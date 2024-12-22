UNITED STATES

NJ Legend Southside Johnny Announces End of Touring: Health

December 22, 2024

John Lyon p/k/a Southside Johnny, who has led his band, the Asbury Jukes, since the early ’70s and has been referred to as the Grandfather of “the Jersey Sound,” has announced his retirement from touring, effective immediately. The news, shared on his various social media platforms on December 20, 2024, cited “ongoing health issues.” The musician, commonly referred to as simply “Southside,” turned 76 on Dec. 4. He had a New Year’s Eve date scheduled at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank, NJ. That performance has been cancelled.

The complete (and brief) announcement reads: “After a hugely successful 50-year run with his band Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, touring non-stop throughout the U.S. and overseas, ‘Southside Johnny’ Lyon has made the decision to retire from touring in order to manage ongoing health issues.”80s rockers forced to postpone gigs after singer is diagnosed with pneumonia.

Mariah Carey Cancels Pittsburgh Christmas Show Due to Flu: ‘It Breaks My Heart'

December 12, 2024

Mariah Carey was forced to cancel her planned Christmas Time show on Wednesday night (Dec. 11) at Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena after falling ill. In a note to fans posted just hours before showtime, Carey informed her Lambs that the show could not go on.

"Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I've come down with the flu," the singer wrote. "It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight's show. I love you all so much." The arena posted a note just before Carey's announcing the cancellation and telling fans that they will receive an email with refund options.

Goo Goo Dolls singer hospitalized with pneumonia; band cancels concerts in South Africa

December 3, 2024

The Goo Goo Dolls have been forced to postpone a string of dates on their current tour, after John Rzeznik was hospitalized. The "Iris" singers were due to perform in Cape Town, Durban and Pretoria this week, but confirmed that they will be rescheduling the performances to next year. Taking to Instagram, the group shared a video from John’s hospital bed as the frontman revealed he has been battling pneumonia. ‘Hey everybody, this is John from the Goo Goo Dolls. I’m truly sorry that I cannot be there but I wound up going to the doctor and I have pneumonia,’ the 58-year-old told fans. ‘They checked me into the hospital and I’m stuck here for a day or two. But we’re working on getting back down there as fast as we can. I will keep you informed about that.’

Shock as Trump Adviser Collapses on Stage at New York Young Republican Gala

December 4, 2024

Click on the link to watch: https://x.com/FL_Native21/status/1868499813131812866

Alex Bruesewitz, the 27-year-old strategist tasked with making President-elect Donald Trump cool in the eyes of younger voters during his 2024 presidential campaign, collapsed on stage while speaking at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala, according to several videos of the event posted online.

Bruesewitz, the CEO of consultancy firm X Strategies, was listed as an honored guest at the marquee conservative event on Sunday, which also featured speeches by the likes of Steve Bannon and Nigel Farage.

During his remarks, Bruesewitz began slurring his words before falling silent for about five seconds. The young conservative then fell to his side as startled guests began yelling.

UNITED KINGDOM

How The Wanted's Max George has pulled out of gigs over string of debilitating health battles - as star reveals he is in hospital with 'heart issues'

December 13, 2024

After fighting crippling depression, alcoholism and the death of his bandmate, Max George faces a new battle today as it was revealed that he is facing heart surgery over Christmas. The singer has admitted he is 'very lucky that this was caught when it was' as he revealed the health scare last night. Fans are heartbroken and frightened for him as he faces a spell in hospital and an invasive procedure over the festive period. Max hasn't disclosed what the heart condition is, only that it was picked up during tests after feeling unwell and being taken to hospital. It came just two years after his bandmate Tom Parker died aged 33 in 2022 following an 18-month battle with brain cancer. Max quit drinking at the time after admitting he had a problem and used alcohol to help with anxiety. And the 36-year-old had to pull out of shows earlier this year.

