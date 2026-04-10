A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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Celebs:

UNITED STATES

April 1, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion was hospitalized Tuesday night after falling ill during a performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway in New York City. The show was stopped mid-production and the audience was asked to remain seated. A spokesperson for Megan confirmed she was taken to a local hospital. “During Tuesday night’s production, Megan started feeling very ill and was promptly transported to a local hospital, where her symptoms are currently being evaluated,” the statement read. “We will share additional updates as more information becomes available.”

Researcher’s note: Megan Thee Stallion was a strong advocate for the COVID “vaccines”. In 2021, she was in a music video - wearing nails shaped like vaccine needles - with Jimmy Fallon and Ariana Grande to push booster shots: https://www.nme.com/news/music/ariana-grande-and-megan-thee-stallion-join-jimmy-fallon-for-covid-19-christmas-song-3112712#:~:text=Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion join Jimmy Fallon for COVID-19 Christmas song

No age reported.

April 4, 2026

Perez Hilton is back in the hospital after doctors discovered a “massive” blood clot in his body. “Last night, I started having real soreness and pain in one of my legs. This morning, it got way worse. I couldn’t even walk. I had to use a walker,” Hilton, 48, said in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, April 2. “I’ve already seen some of the nurses who took care of me for 21 days when I was here fighting and beating sepsis thanks to these amazing doctors, nurses and God. Now I’m back, and I have to have emergency surgery.“ According to Hilton, an ultrasound confirmed he had a blood clot or a deep vein thrombosis.

Researcher’s note - Hilton strongly encouraged COVID “vaccination”, “debunked” warnings of the shot’s dangers, and was frustrated with lack of “vaccine access” in 2021:

April 1, 2026

A top Los Angeles dancer was rushed to hospital after suffering a cardiac arrest and now needs a life saving heart transplant, his family have revealed. Gbari Gilliam, 32, collapsed during rehearsals last week ahead of a show and had to be rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Doctors discovered he has a rare heart condition called hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, according to a GoFundMe set up for the dancer. “The medical team has informed the family that a heart transplant is now needed in order to save his life,” the message on the site read, labeling the situation as “very serious. “Until a donor heart becomes available, he will need an artificial heart to sustain him, which will involve multiple procedures, extended hospital care, and a very costly transplant and recovery process.” Choreographer and dancer Comfort Fedoke said if it was not for a nurse who happened to be close by when it happened her friend would have died.

CANADA

March 31, 2026

Stefan Kapuran is recovering after a March 9 medical emergency, and says he’s grateful for the Liberal staffer and Parliamentary Protective Service for their quick action that day. He says he’s also grateful to Conservative MP Scott Reid, whose push to have defibrillators installed in federal buildings is the reason he is still alive today. Conservative staffer Stefan Kapuran doesn’t remember how he ended up in the hospital. “It was just a completely regular Monday. The 25-year-old said he remembers starting his workday on March 9, picking up the dry cleaning as he headed into the office of Conservative MP Ned Kuruc (Hamilton East–Stoney Creek, Ont.) in the Confederation Building in Ottawa’s Parliamentary Precinct where he’s been working since last September. Kuruc and Schmidt immediately drove to the Civic Hospital to visit Kapuran. “The doctor came in, and said ‘How are you, nice to meet you,’ and he said to my staffer ‘You know, it’s a miracle you are alive,’” Kuruc said. “He [Kapuran] was actually dead for about five-and-a-half minutes,” Kuruc told The Hill Times four days after the event. “And they saved his life.” On March 16, Kapuran had surgery at the Ottawa Heart Institute to fit a subcutaneous implantable cardioverter-defibrillator-or ICD-to track his heart rate. “It will deliver that shock and re-regulate my heart,” explained the political science graduate the day after his surgery, noting his doctors cleared him to go home the next day.

Researcher’s note - Kapuran attended Carleton University from 2019 to 2024: Like other universities in Ontario, Carleton will suspend vaccination [sic] and mask requirements starting May 1, 2022: https://carleton.ca/president/2022/vaccine-mask-requirements-suspended-may-1/

UNITED KINGDOM

March 31, 2026

Grace Ladoja [40], cultural curator and founder of Homecoming Festival, has opened up about her ongoing cancer journey, revealing that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in August 2025. Known for her influential work shaping global culture through music and platforms, Ladoja shared that her diagnosis initially began as DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ), a stage 0, non-invasive form of cancer discovered during a routine check-up despite having no visible symptoms or signs of illness. In October 2025, she underwent a mastectomy, a surgical procedure involving the removal of breast tissue. However, further histology testing revealed something more serious: invasive stage 2 cancer was present within the tissue. Following the updated diagnosis, doctors instructed her to begin chemotherapy immediately. Ladoja then made the decision to freeze her eggs before starting treatment, moving quickly into a 12-week chemotherapy plan. She underwent treatment weekly, every Monday, while travelling between Nigeria and London for appointments.

DENMARK

April 6, 2026

Troels Lund Poulsen writes that the eye surgery went well, but that he must stay calm. The leader of the Liberal Party, Troels Lund Poulsen, was struck by an eye disease over the weekend and underwent emergency surgery on Saturday evening. He wrote this on Monday in a post on Facebook. “Fortunately, the operation went well, and I am feeling well under the circumstances. But the operation means that I will have to stay still for the next seven to ten days,” writes the chairman. “I would like to take this opportunity to say a thousand thanks to everyone at Glostrup Hospital for good and professional treatment,” it continues.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

March 30, 2026

Australian soap star Alea O’Shea is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. A GoFundMe page launched on Thursday for the 25-year-old “Home and Away” alum revealed that she recently underwent surgery for her diagnosis, which she publicly disclosed in November. “Over the past months, Alea has been bravely facing brain cancer and the many treatments that come with it,” the fundraiser’s description read. O’Shea, who starred as Darcy Callahan on “Home and Away” from 2011 to 2014 and again from 2016 to 2017, revealed her cancer diagnosis in a social media video on Nov. 28. O’Shea revealed that her initial symptoms included an uneven smile, difficulty talking and a few migraines. But after she lost feeling in two of her fingers and then her wrist and toe, she went to the doctor and got a brain scan on her birthday, which is how she learned of her diagnosis. O’Shea shared that her doctors warned her about some complications during treatment, including losing her hair and paralysis on the left side of her body.