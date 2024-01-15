MCM on "conspiracy theory," "the left," and other lethal misconceptions
This past Friday, I spoke with Jeremiah Hosea on his radio show, "The Bassline" (which I strongly recommend in general)
Episode 22 of “The Bassline”:
https://thebassline.podbean.com/e/the-bassline-episode-22/
I also recommend Jeremiah’s great new Substack:
https://substack.com/@jeremiahhosea
One of the best things about being a "conspiracy theorist" is NOT having myocarditis.
Bookmarking to listen to this, thanks! In the meantime, this short video will help you decide whether you are a CT (Conspiracy Theorist) or a CT (Critical Thinker): https://sanefrancisco.substack.com/p/the-navy-blue-venn-diagram