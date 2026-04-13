My take on Artemis, posted last Monday, rubbed some readers the wrong way—as inevitably happens when you prove that some sacred cow was nothing but a load of bull. Now that the latest NASA “pioneers” (as Trump called them) have all splashed safely “back to Earth” (NASA having built some fake suspense about the craft’s damaged heat shield), I want to recommend some further reading/viewing that should open people’s eyes. (In Monday’s post I focused mainly on the intrepid work of Bart Sibrel, which I still strongly recommend, but which is only one of many must-see/must-read exposés.)

The most pleasurable way to start examining this subject is to read David McGowan’s thorough (and hilarious) Wagging the Moondoggie, which he published in 2009, when there were few such takedowns on the Internet. McGowan’s output includes jaw-dropping analyses of Lincoln’s assassination, the Boston Marathon bombing and—most chillingly—”the politics of serial murder,” among other state conspiracies. Unsurprisingly, Moondoggie, like MacGowan’s other works, slipped quickly out of print, but you can find it on the website maintained by his family. (He died of lung cancer, at 55, in 2015.) There you’ll find an audio version, read by the author.

https://centerforaninformedamerica.com/moondoggie/

Here is McGowan’s telling epigraph, by Nazi rocketeer Wernher von Braun:

“It is commonly believed that man will fly directly from the earth to the moon, but to do this, we would require a vehicle of such gigantic proportions that it would prove an economic impossibility. It would have to develop sufficient speed to penetrate the atmosphere and overcome the earth’s gravity and, having traveled all the way to the moon, it must still have enough fuel to land safely and make the return trip to earth. Furthermore, in order to give the expedition a margin of safety, we would not use one ship alone, but a minimum of three … each rocket ship would be taller than New York’s Empire State Building [almost ¼ mile high] and weigh about ten times the tonnage of the Queen Mary, or some 800,000 tons.”—Wernher von Braun, the father of the Apollo space program, writing in Conquest of the Moon [1953]

Another must-see exploration is the epic documentary (3.5 hours) American Moon, by Italian filmmaker Massimo Mazzucco, who examines the abundant photographic evidence that the Apollo threesome, and their successors, never left Earth. Mazzucco shrewdly uses interviews with several photographic experts most of whom do not believe that the “moon landing” was fake, but who, despite that bias, honestly identify (what we might call) the red flags all over the photos said to have been taken by the astronauts. (Since producing American Moon in 2017, Mazzucco—who’s still with us—has been focusing on 9/11.)