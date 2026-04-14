MCM talks to New Zealand—about the curse of GLOBAL propaganda, the anti-social smog of "social media," the Great Regression under both Trump AND "the left," and how we CAN prevail despite it all
Amy Smiley and I had a great conversation with Paul Brennan, a kindred spirit Down Under, where COVID was especially oppressive (as in Canada, Israel and the UK)
From March 5, 2026:
The interview:
https://rcr.media/episodes/mark-crispin-miller-amy-smiley-propaganda-expert-filmmaker-reading-the-world
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fantastic interview!