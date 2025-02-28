UNITED STATES

Michael Tilson Thomas to Wind Down Performances Due to Resurgent Brain Cancer

February 24, 2025

After a resurgence of glioblastoma, the renowned conductor has announced that he will scale back his public appearances after a celebration of his 80th birthday with the San Francisco Symphony. In 2021, conductor Michael Tilson Thomas was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. At first, the news resulted in multiple cancelations, but he returned to the podium later that same year. Since then, he has continued to perform internationally. Today, the conductor has revealed that the tumor has returned. He will work with the UCSF Brain Tumor Center, in California, to treat it, "but the odds are uncertain." With this news, Thomas has decided that it's time to "wind down" his public appearances. His upcoming concerts include those with New World Symphony in March and, on April 26, the San Francisco Symphony will celebrate his 80th birthday. Thomas notes that "at that point, we all get to say the old show business expression, 'It's a wrap.'"

Researcher's Note - The SF symphony & opera were some of the longest vaxxpass holdouts here (and that's really remarkable, as the insanity here went on for years): “Vaccine” mandate creates discord among San Francisco Symphony musicians.

The Mavericks’ Raul Malo Hospitalized After Cancer Surgery Complications

February 23, 2025

Raul Malo’s health issues are continuing. In a Feb. 20 Instagram post, The Mavericks announced that their frontman is suffering complications from his December cancer surgery. “Hey everyone, unfortunately The Mavericks will no longer be performing with Dwight [Yoakam] this weekend in OKC (Feb. 21st) & Hidalgo (Feb. 23rd),” the post read. “Raul has been experiencing complications from his December surgery and is back in the hospital getting the care he needs to make a full recovery.” Malo [59] first revealed his cancer diagnosis in June, sharing that he had “two cancerous spots” in his intestines. In August, Malo offered another update to fans on Instagram, revealing that “doctors are pleased with my progress.” Then, in October, Malo revealed that he’d be undergoing surgery on his liver in December. After the operation, Malo said that doctors “successfully removed a tumor from the liver.”

Legendary Rock Musician Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

February 20, 2025

Kansas frontman Ronnie Platt [64] announced the sad news in a Facebook post last Saturday, informing followers that he had been diagnosed with thyroid cancer on Feb. 11. “But before everyone gets all excited,” he stipulated, “it has a 99 percent survival rate [and] it has not spread.” Kansas has rescheduled shows in Oklahoma that were set to take place in November, citing “band illness and doctor advisement.” The iconic band’s assistant manager, J.R. Rees, told Ultimate Classic Rock that the band’s "goal is to be back on the road as soon as possible.” He added: “Right now, we're all focused on supporting Ronnie through this."

Spurs shut down Victor Wembanyama over blood clot in shoulder

February 20, 2025

AUSTIN, Texas - San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama [21] is expected to miss the remainder of the season with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder, the team announced Thursday. The Spurs said in a statement that the condition, a form of a blood clot, was discovered after Wembanyama returned to San Antonio after the All-Star Game. The condition is typically treated with blood-thinning medication, which usually precludes a player from participating in a contact sport such as basketball. Wembanyama started feeling symptomatic recently but believed he would feel better after two days off following the All-Star Game, sources told ESPN's Shams Charania. When symptoms persisted, Wembanyama underwent a battery of tests that showed the clot. A team source told ESPN that the Spurs are optimistic that Wembanyama will make a full recovery by the beginning of the 2025-26 season. Wembanyama's departure is a second big loss for the Spurs this season, coming about 3½ months after coach Gregg Popovich had a stroke and was forced to take an indefinite leave from the sideline.

Researcher's Note - Wembanyama also plays for the French national team, with whom he won a silver medal at the 2024 Olympics: NBA Making Changes To Vaccine [sic] Mandate For 2022-23 Season: Link Unvaccinated NBA players will be docked pay for missed games: Link NBA denies Andrew Wiggins' request for religious exemption from vaccination [sic]: Link Oct 24, 2023 - Vaccination against COVID-19 [sic] will be required for athletes competing in France.

SWEDEN

Centinex Vocalist Henrik “Henka” Andersson Diagnosed With Cancer

February 24, 2025

Swedish death metal band Centinex has issued the following statement: “Dear fans, followers and whoever it might concern. We are gutted to inform you all that our vocalist, Henrik ‘Henka’ Andersson has been diagnosed with cancer (Hodgkin’s Lymphoma). This damn disease was detected about a month ago and the last weeks have been filled with various tests and diagnoses. Unfortunately, the conclusion now is that the cancer is of a more serious art so an extensive chemotherapy treatment needs to start right away (this week that is). The treatment will continue at least throughout the spring, possible into the summer. As always in these kinds of cases, it’s hard to predict and see into the future what exactly will happen, it all depends on how successful the treatment will be and so on. Due to this current situation and foremost due to all uncertainty, we have decided to cancel all confirmed and planned shows for 2025. We have also decided to postpone the release of our new album, originally scheduled for June 13th. To put out an album in the middle of uncertain times and without being able to promote it properly with shows and such, doesn’t feel as something we want to do. Most important thing now is to give Henka the time needed for him to fully focus on his recovery, everything else is secondary and how the bands future will look like, will be decided later.

No age reported.

VATICAN CITY

'Dying' Pope Latest: Vatican Issues Update on Pontiff's Health in Wake of 'Funeral Rehearsal' — As Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni Visits 88-Year-Old's Hospital Bedside

February 22, 2025

An update on Pope Francis ' health has been issued by the Vatican, after the 88-year-old reportedly told aides he wouldn't "survive" and was " bracing for death ." The pontiff has been battling pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni even paid him a visit, RadarOnline.com can reveal. According to the Vatican, Francis got out of bed and ate breakfast in an armchair on Thursday morning. Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the Pope had slept well. Previously, it was reported Francis was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered he had pneumonia in both lungs. His condition was diagnosed as a "polymicrobial respiratory tract infection," which signifies a blend of viruses, bacteria, fungi, and parasites. The Pope resisted going to the hospital at first but "was told in no uncertain terms that he was at risk of dying if he stayed in his room in the Vatican," a report stated at the time. Meanwhile, Meloni paid the Pope a visit on Wednesday, who said he was "alert and responsive." Despite his bad health, it was reported Francis still joked about people betting on his death, as Meloni said he "hasn't lost his proverbial sense of humor." On the same day, it was said the Swiss Guard, which protects the Pope, was rehearsing his funeral, as they were "preparing for the pontiff's death." Due to his health struggles, the Vatican announced they are canceling events for the upcoming week.

Researcher’s note - January 14, 2021: Pope Francis and Benedict XVI receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine: https://www.catholicnewsagency.com/news/246096/pope-francis-and-benedict-xvi-receive-first-dose-of-covid-19-vaccine

ITALY

Gigi Finizio [59], hospitalized, the photo with the drip worries fans: tour dates postponed. What happened and how the singer is doing

February 24, 2025

Gigi Finizio, the famous Neapolitan singer, shared a message on social media addressed to his many fans, after his sudden hospitalization that caused concern among his supporters. With a photo that portrayed him with an IV and the writing "number 1, maestro", the 59-year-old wanted to express his affection towards the doctors, nurses and his admirers, declaring: “Thanks to all the doctors, nurses and operators, but above all thanks to you, I love you”. Furthermore, he added: “I'm improving”, thus reassuring the public about his health conditions. Despite his improvement, the nature of his illness remains unknown, but to help his recovery, Finizio has decided to postpone some dates of his tour, including the one scheduled for February 28. This decision was made to allow him to remain focused on his recovery, so he can return to the stage in full shape soon.

NEW ZEALAND

Joseph Parker title fight cancelled

February 21, 2025

Auckland - World heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois [right] has withdrawn from his scheduled title defence against New Zealand's Joseph Parker this weekend after falling ill. Dubois, 27, who holds the IBF title, underwent a medical examination in Saudi Arabia and missed a scheduled press conference, prompting the decision to pull out. Details of his health status have not been released.

