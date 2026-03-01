A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

Celebs:

MEXICO

February 16, 2026

Miss Universe Fátima Bosch [25] worried onlookers when she suddenly fell to her knees while riding a parade float this weekend. On Sunday, Feb. 15, the 2025 international titleholder attended the Fruit and Flower Festival in Ambato, Ecuador. While standing and waving to the crowd on a florally inspired platform, Bosch appeared to try to hold a railing behind her before dropping down in her mint-colored gown. In videos of the incident since reshared on social media, those watching can be heard gasping and crying out in response to her unexpected fall. A woman climbed up the float to assist Bosch, who remained conscious as she spoke to the person who came to her aid. Bosch did not immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment. The Miss Universe Organization’s Head of Communications, Miguel Ángel Martínez, tells PEOPLE in a statement that Bosch “experienced a brief episode of lightheadedness after several hours of outdoor participation” during the festival parade. “As a precaution, she was immediately assisted by her team and local medical personnel on site,” the statement continues. “She remained conscious, was evaluated promptly, and recovered quickly. Out of an abundance of care, her schedule was adjusted to allow for appropriate rest and hydration. She is feeling well and expressed her sincere appreciation for the warmth and hospitality she received in Ecuador.”

UNITED KINGDOM

February 10, 2026

Beverley Callard has issued an update to fans after revealing she has breast cancer. The Coronation Street star, 68, has said she is feeling “positive and strong” following her health woes. The soap legend recently revealed her diagnosis. But she is keen to reassure her fans, saying the cancer was caught early. However, she said she will have to undergo radiotherapy and surgery.

IRELAND

February 15, 2026

Michael English has revealed he suffered a heart attack last week. The 46-year-old country singer never suspected something like that would happen to him as he is in good shape. The health scare occurred while he was on his way to a gig in Waterford and began to feel unwell. “It was a shock - at 46, I didn’t think it would happen to me,” he said. “Leaving the house I didn’t feel 100 per cent, I felt a bit weak or tired in myself and I’d been off for three days, which was unusual for me. We stopped on the journey to get diesel and at that I point I asked [manager] Bryan would he mind driving. We were about 20 minutes from Waterford and when we resumed the journey I blacked out in the passenger seat. Bryan didn’t know what was happening and I can only imagine how scary it was for him. But he got me to the hospital as quick as he could.” Michael received medical attention at University Hospital Waterford and the Hermitage Clinic in Dublin and has since been told he can go back to work. Even so, suffering a heart attack came as a shock to the country star. “I never smoked and I’m a moderate drinker.”

Researcher’s note – Maybe English never smoked, but he’s vaxxed: Michael English says he struggled to leave his dad on his own following the death of his mum. The country music star was heartbroken when his beloved mother died *ast November, and Covid-19 restrictions meant that his family could only hold a small gathering for his funeral and they couldn’t grieve together properly. The Kildare singer says his dad is thankfully coping better with the loss now that summer is here and they can see each other because they are vaccinated [sic] against the virus: https://www.rsvplive.ie/news/celebs/country-music-star-michael-english-24698287

FRANCE

February 14, 2026

Former VOIVOD and current E-FORCE vocalist/bassist Eric Forrest [56] has gone public with his prostate cancer battle. Earlier today (Thursday, February 12), Eric, who lives in Toulouse, France, took to his social media to share a link to his GoFundMe page, and he included the following message: “Hello, to all my friends and fans ..... Been keeping this one quiet for many reasons .... Anyway, sad but true ...... But you know what? I’m gonna beat this parasite! 100%. Thanks for your love and support”. In a separate post on GoFundMe, Forrest wrote that he was diagnosed with stage three prostate cancer in 2024 after registering a prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level of 23.

SERBIA

February 13, 2026

Second-year guard Nikola Topić [20] made his NBA debut Thursday night when he took the floor for the Thunder against the Milwaukee Bucks. Topić was the 12th pick in last year’s NBA draft out of Serbia, but missed the entirety of last season with a torn ACL. Before the regular season, it was announced he would miss the start of the year after undergoing a testicular procedure. Weeks later, Thunder general manager Sam Presti informed reporters that Topić had begun chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Topić worked his way back to the floor and was able to make his NBA debut Thursday night, receiving a massive ovation from the fans in attendance upon checking in for his first game action.

ITALY

February 10, 2026

Vairano Patenora – Doctors from the Caserta Cardiology Department were called in to resolve the health issue affecting Aldo Fargnoli, Vairano Patenora city councilor responsible for municipal services and maintenance. Doctors from the Caserta health facility intervened twice in a matter of hours. The operation was a complete success. Aldo is doing well.

No age reported.

BANGLADESH

February 15, 2026

As the afterglow of Valentine’s Day fades, troubling news has emerged from one of the industry’s busiest actresses, Tania Brishty [33]. She revealed that she spent Valentine’s Day in a hospital bed. The General Secretary of the Actors Equity, Rashed Mamun Apu, has confirmed that a tumour has been detected in her brain. She has been admitted to the hospital, and her surgery is scheduled to take place today. Earlier, on Saturday evening (14 February), the actress shared news of her illness in a Facebook post, although she did not disclose details at the time. In the post, the actress was seen sitting on a hospital bed, her face and head covered with a bouquet.

PAKISTAN

February 15, 2026

ISLAMABAD - Former prime minister and PTI founder Imran Khan’s recent diagnosis of central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) in his right eye has sparked widespread alarm over potential life-threatening cardiovascular complications, including an elevated risk of heart attack, as medical experts highlight the condition’s strong association with underlying vascular diseases. The Punjab Home Department recently requested a comprehensive medical report from Adiala Jail authorities following confirmation that Imran Khan [73], incarcerated since August 2023, suffers from CRVO, a serious retinal disorder caused by blood clot blockage in the central vein supplying the retina. Reports indicate he now retains only about 15 per cent vision in the affected eye, having lost approximately 85 per cent due to delayed intervention despite repeated complaints of blurred vision starting around October 2025. CRVO predominantly affects individuals over 60 and serves as a critical indicator of systemic health issues. Medical literature consistently links the condition to cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension, hyperlipidemia, diabetes, and pre-existing heart disease. Studies, including meta-analyses, demonstrate that patients with CRVO face a significantly heightened probability of major adverse events, with one review showing a 69 per cent increased risk of myocardial infarction compared to the general population.

PHILIPPINES

February 13, 2026

Trops’ star Kenneth Earl Medrano [34] opened up about his health struggles on Instagram. Kenneth, who won the “That’s My Bae” contest on a noontime show and later starred in the TV series Trops in 2016, asked for help after being diagnosed with testicular cancer. Admitting that he isn’t okay, Kenneth appealed to his IG followers: “I was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer (right testicle), and I need to undergo urgent surgery next week to prevent it from spreading. The total hospital cost is around 250K, and humbly asking for any financial help. Any amount will be a big help for my surgery and recovery.”