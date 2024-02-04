UNITED STATES (3)

Honolulu emergency agency leaders revive official who collapsed at City Council hearing

January 24, 2024

The heads of Honolulu’s emergency agencies responded to a man who suffered an apparent cardiac arrest at a City Council hearing at Honolulu Hale Wednesday afternoon. Honolulu Emergency Services Department Director Jim Ireland, Honolulu Fire Department Chief Sheldon Hao, and Honolulu Police Department Deputy Chief Rade Vanic and Acting Major Mikel Kunishima were attending the hearing when a 60-year-old testifier identified as Hawaii Community Development Authority Chairperson Brian Lee “became unresponsive,” according to a news release. Vanic noticed that Lee “appeared to have a medical episode” just after 3:30 p.m., and alerted Ireland. Ireland and Hao responded to the man, who was not breathing and had no pulse. Vanic retrieved the Automated External Defibrillator at Honolulu Hale, and Ireland shocked the man once. Hao performed CPR on Lee, who woke up and began to speak after five minutes of CPR. Emergency Medical Services and HFD personnel arrived and took over medical treatment, with paramedics administering “advanced life support.” Lee was taken to an emergency room in serious condition.

Parrott Academy honors official James Little after he recovers from heart attack suffered at November game

February 2, 2024

Kinston, N.C. - Back in November at a basketball game at Parrott Academy official James Little suffered a heart attack and collapsed. He is recovered now and got a chance to say thank you to those who kept him safe on Thursday night in Kinston. “Thank you Lord”. An extremely scary event happened to James Little between foul shots during Parrott’s game with Wayne Christian. “Administering the second foul shot, I got dizzy. I bent down and grabbed my knees and that didn’t help any so I walked over to the double doors and when I did I passed out,” says Official James Little, “There were two ladies standing by the double doors who caught me.” “I walked over just like a bunch of other people walked over and evaluated him,” says Doctor Alan Stimson one of the medical people at the game who helped save James’s life, “At one point he was unconscious so we did CPR.” “One of the ladies said he is sweating profusely and the next thing I know the machine shocked me,” says Little, “After that I don’t remember anything. Honoring me is fine but I want to thank the people for saving my life. Thank the people who worked until they got me back,” says Little.

CHS student airlifted from campus after medical emergency

January 31, 2024

Greenville, South Carolina - A Clinton High School student was airlifted by helicopter from campus Tuesday afternoon following a medical emergency. The student went into cardiac arrest, but Clinton High staff and responding emergency personnel used an automatic external defibrillator (AED) to help stabilize the student prior to him being transported to Prisma Greenville Memorial Hospital. Laurens County District 56 Superintendent David O’Shields, who was teaching a class at the high school at the time of the emergency, said the student was responding to emergency measures before being transported. O’Shields also said staff and medical personnel were encouraged by the student’s condition when he was airlifted from the Clinton High track/practice field to Greenville.

Mansfield middle school athlete who collapsed twice thankful for those who saved her

January 31, 2024

Mansfield, Texas - A young student in Mansfield was saved twice after having medical emergencies. In one instance, a parent snapped into action to save 14-year-old Cirye Carpenter. On Wednesday, there were a few emotional moments inside the Jobe Middle School gymnasium where the frightening and life-threatening ordeal occurred. "We had so many procedures in place and everything just worked out very smoothly," said Coach Jeri Eddins. Cirye is preparing to have surgery next week, following not one, but two medical emergencies. The 14-year-old who throws the shotput and discus, plays softball and basketball, collapsed during a basketball game in November. She was revived and taken to a hospital where she was treated and released. Two weeks later, a second, more severe scare, and thankfully, an AED device was within reach. Cirye was sitting on the bench during the game when she collapsed again. "Obviously, getting the AED unit and somebody’s calling 9-1-1, somebody’s helping direct the ambulance to the campus," said Eddins. "Everyone was just there and did their roles." Kari McConnell is a parent who was simply walking " Cirye says she's beyond grateful and ready to undergo surgery. She's also looking forward to once again playing sports.

Crews Respond to Towering Medical Emergency in Seaford

January 31, 2024

Seaford, DE – The Seaford and Laurel Fire Departments responded to a towering medical emergency today. Laurel Fire says a man experienced a medical issue while working on top of a grain storage tank. Crews operated Laurel’s Tower 81 apparatus to lower the patient approximately 80 feet to ground level. The patient was reportedly examined by emergency medical services personnel before being transported to Tidal Health Nanticoke for further evaluation.

Willowvale firefighter suffered medical emergency at Sunday fire

January 29, 2024

Chadwicks, NY — A Willowvale firefighter suffered a medical emergency at the scene of a Sunday fire and was transported to Wynn Hospital for evaluation and treatment, fire officials say. Around 10:28 a.m. Sunday, the Oneida County 911 Center dispatched Willowvale and New Hartford Fire Companies to a reported structure fire at 3834 Oneida St. in Chadwicks. Paramedics from Willowvale and New Hartford assisted Edwards EMS personnel with the transport. The firefighter was listed in stable condition as of Monday morning.

Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes announces that his cancer is in remission

February 1, 2024

Months after he was diagnosed with leukemia, Miami Commissioner Manolo Reyes announced his cancer is in remission. Reyes, 79, was diagnosed in late September as he was running for a second full term representing District 4. He underwent treatment as he campaigned and tended to city business, keeping his diagnosis private for weeks. He publicly confirmed his illness in early November. He participated in some commission meetings through video calls. Reyes returned to commission meetings in person within a few months. He easily won reelection with 86% of the vote.

Local lawmaker announces cancer diagnosis

January 28, 2024

Sioux City, Iowa - Current first district Iowa state senator and former Woodbury County supervisor Rocky De Witt has revealed in a post that he is facing a difficult medical crisis in pancreatic cancer. De Witt says he wanted to share what has kept him away from the start of the new legislative session in Des Moines. He says he wants to be 100 percent clear that he fully intends to return soon to the Iowa legislature and up to full speed. De Witt adds it is up to God to decide if that is next week, the following week, or otherwise.

