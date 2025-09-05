As several readers have noted, the critique of that deceptive and self-pitying letter from 1,000 fired HHS staffers, though made into that video narrated by Dr. K.P. Stoller, was originally written by researcher James Lyons-Weiler. Dr. Stoller felt it merited wider distribution, and a punchier presentation, and so used it as the basis of his script.

Although I didn’t see it in, or underneath, the version that was sent to me, Dr. Stoller did acknowledge Lyons-Weiler’s work. As I was unaware, one has to click on the former’s YouTube video to see it:

"Based on a Substack by James Lyon-Weller, Dr. KP Stoller delivers a point-by-point, evidence-focused rebuttal to the September 3 HHS “Secretary Kennedy Must” resignation letter, exposing logical fallacies, equivocation, appeal-to-authority, guilt by association, and misuse of tragedy. Aimed at public health professionals, this 8-minute video follows the script verbatim, uses Dr. Stoller’s narration, and includes clean subtitles with an outline for clarity. Watch for detailed critiques of claimed evidence gaps, institutional groupthink, and calls for transparency, scientific rigor, and humility in public health leadership. If this analysis helped you think critically about RFK Jr., HHS, and vaccine policy, please like and share to spread the discussion. #PublicHealth #RFKJr #HHS #ScientificIntegrity #Transparency.”

Here is Lyons-Weiler’s Substack (with Stoller’s video presented here again, below). I hope this clarifies the matter, and thank all those who clued me in.

https://substack.com/home/post/p-172699850

The lie, co-signed by angry former bureaucrats:

September 3, 2025

The truth about that letter, first set forth by researcher James Lyons-Weiler, and then presented by Dr. K.P. Stoller: