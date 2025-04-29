Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

UNITED STATES

Megyn Kelly Still Battling VAIDS Caused by Covid Shot: ‘I Really, Really Regret Having Gotten the Vaccine’

April 17, 2025

Megyn Kelly [52] is speaking out about her battle with an autoimmune disorder, Vaccine-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (VAIDS), which was caused by a Covid mRNA injection. Speaking to The Daily Mail, Kelly said she’s still suffering from major complications associated with the disorder, often referred to as “vaccine-induced AIDS.” As Slay News has previously reported, experts have been raising the alarm about the phenomenon for some time, warning that Covid mRNA shots have caused a global surge in cases of AIDS-like autoimmunity disorders. However, reports from sufferers such as Kelly continue to debunk claims from the corporate media that previously dismissed reports of VAIDS as “conspiracy theories.” Meanwhile, sleazy so-called “fact-checkers” are scrambling to convince the public that stories like Kelly’s are just “disinformation.” “I just had my annual physical, and it’s still testing positive for autoimmune,” Kelly told the Daily Mail. “I really, really regret having gotten the vaccine.” Kelly said was felt pressured to get “vaccinated” because she lives in New York City. In the deep blue city, many places required proof of “vaccination.” The former Fox News star said she was also advised to take the Covid shots by her doctors. However, Kelly said her doctors never warned her that the mRNA injections could destroy her immune system.

“You could get the fake [Covid vaccination] cards, but it was hard,” she recalled. “I didn’t know how to do it…So, I trusted my doctors and I did it.” Kelly said she tested positive for an autoimmune disorder one month after receiving her third dose of Pfizer’s mRNA “vaccine.” She said her rheumatologist confirmed the booster could be the cause. “I said [to the rheumatologist], ‘could it be that I had the third shot – and then within a month of it, got the Omicron version…And she said, ‘yes,’” Kelly told The Mail. “[W]e were lied to,” Kelly said, acknowledging others have had “worse” outcomes. “It was not an informed assumption of the risk,” she added. “There’s no question people have been hurt and even killed…I, for one, have learned a ton, but remain pissed off about how the whole thing was handled.” Last year, Kelly revealed that she had been “targeted” by the pharmaceutical industry after she went public about the side effects she suffered after receiving the Covid mRNA injection from Moderna. Kelly first revealed in September 2023 that she had been diagnosed with VAIDS.

90 Day Fiance’s Jasmine Pineda Has Emergency Surgery 1 Month After Giving Birth to Baby No. 3

April 18, 2025

90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda underwent emergency surgery one month after welcoming baby No. 3. “I had an emergency surgery [on] one of my [teeth,]” Pineda, 38, wrote via her Instagram Story on Friday, April 18. “My gums got so messed up during pregnancy, it caused some issues.” Pineda included a photo of her face which was bruised on one side. In a subsequent slide, she opened up more about her condition. “I called [partner] Matt [ Branistareanu ] basically yelling out pain. He came home — found me an endodontist and set up an appointment,” she wrote. “He stayed home taking care of [daughter Matilda] while I went to have surgery.”

Gerry Turner Shares Hope After Terminal Diagnosis—”It’s A Privilege To Live Like You’re Dying”

April 16, 2025

A little more than a year after the premiere of The Golden Bachelor, the show’s star received a devastating diagnosis. Gerry Turner learned she had Waldenström’s macroglobulinemia, a slow-growing bone marrow cancer. Sadly, there is no cure, and his diagnosis was terminal. Gerry told Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on the Bachelor Happy Hour he hasn’t changed much since his diagnosis. For now, he feels good, continues monitoring his health closely, and has regular bloodwork every six months. “I feel optimistic because the doctor has said, ‘Well, when you turn 75, we’re going to have to go three-month increments.’ So it’s telling me that at least he expects me to live another couple of years to get to that. But the bottom line is I feel really good.” Gerry Turner, 72, and Theresa Nist, 70, the winner of the Golden Bachelor stayed married for 100 days, but the pair ended their relationship in divorce. Since then, he’s found a new love.

Brian Austin Green recovering after undergoing emergency surgery

April 16, 2025

Brian Austin Green is currently in recovery after suffering a perforated appendix. The 51-year-old actor opened up about his health condition in a video shared on Instagram on Monday. He recalled his early symptoms, noting that he “started feeling some pain” in his stomach last week. “I ended up going to the emergency room, and I had a perforated appendix,” he said. “Not quite burst but just before.”

Researcher's Note - Hollywood’s On-Set Vaccine [sic] Mandates to End on May 12 [2023]

Boosie Badass Diagnosed w/ Incurable Heart Ailment!

April 20, 2025

Rapper Boosie Badazz (formerly known as Lil Boosie) is opening up about another major health challenge—and this time, it’s a condition that’s got fans seriously worried. In a recent update, Boosie [42] shared that he was rushed to the hospital after experiencing alarming symptoms. Doctors diagnosed him with left atrial enlargement (LAE)—a condition where the left atrium of the heart becomes abnormally enlarged. And while that might sound like just another medical term, it’s actually pretty serious. And here’s the kicker: There’s no actual cure. It’s all about managing the underlying causes to prevent it from getting worse. For Boosie, this diagnosis is especially alarming because he’s already dealing with severe diabetes and high blood pressure—two major conditions that can put a ton of stress on the heart.

Researcher's Note - Lil Boosie hosts COVID vaccination [sic] event at Southern University

Lil Nas X rushed to hospital after ‘losing control’ of his face

April 15, 2025

Lil Nas X has revealed he has been taken to hospital after suffering partial facial paralysis due to a mystery illness. The rapper, 26, is known for his huge 2018 hit, “Old Town Road”, which became the longest-running song to sit at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 list since the chart’s 1958 inception. Lil Nas – real name Montero Lamar Hill – shared a video from his hospital bed, wearing a Von Dutch baseball cap and patient gown. He told his 10.4 million Instagram followers: “This is me doing a full smile right now by the way. “It's like, what the f***? Bro, I can't even laugh right now, bro. What the f***? Ah! Oh my God!” he added in confusion.

Researcher's Note - Lil Nas X Hilariously Trolls Rabbi Who Says COVID Vaccine [sic] Makes You Gay. He tweeted a photo of himself before and after the vaccine, and, in the second picture, the musician sports a limp wrist

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has medical emergency while recovering from stroke: report

April 18, 2025

Gregg Popovich reportedly experienced a medical emergency Tuesday night while at a San Antonio [TX] steakhouse. The San Antonio Spurs coach had a "mild stroke" in November and hasn't coached since. TMZ reports that Popovich left the restaurant in an ambulance, and officials say they received a call that an elderly person "fainted." Popovich reportedly did not suffer any life-threatening injuries or illnesses, and he was alert by the time he entered the ambulance. The 76-year-old missed six games earlier this season before the team announced he had a stroke. He coached the team's first five games of the season. The team said he was expected to make a full recovery.

Researcher's Note - NBA requiring Covid-19 vaccinations [sic] for referees and others who work with players

Helene Duhamel facing another cancer fight

April 18, 2025

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Helene Duhamel [62] has been in the public eye here in the Black Hills for decades. First as a news anchor, then as a state legislator and as the public information officer for the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Now, she’s speaking out for another familiar reason. Helene Duhamel had a very public fight with cancer after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Disease back in 1992 while working as an anchor at KOTA Territory News. Now, more than 30 years later, she’s facing that fight yet again. Duhamel says, “I have been diagnosed with non-Small cell squamous cell lung cancer. And doctors are convinced it’s from radiation I had to fight cancer 32 years ago.” This time, she says the first indication that something was wrong started with a cough that just wouldn’t go away. She says it plagued her through this year’s legislative session, where she served as a State Senator in District 32.

Mullin shares update on son from Mayo Clinic amid family health challenges

April 18, 2025

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., shared a health update regarding his son, Andrew, who has been at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., as doctors try to determine the cause of a possible mystery illness. Mullin, whose eyes were bruised — presumably from surgery — announced on Friday that Andrew was set to undergo two procedures. On Tuesday, the senator shared that several members of his family, including himself, were facing health issues. The senator underwent eye surgery on April 11 and his wife, Christie, had "major knee reconstructive surgery" on April 8, and his mother had a stroke on the same day as his procedure. He said on April 17 that his wife and mother were doing better, as was he.



Mullin’s son, Andrew, however, was facing a different health challenge — one that the senator said in a video on Tuesday that he had been dealing with since January. "[I] had a severe side pain and had to go to the E.R. and get checked out," Andrew said. The University of Oklahoma wrestler explained that he had fluid in his lungs and some "growth spots" that kept getting worse. Since the video on Tuesday, Mullin has shared updates on his social media almost daily, if not more often. The day after sharing the health statuses of himself, his wife, his mother and his son, Mullin shared that the Mayo Clinic had ruled out cancer as a possible reason for the growth spots in Andrew’s lungs. "Senator Mullin is at the Mayo Clinic this week supporting his son, Andrew, as he undergoes rigorous testing.”

Researcher’s note - University of Oklahoma limiting COVID-19 vaccination [sic] requirements, changing social distancing policy, but encourages getting vaccinated [sic]

No age reported.

Republican suddenly hospitalized for 'health scare' hours after announcing re-election bid

April 16, 2025

An outspoken Republican congressional candidate was hospitalized just hours after announcing her campaign. Mayra Flores, 39, a former congresswoman from Texas, announced her candidacy for the 2026 election on Tuesday. Then just hours later her team shared a more dire message. 'Former and future Congresswoman Mayra Flores, a devoted conservative fighting corruption in Texas 's 28th District, has been hospitalized,' a post on her X signed 'Team Mayra,' shockingly stated. 'During this challenging time, we humbly ask for your prayers and support. We pray that Mayra will return stronger than ever, ready to continue her unwavering commitment to serving our country.'

Alabama Civil Appeals judge, former lawmaker in intensive care after massive heart attack

April 16, 2025

Matt Fridy [49], a former lawmaker from Shelby County who is now a judge on the Alabama Court of Civil Appeals, suffered a heart attack and was in intensive care Wednesday afternoon, state Rep. Jim Hill said. Hill, chairman of the Alabama House Judiciary Committee, said a prayer for Fridy to open Wednesday’s committee meeting. “When you have a massive heart attack and you’re in intensive care, that trumps every single thing we’re doing in here this afternoon,” Hill said.

UNITED KINGDOM

British Singer Interrupts Coachella Performance to Vomit

April 19, 2025

Coachella has been nothing short of "Messy" this year, and Lola Young 's performance was no exception. While hitting the stage at the California music festival, the British singer unexpectedly fell ill, and ended up "gagging and throwing up" during her entire performance. In a viral new TikTok video , the "Wish You Were Dead" songstress shared snippets of her struggling through the chaotic performance while admitting to fans that she wasn't feeling well during her set, a likely side effect of the California heat. "Not me doing my first Coachella & gagging & throwing up all the way through the set," the 24-year-old songstress wrote across the now-viral clip, while adding in her caption, "I was nervous guys and it was 40 bloody degrees." (40 degrees Celsius is equivalent to 104 degrees Fahrenheit). In the clip, Young could be seen visibly gagging and even asking the stage crew for a bucket at one point. But the "Messy" singer didn't let it ruin the performance, as she still did her best to get through the set—and could be seen "twerking her way through" the illness in the video. "The heat is no joke but she handled it like a queen," one of Young's fans applauded in the TikTok comments.

Link

Love Island star Sam Taylor's girlfriend, 22, rushed to hospital after suffering cardiac arrest

April 18, 2025

Social media influencer Em Leah, 22, was admitted to hospital after her "heart stopped" during an unexpected health scare. The influencer, who has amassed 155,000 followers on Instagram, was hospitalised just days after the pair went public with their new relationship. The Love Island star is now reportedly supporting his girlfriend as she recovers following the terrifying ordeal. "Cardiac arrest and heart stopping on me... Was not on todays to do list," she wrote. "I'm okay and in the best place, thank you for all the messages," she added.

Link

Welsh star of The Voice has life-saving heart operation

April 17, 2025

A Welsh singer-songwriter has undergone life-saving open heart surgery. Gary Ryland, known as Ragsy, is now recovering after the op in Cardiff. He has described the cardiology team who operated on him as “magical superheroes” and paid tribute to the NHS staff who "saved his life". Ragsy was diagnosed with hereditary heart disease and admitted to the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) on March 28 for a double heart bypass. The rocker from Aberdare, who appeared on talent show The Voice and was mentored by Sir Tom Jones, admitted he was petrified in the moments before being wheeled into theatre. But the 46-year-old said the kindness, compassion and calmness of the hospital staff – from the surgeons to the porters – helped him through the ordeal. Ragsy, whose late father suffered his first heart attack at the age of 21, said he first noticed something was wrong with his own health when he began getting out of breath more easily than usual. “I’m a keen cyclist and I used to go out riding at least four or five days a week to get my heart and lungs pumping,” he recalled. “Being a former chef, I also look after myself with good, nutritious food. But I noticed things changing around December 2022. I work as a song-writing coach in schools and sixth form colleges, and I remember walking across one of the school’s car parks into the reception area, and feeling pains across my chest and arms. It felt like I’d run a race and I was waiting for my body to gather itself. I didn’t know what was happening to me.”

Link

Amy Childs' mum Julie, 59, rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering heart attack

April 15, 2025

Worried Amy Childs has revealed that her mum Julie was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after suffering a heart attack. The Towie star, 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday and said her mother, 59, collapsed from the health scare leaving her terrified. Amy revealed Julie is now 'doing OK' but needs rest and is currently in hospital waiting for a stent to be fitted.

Link

Dermot O’Leary says he ignored ‘massively painful’ health issue because ‘I’m a man’

April 15, 2025

Dermot O’Leary has detailed the “massively painful” health condition he’s been experiencing. On an episode of This Morning, the presenter, 51, revealed he started to experience pain in his jaw “out of nowhere” in recent weeks but was initially reluctant to seek medical help. O’Leary was joined on the programme by his physiotherapist Krina Panchal, who treated him for temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorder after the presenter was sent to her by a doctor. Speaking to his co-host Alison Hammond, O’Leary said: “I woke up last half term in October, out of nowhere and every time I opened my mouth to eat something, I got a massive pain around here,” indicating his jaw. The TMJ is the joint between your jawbone and your temporal bone. Disorders can cause jaw, neck, and shoulder pain as well as vision problems, dizziness and headaches. If the condition is left untreated for a prolonged period of time, it can lead to early onset arthritis around the jaw socket as well as dislocation of the jaw in extreme cases. The condition can be treated through massage from a physiotherapist like Panchal, or through Botox injections into the masseter muscle. Panchal detailed that O’Leary’s condition is “more muscular” than joint related. O’Leary’s news comes after former Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball revealed she had been suffering from TMJ in her final weeks of her breakfast show last year.

Researcher's Note - Dermot O’Leary encourages a hesitant Alison Hammond to take the Covid-19 vaccine [sic]: ‘It’s ’cause we love you’

TV presenter Dermot O'Leary involved in heated debate with anti-vaxxer guest on This Morning

DENMARK

Anette Toftgaard: Surreal to be diagnosed with breast cancer

April 11, 2025

The 53-year-old former TV host, caster, etc. talks openly about his difficult cancer journey. It was a surprise for the boring ones when a message arrived in Anette Toftgaard's e-Boks one spring day almost a year ago. The mammogram she had had showed changes in her breast. Two days later they wanted to see her at Gentofte Hospital. It was a Sunday, so that already made Anette Toftgaard even more worried. The scan at Gentofte Hospital showed changes in both breasts, and a biopsy subsequently gave the expected, but also feared message: "yes, it's cancer. Even though I was prepared for it, it was so surreal to find out,” Anette Toftgaard tells "ALT for damerne". The following days she was called to various meetings with blood tests etc. – and to surgery, where she – after much consideration – decided to have both breasts removed. After the operation, Anette Toftgaard received the wonderful news that she was cancer-free because her breasts had been removed. An analysis of the tissue showed that the risk of the cancer returning was so small that she would not need chemo at all. Since breast cancer runs in the family, Anette Toftgaard has been extra careful about having her breasts checked.

SPAIN

‘I spent five days in the hospital, almost dying' - Former Liverpool star recounts health scare

April 20, 2025

Former Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes has spoken for the first time of a recent terrifying health scare. The 2006 FA Cup winner has explained how frequent air travel left him hospitalised for several days with a pulmonary embolism. Since retiring in 2010, Morientes first worked as a coach but now at 49 years old is primarily a pundit for COPE [radio] in his homeland of Spain moving cross-country to cover La Liga. "I was feeling ill after so many trips. On one of them, my chest started to hurt, a stabbing pain below my sternum. I thought it was something stomach-related and didn't want to go to the hospital," he began. "But that night I felt something and immediately went to the doctor. They started looking at my heart and saw nothing until they found an effusion in the pleura. It was a pulmonary embolism." He continued: "It's a clot that formed in my knee due to the excess air on the plane and in the stationary car. My blood began to thicken in the air and rose to my lung. I spent five days in the hospital, almost dying." Thankfully, he indicated that a full recovery will be possible though doctors have told him he would 'have to choose his travels more carefully'.

ITALY

Leonardo Tanto, Rocco Siffredi's son, undergoes emergency heart surgery

April 19, 2025

[Porn star, AKA “The Italian Stallion”] Rocco Siffredi's son, Leonardo Tano, underwent emergency heart surgery: the 24-year-old discovered he was suffering from pericarditis recurrent, a condition he was recently diagnosed with. The boy himself, a young athletics talent, described the surgery in a post on Instagram.

ISRAEL

Former Israeli PM Naftali Bennett hospitalized following cardiac episode amid political re-entry

April 20, 2025

Tel Aviv - Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has recently stirred political circles with signs of a comeback, was hospitalized on Sunday morning after experiencing a cardiac event during a workout session. The 53-year-old leader was admitted to Meir Medical Center in Kfar Saba where he underwent a catheterization and is currently in stable condition under observation. The medical scare comes at a pivotal time, just weeks after Bennett registered a new political outfit provisionally titled “Bennett 2026,” signaling a potential return to the national political stage. Though a final decision on his candidacy is pending, sources close to him suggest he’s seriously weighing a re-entry.

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Video: Saudi sports journalist Abdulaziz Al Qarni collapses live on air

April 19, 2025

Dubai - Saudi sports journalist Abdulaziz Al-Qarni suffered a sudden fainting episode live on air while speaking on Saudi Sports Channels about recent decisions from the Saudi Football Federation. A widely circulated clip on the social media platform X shows Al Qarni appearing visibly fatigued before suddenly pausing mid-sentence and collapsing forward onto the desk during a segment discussing the role of Saudi national coaches. Shortly after the incident, Al Qarni reassured followers via his official X account, writing, “Just a mild health scare, Alhamdulillah, I’m fine and in good health.”

No age reported.

TURKEY

Turkish Parliament deputy speaker Onder undergoes emergency heart surgery

April 16, 2025

Turkish [film director, actor, screenwriter, columnist and politician] Parliament deputy speaker and member of Imrali Delegation for the “terror-free project,” Sirri Sureyya Onder was rushed into surgery following a sudden aortic dissection, one of the most serious cardiovascular emergencies. The operation, which began around midnight, is expected to last well into the early morning due to its complexity and high risk. According to cardiology and surgical experts like Prof. Bingur Sonmez, aortic dissection ranks among the most critical interventions in heart surgery. Sources familiar with the situation indicate that Onder initially remained conscious upon hospital arrival but subsequently lost consciousness, followed by cardiac arrest. Medical teams performed an extended resuscitation before beginning surgery. Sonmez say that patients who undergo surgery immediately after resuscitation raise considerable concern due to potential brain damage caused by limited blood flow during cardiac arrest. In such cases, the biggest unknown is whether the brain received adequate oxygen during resuscitation efforts.

No age reported.

AUSTRALIA

Tegan Maccormack, aka Viral Cake Decorator Tigga Mac, Shares Breast Cancer Diagnosis: 'It Still Doesn't Feel Real'

April 16, 2025

Tegan Maccormack [37], an Australian influencer and cake decorator better known as Tigga Mac, has shared some personal health news. On Wednesday, April 16, she took to Instagram to let fans know that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. Maccormack described the diagnosis as "a big shock," saying, "the last couple of weeks have been rough. So what's the plan? First step is surgery, which is next week. Then I'll start my treatment," she explained in her statement, assuring everyone that she was doing alright.

