The grim logjam that’s been getting ever bigger has now forced us to break the news of celebrity illnesses in two separate posts. Just below is last week’s post. This week’s is coming soon.

Further indications of the global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

UNITED STATES

Fear for Miley Cyrus: “Hospitalized in intensive care after an infection”

May 26, 2025

Miley Cyrus [32] revealed during an interview on “Jimmy Kymmel Live!“ that she contracted a serious infection after shooting some scenes of her new film on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame. This is a project linked to the release of her ninth studio album, “Something Beautiful”, on May 30. The Grammy-winning singer shot some footage on the sidewalk of the stars at night to avoid crowds and save on the budget. “We shot the video in October, and in November, on Thanksgiving Day, I ended up in intensive care”, Cyrus said. “It wasn’t that bad to begin with, but the hospital was full and they put me there. My leg started to disintegrate… right around the knee,” she said. “The doctor asked me if I had any idea how I could have gotten such a brutal infection, and immediately I had this image of myself rolling on the Walk of Fame. To be told ‘how disgusting’ by someone who opens up cadavers for a living… it was absurd. These guys do brain surgery, and they looked at my knee and said it was disgusting,” the “Flowers” ​​singer explained.

Link

And more on Cyrus:

Miley Cyrus reveals she suffered ‘traumatic’ medical emergency: ‘Excruciating’

May 22, 2025

Miley Cyrus has opened up about a terrifying health scare. The “Flowers” singer, 32, appeared on “The Zane Lowe Show” this week and revealed that she suffered an ovarian cyst rupture when she co-hosted a New Year’s Eve special with Dolly Parton to ring in 2023. “I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne [Michaels] when I was doing my New Year’s show,” Cyrus recalled. “I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture, which we didn’t know exactly what was going on, but it was pretty traumatic, cause it was extremely excruciating.” But Cyrus said that she “did show anyway” even though “it was really, really hard on me.”

Researcher's Note – Miley Cyrus says getting the COVID-19 vaccine [sic] is even 'cooler' than Led Zeppelin as she proudly shows off her post-shot arm on Instagram Miley Cyrus to perform free concert for vaccinated [sic] Nashvillians Miley Cyrus Urges Everyone to Get Vaccinated [sic] for COVID: 'Each of Us Can Help Stop the Pandemic'

Link

Cancer has limited Caroline Klein’s tomorrows. Here’s what she’s doing about it

May 24, 2025

UtSitting in her kitchen nook in her Salt Lake City home on a May morning, Caroline Klein describes her cancer diagnosis as ironic. Before it, she had always lived a healthy life and never had a cold or needed to use her health insurance. That all changed in September 2022, six weeks after Klein moved to Utah to start a new, high-profile job as Smith Entertainment Group’s chief communications officer. First, one of her high heels began slipping off. Three days later, she couldn’t pick up her foot. She started tripping constantly as her foot would drag. An avid hiker and trail runner, Klein was confused. Then she began feeling a “very intense pain” from her right knee to the top of her foot. She decided to see a doctor. Klein ultimately visited four doctors over the course of nine months. Finally, in June 2023, she met Dr. Mark Mahan at the University of Utah‘s Huntsman Cancer Institute. He suggested an MRI of her thigh, though her thigh wasn’t in pain. That MRI led to the discovery of a small tumor on Klein’s sciatic nerve. Klein was told there was a 95% chance it was benign. But two months later, she went ahead with surgery to remove it — and all of her back and leg pain went with it. But two weeks after the surgery, on Sept. 6, 2023, Klein received another call from Dr. Mahan. He told her the tumor had come back positive for proximal-type epithelioid sarcoma. Despite the clean scans, Klein, then 38, was told she only had a 50% chance to make it another two years. After she went in for the first of those scans in February 2024, her doctor told her the cancer had spread to her lungs and was now terminal. She had one to nine years to live. Klein’s cancer journey has coincided with her career reaching new heights. She’s ushered SEG through one of its busiest chapters, helping it celebrate the Utah Jazz’s 50th season and welcome an NHL team to Utah, the Utah Mammoth.

Researcher's Note – Smith Entertainment Group (SEG), which owns the Utah Jazz and the Delta Center (formerly Vivint Arena), initially implemented a COVID-19 vaccine [sic] policy during the pandemic but later adjusted it. Here's a breakdown of their approach: During the 2021-2022 NBA season, SEG required all guests aged 12 and older attending events at the Delta Center to show either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination [sic] or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. This policy was implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and aimed to create a safer environment for fans, employees, and players. The Utah Jazz also required all full-time and part-time employees to be fully vaccinated [sic] , with "fully vaccinated" [sic] defined as two weeks after the final dose

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Singing coach Yvie Burnett left with a spinal fracture after collapsing at home following a brain health scare

May 26, 2025

As she woke up on the floor of her home in severe pain and with no memory of how she had got there, Yvie Burnett [56] feared something was drastically wrong with her brain. However, following weeks of nerve-wracking tests and scans, the Scots singing coach to the stars has now spoken of her relief after she was given the all clear by a leading neurosurgeon. Ms Burnett - known for her work on The X Factor, Britain’s Got Talent and The Voice - was rushed to her local hospital in Bedford at the start of April after collapsing at home. The mezzo soprano had been suffering from stomach pains for a week when she suddenly found herself on the floor of her spare room with severe back pain after passing out. At hospital, doctors discovered she had fractured her spine in the fall but were unsure as to what had caused her to lose consciousness. This led to weeks of tests, including a CT and MRI scan and an appointment with Kevin O’Neill - the celebrated neurosurgeon credited with saving Davina McCall’s life after he removed a benign tumour from her brain. Speaking to the Mail after she was given the good news, Ms Burnett said: ‘He told me there is no damage done to my head or brain and also that it was not caused by something in my brain. I’m just grateful to know there’s nothing terrible going on. It’s good to know you’ve come out the other side.’ Ms Burnett, from Aberdeen, said she will have some more health assessments to rule other potential causes for her collapse.

Researcher's Note – Burnett: This week started with quite a bit of excitement. Finally, my area has got round to vaccinating [sic] the over-50s, so my letter came through the door and I headed down to join the queue of arms waiting to be injected. A few hours later I started to shiver then sweat and had 24 hours of proper flu symptoms and aches, but I’m very happy to do it all again in 12 weeks because compared to coronavirus it’s a small price to pay. I must admit though that it’s hard not to have a slight concern about this whole blood clot debate

Link

Molly-Mae Hague rushed to hospital after fearing she had a blood clot

May 26, 2025

Molly-Mae Hague has told fans she was rushed to hospital last week after “severe pain” in her leg made her fear she had a blood clot. The influencer, 25, had just returned to the UK after a trip to Dubai with her partner Tommy Fury – who she recently got back together with after a very public split – and their two-year-old daughter Bambi. Speaking in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, about the discomfort she had felt in her leg after the long-haul flight, the Maebe founder said: “Basically yesterday I thought I had a blood clot and half of today I thought I had a blood clot in my leg.” Hague urged her fans to take blood clot symptoms seriously, even though doctors could find no cause for concern. “It needs to be taken so much more seriously because it can happen to anyone at any age,” she said. “Maybe I had one, maybe I didn't. I read that blood clots can disperse by themselves and it's not always going to be sinister. I was convinced I had one but the doctors fully checked me over and said I was fine.”

Link

Feargal Sharkey: Singer and environmental campaigner reveals prostate cancer diagnosis as he urges men to get tested

May 24, 2025

The former lead singer of The Undertones revealed to the Daily Express that he received the diagnosis after visiting his doctor for a sore throat. Sharkey, 66, told the newspaper: “About a year and a half ago, I randomly went to see my GP with a sore throat. Now I’ve known him long enough but he goes, ‘No no, you’re that bloke that used to sing. So if you’re telling me you’ve got a sore throat, there’s something going on’. So my doctor, being the beautiful, wonderful, awkward, cantankerous old man that is went, ‘Oh Feargal, by the way, you’re 65 now, I’m going to run the full battery of tests'.” Sharkey said that two days later he received news that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer, adding that it has “all now been resolved a year ago”.

Link

Footballer suffered heart attack before scoring match winner to send team into play-offs

May 21, 2025

AFC Wimbledon midfielder Sam Hutchinson played a full 90 minutes and scored the winning goal in a crucial League Two match, despite suffering a heart attack just six minutes into the game. The 35-year-old veteran, whose career began at Chelsea, helped secure his team's play-off position with a 1-0 victory against Grimsby Town on May 2nd. Hutchinson's 53rd-minute goal proved decisive, but his post-match celebration was short-lived. During the journey home from Blundell Park, Hutchinson's condition deteriorated, revealing the seriousness of his earlier discomfort. Subsequent medical examination confirmed he had suffered a heart attack during the match. Hutchinson has since undergone surgery to insert a stent into a blocked artery and is now recovering.

Link

IRELAND

Mayo manager Kevin McStay reportedly recovering in hospital after medical scare

May 25, 2025

Mayo manager Kevin McStay is recovering in hospital after experiencing a medical episode during a training session on Saturday. According to the Irish Examiner, McStay is under medical observation following the incident, which occurred at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park. The 63-year-old had been managing preparations for Mayo’s upcoming All-Ireland Group 1 match against Tyrone in Omagh next Saturday.

Link

SWITZERLAND

Singer Fabienne Louves was diagnosed with breast cancer

May 22, 2025

According to Blick, Swiss singer Fabienne Louves has breast cancer. Last fall, she was diagnosed with an aggressive form of the cancer, according to the newspaper. The 39-year-old began treatment immediately after the diagnosis. She underwent chemotherapy and had her first radiotherapy treatment on the day of the interview with "Blick". "I'm doing well so far. I haven't had any side effects so far," she says. Louves is now ready to talk about the disease. She wants to encourage others and show them how crucial regular check-ups are. She has had regular check-ups and was still unprepared for the news. Especially as her mother had received the same diagnosis years earlier. The singer successfully survived chemotherapy and an operation. According to Blick, the radiotherapy will also soon be completed. The tumor has completely disappeared and Louves is officially cancer-free.

Link

CZECH REPUBLIC

Ex-Arsenal midfielder Rosický hospitalized due to heart problems

May 26, 2025

Worrying news has come from Prague, where former Arsenal midfielder Tomáš Rosický [44] is currently working as sporting director at local club Sparta. Last Tuesday, Rosický was admitted to the hospital due to heart issues. Until recently, only certain people within the club and his family were aware of the situation. However, after realizing the seriousness of the matter, Sparta decided to release an official statement. He is currently in stable condition and did not require surgery, but Rosický will need time to recover, during which he will not fulfill his duties as the club’s sporting director.

Link

BULGARIA

Viktor Krum actor from ‘Harry Potter’ undergoes surgery after losing ability to breathe

May 23, 2025

“Harry Potter” actor Stanislav Yanevski was hospitalized after suddenly not being able to breathe after celebrating his 39th birthday. Yanevski, who starred as quidditch player Viktor Krum in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” took to Instagram Friday to share a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed. Yanevski had a bandage across his nose and shared why he was hospitalized. “Soon after my birthday I was hospitalized due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room. As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody,” his caption said. The actor said he is still in recovery but is expected to breathe clearly again soon and “experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months.” He added, “I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely.”

Link