Since this nightmare started just over three years ago, we’ve been noticing that more and more people have “died suddenly” not singly but collectively. Last year, for instance, some 15 Jamaican schoolteachers dropped dead within the same few months (more black lives that don’t matter, since it was the “vaccines,” not white cops, that had taken them); and, on the basis of our recent compilations, Jen Young, a staunch subscriber, commented on the recent spike in people “dying suddenly” in pairs:

A son & father die 2 months apart in Wales

Two police officers suddenly die in the same week in Newark, NJ

A wife and her husband suddenly die in the same month in Texas

Mother & daughter die of heart attack on the same day in Brazil

A zookeeper and his giraffe die 12 hours apart in Macedonia

A sister suddenly dies the day after her brother suddenly dies in Italy

A nephew dies a few hours after his aunt’s death in India

Two neighbors suddenly die within 24 hours in New Zealand

I believe there were a pair of sisters in Africa last week too...

And just today, one of our researchers sent this piece from the news site ImolaOggi.it, on a recent spike in “sudden deaths” among Italy’s policemen—a piece that actually mentions “vaccination” as a possible (or likely) factor.

Now, how long can this go on? How many people have to drop dead “inexplicably,” and all at once, before it’s not just some few outlets that report it, but all of them, and report it not as a macabre anomaly that’s “baffling” doctors, but as a(nother) likely spate of deaths by “vaccination”?

It just might happen sooner than we think.

Sudden deaths in the Police: 5 deaths in two days

February 1, 2024

ROME - The National Union of Police Members (SNAP) writes to the Chief of Police, Prefect Vittorio Pisani, and the Health Directorate of the Ministry of the Interior to "shed light on and research the causes of the numerous deaths from sudden illnesses," the union writes in a press release, a term reasonably more in vogue since the post covid period; since the beginning of the year, in fact, it also emerges from the press releases -over 10 deaths have occurred in the ranks of the State Police alone, not counting the numerous deaths among other Police Forces.

"In just two days (January 25 and 26, 2024)-SNAP continues in the press note-as many as 5 deaths were recorded, only among members of the State Police." The phenomenon "must necessarily be the subject of in-depth monitoring and control by the Administration. The common denominator is found in the label death by sudden illness, a phrase that we unfortunately find again and again since the post-Covid and post-vaccination period; without a coherent analysis of the phenomenon so far.

Thus, a considerable and worrisome number of deaths within a particular category, namely the Police Force, which, compared to the general public, is undoubtedly subjected to detailed and increased psycho-physical checks since enlistment. What is even more strange is that the deaths are occurring even among young fellow athletes. Adding to this gloomy picture is the high number of colleagues complaining, especially in the last two years, of problems with the cardiovascular, neurological, motor and respiratory systems."

SNAP (Sindacato Nazionale Appartenenti Polizi) recalls that it has been "for a long time engaged in trying to shed light on these issues, recording a kind of 'lack of cooperation' in obtaining comprehensive data of said phenomena; in view of the fact that the Administration knows for each policeman his health profile, being in charge of each colleague the obligation to communicate, for each event of illness, both the diagnosis and the prognosis and that the Administration can also proceed to the appropriate health checks.

It should not be overlooked that several policemen tend not to fully inform the Administration to which they belong of the psycho-physical problems encountered on their person, so as not to incur the inevitable problems related to their physical efficiency for which they may run the risk of being reformed, demoted or temporarily suspended; with inevitable repercussions on the economic level.

Here is the union's appeal: "We believe that one cannot remain defenseless in the face of the picture described above, and therefore, this Snap Trade Union Organization will continue to demand and seek the truth, because the death of a man in uniform cannot be considered noteworthy only when a bullet is received."

In view of when upstream indicated, this O.S. Snap, bearer of diffuse interests - ex art 9 Law 241/90 -, in the interest of the category represented and for the protection of the same, in order to , pursuant to and for the purposes of art. 5 of Legislative Decree 14 March 2013 no. 33, hereby formally requests (subject to the obscuring of sensitive data or data deemed as such) the transmission in digital format, to the PEC address of this National Secretariat: snap@pecaruba.it, for the reference time frame January 01, 2016 - January 27, 2024, of the numerical data broken down by year and by age groups (18/30; 31/40; 41/50; 51/60 ) of the number of police officers (not in retirement) who died due to: sudden illness; natural causes; due to illness and other reasons."

https://www.imolaoggi.it/2024/02/01/morti-improvvise-nella-polizia-5-decessi-in-due-giorni/

