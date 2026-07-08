From Jenna McCarthy’s Substack (not to be confused with Jenny McCarthy’s)

Jenna’s Side

https://substack.com/@jennamccarthy/p-205670196

Mom Claimed Vaccines Killed Her Babies. They Put Her in Prison.

If you needed another reason to never, ever let anyone inject your kids [*you didn’t*], this is it.

Jenna McCarthy

July 8, 2026

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The headline alone tells you exactly where this is headed:

“Lunatic mom.” Not “grieving mother.” Not “distraught parent.” Not “woman who claims.” Lunatic. And if sneering came in punctuation marks, it would be those two single squiggles flanking ‘vaccine injuries.’ The New York Post doesn’t even pretend anymore. They’re not reporting; they’re sentencing. In print. Before a trial. They’re not alone. The gist is horrific: In May of 2025, Andrea Shaw took her 18-month-old twins Dallas and Tyson for their flu, Hepatitis A, and DTaP vaccines. The next day, the children experienced such severe reactions that she rushed them to the emergency room. A week later, she found them dead in their shared bed.