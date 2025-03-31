"Monkeypox" is a side effect of mRNA "vaccines"—according to the WHO!
So maybe the best way to "fight" that "virus" is to STOP "vaccinating" NOW, eh?
The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that so-called “monkeypox” is actually a side effect of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”
The United Nations “health” buried the admission on the WHO’s VigiAccess website.
The website contains a database that lists all known side effects of all drugs and vaccines that have been approved for public use.
Under “potential side effects” for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO lists “monkeypox,” “smallpox,” and “cow pox” among hundreds of other disorders.
They are listed under “infections and infestations” that emerge as “side effects” of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.
The website is a searchable database that doesn’t provide direct links to the information.
However, you can find the information for yourself by following these steps:
Visit the VigiAccess website
Scroll to the bottom and click “Search database”
Search for “BioNTech”
In the list of search results, click on “Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine”
Click “Ok” in the Dialog Box that shows up
Under “Reported potential side effects,” click on “Infections and infestations”
Scroll down and continue clicking “Load More” several times until you see “Smallpox (15)”
Continue scrolling and clicking “Load More” several more times until you see “Monkeypox (6)” and “Cow pox (5)”
Please note that the database worked at the time of publishing.
https://slaynews.com/news/who-monkeypox-side-effect-covid-mrna-vaccines/
During the Rogan Humphries interview she brought up that stem cells are increasingly missing from the placenta. She also said that the rate of stillborns has gone up enough that there are now 'death doulas.' That was the first I heard of either claim.
She didn't bring this up, but in 2009 Albert Bourla helped promote products for immuno-castration of pigs. Drugs that stimulate the immune system to castrate the animal. It's on his wikipedia page.
apart from that, it is interesting to read the hundreds ? of other side effects. With a slight chance to avoid something as bad as a mild flu, and even more probably - something you need to be tested for with a defective test to show you have it. I prefer the asymptomatic disease to the side effects.