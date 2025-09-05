More on that expert demolition of the HHS staffers' bitter letter, calling for RFK, Jr.'s resignation
Dr. Stoller's video critique is based on a Substack by researcher James Lyons-Weiler (as I was unaware when I crafted that prior post)
As several readers have noted, the critique of that deceptive and self-pitying letter from 1,000 fired HHS staffers, though made into that video narrated by Dr. K.P. Stoller, was originally written by researcher James Lyons-Weiler. Dr. Stoller felt it merited wider distribution, and a punchier presentation, and so used it as the basis of his script.
Although I didn’t see it in, or underneath, the version that was sent to me, Dr. Stoller did acknowledge Lyons-Weiler’s work. As I was unaware, one has to click on the former’s YouTube video to see it:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"Based on a Substack by James Lyon-Weller, Dr. KP Stoller delivers a point-by-point, evidence-focused rebuttal to the September 3 HHS “Secretary Kennedy Must” resignation letter, exposing logical fallacies, equivocation, appeal-to-authority, guilt by association, and misuse of tragedy. Aimed at public health professionals, this 8-minute video follows the script verbatim, uses Dr. Stoller’s narration, and includes clean subtitles with an outline for clarity. Watch for detailed critiques of claimed evidence gaps, institutional groupthink, and calls for transparency, scientific rigor, and humility in public health leadership. If this analysis helped you think critically about RFK Jr., HHS, and vaccine policy, please like and share to spread the discussion. #PublicHealth #RFKJr #HHS #ScientificIntegrity #Transparency.”
Here is Lyons-Weiler’s Substack (with Stoller’s video presented here again, below). I hope this clarifies the matter, and thank all those who clued me in.
https://substack.com/home/post/p-172699850
The lie, co-signed by angry former bureaucrats:
September 3, 2025
The truth about that letter, first set forth by researcher James Lyons-Weiler, and then presented by Dr. K.P. Stoller:
News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
09/04/25: Excellent, Mark. Thank you.
Wonderful rebuttal. Glad I watched it. Thank you Mark.