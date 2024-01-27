UNITED STATES (5)

Belington Deputy Fire Chief flown to Ruby after suffering medical emergency on the way to incident

January 26, 2024

Belington, W.Va. — Deputy Fire Chief Mike Hart with the Belington Volunteer Fire Department (BVFD) is currently in the O.R. after suffering a possible medical emergency while on his way to an incident. According to a Facebook post from the BVFD, on Friday at around 4:48 p.m., crews with the department were alerted to a possible vehicle fire on U.S. Route 48. While Deputy Chief Hart was traveling to the scene on Serpell Avenue, it is believed that he suffered from a medical emergency that left him unconscious and caused his vehicle to drift off of the road and into a nearby tree head-on. When crews arrived on the scene of the crash, they found Deputy Chief Hart heavily entrapped in his vehicle. Crews with the BVFD helped to get him out and he was then flown to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown to be treated for severe injuries and is currently in the O.R. The BVFD said that Deputy Chief Hart has served as a firefighter for more than 50 years and asks that the community keep him and his family in their thoughts in prayers.

No age reported.

Link

Driver suffers medical emergency in Charlotte school bus crash, 4 students evaluated

January 25, 2024

Charlotte, NC — Five people have sustained minor injuries in a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon in north Charlotte, Medic confirmed. The accident happened Thursday, Jan. 25, in the 9700 block of Old Statesville Road. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the driver of school bus No. 1967 suffered a medical emergency, resulting in the minor accident. No other cars were involved. CMS said 22 students from Croft Community School were on the school bus. Medic said initial information indicates that five people sustained minor injuries. So far, no one has been transported to the hospital by Medic for treatment.

Link

Abilene woman seriously injured in crash after suffering medical emergency

January 24, 2024

Saline County, Kan. — A woman from Abilene was seriously injured in a crash after suffering a medical emergency Wednesday morning. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the 64-year-old woman was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer northbound on Kansas Highway 143 when she suffered a medical emergency. She left the highway, hitting a signpost and a tree before coming to a stop in the east ditch. She was taken with suspected serious injuries to a regional hospital.

Link

Medical Emergency Causes One Car Accident In Miller County

January 19, 2024

Osage Beach, MO - A medical emergency is being blamed for a one-car accident early Thursday night on Cassidy Road, east of 1-34, in Miller County. The highway patrol says the car driven by 33-year-old Melissa Garmany Witt traveled off the road and struck a tree before overturning. Garmany Witt was not wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. She was taken to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

Link

Jesse Jewell Parkway partially closed after utility pole struck by vehicle

January 22, 2024

Gainesville, GA - A utility pole was struck by a vehicle earlier on Monday, causing a section of Jesse Jewell Parkway to be closed. The crash happened around 3 p.m. Monday at Jesse Jewell and EE Butler Parkway. Gainesville police say the driver of the pickup truck that crashed into the pole apparently had a medical emergency prior to the crash. The pole fell and burned on the ground.

No age or cause of death reported.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM (2)

Cornwall man suffers minor injuries in fiery crash during medical emergency

January 19, 2024

Authorities say an empty car and abandoned house were hit by a 2017 GMC Sierra pick-up truck. Witnesses say the driver narrowly missed hitting other cars on the road during the incident. “I saw this car cut me off,” said Sean Galette. “It hit a car first and then ran right into a house.” A neighbor who was sitting on his porch said he saw the car travel off-road and over a row of bushes before it struck his car and the house next door. “I was sitting here and next thing I know, I see a truck coming at me, airborne,” the man said. The neighbor said the dazed driver got out of the car before the fire spread to the house and heard him tell rescuers that he was choking on food when he blacked out and crashed. “He was choking and next thing he knew he was over there,” the man said. Cornwall police say the driver was a 53-year-old man from Cornwall and that the house he hit was abandoned.

Link

M25 lanes closed near Rickmansworth amid medical episode

January 26, 2024

Hertfordshire - Two lanes have been closed on the M25 as emergency services deal with a man’s “medical episode”. Herts Police were called to Junction 18 of the motorway, for Rickmansworth, at 12.18pm today (January 26) with reports that a man in his 50s inside a red Kia Sportage was having a medical emergency. “Officers are in attendance at the scene, and the carriageway has been closed between junctions 18 and 17 (anti-clockwise) while emergency services are dealing with the incident,” a police spokesperson said.

Link

GERMANY (2)

Driver suffers health problems: bus with schoolchildren crashes into shed

January 26, 2024

A bus ran into a shed in the Upper Palatinate on Thursday morning, January 25. The 66-year-old bus driver suffered health problems during the trip, as the police reported. Nevertheless, he managed to bring the bus almost to a standstill before he slowly drove against the gate of a barn and pushed it in. All the passengers - mainly schoolchildren - escaped without injuries. The slightly injured driver was taken care of by the emergency services on site. The passengers continued their journey with a replacement bus.

Link

After a terrible bus accident: speculation about the cause

January 26, 2024

After the serious bus accident on Wednesday afternoon in Petting, the shock of the local residents is still deep and many questions are still open. Furthermore, there is only one topic of conversation in the 2300-inhabitant community: The serious bus accident on the Seestraße has left its mark, not only on an emotional level, but also on a visible one. The badly damaged fire station, which the bus had broken through, was provisionally supported and sealed with wooden slats and other material. The damage caused to the building is probably in the high six-figure range, if not in the millions. There is still a lot of speculation about the cause. The school bus had hit the oncoming lane at about 13.45 pm and hit a VW there, before the vehicle rammed the fire station. The police are still busy with the investigation, said a spokesman for the police inspectorate. At the moment, it is not possible to disclose any information regarding the cause of the accident. A medical emergency of the bus driver is possible. However, the police do not want to participate in speculation. Both the bus driver and an eleven-year-old girl, who had been buried after the impact of bricks, were seriously injured and taken to clinics under emergency medical care.

Link

INDIA

Haryana driver suffers heart attack on moving bus: Hits footpath in Karnal, conductor stops him; Passengers coming from Chandigarh had a narrow escape

January 24, 2024

Karnal - The bus driver Pratap was admitted to the hospital and the conductor Narendra informed about the incident. The driver suffered a heart attack in a moving bus in Karnal, Haryana. The bus collided with the footpath in Gharaunda. The driver tried to control the bus. Seeing that the driver’s health was deteriorating, the conductor immediately stepped forward from the back seat and took over the steering wheel of the bus. The bus driver, Pratap, had his foot on the gas pedal, due to which the bus sped away.

Link