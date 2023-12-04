‘Supernatural’ Star Mark Sheppard Survives Massive Heart Attacks

December 3, 2023

Mark Sheppard, best known as “Crowley” on Supernatural, revealed on Instagram Saturday that he somehow survived six heart attacks.

“You’re not going to believe this! Was on my way to an appointment yesterday when I collapsed in my kitchen,” Sheppard began. The 59-year-old actor wrote that he had “six massive heart attacks” and was “brought back from [the] dead 4 times,” before learning that he “had a 100% blockage in my LAD” (left anterior descending artery.)”

Sheppard called the event “The Widowmaker,” and expressed his thanks to his medics.

https://deadline.com/2023/12/supernatural-star-mark-sheppard-survives-heart-attacks-1235649910/

Nicki Aycox, ‘Supernatural’ actress, has died at age 47

November 21, 2022

A cause of death was not disclosed, but Aycox revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with leukemia.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/21/entertainment/nicki-aycox-obit/index.html

Barbie actor cancels appearance due to “health scares”:

Simu Liu Speaks Out After 'Health Scares' Force Him to Cancel Event

December 1, 2023

Simu Liu will not be narrating Disney's Candlelight Processional as previously scheduled.

"I am absolutely gutted to have to drop out of this year's Candlelight Processional at Disney World," the Marvel actor shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday, Nov. 30.

“For those who were looking forward to seeing me, know that I was equally looking forward to be a part of your holidays,” Liu wrote. “The health of myself and my family are [sic] of paramount importance to me,” he said, "After all, that's the spirit of the season!"

https://parade.com/news/simu-liu-health-scares-cancel-disney-world-candlelight-holiday-event-2023

Two MLB executives “battling cancer”:

Longtime MLB Executive Billy Bean Is Battling Cancer

December 3, 2023

Former Major League Baseball player turned executive Billy Bean has faced many obstacles throughout his career. Now, he's facing another one.

Bean is battling cancer.

USA TODAY reported on Sunday morning that Bean - who is not to be confused with Oakland A's front office executive Billy Beane - is one of two notable MLB executives battling cancer.

"Billy Bean, 59, MLB’s senior vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion after a 10-year professional playing career, is in desperate need for a bone marrow transplant as he battles acute myeloid leukemia," USA TODAY reporter.

"Catalina Villegas, 36, a collegiate tennis player at Northwestern State University in Louisiana before becoming director of MLB’s diversity, equity and inclusion, is recovering after undergoing breast cancer surgery and six aggressive rounds of chemotherapy, praying the disease is gone forever from her body."

https://thespun.com/more/mlb/longtime-mlb-executive-billy-bean-is-battling-cancer

Mark Consuelos Reveals Health Issue That Kept Kelly Ripa Away From 'Live'

November 30, 2023

Kelly Ripa is recovering at home from a bout of laryngitis, her husband and co-star MArk Consuelos revealed on Wednesday's Live with Kelly and Mark. Addressing the obvious absence of Ripa from the daytime show, Consuelos explained to the audience why he was joined by Déjà Vu Parker, the announcer for Live, instead of his wife.

"Yesterday you could tell she was losing her voice a little bit," he said of Ripa's absence. "It's gone, it's lost." Parker then asked if Ripa, 53, was feeling alright, to which Consuelos replied, "Yeah, she's gonna feel better. She's just resting a little bit." He then added, "I'm sure she'll feel better soon." Parker also wondered what Consuelos, 52, does at home to protect himself from getting sick when his wife is under the weather, to which the Riverdale star quipped, "Uh, I go to the basement!" Consuelos then added more seriously that he is "quarantining" from Ripa so he "didn't get the laryngitis," but assured audiences that she will "feel better soon."

https://popculture.com/celebrity/news/mark-consuelos-reveals-health-issue-that-kept-kelly-ripa-away-from-live/

Ripa was “fully vaccinated and boosted” as of May 10, 2022 (when she announced that she had “tested positive for COVID-19”:

Vocal Fold Paralysis Following COVID-19 Vaccination: Query of VAERS Database

January 24, 2022

Results

Twenty patients were found to have laryngoscopy confirmed VFP following COVID-19 vaccination. Vaccinations for Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Janssen were reported. Of those reported, 13 patients were female (65.0%) and seven were male (35.0%), with a mean age of 61.8 years. The most common presenting symptom was a hoarse voice (30.0%). A majority of these cases were unilateral in nature (64.0%). Mean time from vaccination to symptom onset was 12.1 days and mean time from vaccination to diagnosis was 37.6 days.

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8784575

Today’s Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin go missing from show without warning as beloved stars replace hosts

December 1, 2023

TODAY's Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin have gone missing from the show without warning, with replacements standing in for them.

Both hosts were nowhere to be found, but their absences were acknowledged.

However, no one indicated why both hosts were suddenly nowhere to be found when they had been on set recently.

They had shown no sign of sickness.

It's possible both could have been working on other projects outside of the Today Show.

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/9762443/today-savannah-guthrie-craig-melvin-missing-without-warning/

Watch the TODAY team get COVID-19 vaccinations live on-air

April 7, 2021

https://www.today.com/news/watch-today-team-get-covid-19-vaccinations-live-air-t214136

Michael B. Jordan ‘crashes Ferrari into parked car in Hollywood, cops say Creed star didn’t tell them cause of accident’

December 3, 2023

MICHAEL B. Jordan reportedly crashed his Ferrari into a parked car late Saturday night.

The Creed actor allegedly drove his blue Ferrari into a parked Kia at around 11:30 p.m. in Hollywood, California, TMZ reported.

Jordan, 36, did not allegedly tell police on the scene what caused the reported crash, but images appear to show a beat-up Ferrari with the front passenger side panel completely torn off and the front windshield cracked.

Pictures also appear to show an apparently blue Kia badly damaged on its rear driver's side with the gas tank door panel missing.

Responding officers with the LAPD did not find any signs of the Black Panther actor being impaired from drugs or alcohol.

https://www.the-sun.com/news/9773934/michael-b-jordan-crashes-ferrari/

VP Harris, Michael B. Jordan kick off NBA All-Star coverage with conversation on COVID vaccine, HBCUs

March 7, 2021

ATLANTA -- Before basketball fans watch team captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant go head-to-head, the 2021 NBA All-Star Game will open with a special conversation between Vice President Kamala Harris and actor Michael B. Jordan to promote COVID-19 vaccine use and highlight historically Black colleges and universities.

https://abc7ny.com/nba-all-star-game-kamala-harris-michael-b-jordan-covid-vaccine/10394907/

Lil Wayne's Apparent Facial Swelling Sparks Concern Among Fans

December 2, 2023

As of late, some of Lil Wayne’s fans have expressed concern for the rapper, claiming that his face appears to be swollen. Countless commenters are weighing in on images of the artist from recent interviews, and discussing what could be causing the apparent swelling. Many speculate that the root cause could be drug use or a medical issue, with some even suggesting that he's suffering from kidney failure. "This serious and he could die in a weeks time," one very concerned commenter speculates. "Them kidneys are going out along with that liver," another rumors.

https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/740889-lil-wayne-facial-swelling-concern

‘SNL’ star Bowen Yang shares update on his mental health following ‘bad bouts of depersonalization’

December 2, 2023

“Saturday Night Live” star Bowen Yang is doing “great” after taking a hiatus from his podcast to work on his mental health.

“My mental health is great,” the comedian exclusively told Page Six at the 2023 American Museum of Natural History Gala Thursday night.

“It’s very good,” he added. “I had a really rough patch and people were very patient with me. It’s hard but you know, I barreled through. I powered through.”

The “Fire Island” star, 33, announced in July that he was taking a temporary break from his podcast, “Las Culturistas,” to treat “bad bouts of depersonalization.”

https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/snl-bowen-yang-reveals-went-195436038.html

Fans Seen Leaving Early, Very Upset And Confused After Disappointing Performances From Shania Twain

December 3, 2023

Shania Twain is BACK as the ’90s country icon recently embarked on her first tour in five years when she kicked off her Queen of Me World Tour this past spring.

Tickets sold out so fast after Shania announced the tour that she had to add more dates as fans jumped at the chance to see the Queen of Pop Country.

But a month into the tour, it seems like quite a few fans are leaving the shows disappointed and confused – and many are even leaving early.

Videos posted from recent concerts show fans flocking out in droves while the superstar is still on the stage.

While there are people defending her and saying that she put on an awesome show, others are questioning whether she was drunk or high, accusing Shania of lip-syncing, and saying they too left the show early.

“Just left Seattle show and I am baffled. She was off. Lip syncing and talking weird.”

“Okay…I couldn’t figure out if she was drunk or high but she was horrible. Glad we weren’t the only ones who thought it.”

“I was at this concert last night. It was indeed disappointing and not just because of her new songs. It was disappointing as a whole.”

“All I see is a crazy aunt who took over the mic whilst drunk at a reception.”

Some also commented that Shania doesn’t even look like herself anymore.

https://www.whiskeyriff.com/2023/12/03/flashback-fans-seen-leaving-early-very-upset-and-confused-after-disappointing-performances-from-shania-twain/