUS
Grand-Bassin: victim of a malaise, a Hindu pilgrim dies [49, near lake]
March 3, 2024
No cause of death reported.
MEXICO
Influencer Maria Fernanda Robles, Daughter Of Mexican Singer, Dead At 21 [drowned at resort]
August 21, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Subject found dead on the banks of the Coatán River
March 5, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Young hero [23]: Saves 2 minors from drowning in the Balsas River and dies of a heart attack
March 19, 2023
Two people died while enjoying a weekend at Playa Hermosa [beach]
March 27, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Athlete dies in Open Water swimming competition Reto Veracruz 2023
13 May 2023
Man [70] died in front of Mismaloya beach
13 May 2023
No cause of death reported.
A Nayarit man died on Playa de los Muertos [52, “Beach of the Dead”]
14 May 2023
A welder dies of a heart attack while working [on a boat]
14 June 2023
No age reported.
Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Xcaret park [“aquatic activity”]
17 June 2023
No age reported.
Man died of a heart attack while swimming in Laguna de Nogales
October 6, 2023
No age reported.
Woman [58] dies while swimming at Sonora beach
October 17, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Mexican triathlete [49] dies during Xel-Há competition [swimming]
November 28, 2023
A heart attack killed him [68, swimming]
December 26, 2023
A body is found on the side of a river in the Puerta Dorada neighborhood [man, 50, heart attack]
January 14, 2024
Fisherman dies after suffering an apparent myocardial infarction
January 14, 2024
No age reported.
Tourist [36] dies of a heart attack on Playa Las Brisas
January 25, 2024
Due to a heart attack, expert of the Prosecutor's Office [29] dies in San Felipe [on beach]
March 30, 2024
The fisherman El Pachi dies, under a bridge on the La Antigua River
April 2, 2024
No age reported.
Death of adult in Canal de Los Mochis was due to myocardial infarction
April 3, 2024
No age reported.
Tourist [62] dies of heart attack in hotel pool in San Carlos
July 20, 2024
NETHERLANDS
Deceased person pulled from water in the Beverwaard
25 May 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Wouter van Dusseldorp (67) passed away [on ship]
August 7, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Eindhoven resident (47) in water did not die as a result of a crime
August 30, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Woman [73] dies while swimming
July 31, 2024
No cause of death reported.
Woman drowns while snorkeling on the Aruba coast
August 13, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
NEW ZEALAND
Body found on Christchurch beach
September 13, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Body recovered in Kaipara Harbour thought to be missing Piha swimmer
February 18, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Body found off the coast of Dunedin’s Brighton Beach
June 25, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Kiwi professor dies snorkelling in Indonesia, police investigating
August 16, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Body found in Whanganui River; thought to be missing man
November 12, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Woman found dead after entering water near Waipu River mouth in Northland overnight
November 30, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Body found at Papamoa Beach
December 6, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Person dies after suffering medical event on Motueka River
December 13, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Three dead in or near water over weekend
December 15, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Man dead following water-related incident near Moutohora Island, Whakatāne
December 15, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Woman’s body found in the water at Foxton Beach boat ramp
December 28, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Man’s body found in rockpools on Wellington’s south coast
December 28, 2024
No age or cause of death reported.
Snorkeler dies at Matakatia on North Auckland’s Whangaparaoa Peninsula
January 1, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Snorkeller [52] missing at Manuka Beach, Canterbury, found dead: Police Dive Squad pull body from water
January 2, 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man drowns at Northland beach
January 18, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Paul Ramsey, 65, named as man who died at Big Manly Beach, Auckland, on Friday
23 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
Victim assists others before his death [34, in floodwaters]
30 January 2023
No cause of death reported.
Man found dead in Ruakākā River a 37-year-old local remembered as loving ‘awesome’ son
7 February 2023
No cause of death reported.
Diver dies at Pourerere, Hawke’s Bay
12 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Body found in search for missing hunter Murray Horsfield above Dart River near Glenorchy
20 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Man found face down in the surf at Pāpāmoa Beach dies
20 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Kayaker dies during group kayak on West Coast river
26 February 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Deceased diver’s body found near Mana Island, Porirua
5 March 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Young child dies in water incident at Napier property
05 March 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Child dead after 'water incident' at Auckland hotel
23 March 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Missing teacher's body found in Wellington harbour
21 April 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
New Zealand tourist [49] drowns at Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga
14 June 2023
No cause of death reported.
Sudden death at Auckland pool
16 June 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
One person dead after water-related incident in Titahi Bay
7 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Police investigating after body found on beach near Levin
10 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Man dies in water-related incident in Kaiaua
16 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Body of man found after search off Hawke’s Bay coast
23 July 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
One dead after incident in Gisborne river
August 10, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Person drowns at Piha, Auckland; emergency services race to beach
September 22, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.
Competitor dies during swim leg of Iron Māori event
November 4, 2023
No age or cause of death reported.