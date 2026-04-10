News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Fred's avatar
Fred
5hEdited

The “hypertrophic cardiomyopathy” being reported now is no longer primarily of the familial type.

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
4h

Megan Thee Stallion? What inspired this ridiculous stage name? And she was “all in” with vaccine. Looks like they will be needing a cemetery plot for Thee Stallion soon.

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