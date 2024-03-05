UNITED KINGDOM

Two rockers diagnosed with Parkinson’s:

Justin Currie: Del Amitri frontman reveals Parkinson's disease diagnosis ahead of European tour

February 27, 2024

Justin Currie, the lead singer for Scotland's pop and rock band Del Amitri, has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. The 59-year-old rock star, who recently performed in his native Glasgow for the Celtic Connections festival, has discussed the impact of the condition in a Radio 4 programme to be aired next month. The announcement of his diagnosis, which occurred over two years ago, comes just before the start of a massive European tour by Del Amitri, which includes shows at venues such as the OVO Hydro in Glasgow and the Hebridean Celtic Festival in Stornoway.

Mick Jones health update: Foreigner lead guitarist reveals shocking diagnosis

February 21, 2024

Mick Jones [79] has been an integral part of Foreigner for decades now, but many fans have been wondering why he was absent at their current tour and he hasn't come out on stage since 2022. More recently, the lead guitarist finally revealed what's going on and it came as a shock to his longtime supporters. According to Loudwire, the musician was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease. In a statement shared online, as reported by Billboard, he began his letter by addressing his absence on tour as he wrote, "Fans will have become very aware that for some time now, I have not been performing onstage with the band." He further noted that he was diagnosed with the condition and clarified that he's "doing alright."

The Apprentice' Star Hospitalized While Travelling Abroad

February 22, 2024

The Apprentice star Lottie Lion is recovering after she was hospitalized amid her recent travels abroad. Lion, who competed on the UK version of the popular reality series in 2019 when she was just 19, revealed her emergency hospitalization on Wednesday when she shared a photo of herself from her hospital bed wearing an oxygen mask. Details of Lion's hospitalization remain unclear at this time. The reality star, 24, initially shared a post to her Instagram Story Wednesday of a view of a harbour in Bali, writing overtop the message, per the Mirror, that she was "focusing on recovery."

NETHERLANDS

Fear for van den Berg, he falls for no reason during the race in the middle of the group: struck by a sudden illness

February 27, 2024

The Dutch cyclist Lars van den Berg, during the French classic Faun-Ardèche, suddenly felt ill and fell heavily to the ground. “A terrifying experience” he later said on social media, “I briefly lost consciousness while pedaling”. Now he is out of danger.

There were moments of pure fear for the 25-year-old cyclist Lars van den Berg, the victim of a nasty and sudden fall during one of the early season classics, the Faun-Ardèche Classic which took place over the weekend on the roads of France. The Groupama-FDJ rider ended up on the ground and was immediately helped by other cyclists and medical staff. The causes are still to be ascertained but it was the Dutchman himself who later said on social media what happened: "I lost consciousness". The fall was unexpected and for no apparent reason: no mechanical failure, no sudden braking or contact with other cyclists. Nothing that could explain what had happened in a seemingly peaceful moment of racing. Fortunately, it was the Dutch cyclist himself who later explained everything, telling social media about the incredible episode from which he emerged without consequences: "During the Faun-Ardèche Classic I didn't feel well and I briefly lost consciousness while pedaling", explained the 25-year-old from Groupama-FDJ, professional since 2020.

SLOVAKIA

Sagan insists "everything is under control" after heart scare and procedure

February 24, 2024

Ancona - Peter Sagan has suffered a heart scare and undergone a cardiac procedure but the three-time road race world champion, now competing in mountain biking, has insisted he will be back racing within weeks. The issue arose when his heart rate shot above 200bpm, unexpectedly and for no apparent reason, after he had been riding hard at a race last weekend. Medical checks were carried out, revealing an issue with his heart, which has now necessitated a procedure at a clinic in Italy. “Everything is under control and in just a few days I’ll be back on my bike,” Sagan said in a brief statement on social media, also sharing a statement from the medical facility where he underwent the procedure. The Slovakian rider, who plans to ride the MTB race at the Olympics this year, underwent an ablation procedure to correct arrhythmias in the heart. The procedure uses small burns or freezes to cause some scarring on the inside of the heart to help break up the electrical signals that cause irregular heartbeats. “The athlete is fine. An internal electrophysiological study was carried out, which excluded any supraventricular or ventricular arrhythmia of pathological significance,” the statement from the hospital said. “A subcutaneous event recorder has been implanted which will allow the future monitoring of the athlete.” Sagan (34) retired from road racing, relatively young, at the end of the 2024 season. He had been at the top of the sport since his first big pro win; a stage in Paris-Nice in 2010 aged 20 years. He said last year his experience of Covid-19, which he contracted several times, had helped him make up his mind to decide 2023 would be his last as a road racer. He is on the 2024 roster of the Slovak Continental team, Pierre Baguette Cycling, and it appears will compete in some smaller road races towards his goal of the MTB race at the Olympics.

Sagan is fully "vaccinated":

SPAIN

Jordi Turull, admitted to hospital after suffering a heart attack

February 26, 2024

Leading Catalan pro-independence politician Jordi Turull was admitted to Bellvitge Hospital this Monday afternoon after suffering a heart attack. The general secretary of Together for Catalonia (Junts) had been holding meetings around Catalonia this morning in relation to his party work and was in Sant Feliu de Llobregat, near Barcelona, when he felt unwell. A catheterization was performed at the hospital, ElNacional.cat can report. He was later transferred to the Intensive Care Unit after the operation went well. Junts has reported that their general secretary is "stable beginning his recovery". Turull, 57 years old, has been general secretary of Junts since June 2022.

