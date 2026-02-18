News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

News from Underground by Mark Crispin Miller

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pepper Jackson's avatar
Pepper Jackson
1d

I always watch the Jimmy Dore show and I was so pleased to see you on it. Really enjoyed the interview!

Reply
Share
Joe Surkiewicz's avatar
Joe Surkiewicz
4h

Re Mark's comment about reading TV commercials with the same critical eye as movies (or Shakespeare): As a Baltimore Sun reporter 30 years ago writing a profile of Mark, I sat in on one of his Writing Seminars classes at Johns Hopkins (Mark was the department head). It was right after the super bowl and a student had taped it--not the game, just the commercials. Funniest 2 hours I'd ever spent in a classroom as Mark dissected the high production value ads, pointing out the subliminal (and not so subliminal) messaging.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Mark Crispin Miller · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture