The Moody Blues’ John Lodge Recovering From ‘Serious Medical Issue’

January 15, 2024

John Lodge, the bass guitarist and one of the primary singers and songwriters for the Moody Blues, is recuperating from what is described as a “serious medical issue” during the Christmas holiday. A January 11, 2024, post on hisFacebook page noted he is “already well on the mend.” However, the unidentified health issue has forced the postponement of his “Performs Days of Future Passed” U.S. tour that was planned for February and March.

https://bestclassicbands.com/john-lodge-serious-medical-issue-2024-1-15-24/

CODE ORANGE Cancels Tour Due To Guitarist DOMINIC LANDOLINA's 'Serious Health Issues'

January 12, 2024

CODE ORANGE has canceled its previously announced headlining tour, along with other shows, due to "serious health issues" suffered by guitarist Dominic Landolina.

In a statement posted earlier today (Friday, January 12) on the band's official social media channels, CODE ORANGE wrote: "It pains us deeply to announce that we are canceling our upcoming headline tour, as well as the ShipRocked cruise / Pulp Summer Slam around it.

"Our guitarist Dom has been dealing with serious health issues over the past year that have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably. While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them. We wanted to give him proper time to heal before making a group decision, and were very hopeful he would be able to return by February. Ultimately it's been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time. We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era.

https://blabbermouth.net/news/code-orange-cancels-tour-due-to-guitarist-dominic-landolinas-serious-health-issues

LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells

January 15, 2024

LeAnn Rimes has revealed that she recently underwent a minor surgical procedure to address precancerous cervical cells following a long history of abnormal pap smears.

In a mid-January social media post, the "How Do I Live Star" explained her experience in detail, stating that she chose to share it as a reminder to all fans to take care of their health. "I think it's an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on," she wrote.

LeAnn Rimes Suffers Vocal Cord Bleed, Postpones Shows: ‘I Am Devastated’

December 7. 2022

LeAnn Rimes will be forced to reschedule shows on her holiday tour due to a vocal injury stemming from an illness.

The singer shares a handwritten letter on social media, explaining to fans that she cannot sing or speak due to a "bleed" on her vocal cord. Thus, she must postpone concerts in Riverside, Iowa and Nashville, which were planned for Dec. 9 and 10.

Two CBS NFL Anchors Fall Ill, Are MIA for Broadcasts

January 11, 2024

The NFL pregame show The NFL Today on CBS looked a little different on Sunday. Boomer Esiason and Phil Simms were absent from the show, and fans were wondering why they went on the show. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said both Esiason and Simms are out sick.

According to The Sun, Esiason, 62, was not on any of the CBS NFL shows on Sunday. However, Simms, 68, appeared on one of the CBS NFL programs earlier in the morning during the pregame show but left shortly after. Before Simms left, he shared his thoughts on the Kansas City Chiefs' chances of winning the Super Bowl or the second consecutive year.

https://popculture.com/sports/news/two-cbs-nfl-anchors-phil-simms-boomer-esiason-fall-ill-mia-broadcasts/

Prayers For Famous Football Coach, 75, Whose Stroke Leads to Shocking Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

January 14, 2024

Popular soccer manager Sven-Goran Eriksson, 75, known for managing the “England” team, revealed he’s battling advanced pancreatic cancer after collapsing while running due to a stroke. Tests helped doctors discover his cancer.

https://www.survivornet.com/articles/prayers-for-famous-football-coach-75-whose-stroke-leads-to-shocking-pancreatic-cancer-diagnosis/?utm_source=smartnews

Nick Saban Acknowledges That Health Issues Influenced His Decision To Retire

January 11, 2024

Following the shocking news that legendary Alabama head coach Nick Saban was retiring, many college football fans speculated as to why. Saban explained his reasoning to ESPN’s Chris Low and pointed to health worries as a major reason.

https://athlonsports.com/college-football/nick-saban-acknowledges-health-issues-influenced-decision-to-retire

Afa the Wild Samoan recovering from pneumonia, two heart attacks

January 12, 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Afa the Wild Samoan (Afa Anoa'i) is in the hospital recovering from pneumonia and two heart attacks.

A message posted to Afa's Facebook page on Friday informed fans that Afa was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia on Thursday night. Upon his arrival to the hospital, Afa suffered a mild heart attack. Afa then suffered a "second small heart attack" today.

https://www.f4wonline.com/news/wwe/afa-the-wild-samoan-recovering-from-pneumonia-two-heart-attacks