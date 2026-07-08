Mom claimed vaccines killed her babies (and the hospital agreed). They put her in prison for their "murder," and the NY Post called her a "lunatic."
This is what we're up against—and, once Trump goes (as he surely must), it'll just get worse under the Democrats
From Jenna McCarthy’s Substack (not to be confused with Jenny McCarthy’s)
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
https://substack.com/@jennamccarthy/p-205670196
Mom Claimed Vaccines Killed Her Babies. They Put Her in Prison.
If you needed another reason to never, ever let anyone inject your kids [*you didn’t*], this is it.
July 8, 2026
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The headline alone tells you exactly where this is headed:
“Lunatic mom.”
Not “grieving mother.” Not “distraught parent.” Not “woman who claims.” Lunatic. And if sneering came in punctuation marks, it would be those two single squiggles flanking ‘vaccine injuries.’ The New York Post doesn’t even pretend anymore. They’re not reporting; they’re sentencing. In print. Before a trial.
The gist is horrific: In May of 2025, Andrea Shaw took her 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson for their flu, Hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines. The next day, the children experienced such severe reactions that she rushed them to the emergency room. A week later, she found them dead in their shared bed.
The critical part the headlines casually omit? The official hospital diagnosis was a vaccine reaction. Documented by a doctor. Not an herbalist. Not an Amish “energy healer.” A licensed ER physician who watched two infants crash after their shots and wrote it down.
And yet, somehow, more than a year later, murder.
Let’s compare the actual record to the Corporate Script™, because you could drive a herd of buffalo through the canyon separating them.
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News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is a truly horrific state of affairs, but I see a tiny bit of hope. The monster (AAP and their whitecoated ghouls) are in a state of panic. They are losing their golden goose called childhood 'vaccines' More and more parents are saying no, thank God. The ghouls will hang on tight until every shred of their credibility oozes out of their zombie hands. If this case makes it to court there would be all kinds of proof that vaccines are deadly. I pray for that mother's safety. She has a very important role to play in this giant nightmare we are all living in.
Absolutely terrifying. I remember watching a true crime show about a childcare worker convicted of murder. The toddler at the
daycare died during nap time in his little sleep seat, and there was no evidence of abuse by the young woman who claimed to absolutely love the little guy. But since children don’t just die suddenly, she went to jail. Except we know they can die suddenly if they’re vaccinated. 💔