‘Seinfeld’ Actor Michael Richards Leaning on Former Costars After Revealing Cancer Battle: Sources

June 4, 2024

Michael Richards' life-threatening brush with cancer has inspired him to atone for his mistakes — and sources exclusively tell In Touch he's leaning on his old Seinfeld buddies to make it happen.

The 74-year-old revealed in his recent memoir, Entrances and Exits, he thought he would lose his battle with the disease, even going so far as to say: "I'm ready to go."

But sources say Michael's surprise recovery made him realize he still had a second chance to right the wrongs in his life — so he reached out to former castmates Jerry Seinfeld, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Jason Alexander for help getting back in the game.

Michael, who played fan favorite Cosmo Kramer on the NBC sitcom, has infamously been out of the limelight since a 2006 incident in which he berated a heckler, using the N-word, which left him canceled and contrite.

Halsey, 29, Reveals Rare T-Cell Lymphoproliferative Disorder And Lupus Diagnosis—Here's What That Means

June 6, 2024

Halsey is opening up more about recent health diagnoses she's received—and how they are doing now.

The singer, who uses she/they pronouns, shared on Instagram that she was diagnosed with a form of lupus and a rare disease called lymphoproliferative disorder in 2022.

“Thank you guys for the unbelievable amount of love for ‘The End’ and the support you’ve shown me since its release,” Halsey said on Instagram. “I realize everyone is catching up with news I’ve held in for a very long time, and I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share. You’ve all been so kind so I want to share a bit more.”

Broadway's Sara Chase Reveals Fallopian Tube Cancer Diagnosis: 'I'm Living My Greatest Dream and My Nightmare'

June 1, 2024

Sara Chase was diagnosed with fallopian tube cancer

The Broadway actress kept her diagnosis a secret while preparing for her role as Myrtle Wilson in ‘The Great Gatsby’

She had her fallopian tubes removed, a full hysterectomy and will undergo six rounds of chemotherapy

KTLA weathercaster Mark Kriski hospitalized for 'mild stroke'... after entertainment reporter Sam Rubin's shock death from heart attack

May 30, 2024

KTLA weathercaster Mark Kriski [67] suffered a 'mild stroke' earlier this week, the station reported on air on Wednesday. KTLA reporter Jennifer Gould — who is Kriski's wife — told TMZ that the popular weatherman had the stroke early on Monday morning while at their home in Los Angeles. She said Kriski was quickly hospitalized, though luckily he is already on the mend. Kriski's health scare comes after the iconic LA station suffered a tragedy with the death of its longtime entertainment reporter Sam Rubin. Rubin died of a heart attack at his home in Hollywood shortly after regular news segment for KTLA. He was 64. [Reported here last month.]

Medical emergency knocks veteran Pittsburgh meteorologist off the air

May 29, 2024

In a 12-minute video posted on social media, WTAE-TV meteorologist Jeff Verszyla has detailed the health emergency that has kept him off the air recently. Verszyla was taken by ambulance to a hospital he did not identify following increasing pain in his back on May 18. He said doctors diagnosed a back spasm, declined to run tests and sent him home. The next day Verszyla awoke still experiencing excruciating pain. His wife drove him to another medical facility, where doctors performed tests and offered this sobering diagnosis: Verszyla had a pulmonary embolism in his right lung. Verszyla spent time in the hospital until his condition improved.



Professional waterwoman Olivia Jenkins and partner Ian Walsh face biggest challenge yet after cancer diagnosis

May 26, 2024

Olivia Jenkins, a professional waterwoman and health professional who has ridden the largest wave ever kitesurfed by a woman, has been diagnosed with Sclerosing Hodgkins Lymphoma. Jenkins had been due to undergo spinal surgery when a chest x-ray identified the large mass that was subsequently diagnosed as cancer. Sclerosing Hodgkins Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system, a part of the immune system that helps the body fight infections. It affects young adults more than other age groups and most people are diagnosed between the ages of 15 and 34. It is easier to treat and has better survival rates than most types of cancer. Born in the UK, but based in Maui with her partner, big wave surfer Ian Walsh, the pair have moved to California to undergo the six-month specialized treatment Jenkins requires. The 29-year-old Jenkins is a sponsored athlete in a number of water sports, including kitesurfing, surfing, and various foiling disciplines.

Triathlete, 38, survives after ‘widow maker’ heart attack leaves him 'dead for several minutes' during race

May 30, 2024

Matias Escobar didn’t have any obvious risk factors for a heart attack but is part of a growing trend of unexplained heart attacks in younger people. Matias Escobar was in the final stretch of the New York City Triathlon last October when he suffered a massive heart attack that left him lying on the asphalt without a pulse. “I was dead for several minutes. My heart stopped beating, and they kept me [alive] with CPR for 12 minutes until the ambulance came,” Escobar, 38, told Today. He was in a coma for two days afterwards as doctors tried to figure out why Escobar — who said he wasn’t stressed out, didn’t eat a lot of red meat or drink much alcohol — suffered an ST-elevated myocardial infarction (STEMI), the deadliest type of heart attack that is known as a “widow-maker,” Escobar said. The triathlete is part of a growing trend of otherwise healthy, younger individuals having heart attacks.

Former first-round pick forced to retire from NFL after medical scare results in emergency surgery

May 25, 2024

Former Cincinnati Bengals first-round center Billy Price announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday, revealing that he had emergency surgery to save his life this offseason. The 29-year-old had a pulmonary embolism that required treatment, which directly led to his decision to hang up the cleats. "In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away. On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk.”

GA teen graduates year after limbs amputated when strep throat sent her into septic shock

May 30, 2024

Coweta County, Ga. — A Coweta County teen is marking one year since her life changed. Natalya Manhertz had strep throat but went into septic shock, and had all four limbs amputated. “I had a sore throat and I get them, not often but here and there,” said Manhertz. It was May 2023 in the final days of her junior year of high school when she fell ill and was getting worse. “That morning when I woke up, I knew something was wrong,” said Nat. “I don’t remember even stepping foot into the emergency room.” Manhertz was life-flighted to Children’s Egleston. She tested positive for strep but also had low blood pressure, her organs were failing, and she had gone into septic shock and then cardiac arrest. “I woke up literally a month later,” said Nat. When she woke up, her legs had been amputated. And soon her arms would also be gone. I do have my days. Every day is not easy,” said Manhertz. But Nat was determined. She left the hospital in October and was on a mission to get back to school and finish her senior year.

Severely vaccine-injured 21-year-old man: “This is a full-body assault”

May 25, 2024

It took 21-year-old Michael Locke from Connecticut, USA, nearly 3 years to conclusively determine that the hell he was going through was due to the covid vaccine. “We are often told that it is ‘anxiety’ as the cause. It is not. This is NOT a ‘mental disorder’. This is a full-body assault that results in mental changes,” he said. Locke was a very muscular 215-pound competitive bodybuilder before he had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He was squatting 500 pounds and bench pressing 340 pounds. “I had my share of issues, like anyone else, but the gym was my place to go as an outlet. It was my purpose in life – my ‘happy place’,” he said. On Real Not Rare, a website where vaccine-injured people can share their stories, Locke gave a detailed timeline of his life from January 2020 to the “present day” so that others can compare his experience with their own. “It is intentionally long so full details can be seen,” he said.

Ely High linebacker Keith Thompson ready for senior year after surviving cancer

May 21, 2024

As Keith Thompson and his dad were pulling out of Dillard High School’s parking lot last August, it was supposed to be a literal and figurative start of a new life. Thompson, a standout linebacker, had just withdrawn from the school and was about to start his senior year at Blanche Ely. Then the phone rang. It was a doctor at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital delivering news that would dictate and dominate the next 10 months. He had cancer. It all started with some pain in Thompson’s right shoulder last year. It was intermittent, but it was nagging. Then people around him started noticing a lump in the area. He mentioned the pain a couple times to his mom but continued going through summer workouts. Then one day the lump caught his mom’s attention. More X-rays and tests showed a mass doctors believed could be aggressive. But he didn’t know for sure what it was until the call in the parking lot as they were leaving Dillard. Osteosarcoma. An extremely rare form of cancer with fewer than 1,000 cases per year in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Approximately a week after the phone call, Thompson started chemotherapy treatments. The primary concern was stopping the cancer from spreading to his lungs. Days after Thompson’s 18th birthday on Nov. 2, the mass was surgically removed. He continued getting treatments up until April 3. That’s when he finally was told he was cancer free and got to ring the bell at Joe DiMaggio.

