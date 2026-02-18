The last time I was on Jimmy’s show, some two years ago, we talked mainly about my ordeal at NYU. This time we dug deeper, and our focus was much broader, as we talked about our catastrophic rule by propaganda (and censorship, its evil twin). It was a joy to talk to Jimmy, since neither one of us is partisan, or tribalist in any way; and neither of us shrinks from delving freely into any topic, however taboo it may be.

The show was pegged to the extended trailer for Reading the World: The Life and Times of Mark Crispin Miller, directed by Amy Smiley (my wife). Those who want to watch the trailer through may find it at www.readingtheworldmovie.com. It is our hope that you will not just watch it, but share it far and wide; and not just watch and share it, but donate, if you can afford it (no sum is too small for us), so we can finish the production phase, and then complete the documentary itself. (We estimate that we will have it done sometime in 2028.)

The interview is here. Enjoy!

https://rumble.com/v75w9i8-how-nyu-turned-on-a-professor-for-covid-skepticism-w-mark-crispin-miller.html

https://rumble.com/v75w9is-the-death-of-broadcast-journalism-w-mark-crispin-miller.html

https://rumble.com/v75w9je-heres-whos-actually-stealing-u.s.-elections.html

Thank you all.