News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

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JLK's avatar
JLK
4h

This is a truly horrific state of affairs, but I see a tiny bit of hope. The monster (AAP and their whitecoated ghouls) are in a state of panic. They are losing their golden goose called childhood 'vaccines' More and more parents are saying no, thank God. The ghouls will hang on tight until every shred of their credibility oozes out of their zombie hands. If this case makes it to court there would be all kinds of proof that vaccines are deadly. I pray for that mother's safety. She has a very important role to play in this giant nightmare we are all living in.

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Marney's avatar
Marney
4hEdited

Absolutely terrifying. I remember watching a true crime show about a childcare worker convicted of murder. The toddler at the

daycare died during nap time in his little sleep seat, and there was no evidence of abuse by the young woman who claimed to absolutely love the little guy. But since children don’t just die suddenly, she went to jail. Except we know they can die suddenly if they’re vaccinated. 💔

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