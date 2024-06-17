Two super-stars fall down:

Bruce Springsteen Takes a Hard Fall During Amsterdam Show — but Gets a Hand Up from the E Street Band

May 31, 2023

The E Street Band has Bruce Springsteen’s back.

During the "Born to Run" rocker and his band's concert in Amsterdam on Saturday, he tripped while walking up stairs on stage as he performed "Ghosts" and fell face-first before rolling onto his back, according to fan videos shared online.

Members of the E Street Band then rushed over to Springsteen, 73, and helped lift the Grammy winner back onto his feet. He then made light of the moment and yelled, "Goodnight, everybody!" He was kidding, of course, because he was only a few songs into the show, which continued without any more issues.

Ringo Starr Suffers Fall On Stage During Concert

September 21, 2023

The 83-year-old Beatles alum managed to recover like a pro and finish out his performance.

Ringo Starr took a tumble during a recent concert, but recovered like a pro.

The 83-year-old musician was performing in New Mexico on Wednesday when, as seen in footage publisshed by TMZ, he tripped and fell on stage during his band's encore. Starr had exited the stage for a quick break, but hit the ground as he ran back up a small flight of stairs to sing "Give Peace A Chance." Making light of the situation, he joked to the audience, "I fell over just to tell you that" before exiting the stage.

UNITED STATES

Chappell Roan breaks down on stage, pauses concert to address crowd: 'Having a hard time today'

June 13. 2024

Rising pop sensation Chappell Roan paused a recent concert in North Carolina to address the crowd about her mental health, telling fans that she was having a tough time processing her meteoric ascent to stardom.

According to videos from the concert posted to social media, the "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Hot to Go!" singer-songwriter stopped her Wednesday evening show in Raleigh to tell attendees she was having difficulty keeping up with her newfound fame.

"I just want to be honest with the crowd. I just feel a little off today because I think that my career is just kind of going really fast and it's really hard to keep up. I'm just being honest that I'm just having a hard time today," the 26-year-old said at the Red Hat Ampitheater. "I'm not trying to give you a lesser show, it's just, there's a lot. Thank you for understanding. This is all I've ever wanted. It's just heavy sometimes."

FM Symphony shines Sunday, even after key musician collapses mid-song

April 22, 2024

Fargo, ND — Sunday’s Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra concert, the last of the year, was shaping up to be a show as glorious as the weather outside, but a medical emergency onstage cast a shadow over the afternoon. The musicians had just started the third piece of the day, Leonard Bernstein’s “On the Waterfront,” when principal trumpeter Tom Strait collapsed mid-song in Festival Concert Hall at North Dakota State University. Strait and the horns sit in the last row and on risers, so many musicians didn’t know what was happening behind them as trombonist Nat Dickey and fellow trumpet player Jeremy Brekke, who sit on either side of Strait, checked on him and attempted to get him back in his seat as tuba player and stage manager Doug Neill also came over to help. Realizing something was wrong, conductor Christopher Zimmerman halted the concert, then turned to the crowd and announced Strait had collapsed. He then asked if there was a doctor present and two women leapt up, hustled from the crowd onto the stage as musicians moved out of the way. Strait was able to stand and sit back down before Zimmerman announced that they would go into an early intermission. Shortly after, paramedics arrived in the lobby and wheeled in a stretcher to the backstage area as most musicians left the stage. After a few minutes Neill helped Strait gather up his instrument and jacket and the trumpeter was able to walk off the stage under his own power. When the audience returned, Zimmerman informed the crowd that Strait’s vitals checked out and that he was heading home to rest.

No age reported.

Christian singer Jeremy Camp asks for prayer ahead of surgery

March 11, 2024

Chart-topping Christian recording artist Jeremy Camp is asking fans for prayer about his surgery on Monday. “It’s cardiac ablation,” Camp wrote on social media. “They’ll go through the veins in my leg and they help this thing called AFib. My heart is in a crazy rhythm and it’s affecting a lot of things.” He added: “Tonight, I went into AFib on stage and had to cut the set short. That was difficult. It beats really really fast and I can’t breathe and it’s hard to function.”

No age reported.

Singer Monica Collapses On Stage During Houston Concert, Sparking Health Concerns

January 1, 2024

Renowned singer-songwriter Monica found herself in an alarming situation during a concert in Houston when she reportedly collapsed on stage. In the midst of performing her popular hit, “Angel of Mine,” the 43-year-old artist, instantly recognizable for her bleach blonde hair, appeared to lose consciousness and was promptly escorted off the stage by a crew member.

COLOMBIA

Renowned Vallenato singer Omar Geles hospitalized in Miami after medical emergency

April 29, 2024

The renowned Vallenato singer-songwriter Omar Geles is currently being held in a clinic in the city of Miami, United States, after suffering a physical decompensation during a performance. According to sources close to the artist, Geles was performing on Saturday night when he suddenly collapsed on stage. The medical emergency was immediate, and he was rushed to the clinic where he is currently receiving medical attention. The hospitalization of Omar Geles, 57, is due to severe pain in his chest and arms, which has generated concern among his followers and colleagues in the musical field. The singer-songwriter, who was in Miami for a week looking for opportunities in the American music industry, was scheduled to appear in San Jose, California, as part of his tour. However, due to his health, it is likely that he will not be able to fulfill this commitment. So far, the artist’s team has not issued any official statement about what happened or Geles’ current state of health.

UNITED KINGDOM

Adele suffers health scare during Las Vegas residency show

February 27, 2024

Adele is dealing with some medical woes, and will be going on vocal rest as a result. The "Rolling in the Deep" songstress admitted she wasn't her best self during one of her recent Las Vegas residency shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, telling that audience that her voice was a bit off and her chest was "on fire," according to DailyMail. "In the middle of last night—I'm sure you can hear it in my talking voice and my singing voice a little bit—your girl was tired. I didn't sleep very well... and Ursula from the ocean has come from my chest tonight. I can't hit my headnotes properly. I didn't sleep very well and my chest is on fire..." she addressed the crowd while on stage. Still, she didn't completely give up, though, pressing on through her discomfort, and confirming that the audience's positive energy helped her mood. "Straight after this show I am going on voice rest," she then declared, further joking, "Can you imagine how hard now me not talking for three days is?"

