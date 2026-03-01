News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Lawrence Butts
6h

Miss Universe collapses on parade float? When has this ever happened before? I would think that even the most clueless vaccinated people would find this pretty strange. Many of them have to be tip toeing past the grave yard afraid to glance over at the headstones for fear of seeing their name on one. Or, “I feel pretty good and I am fit and active…so I will be OK….nothing to worry about…these anti-vax crazies are just trying to stir up trouble”.

Lawrence Butts
4hEdited

“She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration." Right... like some water and a few naps are going to fix her? Really? Can someone save me from these f...ing idiots? We all know that she is headed for a (died peacefully, died unexpectedly, or found face first in the hotel pool)

