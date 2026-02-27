News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lawrence Butts's avatar
Lawrence Butts
12h

What I find in the cancer folks that is interesting is: They think, "I just got cancer" (bad luck of the draw). I bet I can beat this! They are completely clueless about what caused their cancer and the fact that the cause is "still inside" their bodies. So even if they happen to beat their cancer this time, it will come back, or another form of cancer will emerge. The whole thing is very sad to watch.

Reply
Share
1 reply
INGRID C DURDEN's avatar
INGRID C DURDEN
13h

what is even more sad, is that all of these people run to allopathic doctors. Survival rate from cutting, burning and chemo is very low. Only a few cancers can be succesfully treated this way. There are tons of less invasive therapies, but hardly ever does one read, I went through Budwig protocol, I took Huxsey herbs, I followed Moerman diet, or Gerson, or several others, or I took leatrile and healed. Very seldom does one read, that 6 out of 10 cancers seem to be misdiagnosed, and are in fact parasite infections. this was recently featured in a Substack of a lab specialist, and probably why ivermectin works for some cancers.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture