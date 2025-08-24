Further indications of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

BRAZIL

Bricklayer’s Luva is hospitalized with a heart condition in a João Pessoa hospital

August 13, 2025

Influencer Iran Ferreira, aka Bricklayer’s Luva, is hospitalized in a private hospital in João Pessoa, the capital of Paraíba. According to a medical report released by the hospital, the influencer was admitted on Tuesday (12) and has a slight reduction in heart rate. The mother of Bricklayer’s son, Paraíba-based influencer Távila Gomes, posted a statement on social media confirming his hospitalization and reassuring fans. According to Távila, he is doing well and will be discharged soon. She did not provide further details about what happened. The hospital also did not provide details about Luva de Pedreiro’s hospitalization, but stated that he remains under monitoring and has no estimated discharge date.

No age reported.

UNITED KINGDOM

Michael Barrymore, 73, reveals shock health diagnosis that led to mini strokes as he reaches out to fans for support in heartbreaking post

August 15, 2025

Michael Barrymore has revealed a shock health diagnosis that led to mini strokes as he reached out to fans for support in a heartbreaking TikTok video on Thursday. The comedian, 73, was previously one of the UK’s top stars but his decades long career ended after the death of Stuart Lubbock in 2001 following a party at his Essex home. Michael has become an unlikely icon for Gen Z and is now a well-loved TikToker and YouTube vlogger. But in a recent video posted online, the star revealed he had been diagnosed with epilepsy which was caused by a mini stroke. Sharing a series of photos of him in a hospital, he penned: ‘I developed epilepsy at 73... A mini stroke caused me to develop epilepsy where I have uncontrollable seizures. I suffer from cluster seizures, which affects a quarter of people with epilepsy. It means I have more than one, usually three individual seizures in a short period of time. It’s scary because there’s a 40% chance of going into epilepticus which causes brain damage and death without prompt medical attention. I’ve had several attacks this year and have emergency medication at home if I go into a seizure. It doesn’t really affect my life otherwise, but it would be nice to talk with other sufferers on here about it.’

SWEDEN

At The Gates discuss Tomas Lindberg’s cancer diagnosis & new album

August 15, 2025

Swedish melodeath pioneers At The Gates have revealed that they have a new album on the way, but with that announcement they’ve also shared some sad news about the health of vocalist Tomas Lindberg [52]. He was diagnosed with cancer, Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma, in December of 2023, and had a major surgery and radiation therapy to treat it. Doctors found more traces of cancer earlier this year, however, and in an update he wrote in March, Lindberg said, “we will see what the next step is, but probably some form of chemo therapy, to keep the cancer in check.” Since writing his March update, which also includes details on the upcoming album, Lindberg suffered a setback and has been hospitalized. The band says he’s “been receiving dedicated care in a specialized ward where he is being closely monitored around the clock,” and that “even in a best-case-scenario we know the recovery will take a long time.” They also say they hope to share more details on the album soon.

Swedish singing star Mikael Wiehe reveals: Has Alzheimer’s

August 13, 2025

Swedish music legend Mikael Wiehe, 79, has openly stated for the first time that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. The announcement came on the Swedish radio program “Sommar i P1” , where he suddenly revealed the diagnosis to the great surprise of the listeners.

KOSOVO

“His wife has stomach cancer – he can’t leave her and their 5-year-old child” – Mevlan Zeka’s manager shares details with Romanian media

August 13, 2025

Romanian club UTA Arad has announced that it will file a complaint with FIFA and seek compensation in the case of Mevlan Zeka, who left the team without returning, while the striker’s agent, Arjan Kuqi, has also revealed the illness of the player’s wife, which has prevented him from returning to Romania. His situation was made public by Romanian media in recent days, while the player’s agent, Arjan Kuqi, has explained the real reason for this decision. According to manager Kuqi, while the striker was in Slovenia, his wife, Gentiana, was diagnosed with stomach cancer. “She didn’t tell him right away because she didn’t want to upset him. But after he returned from the camp, she found out and decided to return home. He needed to be near her and their 5-year-old son,” Kuqi explained.

No age reported.

THAILAND

Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha, in hospital since 2022, treated for blood infection, palace says

August 15, 2025

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati developed a severe bloodstream infection and remains under medical care, the royal palace said on Friday in its first announcement about her condition since 2023. The 46-year-old princess, the oldest child of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, was hospitalised in December 2022 after losing consciousness as a result of a heart condition, the palace said in a statement. The palace said medication and equipment were being used to support her lung and kidney function. Last week, a medical team administered antibiotics after detecting a severe infection in her bloodstream. Blood pressure medication was also administered, the palace said.

Researcher’s Note – The Thai royal family is pro-vaccination [sic], with Siam Bioscience (owned by King Vajiralongkorn) licensed to produce the AstraZeneca vaccine [sic]. The vaccine [sic] was also promoted with a public vaccination [sic] by Princess Sirivannavari Nariratan at the Chulalongkorn Hospital on March 23, 2021. That said, it is currently unknown if Princess Bajrakitiyabha was vaccinated [sic] against COVID-19.

SOUTH KOREA

Ryu Jiwon Reveals Her Ongoing Battle With Leukemia

August 14, 2025

Ryu Jiwon [28], an actress and former member of the girl groups Good Day and IRRIS, recently opened up about her fight with leukemia. On August 14, KST, Jiwon posted a picture of herself on Instagram showing herself with a shaved head. In the caption, she wrote that it had already been three months since her sudden leukemia diagnosis. The actress also mentioned that she had to be hospitalized immediately after the diagnosis without getting any explanation. Jiwon shared that she had already finished the first and second rounds of treatment and was undergoing the third one. “I am so grateful that the first and second rounds went so smoothly that I didn’t even think it was serious,” she wrote, reassuring fans of her current condition. However, she admitted that the psychological stress after the diagnosis was severe, but her friends, family, and fans pulled her out of it. Regarding her current health condition, Jiwon shared that she still had a big hurdle to overcome— the hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

MALAYSIA

Zara Zya diagnosed with stage one cancer

August 15, 2025

KUALA LUMPUR - Actress Zara Zya was diagnosed with cancer last year, and subsequently underwent surgery to remove it. Zara said in an interview with Berita Harian yesterday that she discovered the disease when she went for a medical check-up last year. Describing it as a life-saving moment, the 39-year-old actress said: “I thought I had a cyst but it turned out to be stage one cancer. The doctors discovered it with a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scan.” She added: “I had been having arthritis for sometime, and it was hard for me to stand or lie down for long periods, that was why I decided to visit the hospital.” Zara subsequently underwent surgery to remove a cyst in her ovary, as well as to her waist and neck. “Thank God the Big C is removed for now. I am now watching what I eat and exercising more.” When asked about her acting career, Zara said that she would be back at work soon, after an eight-month rest to treat the cancer.

AUSTRALIA

Much-loved Aussie footy broadcaster admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack

August 14, 2025

Rugby league commentator Andrew Moore [59] was admitted to hospital after he suffered a heart attack earlier this week. He underwent successful surgery and is understood to be recovering in Westmead Hospital in Parramatta. Moore, who also commentates on cricket, explained to ABC that he was thankful for the amazing care that he had received in hospital.

