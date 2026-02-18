MCM & Jimmy Dore talk about election theft (and who's behind it), Big Media (and who's behind it), propaganda/censorship, "divide & conquer," and much more
A great three-part interview, all now up on Rumble. (It will also be on YouTube, for a moment.)
The last time I was on Jimmy’s show, some two years ago, we talked mainly about my ordeal at NYU. This time we dug deeper, and our focus was much broader, as we talked about our catastrophic rule by propaganda (and censorship, its evil twin). It was a joy to talk to Jimmy, since neither one of us is partisan, or tribalist in any way; and neither of us shrinks from delving freely into any topic, however taboo it may be.
The show was pegged to the extended trailer for Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller, directed by Amy Smiley (my wife). Those who want to watch the trailer through may find it at www.readingtheworldmovie.com. It is our hope that you will not just watch it, but share it far and wide; and not just watch and share it, but donate, if you can afford it (no sum is too small for us), so we can finish the production phase, and then complete the documentary itself. (We estimate that we will have it done sometime in 2028.)

The interview is here. Enjoy!
https://rumble.com/v75w9i8-how-nyu-turned-on-a-professor-for-covid-skepticism-w-mark-crispin-miller.html
https://rumble.com/v75w9is-the-death-of-broadcast-journalism-w-mark-crispin-miller.html
https://rumble.com/v75w9je-heres-whos-actually-stealing-u.s.-elections.html
Thank you all.
The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012
Explains it all.
Chomsky? Pseudo-Intellectual more concerned about protecting his "Tribe" and their/His Crimes Against Humanity (and children) than his Nation. He's a Joke and always has been. I've always seen right thru him.
Propaganda Class Mr. Miller? 2 X a week for 1 hour each, $20 bucks a month.
Really strong interview. Whatever people think about the larger political questions, one thing is undeniable: NYU’s treatment of Mark Crispin Miller during COVID was a case study in institutional panic and reputational self-protection. When a university smears its own professor rather than openly debate him, that alone should raise eyebrows.
Given that history, is it really “out of bounds” to question the foundation of virology itself? If the scientific bedrock is solid, it should withstand scrutiny. If it doesn’t, then we’re dealing with something far more consequential than policy overreach.
Denis Rancourt’s all-cause mortality analysis, for example, argues that short-term spikes were concentrated in places like NYC and Bergamo and were linked to treatment protocols—not a uniformly spreading pathogen. Those spikes were not duplicated in adjacent localities or across much of the world in the way a classic pandemic model would predict. Whether one agrees with him or not, those findings deserve engagement—not censorship.
Professor Miller has urged people to do their own research. That’s not radical. That’s basic scientific literacy.
If the foundation of virology is as solid as claimed, then open debate should only strengthen it. If it isn’t, that’s a question far bigger than COVID.
The real danger isn’t inquiry. It’s the insistence that certain questions must never be asked.