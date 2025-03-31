The World Health Organization (WHO) has admitted that so-called “monkeypox” is actually a side effect of Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

The United Nations “health” buried the admission on the WHO’s VigiAccess website.

The website contains a database that lists all known side effects of all drugs and vaccines that have been approved for public use.

Under “potential side effects” for the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the WHO lists “monkeypox,” “smallpox,” and “cow pox” among hundreds of other disorders.

They are listed under “infections and infestations” that emerge as “side effects” of the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

The website is a searchable database that doesn’t provide direct links to the information.

However, you can find the information for yourself by following these steps:

Visit the VigiAccess website

Scroll to the bottom and click “Search database”

Search for “BioNTech”

In the list of search results, click on “Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine”

Click “Ok” in the Dialog Box that shows up

Under “Reported potential side effects,” click on “Infections and infestations”

Scroll down and continue clicking “Load More” several times until you see “Smallpox (15)”

Continue scrolling and clicking “Load More” several more times until you see “Monkeypox (6)” and “Cow pox (5)”

Please note that the database worked at the time of publishing.

https://slaynews.com/news/who-monkeypox-side-effect-covid-mrna-vaccines/