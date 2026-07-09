A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

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UNITED STATES

July 1, 2026

Emergency medical services radio traffic confirms that Sen. Mitch McConnell was found “unconscious“ at his Washington, D.C., home before he was hospitalized on Sunday, June 14. According to radio traffic reported by Punchbowl News, emergency services responded to his D.C. home, where the former Republican Senate Majority Leader was found unconscious before being transported to a hospital. “Just before 9 a.m. on June 14, the dispatcher directed an ALS (Advanced Life Support) ambulance to the address of the former Senate GOP leader’s home. Audio of the EMS dispatch was circulating online earlier this week and was posted by journalist Desiree Townsend,” Punchbowl reported. On June 30, the Kentucky Republican’s spokesperson stated that he is recovering and remains in close contact with his staff, but would not be participating in Senate votes during the final week of June. It remains unknown if the senator is still in the hospital, but Senate Majority Leader John Thune said he has spoken with McConnell and said he is “dialed in” on Senate happenings. His office has officially directed inquiries to previous statements, which emphasize that the 84-year-old McConnell is “receiving excellent care.” However, they have declined to release details on his specific medical diagnosis or condition. In February, the ailing senator was hospitalized for over a week due to severe flu-like symptoms. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s latest health scare has sparked death concerns. The senator, who suffered from polio as a child, has dealt with several recent health complications, including a concussion and fractured ribs following a hotel fall in 2023, public freezing episodes later that summer, and a minor facial cut from a fall at the Capitol in December 2024. McConnell, who has served in the Senate since 1985, previously announced that he would not seek reelection in the 2026 midterms. His current term is set to conclude in January 2027.

Researcher’s note - McConnell was “vaccinated”. He was extremely influential in pushing people, especially Republicans, to “trust the science”. “Not enough people are vaccinated [sic],’ said McConnell, a polio survivor. ‘So we’re trying to get them to reconsider and get back on the path to get us to some level of herd immunity.’ McConnell, who was vaccinated [sic] for COVID-19 in December and has been promoting vaccinations [sic] in public remarks ever since, plans to run 60-second radio ads on more than 100 Kentucky radio stations in the coming days promoting the vaccine [sic] with money from his re-election campaign.” https://www.reuters.com/world/us/mcconnell-strives-counter-bad-advice-boost-us-republican-vaccination-rate-2021-07-28/

July 1, 2026

Country fans were gearing up to see the great Clint Black this Friday at the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw, Mississippi, prior to a concerning announcement that was made today through the country star’s social media. The show that was supposed to take place on July 3 has been canceled, and it’s because Black was hospitalized due to a severe tonsil infection. The post described the news – and the treatment that Clint Black is receiving – as follows: “Clint Black’s performance at the Pearl River Resort Casino, scheduled for Friday, July 3, 2026, has been cancelled due to a medical emergency. Clint was admitted to the hospital on Sunday with infected tonsils requiring emergency intravenous antibiotic treatment.” Most of the time, intravenous antibiotic treatments are reserved for those that are facing infections that have progressed to severe and sometimes life threatening levels. The good news is that, according to the statement that was released, Clint Black is responding to the medication well, and is expected to make a full recovery and be released from the hospital in the next couple of days. Here’s to hoping that Clint Black recovers quickly and gets out of the hospital sooner rather than later. It sounds like the tonsil infection that he’s suffering from ended up being very serious.

July 3, 2026

Alkaline Trio fans received disappointing news on Friday after the band abruptly pulled the plug on the remainder of its 2026 European tour due to frontman Matt Skiba’s health. Just hours before the group’s scheduled performance in Birmingham, England, the punk rock veterans announced they would no longer be able to continue the run. “We are immensely sorry, but we must cancel our dates in England,” the band wrote in a statement shared on their Instagram, adding that the decision was made because of “medical issues Matt has been suffering from that have worsened.” While the group didn’t specify what those medical issues were, they reassured fans that, “He’s gonna be okay but needs to be treated stateside as soon as possible. We will be back healthier and stronger.” The update came just one week after Skiba, 50, revealed he’d been injured in a motorcycle accident before leaving Los Angeles for Europe. Sharing a photo of his injured leg on Instagram, the singer wrote, “Elevating and hydrating as best as possible for today’s show @vainstream_rockfest party people. Jacked up but hoping to play on my feet today. Fingers crossed.” He continued, “Had a lil motorbike crash before leaving Los Angeles for Europa. I’m gonna do my best.” Although the band never confirmed whether the crash was connected to the worsening medical issues, many fans speculated the two could be related. And many also expressed frustration about the short notice of the announcement. Skiba has since shared a brief update of his own, thanking fans for their support while explaining why he couldn’t continue touring. Speaking from London’s Heathrow Airport before returning to the U.S., he said in an Instagram video that fans “deserve a better show than I can throw right now,” revealing that he had lost feeling in his hands and feet and was also struggling with his voice. Despite the frightening symptoms, he reassured supporters, “I’m OK,” adding that he’ll head home to get checked out before returning to the stage “as soon as we can.”

Researcher’s note - Some of Skiba’s health problems may not be fully explained by his motorcycle accident. In late 2021, Alkaline Trio resumed playing live shows for Live Nation, who required all artists, crews, and attendees to show proof of COVID “vaccination”, or a negative test: Link

CANADA

July 1, 2026

Rush have postponed another pair of concerts amid their ongoing Fifty Something reunion tour. The announcement came just hours before the band was set to hit the stage for their June 30 show at the Dixies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. “We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows,” the band explained via social media. “Geddy [Lee, 72] has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.” Rush announced that the June 30 show would be rescheduled for July 11, while the concert originally planned for July 2 will now take place on July 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and ticket holders unable to attend will be able to get refunds at their point of purchase. The trek, which began June 7 in Los Angeles, has been widely hailed as a triumphant return for the prog rock greats.

Researcher’s note - Geddy Lee was very likely “vaccinated”, as he encouraged fans to “trust the science”. In March 2020, he posted, “I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family - so I urge you all to do the right thing… social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this…” Lee’s bandmate, Alex Lifeson, took the “vaccine”, and judged those who didn’t. Regarding his stance on getting the COVID-19 shot, Lifeson said in part: “Get vaccinated [sic]… Being vaccinated [sic] is a really good thing, and if you’re not, you’re not really doing a good thing at all.’” https://blabbermouth.net/news/rushs-alex-lifeson-being-vaccinated-is-a-really-good-thing?utm_source=chatgpt.com

July 7, 2026

One of the biggest acts of the 80s is no longer able to play at Kitchener’s Wayback Festival this summer. The city has announced that Loverboy has cancelled their appearance “due to a health-related issue within the band’s touring party.” A replacement act is already being finalized, and a statement from the city said details are expected to be announced soon. That statement went on to say, “We know fans were looking forward to seeing Loverboy, and we wish everyone involved a full and speedy recovery.”

UNITED KINGDOM

July 1, 2026

Broadcaster Eddie Nestor has revealed he has been diagnosed with cancer. The comedian and BBC Radio London presenter took to Instagram to reveal he would be taking time away from his show. The 62-year-old explained he had already started chemotherapy treatment and never imagined he’d be writing such a post. He wrote: “You may have noticed I’ve been quieter than usual. I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. The good news is that, thank to an incredible medical team, I’ve now had my first chemotherapy treatment.” Eddie did not share what cancer he was battling. Back in 2007, he was diagnosed with Hodkin’s Lymphoma but is believed to have been in remission for several years.

Researcher’s note – TV Eddie: ‘Low vaccine [sic] take-up is political’: Actor and presenter says ‘there’s no genetic reason why more black people should be dying of Covid’: https://www.islingtontribune.co.uk/article/tv-eddie-low-vaccine-take-up-is-political

THAILAND

July 5, 2026

Thai actor Yim Pharinyakorn [26] was forced to cancel his appearance at a scheduled event after suddenly feeling unwell. His management confirmed the news in an official announcement. Yim was originally set to attend “The Era of TERRANOX EXCLUSIVE EVENT by PHOTOPIA” alongside Tutor. After arriving at the venue, he unexpectedly experienced health problems and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment. The management stated that Yim’s health and safety are their top priorities. As a result, the decision was made to send him to the hospital without delay to ensure he received proper care. The company also apologized for the sudden change and thanked fans for their understanding, support, and well wishes during Yim’s recovery.