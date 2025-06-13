A survey of the likely global toll of COVID "vaccination," based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

ALBANIA

He suffered a cardiac arrest as soon as he entered the sea, the 66-year-old man died on the beach of Spille

June 24, 2024

According to the police, it is suspected that he just came into contact with the water in the sea, he suffered a cardiac arrest and as a result he died.

Investigations have begun to clarify the incident. [Keep us posted—MCM]

Link

Fell into the waters of the Vjosa River, 63-year-old found dead [suspected heart attack]

January 23, 2025

Link

ARGENTINA

A neighbor [50] collapsed on the road and died [after day on river]

6 January 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Grief over the death of a skateboard icon in Quilmes [fishing]

20 January 2023

No age reported.

Link

Surubí World Cup: a fisherman [61] died of a heart attack in the middle of the tournament

30 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

They investigate the causes of the death of a well-known young journalist [21] from Basavilbaso [at home in bath]

16 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

73-year-old Argentinan tourist dies on the beach in Italy

20 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Mayor Roberto Porretti found dead in Pinamar [65, in pool]

June 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [47] got sick and died in children's pool

June 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A fisherman suffered a heart attack and died in the Paseo del Río area

August 26, 2024

Link

AUSTRALIA

Neighbours star's [66] tragic final posts before he suddenly dropped dead at a popular beach: 'Reasons to be cheerful'

19 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Melbourne sports administrator Simon Weatherill dies aged 67 while competing in Portsea Swim Classic [heart attack]

January 20, 2024

Link

Cam McCarthy: Former Fremantle Dockers teammates among those sharing tributes following his tragic death [29, near lake]

May 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [47] dies after suffering 'medical episode' at Sydney beach

9 January 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Fleurieu Community Mourns Sudden Loss of Glen Traeger [54, after morning on river]

4 April 2023

Link

Man [48] dies after being dragged from water unconscious at Sydney’s Curl Curl beach

3 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

RFS volunteer dies while helping protect Northern Rivers community

October 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fit and healthy Joshua Powell, 27, suddenly dies at $10,000 three-day retreat [died next to lake]

November 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man pulled from water in Rye, Victoria

January 6, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man [40s] dies at popular swimming spot south of Sydney [“medical episode”]

January 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic Drowning Incident at Middleton Beach Shocks Community [man, 40s]

January 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at Leschenault Inlet: Crabber [60s] Found Unresponsive, Pronounced Dead

January 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Teen athlete Lachlan 'Lochie' Haining [18] dies after being pulled from a backyard pool in second tragedy to rock school - just a week after 'Rocket Man' science teacher died in horror accident [on river]

January 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manly, Shelly Beach drowning: Tragic final moments of newlywed [32] who died on honeymoon - as details emerge about the frantic fight to save her and her new husband's chilling reaction

January 18, 2024

It is the 58th drowning death in Australia since the start of summer, according to Royal Life Saving Australia, up from 46 at the same time last year. The woman has not been formally identified. A report will be prepared for the coroner.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young man [20s] dies at Byron Bay beach in NSW's second drowning in 24 hours

January 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [66] drowns after medical episode on Phillip Island

January 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Aussie karate instructor [58] dies in Thailand [drowning]

April 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found after man went overboard on Elvis cruise bound for Sydney

April 6, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Appeal for assistance, sudden death, Rainbow Beach [54]

June 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bodyboarder [70] dies after being pulled from water at Sydney surf park

August 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Australian woman [67] dies in Bali during dive expedition

September 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giuliano Pirone [33] dies in hospital after spending 15 hours unconscious in Perth gym shower before being found

September 5, 2024

Doctors told his family they believe [the bodybuilder’s] blood sugar levels became extremely low, his blood pressure dropped and he may have had some kind of seizure. “You see him not feeling too good on the treadmill," Ms Pirone said of the CCTV footage. "He bumps into other machines. He staggers to the showers, holding his stomach, not feeling well. "[He] went in there and must have just locked himself in, felt hot, turned the cold water on and bang, he collapsed."

No cause of death reported.

Link

Busselton Ironman triathlon competitor dies after needing medical attention during swim leg

December 3, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

AUSTRIA

A tragedy in Kitzbuhel, Croatian (54) found dead by a creek [heart attack]

11 February 2023

Link

Bathing guest [76] died in the Neunkirchner recreation center [swimming]

17 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salzburg: German (74) died after diving accident

1 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mountain accident in Zams: German hiker (70) is found dead in riverbed

24 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

"Hallelujah-Paul" died on vacation in Greece [73, swimming]

27 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Two bathers drowned while swimming in Salzburg lakes

17 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Grado - Austrian tourist [72] dies on the beach in Italy

September 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Graz: bathing guest passed away

November 23, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

[Austrian] Tourist dies at sea [64, in Italy]: tragedy under the eyes of family. He was caught suddenly sick in the water

June 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Styrian fisherman [72] dies in reservoir

7/16/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

BELGIUM

Lifeless man found in Ghent waterway

25 January 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Deceased person found at Sint Hubert

21 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pelt - 41-year-old man dies in diving accident

12 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Belgian tourist, 48, drowns in Italy

20 July 2023

Link

Pied piper discovers lifeless body in a canal in Adinkerke: male victim not yet identified

December 5, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Family can finally say goodbye: funeral of Tineke, who died in Thailand, next Saturday [41, in pool]

January 20, 2024

Link

Passer-by finds the body of man [58] in the Durme river, the public prosecutor's office assumes it was an unfortunate accident.

May 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Noa Spits Grossart, 16 [drowned]

August 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

The dead old man [64] is found in Porto Romano, it is suspected that he suffered a heart attack after falling into the sea

August 17, 2024

Link

BRAZIL

Businessman Marcos Kieling, from Hidroenergia de Ijuí and former president of ACI, dies [fishing]

September 21, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man [40] dies after falling ill in club pool

January 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [51] drowns in Candelaria

January 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Secretary of Serranópolis [44] died the day after arriving in Ilhéus for an excursion with students and posting a photo of the trip, says mayor [swimming]

7 January 2023

No cause of death reported

Link

Pharmacist [30] falls ill and dies on beach [heart attack]

12 January 2023

Link

Fisherman [38] suffers sudden illness, falls into river and drowns

23 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elderly woman [63] suffers sudden illness, falls into pool and dies in SC

25 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [59] dies while fishing at Parque das Flores in Paulínia

1 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sangão resident [51] who was missing is found dead in river

06 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [62] found floating dead in swimming pool

10 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [45] dies after suffering sudden illness while swimming in Lake Corumbá

21 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Firefighters suspect sudden illness followed by drowning

28 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Firefighters find body of businessman [58] who drowned while fishing

13 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Firefighters search for body of elderly man [69] drowned after sudden illness

19 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young man [30] drowns after diving into Lapa waterfall and suspected of sudden illness

19 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [55] drowns in swim club

20 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fisherwoman who was adrift in Rio Negro fed on raw fish and had to defend her husband's body [69] from buzzards for almost a week [“heart problem”]

5 April 2023

Link

21-year-old man drowns in bathing dam during family vacation in the interior of Acre

2 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [35] enters pond to swim and drowns in rural Bocaiuva

2 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

BRAZIL

Man suffers heart attack and dies while swimming at Camurupim Beach

7 May 2023

No age reported.

Link

Surfer [42] suffers sudden illness and dies after entering the water

20 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

45-year-old surfer dies after drowning on beach

27 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [60] found dead in boat on Muriaé River

29 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Surfer [50] falls ill and drowns in Guaruja

4 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fishing tournament finalist [30] drowns while fishing with friend

7 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

An instructor diver [57] died of a cardiac arrest in the middle of practice in Puerto Madryn

September 16, 2023

Link

Man [66] has sudden illness and dies on Amontada Beach

September 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sickness at sea, a 29-year-old boy dies

September 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

29-year-old dies after sudden illness in waterfall

September 24, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [47] drowns in Forquilhinha after sudden illness

October 9, 2023

Link

Fisherman [45] dies after sudden illness in Balneário Rincão [fishing]

October 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tourist [55] from São Paulo is found dead on the beach of Ipioca

October 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body of a resident of Cambará who was missing, is found [fishing]

November 4, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man [60] drowns in property in rural Limeira

December 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Temporary lifeguard [35] who died during training will be buried in San Jose

December 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nova Petrópolis is in shock with the death of young William Drumm [swimming]

January 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cram school teacher [53] dies of myocardial infarction [swimming]

January 11, 2024

Link

Walisson Silva de Sa, 27, found dead inside filtration tank

January 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Emerson Coelho de Araujo [59] had a heart attack while swimming

January 17, 2024

Link

39-year-old man dies of a heart attack at pool

January 17, 2024

Link

Security guard from Araraquara is found dead [in reservoir]

February 1, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

26-year-old man disappears after collapsing and falling in river

February 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Argentine [63] dies after suffering sudden illness in the sea of Canasvieiras Beach

February 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

7-year-old sees grandmother [53] suffer sudden illness and die on Guaruja Beach

February 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Professional swimmer [53] dies drowned during swimming competition

April 14, 2024

Link

Video shows rescue of bride [38] who died after falling into pool [heart attack]

April 17, 2024

Link

Swimming pool worker [42] falls ill during work and drowns

April 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

This fisherman [57] story does not have the happy ending we would like [heart attack]

May 1, 2024

Link

Filmmaker Toni Venturi dies at 68 [swimming]

May 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [58] dies while fishing

June 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Special Forces police officer [45] has sudden illness and drowns during training course

July 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [35] drowns in swimming pool in Mira Estrela

August 17, 2024

Link

Engineering student [35] drowns in the Teles Pires river in Nova Canaã do Norte

August 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former Cuiabá player [20] drowns in Mato Grosso

October 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found unresponsive and floating in luxury condominium pool

October 12, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fire Sergeant [37] dies of sudden illness after diving

November 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Honeymoon horror as groom [35] dies on beach after cardiac arrest in the sea in Brazil [heart attack]

November 23, 2024

Link

69-year-old swimmer dies during open sea race in Bahia

December 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

BURKINA FASO

Refugee [24] from Burkina Faso dies while on Italian beach

September 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

CANADA

City of Port Alberni mourns death of councillor John Douglas [fishing]

7/15/2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Ontario police investigate deaths of boater, volunteer [32] who tried to help with rescue

11 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Foggia - 52-year-old tourist dies while diving in front of his wife and friends

30 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stephane Paquet, 56 [found in lake]

August 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Kayaker dies on Cheakamus River Saturday: Squamish RCMP ['passed away suddenly']

September 16, 2023

A day on the water turned to tragedy for two friends who were kayaking along the Cheakamus River just north of Squamish Saturday, according to Squamish RCMP. In a statement to Global News, RCMP confirm one of the two friends 'passed away suddenly' while kayaking, but did not outright confirm if this sudden death was a drowning. Mounties offered little else when pressed for details, only adding efforts to resuscitate the victim were not successful.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Michael Joseph Doupe, 62 [on beach]

September 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victoria Surfer [58] Dies Suddenly During Surf Session with Loved Ones in Tofino

November 29, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Experts stress importance of travel insurance after Ontario man [70] dies while on vacation in the Caribbean [swimming]

January 18, 2024

Link

Ontario paramedic [32] dies suddenly while on jet ski at U.S. cottage, family says

April 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden death of woman [35] at Jarvis Bay not suspicious

7/5/2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman, 66, dies at Sandbanks Provincial Park [in water]

July 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Canadian man [78] drowns after medical emergency at Lake of the Ozarks

July 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

CHINA

Bodybuilder influencer dies, aged 27, after filming in a beauty spot which tourists are banned from visiting [drowned]

September 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chinese tourist [47] on holiday in Italy suffers illness and dies [swimming]

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

CROATIA

Heart attack on holiday in Croatia, 50-year-old man from Limena [Italy] dies

August 12, 2023

Link

Tragedy at Poreč - Competitor dies during Iron Man [50, swimming]

October 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

DENMARK

Danish woman [40s] in serious condition after drowning accident in Norway, she later passed away

July 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Unknown man found dead in kayak

September 1, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Pulled lifeless man [68] ashore: He was pronounced dead at the scene

September 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

69-year-old man from Vejle dies after drowning in DGI Huset

December 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

FRANCE

Templeuve: a swimmer dies of a heart attack at the nautical center of the Chant de l'eau

26 March 2023

No age reported.

Link

Rowing on Lake Annecy: a 74-year-old man dies after a cardiac arrest

2 April 2023

Link

Finistère. A 38-year-old man dies during a snorkeling trip in Landéda [heart attack]

22 April 2023

Link

Saint-Malo: a 50-year-old woman died after a dive [heart attack]

9 May 2023

Link

Legionnaire [34] in cardiac arrest after drowning

18 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

A bather [71] dies of a heart attack on the island of Noirmoutier

18 June 2023

Link

Near Narbonne: a 45-year-old man dies after a cardiac arrest at sea

20 June 2023

Link

A man [60s] drowned after a heart attack in Finistère

7 July 2023

Link

A fisherman [71] suffering from a heart attack on his boat in Lancieux

October 7, 2023

Link

A sailor-fisherman [51] from Étaplois dies on board a trawler after a heart attack

March 13, 2024

Link

Drowning in Rennes: a man dies after feeling unwell at the Saint-Georges swimming pool [heart attack]

May 27, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Basque fisherman dies after feeling unwell at sea off Santander

July 7, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

39-year-old French tourist dies of heart attack in Lake Coman, body pulled out of water

July 13, 2024

Link

In Cherbourg, a windsurfer [67] dies after a heart attack

November 22, 2024

Link

La Ciotat: a young man the victim of a drowning after a heart attack

November 29, 2024

No age reported.

Link

GERMANY

Woman recovered dead from the Neckar River

13 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dead Munich man [48] recovered from Lake Walchensee

16 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic accident in the Auesee [diver, 60]

17 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Collapsed during swimming lessons: ten-year-old pupil has died

1 May 2023

Allegedly, no water was found in the lungs at all. An autopsy must now clarify the cause of death.

No cause of death reported.

Link

A participant in the Rheinschwimmen swimming event died in Cologne

19 May 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

48-Year-Old man retrieved dead from sea

28 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing swimmer [31] recovered dead from Aar Valley Lake

08 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Missing 38-year-old man found dead on Elbe River

10 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death drama at a popular bathing lake! Witnesses make terrible observation [stand-up paddle board]

11 June 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Autopsy after swimming accident in Gera: boy [10] did not drown

17 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Swimming accident in the amusement park Kaltenkirchen: 30-year-old dead

24 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal swimming accident in the Dortmund-Ems Canal - 32-year-old deceased

25 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Outdoor swimming pool Hochhausen closed [death from “medical emergency”]

14 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the coast of Scauri, German tourist [64] dies of illness at sea [“cardiac arrest”]

24 July 2023

Link

German Tourist from Griante dies while swimming in Sardinia: falls ill near the shore and drowns in the sea

September 20, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

46-Year-old dies in Ingolstadt indoor pool: autopsy should bring clarity

December 12, 2023

Link

13-Year-old collapses in swimming pool and dies

January 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [57] died while bathing in the city bath

January 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cloppenburg Soestebad remains closed after death [swimming]

January 23, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Bathing drama in leisure pool "La Ola" - Swimmer [64] dead

January 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Bokeloh man [74] found lifeless in the water at Hagenburger Moor

February 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [53] dies in Cologne leisure pool "Aqualand"

February 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Professional diver [60] dies two days after emergency in the Rhine

April 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal diving accident in Lake Constance: autopsy results available

May 10, 2024

The former head of the Lindau Water Protection Police, Klaus Achtelstetter, died in a diving accident in Lake Constance at the end of March. Now the autopsy has been completed. "After the autopsy, it can be safely said that a medical problem was the cause of the emergency ascent," says Markus Schlatter, spokesman for the police. The police rule out a technical failure after checking the devices. Achtelstetter died at the age of 61.

No cause of death reported.

Link

61-Year-old dies while water skiing - Was it a medical emergency?

May 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Stand-up paddler [35] drowns in lake

June 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic swimming accident: swimmer [69] drifted dead in the water

June 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy while bathing: 58-year-old woman dies in gravel pit near Zerbst

June 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman dies in open-air swimming pool - investigation is underway

July 30, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Swimmer [67] suddenly sinks into the sea and dies

July 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Death in dragon boat race

October 14, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

GREECE

Shock in Greek football: Baldock of Panathinaikos was found dead! [swimming]

October 9, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

INDIA

Ex-mayor and NCP (SP) leader Mahesh Kothe [60] dies of heart attack after Prayagraj holy dip [heart attack in river]

January 14, 2025

Link

Elderly man [60] dies of heart attack before 'Jalabhishek' on Mahashivaratri [in bath]

19 February 2023

Link

Fisherman [45] dies after fishing in sea

3 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Student [11] dies in amusement park [swimming]

12 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

A fisherman [60] fainted and died while the authorities snatched the net

23 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman's [47] sudden death [after bath]

28 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Navi Mumbai: PSI [44] Rescues Flood-hit Villagers In Uran, Dies Of Heart Attack On Duty

22 July 2023

Link

Young Indian worker [26] found dead by the pool on a farm

August 3, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Died [44] while shopping on the banks of the Rangamati River, deadly heart attack or cardiac arrest continues

December 12, 2023

Link

Sudden death after swimming [70]

December 20, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fainted in the water park. Suspected to have died of a heart attack

December 25, 2023

Surat - Nitin Dave, a resident of Parbat Patiya area, fainted in the water park. Suspected to have died of a heart attack. This was among four other sudden deaths on the same day in Surat, all were between 20 and 40 years of age.

No age reported.

Link

Ramnad fisherman [49] suffers fatal cardiac arrest at sea

January 21, 2024

Link

Man [25] dies after water slide in park, report shows cardiac arrest

April 9, 2024

Link

Police constable [40] dies of cardiac arrest while swimming in Mancherial

May 5, 2024

Link

With mom by side, 15-year-old swimmer dies in Salt Lake pool

May 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Boy, 17, Emerges From Swimming Pool, Collapses And Dies After Few Steps

June 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mahagenco engineer [49] dies of heart attack in Raigad [rafting]

July 7, 2024

Link

Heart failure after diving kills B’luru man [34] off Baina Beach

November 10, 2024

Link

Fisherman [38] collapses in boat, dies

November 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

INDONESIA

An Angler Dies Suddenly at Pandansari Beach [heart attack]

30 January 2023

No age reported.

Link

While fishing, this man [50] from Ponorogo was found dead suddenly

10 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

65-Year-Old Man from Mentok Suddenly Dies While Fishing at Paitjaya Beach

January 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

IRELAND

Ross McDonnell, ‘The Trade’ Cinematographer, Dies at 44 [on beach]

November 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [63] who collapsed and died at Wexford beach was former British Navy officer

07 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy as Irish woman [48] dies in France during triathlon [swimming]

31 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Disaster strikes: two athletes die during IM Cork - Brendan Wall, 45, Irish, Ivan Chittenden, Canadian from Toronto [swimming]

August 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man, 60s, dies suddenly in leisure centre in Co Mayo [pool]

November 15, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tributes paid to Kilkenny father [63] who died while on holiday in Australia – ‘A great man who had lots of friends’ [swimming]

January 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Cork woman Meg Haugh [26] remembered as 'beacon of light' as friends pay tribute [swimming in Philippines]

May 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man [40s] who died in Donegal diving tragedy named locally as second man hospitalised

June 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman who died while swimming off Old Head named locally as Cathy Hughes

July 22, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Munster man, 21, dies suddenly in Thailand as fundraiser launched to bring body home [was "living the dream" in the southeast Asian country, scuba diving and freediving in the clear waters off the coast]

January 12, 2025

No cause of death reported.

Link

ISRAEL

Man [50] dies on a fishing vessel near shore at Eilat

17 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

ITALY

Freediving champion [49]does not reemerge

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Sicilian waters, diver dies suddenly during diving

8 January 2023

The umpteenth tragedy in Sicily, in the waters of Bonagia (fraction of Valderice, TP), where a diver from Palermo died. The usual investigations are underway on the death of the unfortunate diver, whose identity has not yet been disclosed to the press. According to a first reconstruction of the facts, the diver would have died while he was performing a dive in the waters of Trapani. It seems that the man was seized by an illness that proved fatal while he was about a mile from the port. To raise the alarm other divers who were with the victim. The military of the Coast Guard and the police intervened on the spot for rescue operations and ritual reliefs. Also present were the operators of the 118, who unfortunately could not do anything but ascertain the death.

No age or cause of death reported

Link

The son [42] of a former primary orthopedic surgeon dies at sea vacationing in China

27 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

56-year-old man dies while fishing

29 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [55] found dead in her bath tub [heart attack]

29 January 2023

Link

Fisherman [57] dies in the lagoon of a heart attack

6 February 2023

Link

Sudden illness while fishing, Alessandro falls into the river and drowns at the age of 44

13 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Civitanova Marche - man [61] collapses and dies on seaside walk

19 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Catanzaro, entrepreneur Giliberto Longo, 50, dies suddenly on the Lungomare [waterfront]

6 March 2023

Link

Novara - Illness in the pool, 72-year-old man dies. Resuscitation attempts by medical personnel were useless

16 March 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Colloredo de Monte Albano - 27-year-old dies in bath tub

19 April 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Carmine Setaro, died yesterday, April 25, while he was walking on the seafront

26 April 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Struck by an illness while fishing with friends, he dies at 67

02 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness in the tub, Samanta dies at the age of 24

3 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

39-year-old has illness and drowns in Brazil

18 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gabriele Gallani, 24-year-old boy who died in Amsterdam: found in a canal on Friday night

20 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Anica, the 31-year-old woman who disappeared on Friday, has died: her lifeless body found in the Piave

21 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the water park, Feletto worker [56] dies of an illness

24 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young waiter [25] dies in Garda while at work: hypothesis of sudden illness [lakeside]

2 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Cuglieri, illness on the beach: a 67-year-old died

3 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ravenna - Teacher falls into the water and dies, is someone responsible for the death of Elisa Rossi [51]

8 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Corpse in the water in Naples, found lifeless body in the sea off Sermoneta

11 June 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

71-year-old Italian tourist dies on the beach of Jesolo Venice [cardiac arrest]

18 June 2023



Link

Sudden illness, 42-year-old dad dies in front of his son while swimming in the sea: he was a doctor from San Raffaele

19 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in the Liri river, 43-year-old Massimiliano Di Pastena

21 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pomezia, sudden illness while fishing cockles: 50-year-old dies at sea attached to a buoy

22 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dives into Lake Garda in Sirmione and never resurfaces: a 25-year-old boy died

24 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elba - The tragedy of Sara Pedrotti [53], who died while enjoying her holidays [snorkeling]

24 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the beach in Castel Volturno: 40-year-old dies after diving into the sea

26 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness due to congestion, disabled person [55] dies while bathing

26 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

44-year-old worker of Nigerian origin dies while swimming

28 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama during training at Comsubin, Lieutenant Michele Savarese [31] dies after immersion

30 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Costa del Delta: A 49-year-old from Lusia dies, a second bather is rescued [heart attack]

3 July 2023

Link

Tragedy in Rosolina Mare: 49-year-old dies of a heart attack while in the water

3 July 2023

Link

Puglia, 6-year-old boy dies at summer camp: the tragedy on the beach in Margherita di Savoia

5 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

The mother's alarm, then the discovery: Enzo Nevi [50], found dead in the river

7 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Torvaianica, another tragedy at sea: 45-year-old feels bad and dies, shock on the beach

9 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies of an illness in the city of the Queen, by the sea, a 53-year-old tourist from Trento

10 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marina di Carrara, sudden illness while bathing: dies at 54

11 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body found on the beach of Montesilvano: it would be a natural death [69]

12 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marku Aldi [29] dies after a dip in the Montone river: help from friends is useless

14 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Six-year-old boy dies while building sandcastles

17 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at the port, 72-year-old wheelchair-bound man dies

17 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Manfredonia (Foggia), illness on the beach: he dies at the age of 70

17 July 2023



No cause of death reported.

Link

Ancona - update on man who died of an illness in Numana, he was an engineer and a father [32]

20 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Black afternoon on the coast of Punta Secca in Santa Croce Camerina, in the province of Ragusa. A man [50] died while swimming

21 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness in the water, a 67-year-old tourist dies in Alba

22 July 2023



No cause of death reported.

Link

Orzinuovi - 52-year-old Argon Giyla dies after illness while swimming

24 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Terni, a 69-year-old woman dies at sea in Tarquinia due to illness

29 July 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Casalabate - tourist dies while swimming

31 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Avigliana, 20-year-old falls off pedal boat and dies

August 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Capalbio - 54-year-old suffers sudden illness on the beach

August 6, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the pool: rescue and resuscitation in vain. A 61-year-old died

August 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness at sea, a 45-year-old man in Puglia loses his life. Heart massages and the defibrillator used could not save him

August 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cesenatico, drama on the beach: a 67-year-old man dies after an illness on the shore

August 12, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Brenzone: 53-year-old died due to illness in the water

August 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lerici - doctor [59] walking on the shoreline collapses and dies

August 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Neptune - man [55] rescued yesterday after illness dies in hospital

August 16, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Cagliari - Illness after a dive: 54-year-old diver died in Sardinia

August 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Calabria - 21-year-old dies while swimming

August 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama on the beach in Varazze, tourist dies of sudden illness

August 21, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Lido Adriano - man [70] goes for a walk and does not return - found dead on the shore

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Reggio Calabria - 50-year-old bather faints and dies while swimming

August 22, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in the Palermo sea, a 40-year-old dies of a sudden illness while bathing [heart attack]

August 25, 2023

Link

Rescue is useless: 45-year-old woman dies at sea in Lido degli Scacchi

August 27, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rimini - After 2 days of agony, the 75-year-old woman who was rescued 2 days ago dies in hospital [swimming]

August 28, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Orbetello - Sudden illness while bathing in the sea, Professor Maria Catena Federici [66] dies in front of her husband

September 4, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lazio - unidentified 67-year-old woman dies while swimming

September 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Who was Sorrentino's costume designer [51] found dead in Capri [in the waters]?

September 5, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness in the swimming pool at 44 years old, banker dies on holiday in Cervia in front of his wife and daughter. Baldovino Botticelli [44] felt ill in a hotel on the Romagna Riviera in Pinarella (Ravenna)

September 9, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Senigallia, a fatal illness in the water: a tourist dies

September 9, 2023



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Marina di Ragusa, illness on SUP: man [50] loses his life

September 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ischia, sudden illness: tourist [68] from Caserta dies at sea

September 11, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

53-year-old woman suffers illness in swimming pool and dies later in hospital

September 13, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in San Mauro a Mare, tourist [70] dies while bathing in front of Bagno Delio

September 14, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at the seaside: 55-year-old man suddenly dies while swimming in Francavilla [heart attack]

September 16, 2023

Link

A Milanese man [73] on holiday in Salento dives from the catamaran and dies in front of his wife

September 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness after a dive: expert diver Paolo Bressanello [66] dies

September 25, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pesaro, fatal illness in the swimming pool: a 59-year-old dies

September 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness while kitesurfing, 40-year-old dies in Torvaianica

October 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

He falls ill and drowns in the lake: fisherman [65] from Limbiate dies

November 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dead while diving on the Haven, autopsy ordered. The most widely accepted hypothesis is that Giovanni Sclavi, 43, of Pavia, suffered an illness

December 4, 2023

Link

The body of a man found on the banks of Ticino: he had been dead for days. Alarm launched by rowers who saw the body in the water on the shore. Perhaps he was struck by an illness while walking. Searching for his name.

December 9, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Dead while swimming, 27 years old

December 10, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 75-year-old dies in the swimming pool

December 18, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Foca - fisherman [58] dies at sea

December 19, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

22-year-old found dead in bathtub

December 26, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Genoa: A young man [27] dead after falling into Bisagno River, autopsy tomorrow. Relatives' petition to ascertain exact cause of death granted

December 28, 2023

Link

He falls ill while he is fishing and dies in the waters of the lake [68]

December 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rosa Marina: doctor [59] died while diving

December 31, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Goodbye to Marco Giorgi [62] : the well-known surfer from Massa died suddenly

January 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Capaccio Paestum: 70-year-old found lifeless on a beached boat

January 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found lifeless on boat: Maximus cut down by sudden illness

January 6, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in the river Lamone. The man [72] died of an illness

January 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He collapses while walking along the Cesano river: a 56-year-old from Cerreto d'Esi dies due to an illness

January 27, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness while riding bicycle [along river], Alan, 45, found dead

February 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Roberto Ciani dies while kitesurfing in Marina Romea, goodbye to the baker. The man was rescued and washed ashore by some surfers but he was already lifeless. The illness is likely. He was 61 years old

February 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pain for Elvira Mangini [65], the diver who died at Moregallo

March 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Rome, man collapses while jogging along the Tiber: a 56-year-old man dies

March 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Moregallo: 62-year-old diver dies

March 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

The missing diver in Lake Orta has been found dead: Luigi Rondini was 61 years old.

March 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Seized by illness while kitesurfing, 61-year-old from Foggia dies

March 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 15-year-old boy from Cote d'Ivoire drowns on his birthday

April 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Arbus, Marcello Asuni [64] dies during a fishing trip

April 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness on the boat, they find him collapsed lifeless: goodbye to 37-year-old Nicola Bellemo

April 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness in the bathtub, Angela dies at 48

April 20, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Vito Lo Capo, man [73] died on the beach

April 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Socchieve - Fisherman [64] found dead in the Caprizi lake: what happened

May 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness in the swimming pool: 15-year-old dies

May 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at sea in Cuglieri, German tourist drowned. A sickness in the sea left no escape for a 72-year-old German tourist on vacation with his wife and children.

June 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

In Pesaro, a misfortune at sea: man [60s] dies in Levante

June 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

San Giorgio in Bosco. Man has heart attack while walking, the dead body of the 70-year-old was found in the moat

June 1, 2024

Link

Dive to the sea, then the sudden illness: A man from Brescia dies on his holiday

June 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Monte di Procida, A 16-year-old boy was found dead in the sea: autopsy ordered, thought to be ill. From a first external examination there would be no signs of violence, likely a sudden illness. The body of the young boy was found lifeless in Acquamorta

June 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Nothing to do - Tragedy in Vesima, 46-year-old scuba diver dies of an illness before diving. He went into cardiac arrest while attending the briefing, no attempt at resuscitation

June 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gerardo Salvucci died, the storekeeper of Salernitana Club. A fatal illness for the 55-year-old

June 11, 2024

Link

Woman found dead in the sea, some swimmers called the medics. She was 59 years old. Attempts to revive her were useless. The hypothesis is that of an illness, but investigations are underway

June 15, 2024

Link

50-year-old diver dies during a dive in Salento

June 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Second tragedy at sea in Salento: sudden illness, Venetian tourist dies

June 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies falling into the sea at Cala di Palermo, Fatal for Monteleone, he suffered a sudden illness that would have made him fall into the water

June 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at sea - in Castelsardo, German tourist drowned in Lu Bagnu

June 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Herculaneum: Sudden sickness while swimming, 70-year-old man dead. The bathers immediately alerted the rescuers, but there was nothing to do for the man

June 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness during diving in Cala Pira: the diver died at Brotzu

June 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Capri, Australian tourist dies in Marina Piccola, Capri. A 65-year-old Australian woman tragically lost her life after suffering a heart attack while visiting Capri

June 24, 2024

Link

Tragedy in Vibonese, 21-year-old migrant drowned while bathing in the sea: help was useless

June 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy near Rome, goes out for jogging: found dead in the lake. He was caught by the sudden illness while he was taking a walk at a slow pace and then the waters of the lake would have sucked him in, then returning the corpse ashore.

June 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dives from the pier, but they do not see him emerge: shock at Falconara for the death of a twelve-year-old teenager [sic]. His friends raised the alarm: useless the arrival of the ambulance and the relief provided on the spot by the health personnel

June 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Formiche: 65-year-old diver found dead during dive

June 29, 2024

Researcher’s Note - I believe this is the 4th incident this year of a scuba diver dying.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Casalabate, a man, hit by illness while fishing in apnea: dies 67 years old in the marina of Trepuzzi

June 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness in the pool: boy 17 years old dies in Messina.

July 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Danilo Colella found dead: the 19-year-old who dived into the river without resurfacing. "Maybe he got hurt and is somewhere alive": the appeal of his parents. Danilo, however, was found dead 24 hours after his disappearance...

July 1, 2024

Researcher’s Note - I know this river, it's not far from where I live, in most areas it is very shallow.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies in front of his wife and children in the ocean, he was 43 years old. Rescued by some bathers and lifeguards, but when he arrived on the ground, he was lifeless

July 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giuseppe drowns in the sea of San Leone

July 2, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Body of a man found in the Chiese River in Barghe

July 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

She dives into the pool but does not emerge: the 6-year-old girl, found lifeless, died. Hope ended: the heart of the child found unconscious in the pool stopped in a hospital bed...

July 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Double tragedy at sea: death of two divers. A 55-year-old man who was ill during a freediving. The second victim is a 57-year-old who died during an underwater fishing trip.

July 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Campomarino: woman dies of illness on the beach. The tragedy happened around 11:00 while the woman was coming out of the water. She suddenly lost consciousness in front of her sister.

July 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Marsala: man suddenly dies on the waterfront. A sudden illness extinguishes a man's life: attempts at resuscitation useless

July 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Marsala, a woman died while taking a swim in the Stagnone [lagoon in Sicily]

July 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Suddenly sick while bathing in the sea, elderly woman loses her life. It’s the second case in less than 24 hours, useless attempts by rescuers to revive the woman, the doctor could only declare her death

July 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killer heat, he [67] dives into the water for a refreshing bath and dies: fulminating sickness

July 10, 2024

Researcher’s Note - There was not a killer heat, medium temperature on July 10 was 30°C (86°F), high was 35°C (95°F): Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

Found dead in the river at 45: his brother had recently also died. The search went on all night, at dawn the discovery of the body

July 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He collapses in the water and dies, tragedy on the beach

July 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Killed by an illness after a dip in the sea. A 70-year-old from Brindisi died in Porto Cesareo on Saturday morning

July 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Died at 15 after a dip in the pool. The young boy had an illness while he was in the pool and had been immediately resuscitated and taken to the hospital by helicopter.

July 13, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies from an illness on Lake Garda

July 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Postiglione: 27-year-old collapses and dies during a picnic on the river, the body seized

July 14, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

They slip while walking in the sea: former caretaker dies after an illness, saves her friend

July 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Disconcertment in Gattinara for a woman who died suddenly at 44. Maria Alidorante felt ill yesterday evening, and there was nothing to do [at lake]

July 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Chiesa: fatal illness for a 53-year-old man

July 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A sudden illness could be the cause of drowning that took place yesterday afternoon.

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Maganuco: A man feels ill, drowns

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the coast in Latina, he enters the sea for a swim and dies: he was 39 years old

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the beach of Torre Pedrera, tourist goes swimming and is crushed by an illness

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Leonardo Belladonna died at 17: the fatal fall in the pool after an illness, the organs donated

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He feels sick in the pool, dies during transport to hospital. At the Junior Club in Rastignano, the man, a 38-year-old, was immediately rescued but there was nothing to do. He was with his wife, son and brother to spend a day off

July 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness while on vacation: man dies in hotel room. Unfortunately, the rescue was uesless. The victim was only 54 years old

July 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He has an illness during a diving trip: 57-year-old scuba diver died

July 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness in the pool, Elisa dies at 13

July 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Campomarino di Maruggio: tourist died from a sudden illness

July 18, 2024

Campomarino (Taranto) - An Italian tourist living in Germany lost his life yesterday in Puglia, crushed by a sudden illness while he was on the beach. The man, 51, was on vacation in Campomarino, seaside resort of the coast of Maruggio. According to the first reconstructions, the man was quietly on the beach when he was suddenly taken ill. The swimmers present immediately sounded the alarm and 118 rescuers arrived.



Unfortunately, despite the timely resuscitation attempts, the doctors could not help but note the death of the 51-year-old. Still to be clarified the precise causes of the illness that has crushed the man. The news threw in pain the family and acquaintances of the tourist, who was in Puglia to spend a period of relaxation. This is the umpteenth drama that has taken place on the beaches of Puglia in recent weeks. Only in recent days, in fact, several cases of sudden illness have caused the death of people in different seaside resorts in the region.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Torre del Greco, 16-year-old boy drowned at sea

July 19, 2024

Link

Sudden illness on a SUP (Stand up Paddleboard), unnecessary heart massage on the shore: Daniele Fochi dies under the eyes of his wife

July 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the Pergole beach: boy gets ill and dies

July 20, 2024

Link

Tragedy on the Domitian coast, man drowned in the sea

July 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Lerici, 28-year-old boy dies, drowned

July 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 36-year-old man drowned in the Bruna river. Useless rescue for the man

July 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Died at the age of 21 in Venice during the Redentore Festival, she had jumped in the water for a night bath: illness hypothesis

July 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Apulia, a 16-year-old boy dies at sea north of Bari

July 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A dive in the sea and he disappears: the corpse of entrepreneur Loris Chittaro found

July 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

German tourist dies drowned in sea in northern Sardinia

July 24, 2024

Link

He dives into the sea with his wife and disappears: Orpheus found dead in the rocks. His wife raised the alarm: her husband was next to her before disappearing, but for Orpheus, found shortly after, there was already nothing more to do....

July 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 5-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of Hotel Molino Rosso in Imola. She was there with her mother

July 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Crushed by a sickness in the water, he dies at Orosei. The victim, from Orgosolo, was 64 years old: he felt sick while swimming

July 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at the sea, he goes into the water and suffers an illness: died at 75

July 25, 2024

Link

It is 37-year-old Fabrizio Bruzzone's body that was recovered at sea in Mulini di Crevari: prosecutors order autopsy. Noticing the lifeless body was a bather who raised the alarm.

July 25, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dead boy in Cala Girgolu: drowned for a sickness while swimming with friends

July 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ill while swimming, 23-year-old dies in the waters of Porto Pino

July 27, 2024

Link

Tragedy in Gaeta: Salvatore, native and resident in Campania, dies after a dive into the sea

July 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He rides his bike to the river, but is taken ill: dead at 67

July 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman is gripped by an illness, dies on the beach

July 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

She dies at sea from a sickness on her birthday [52]

July 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Senigallia: caught sick while swimming, a 73-year-old man from Jesi dies

July 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden illness while swimming in the sea, 64-year-old of man loses his life

July 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elderly man with a stomach ache dies while strolling along the sea in Senigallia. The intervention of the helicopter ambulance, which has dropped a doctor on the beach with the winch

July 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lido Nazioni, he feels sick in water: dies at the age of seventy

July 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness while bathing in the locality of Ippocampo, died at 67 years old on holiday in Manfredonia

July 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Porto Marsala: 70-year-old found dead at sea

July 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Former City Clerk found dead on beach, possibly sudden malady [heart attack]

July 30, 2024

Link

Disappears Underwater While Swimming: 70-Year-Old Tourist Loses Life at Sea. According to initial information, the man felt ill and drowned while he was about 30-40 metres from the shore

July 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

She died in her beloved sea of Poetto while swimming, Cagliari says goodbye to China Inserra [heart attack]

July 31, 2024

Link

A 59-year-old woman dies in swimming pool at Center Park.

July 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness while swimming at Lido delle Nazioni (Ferrara): rescued, dies shortly after, the victim is a 73-year-old man living in Holland

July 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

4-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling into Pool in Como. The accident on Sunday, the little boy never recovered

August 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Marina di Lesina: former mayor of Poggio Imperiale struck down by illness on the beach

August 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Swimmer [47] Suffers Heart Attack at Lake: Rescued, Dies in Hospital

August 3, 2024

Link

They revive him but he doesn't make it, a seventy-year-old dies in the water at the Lido. It happened around 5pm on the Des Bains beach. He went swimming and never came back to shore.

August 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Another victim in Adda River: 24-year-old dies. The rescue efforts were in vain

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Realmonte, Favara man drowns after illness

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lake Como, he is swallowed by the water before his wife's eyes: pensioner dies in hospital

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Torvaianica, tragedy at sea: man feels ill in water, dead

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama on the coast, a body found in the port: The rescue efforts of 118, the Carabinieri, the Fire Brigade and the Coast Guard were in vain

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Busto Arsizio, 64-year-old man dies in his swimming pool. One hypothesis is that he had a sudden illness: attempts to revive him were in vain

August 4, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sickness at sea in a beach resort in Siponto: Despite the promptness of the rescue, the man died.

August 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Another death in the waters of Marsala: a 70-year-old loses his life after a dive in Spagnola

August 5, 2024

A new case of death at sea troubles the summer of Marsala. The scene of the tragic event, once again, is the coast of Contrada Spagnola. The victim is a man of about 70 years old, who probably felt unwell while he was at sea. Attempts to resuscitate him by the 118 staff, contacted by some passers-by who had noticed the man's body floating near one of the piers on the coast, were in vain.

No cause of death reported.

Link

He [72] drowns in the lake before his wife's eyes: Guido's drama. All rescue attempts were in vain

August 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gianluca Rapali, 56, drowns during midnight swim

August 6, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on holiday, Danilo Buffo from Ronco Canavese dies: he had been retired for three months. The 63-year-old was on vacation with his partner in Castel San Vincenzo in the province of Isernia. Probably a sudden illness

August 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He dies from illness during a spearfishing trip

August 7, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Sickness on the beach, he dies at 70: what happened

August 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dies during dive. Victim: 55-Year-Old Man. Body Found After Hours of Search

August 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

The last farewell to the 30-year-old struck down by an illness in the swimming pool. Matteo Di Maio passed away at the Policlinico after a week of agony

August 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

A 32-year-old man dies while bathing: tragedy in the municipal swimming pool of Marsciano. Rescue attempts are useless

August 10, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama at Lake Maggiore, he bathes on the forbidden beach and is struck by an illness: 31-year-old drowns. The boy, a Peruvian resident in the Milan area, dived into the body of water in front of the Arena di Verbania beach (where swimming is prohibited) and never resurfaced [likely illness]

August 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

The last words to his friend before drowning at 29: "Come on, you can swim, come" [probable illness]

August 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in San Salvo: Jude Rodica is the woman [64] who died suddenly on the beach

August 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Viareggio, 69-year-old dies in front of family while swimming

August 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Girl Dies in Torretta Granitola Waters. Another life shattered by the sea

August 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

27-year-old boy drowns in Lake Garda: he was bathing with friends

August 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic August 15th in Licata: 55-year-old man drowns - The police have started investigations to understand whether the 55-year-old was taken ill while he was in the water or whether it was a case of drowning.

August 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragic Ferragosto in Campania, a 34-year-old dies after a dive in the sea

August 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Child dies in Vico Equense, swimming pool seized

August 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Mondragone - He dives into the sea, then feels ill: 66-year-old man dies

August 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mouhamadou Ba, a 24-year-old footballer who fell ill in the water in Jesolo: he died before the eyes of his friends. "He was a lion on the pitch"

August 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Giovani Ciavarella, president of Legambiente Fare Moncalieri, passed away at 65. He was struck by a sudden illness after a swim that left him no escape

August 16, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in San Nicola: Hit by an illness, he [68] dies while in the water. Attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.

August 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Pasquale Montagnaro, saved in extremis after a sudden illness in the water on August 15th, dies at 11 years old. Everyone had hoped for a miracle: the 3 cardiac arrests were fatal.

August 17, 2024

Link

Monopoli - He drowns while bathing: an elderly man dies

August 17, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness: a tourist [67] from Bergamo dies while in the sea

August 21, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Salvatore Mignogna, 46-year-old videomaker, dies suddenly in swimming pool

August 21, 2024

Link

Tragedy at the seaside: 14-year-old dies on holiday with friends. The body was 30 metres from the shore

August 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sick while bathing in the sea, Vito Procacci, 65 years old, head of the emergency room, dies. The resuscitation attempts of the 118 operators were useless

August 22, 2024

Gallipoli (Puglia) An illness while swimming in the sea in Gallipoli was fatal to Vito Procacci, head of the Emergency Department of the Policlinico of Bari. All attempts to resuscitate the man by the 118 health workers who rushed to the scene were in vain. Vito Procacci was 65 years old.

Researcher’s note - Until August 2, 2022, when the mandate was lifted, “vaccination” was mandatory for health workers in Italy: Update 17/03/22: The government road map for easing anti-covid measures establishes that the vaccination [sic] obligation for health workers will remain active until December 31, 2022, with suspension from work for those who do not respect it. Link

No cause of death reported.

Link

He [70] collapses and dies on the beach

August 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Lipari in shock over the death of Elio Zanca [36], the young father dies on the beach while playing with his children

August 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy During Diving, The man, 65 years old was diving in Cala Spalmatoio. He resurfaced unconscious, the helicopter rescuers could only confirm his death

August 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy at sea: 44-year-old physiotherapist dies

August 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He [74] dies of an illness while bathing

August 24, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

8-year-old German girl drowns in sea after feeling ill while bathing in Bibione (Italy)

August 26, 2024

Link

Tragedy on the beach: woman collapses on the seashore and dies despite rescue efforts

August 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Drama on the Pontine coast: 67-year-old struck by fatal illness, collapses in the water and dies

August 26, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on vacation, Matteo Bergamelli drowned at 33 while snorkeling in Indonesia

August 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

“Unfortunately it is his body”: Mario, found lifeless near the river: he had disappeared on Sunday

August 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Farewell to Mauro Giabbani [73], struck down by illness on holiday

August 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He fell ill while at sea, sank and never resurfaced: he was 29 years old

August 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Florentine man, 67, found dead after spearfishing

August 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Padula: 13-year-old dies in swimming pool

August 29, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Dead in the water in Lignano, a woman [71] dies in water after being taken ill

August 30, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young woman dies after falling ill while swimming in river

August 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Elderly woman falls ill at sea, swimmers see her in difficulty and call for help: Marisa Fantin dies at 73 before their eyes

August 31, 2024

Link

Struck down by illness (at home), while resting after a long swim [heart attack]

August 31, 2024

Link

Retired Doctor Collapses on Beach and Dies: The victim, Gian Gabriele Sorano, was 68 years old: resuscitation attempts were useless

September 1, 2024

​​No cause of death reported.

Link

Luca Petracco was found lifeless [on beach] at the age of 19. The boy was in Puglia for a holiday with his mother

September 5, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Diving Into Pool: The tragedy in the farmhouse in San Sebastiano al Vesuvio, in the province of Naples. It is the third child to die in the pool in a month.

September 7, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy on the beach in Sicily, young father dies in front of his 1-year-old daughter

September 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Ischia: Annarita Bacinello [67] dies in the pool at the Continental Terme Hotel

September 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman Dies While Diving, Tragedy in the Waters of Villasimius

September 10, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in San Vincenzo, woman [65] dies in front of bathers after feeling ill in the sea. Attempts to revive her were desperate until the doctor could do nothing but note her death.

September 11, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sickness while sailing on Lake Maggiore: a sixty-year-old rescued in Verbania dies

September 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

65-year-old from Marcaria dies while bathing at Lidi Ferraresi

September 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fisherman [46] dies in his tent, illness hypothesis

September 15, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness during dinghy trip: 24-year-old dies. The tourist felt ill: resuscitation attempts on the beach were useless

September 19, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Loano: woman struck down by illness at sea, all attempts at resuscitation in vain

September 20, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness in water, freediver from Sorso dies: he was 63 years old

September 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Sardinia, Gesumino Olivieri [63] died during free diving

September 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

He goes to get the boat and disappears into thin air: found dead in the Lisert canal after a night of searching

October 1, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Fatal illness for a foreign tourist [52] on Lake Garda: there was nothing that could be done

October 2, 2024

Link

Tragedy in Castellabate: an English tourist [72] dies on the beach

October 5, 2024

Link

Drama in Giardini Naxos: Rosario Strano [64] died during a fishing trip while he was in the water. An illness may have been the cause

October 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Young Alberto De Domenico [22] dies after falling ill after diving into the pool

October 8, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Amantea: Giuseppe Pirillo, 65 years old, drowns. He loses his life at sea before the eyes of friends and relatives

October 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Palazzolo sull'Oglio: a young missing person [43] found dead [in a river]

October 22, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Lido: tourist [50s] dies while bathing. Rescue attempts were in vain

October 23, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sport fishing at the lake. Sudden illness kills city councilor [50]

November 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

The 32-year-old, a man of Chinese origin, was running the half marathon of the “Lago Maggiore Marathon” when he collapsed to the ground due to illness and died later

November 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

She drowned in her home pond, it is thought she was taken ill. The victim is a 34-year-old

November 9, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Gino Panaiia [25], the trail of illness: no sign of violence on the body of the dead boy [found in water]

November 12, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

It was a cerebral hemorrhage that caused the death of Raffaeldonato De Gregorio [46, in river]

November 21, 2024

Link

Man falls off pier into the sea and loses his life despite rescue

November 22, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Longarone: Andrea Zordan [40], found lifeless [along river]

December 1, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Illness on board fishing boat, falls into water and dies: nothing can be done for a 51-year-old [cardiac arrest]

December 12, 2024

Link

50-Year-Old Man Dies in a Pool: Tragedy in Peccioli. He felt ill during Master training swim class

December 18, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Tragedy in Petrosino: Michele Pipitone [38], dies while fishing from the shore on the Biscione coast [sudden illness, perhaps heart attack]

December 29, 2024

Link

JAPAN

Singer and actress Miho Nakayama [54] found dead in her bathtub

December 6, 2024

The artist recorded 22 studio albums, with eight number-one singles in Japan. Her work in film, television and music cemented her place as one of Japan's most celebrated stars.

No cause of death reported.

Link

Japanese MP [70] passes away while [snorkeling] on Maldives holiday

December 28, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

KENYA

Body Found Floating in River Kabuku

April 15, 2024



No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body Found Floating in River Athi

May 31, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

MAURITIUS

Grand-Bassin: victim of a malaise, a Hindu pilgrim dies [49, near lake]

March 3, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

MEXICO

Influencer Maria Fernanda Robles, Daughter Of Mexican Singer, Dead At 21 [drowned at resort]

August 21, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Subject found dead on the banks of the Coatán River

March 5, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Young hero [23]: Saves 2 minors from drowning in the Balsas River and dies of a heart attack

March 19, 2023

Link

Two people died while enjoying a weekend at Playa Hermosa [beach]

March 27, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Athlete dies in Open Water swimming competition Reto Veracruz 2023

13 May 2023

Link

Man [70] died in front of Mismaloya beach

13 May 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

A Nayarit man died on Playa de los Muertos [52, “Beach of the Dead”]

14 May 2023

Link

A welder dies of a heart attack while working [on a boat]

14 June 2023

No age reported.

Link

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Xcaret park [“aquatic activity”]

17 June 2023

No age reported.

Link

Man died of a heart attack while swimming in Laguna de Nogales

October 6, 2023

No age reported.

Link

Woman [58] dies while swimming at Sonora beach

October 17, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Mexican triathlete [49] dies during Xel-Há competition [swimming]

November 28, 2023

Link

A heart attack killed him [68, swimming]

December 26, 2023

Link

A body is found on the side of a river in the Puerta Dorada neighborhood [man, 50, heart attack]

January 14, 2024

Link

Fisherman dies after suffering an apparent myocardial infarction

January 14, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Tourist [36] dies of a heart attack on Playa Las Brisas

January 25, 2024

Link

Due to a heart attack, expert of the Prosecutor's Office [29] dies in San Felipe [on beach]

March 30, 2024

Link

The fisherman El Pachi dies, under a bridge on the La Antigua River

April 2, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Death of adult in Canal de Los Mochis was due to myocardial infarction

April 3, 2024

No age reported.

Link

Tourist [62] dies of heart attack in hotel pool in San Carlos

July 20, 2024

Link

NETHERLANDS

Deceased person pulled from water in the Beverwaard

25 May 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Wouter van Dusseldorp (67) passed away [on ship]

August 7, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Eindhoven resident (47) in water did not die as a result of a crime

August 30, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman [73] dies while swimming

July 31, 2024

No cause of death reported.

Link

Woman drowns while snorkeling on the Aruba coast

August 13, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

NEW ZEALAND

Body found on Christchurch beach

September 13, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body recovered in Kaipara Harbour thought to be missing Piha swimmer

February 18, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found off the coast of Dunedin’s Brighton Beach

June 25, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kiwi professor dies snorkelling in Indonesia, police investigating

August 16, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in Whanganui River; thought to be missing man

November 12, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman found dead after entering water near Waipu River mouth in Northland overnight

November 30, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found at Papamoa Beach

December 6, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person dies after suffering medical event on Motueka River

December 13, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Three dead in or near water over weekend

December 15, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dead following water-related incident near Moutohora Island, Whakatāne

December 15, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Woman’s body found in the water at Foxton Beach boat ramp

December 28, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man’s body found in rockpools on Wellington’s south coast

December 28, 2024

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Snorkeler dies at Matakatia on North Auckland’s Whangaparaoa Peninsula

January 1, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Snorkeller [52] missing at Manuka Beach, Canterbury, found dead: Police Dive Squad pull body from water

January 2, 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man drowns at Northland beach

January 18, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Paul Ramsey, 65, named as man who died at Big Manly Beach, Auckland, on Friday

23 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Victim assists others before his death [34, in floodwaters]

30 January 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Man found dead in Ruakākā River a 37-year-old local remembered as loving ‘awesome’ son

7 February 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Diver dies at Pourerere, Hawke’s Bay

12 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body found in search for missing hunter Murray Horsfield above Dart River near Glenorchy

20 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man found face down in the surf at Pāpāmoa Beach dies

20 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Kayaker dies during group kayak on West Coast river

26 February 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Deceased diver’s body found near Mana Island, Porirua

5 March 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Young child dies in water incident at Napier property

05 March 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Child dead after 'water incident' at Auckland hotel

23 March 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Missing teacher's body found in Wellington harbour

21 April 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

New Zealand tourist [49] drowns at Edgewater Resort in Rarotonga

14 June 2023

No cause of death reported.

Link

Sudden death at Auckland pool

16 June 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

One person dead after water-related incident in Titahi Bay

7 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Police investigating after body found on beach near Levin

10 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Man dies in water-related incident in Kaiaua

16 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Body of man found after search off Hawke’s Bay coast

23 July 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

One dead after incident in Gisborne river

August 10, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Person drowns at Piha, Auckland; emergency services race to beach

September 22, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

Competitor dies during swim leg of Iron Māori event

November 4, 2023

No age or cause of death reported.