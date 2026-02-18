My interview with Jimmy Dore, corrected
I always watch the Jimmy Dore show and I was so pleased to see you on it. Really enjoyed the interview!
Re Mark's comment about reading TV commercials with the same critical eye as movies (or Shakespeare): As a Baltimore Sun reporter 30 years ago writing a profile of Mark, I sat in on one of his Writing Seminars classes at Johns Hopkins (Mark was the department head). It was right after the super bowl and a student had taped it--not the game, just the commercials. Funniest 2 hours I'd ever spent in a classroom as Mark dissected the high production value ads, pointing out the subliminal (and not so subliminal) messaging.