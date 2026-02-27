Cancelations:

UNITED STATES

A TV news anchor diagnosed with cancer will be off the air:

February 17, 2026

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – I shared some news on The Morning Show on Tuesday because, at times, I might be gone from the news in the coming months. I was diagnosed with an aggressive and progressive form of cancer. The encouraging news from my very capable doctor with Cancer Specialists of North Florida is that the survivability rate and cure rate are very high. I intend to fight. I intend to win. Chemotherapy has already started. Needless to say, the news is weighing heavily on my wife, Christy, and my kids, who are everything in life to me. If there is a reason to fight and win -- it is them. I refuse to let this cancer dominate my life and be a dictate.

February 19, 2026

The powerful speaker of the state Assembly, who shaped the GOP’s agenda in Wisconsin for the better part of two decades, announced Thursday he won’t seek reelection, marking the end of an era in state government and Republican politics. Robin Vos, 57, is the longest-serving speaker in Wisconsin history, having served in that job for 13 years. There had been widespread speculation about the powerful speaker’s plans since the current legislative session began. He told his colleagues Thursday he reached his decision last November when he had a mild heart attack. “Luckily, my doctors say I am perfectly fine, but I do need to reduce my stress,” Vos said. “And let me tell you, this job is stressful.” There were audible gasps in the chamber when Vos shared his news, and many of his GOP colleagues were wiping away tears. Vos himself became choked up as he talked about what the job had meant to him, and how he’d miss it.

February 18, 2026

Jay Strother, senior pastor of Brentwood Baptist Church in Brentwood, Tennessee, has been diagnosed with cancer, according to the church’s website. He will step away from ministry temporarily for treatment. Doctors discovered a large mass in Strother’s abdomen in early December, the church said. Later testing confirmed that the mass was malignant. The church created a webpage dedicated to giving public information about Strother’s health and treatment schedule. Strother, the church said, is still awaiting final details about his condition and treatment plan, which he expects to receive during a March 3 medical appointment. In a letter he shared with Brentwood Baptist members, Strother said the diagnosis followed weeks of medical testing and uncertainty. He told congregants that he anticipates that significant medical care, including surgery and recovery time, will likely require him to step away from his pastoral duties.

No age reported.

February 15, 2026

Rapper Tone Loc [59] was reportedly hospitalized on Valentine’s Day in Georgia due to a medical crisis. The news was announced by men’s Mardi Gras society Krewe of Kolosse, which shared in a Facebook post that the rapper, best known for his hit 1989 song “Funky Cold Medina,” suffered the medical emergency while traveling to serve as the Grand Marshal of a parade in Dothan, Alabama. “While traveling from Los Angeles, California, to Dothan early this morning, the artist experienced a medical emergency and was admitted to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia,” the organization’s post reads. “Out of respect for his privacy, no further details are available at this time.” TMZ reports that a representative for Tone Loc confirmed he’s fine and was headed back to Los Angeles. The rep didn’t confirm or deny the medical incident that the Krewe of Kolosse announced.

February 13, 2026

Montell Jordan is celebrating a major health victory, but the road to recovery was far more volatile than fans initially realized. The ‘90s R&B star, who confirmed he was cancer-free in December, has revealed new details about the “aggressive” return of the disease that tested his faith and forced a total lifestyle overhaul. Jordan, 57, was first diagnosed with Stage 1 prostate cancer in early 2024. Following a routine PSA test, he underwent a radical prostatectomy and was initially believed to be in the clear. However, nearly a year later, the situation took a dangerous turn. Follow-up scans revealed the cancer had returned, this time appearing in his lymph nodes as an “aggressive” Stage 2 prostate cancer. The recurrence forced Jordan to undergo radiation treatment, a grueling process that he described as a “rollercoaster”. But on Christmas Day 2025, he got the call he had been praying for. “Christmas Day we found out that we are undetected, cancer-free,” Jordan said. “We’re finally at an all-clear and I feel fantastic”. The Grammy-nominated artist revealed he has cut sugar and dairy entirely from his diet and committed to a rigorous exercise routine to starve off potential illness. Crucially, he isn’t doing it alone. His wife, Kristin, has adopted the same regimen to ensure he stays on track. “Everything that we do, we have to do in tandem and in unison in order for it to last,” Kristin explained. “We better take care of these temples that we have because we only get one, right?

Researcher’s note - Montell Jordan was “vaccinated.”

February 10, 2026

New York, NY - Ross “The Boss” Friedman has revealed that he is battling ALS. The 72-year-old guitarist—who is a founding member of the rock band the Dictators and the heavy metal band Manowar—was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) after suffering from a variety of symptoms for months. “It’s difficult to know what lies ahead, and it crushes me not to be able to play guitar, but the outpouring of love has been so, so strong,” Friedman said in a Monday, February 9, statement. Per a statement from his publicist, Friedman learned of his diagnosis after experiencing “seemingly unrelated symptoms,” including weakness in his hands and legs, for “several months.” He initially thought his issues were caused by a “series of very minor strokes,” but “changes in diet, exercise and added physical therapy did nothing to slow the progression or increase his strength.” ALS—which is also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease—is a nervous system disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control, according to the Mayo Clinic. Symptoms gets worse over time, and there is no cure for the fatal disease.

Researcher’s note - In this April 2020 interview, Friedman looks forward to the arrival of the COVID “vaccines” - https://audioinkradio.com/2020/04/ross-the-boss-friedman-interview/

February 14, 2026

Country‑blues singer Nat Myers, 35, is facing stage 4 sarcoma - a rare, aggressive cancer of the soft tissues - yet his journey has carried him from grueling chemotherapy back to making music again. Since his diagnosis early last year, the “Ramble No More” singer has invited fans into his world through raw social media updates. Last year, Myers began feeling unwell and initially believed he was battling a stubborn infection. But the truth was far more serious. “What I thought was a prolonged lung infection turned out to be much more sinister, with growths around my heart and pulmonary artery,” he revealed in a GoFundMe post. Doctors diagnosed Myers with stage 4 sarcoma. But even as medical professionals gave him a prognosis of mere weeks to live, Myers refused to surrender. Last September, a glimmer of hope emerged. Myers shared that his tumors were responding to chemotherapy. At least for the moment, Myers appears to have received a reprieve from the intensity of treatment, although its emotional effects remain everlasting. “I barely made it through. I have never been so blue, and never been so grateful,” he admitted.

Researcher’s note - Nat Myers was likely “vaccinated”. Under this song he posted to Youtube in January of 2021, he writes, “Wear a mask, get a vaccine if you can, and keep safe” -

February 13, 2026

Gary Numan’s wife Gemma has revealed she’s been left paralysed in one arm following surgery to treat a herniated disc. The sad news comes just months after the death of Gary’s brother, with the singer being told the news while he was performing on stage last year. In the latest blow to the couple, Gemma, 57, shared her health update on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of herself and music icon Gary, 67, taking a stroll through Kew Gardens. “Still recovering [from] the sadder outcome of left arm paralysis after my multi-level discectomy”, Gemma wrote of the operation that took place at the end of last year. Paralysis is a rare complication of the operation but can be a risk due to the proximity to the spinal cord or nerve roots. In another post showing her laid up in bed, Gemma revealed the paralysis struck immediately after the operation on her cervical spine on 11 December. Gemma has spent years suffering chronic neck pain and migraines and she underwent an operation last year to make her more comfortable. The pair married in 1997 and share three children together. They decamped from Britain in 2012 and now live in Los Angeles, in a house which was built in the Nineties but modelled on a medieval castle.

Researcher’s note – Gary Numan@numanofficial: For those asking, yes, I’ve got it. It’s certainly not pleasant but I dread to think what I’d be going through if it wasn’t for the vaccines [sic] and booster I’ve had. Get vaccinated [sic] people, it saves you from a world of suffering should you be unlucky enough to catch Covid.

February 11, 2026

WDUN (AM 550 / FM 102.9), Gainesville, GA, talk show host Martha Zoller was struck by a heart attack this past Thursday (2/5). Fortunately, she received immediate medical attention, and doctors say she is likely on the path to a smooth recovery. The conservative star of Northern Georgia’s most powerful and influential news/talk outlet is also an author, columnist, former U.S. Congressional candidate, and ubiquitous media presence.

No age reported.

February 13, 2026

[Virginia state] Del. Nadarius Clark [31] was taken by ambulance to the Virginia Commonwealth University Emergency Room following a medical emergency during the House of Delegates floor session Thursday afternoon. In a social media post Friday evening, Clark thanked people for reaching out and said that though he was taking time to rest and recover, he would return to the General Assembly soon. The Democratic lawmaker represents the 84th District, which includes parts of Suffolk, Isle of Wight, Chesapeake and the city of Franklin. He was first elected to the House in 2021 at the age of 26.

February 14, 2026

Zak George used his social media platform to announce that he was diagnosed with colon cancer in December after a routine colonoscopy. He’s another celebrity who doesn’t fit the profile, like James Van Der Beek, but colon cancer is on the rise in people under 50 like him. He’s 47. “That’s why screening guidelines have been lowered to age 45,” he said. George didn’t have any symptoms, but his wife nudged him to get screened, and he thanked her for it. So far, George has had a follow-up surgery and is scheduled to get radiation and possibly chemotherapy. Catching it early will likely help him in the long run. George is known for his positive reinforcement training style and shares his tips and tricks with his more than 3.6 million subscribers on his social media platforms.

February 14, 2026

Our friend Shug [60] found out this week he has a rare blood disease called chronic myeloid leukemia. Shug introduced the joys of hammock camping to people all over the world. Shug hasn’t been out much this winter, and we told him on Super Bowl Sunday that our plan is to pull him in a sled to Duncan Lake this winter. We’d like to catch some lake trout and share stories with our friend. With chemo starting soon, it’s not likely we’ll get out there before March 31, though we’ll be dedicating many a trip to his recovery. Shug’s daughter started a GoFundMe page to help with the forthcoming medical bills and continued daily obligations of life for her Mom and Dad. YouTube Reach: His channel, shugemery, has hundreds of thousands of subscribers, acting as the go-to resource for beginners and experts alike.