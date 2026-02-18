News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Outlaw's avatar
The Outlaw
1d

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act of 2012

Explains it all.

Chomsky? Pseudo-Intellectual more concerned about protecting his "Tribe" and their/His Crimes Against Humanity (and children) than his Nation. He's a Joke and always has been. I've always seen right thru him.

Propaganda Class Mr. Miller? 2 X a week for 1 hour each, $20 bucks a month.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Mark Crispin Miller and others
Turfseer's avatar
Turfseer
1d

Really strong interview. Whatever people think about the larger political questions, one thing is undeniable: NYU’s treatment of Mark Crispin Miller during COVID was a case study in institutional panic and reputational self-protection. When a university smears its own professor rather than openly debate him, that alone should raise eyebrows.

Given that history, is it really “out of bounds” to question the foundation of virology itself? If the scientific bedrock is solid, it should withstand scrutiny. If it doesn’t, then we’re dealing with something far more consequential than policy overreach.

Denis Rancourt’s all-cause mortality analysis, for example, argues that short-term spikes were concentrated in places like NYC and Bergamo and were linked to treatment protocols—not a uniformly spreading pathogen. Those spikes were not duplicated in adjacent localities or across much of the world in the way a classic pandemic model would predict. Whether one agrees with him or not, those findings deserve engagement—not censorship.

Professor Miller has urged people to do their own research. That’s not radical. That’s basic scientific literacy.

I’ve outlined my own thinking here:

10 Clues There Was Never a Pandemic. COVID-19: A Mass Delusion Disguised as a Plague.

https://turfseer.substack.com/p/10-clues-there-was-never-a-pandemic

If the foundation of virology is as solid as claimed, then open debate should only strengthen it. If it isn’t, that’s a question far bigger than COVID.

The real danger isn’t inquiry. It’s the insistence that certain questions must never be asked.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture