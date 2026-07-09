News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
11h

It sounds like Mitch (the turtle) McConnell maybe headed out to sea for the last time.

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Donald Wood's avatar
Donald Wood
10h

In regards to the multi-vaxxed senator and former head of the senate. The powers wants to keep him alive aprox. 10 more days, so that a special election does not get called, they are afraid that the people in the ReB. Party in Kentucky we’ll elect a no mid-east ukraine Canadate this would be anathema to them. If he they can keep him alive for aprox. 10 days they feel they can control election. Do you smell politics here and the stink of APIC/forever wars???

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