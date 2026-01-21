A survey of the likely global toll of COVID “vaccination,” based on the reports collected by our worldwide team of researchers this past week.

To help support our work, consider subscribing or making a donation .

Cancelations

UNITED STATES

Astronaut medical issue on ISS forces early return for space station crew

January 9, 2026

A “serious medical condition” with a crew member aboard the International Space Station has ​led NASA to bring the astronaut and three crewmates back to Earth months ‌earlier than planned, the first such emergency return in the orbiting laboratory’s 25-year history, senior space agency officials ‌said. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman told reporters on Thursday in a short-notice press conference in Washington that he and medical officials made the decision to return the astronaut, whom he did not identify, because “the capability to diagnose and treat this properly does not live on the International ⁠Space Station.” The NASA officials did not ‌identify which of the Crew-11 mission’s four astronauts was experiencing the medical issue or describe its nature, citing the crew member’s privacy.

Link

Fans ‘Heartbroken’ as Beloved Band Cancels Tour Due to ‘Prolonged Illness and Injuries’

January 2, 2026

Fans of Big Time Rush are reacting with disappointment and concern after the group announced the cancellation of a stretch of upcoming U.S. tour dates, citing health issues following an intense year on the road. In a statement shared on social media, the band explained that touring extensively across the United States and Europe has taken a serious toll. “The tour has taken a toll, and on doctor’s orders, we need to pause to focus on our overall health as we’ve all sustained some form of prolonged illness and injuries.” As a result, Big Time Rush confirmed they are canceling their January 24 through February 13, 2026, U.S. college tour dates, which were part of their ongoing In Real Life Worldwide Tour. The group added that they hope to reschedule the affected shows in the future and that the tour is currently set to resume on February 17 in Mexico.

Link

Saints star wide receiver hospitalized after blood clot was found in his lung: report

January 1, 2026

New Orleans Saints star wide receiver Chris Olave will not play in Week 18 after a blood clot was reportedly found in his lung. The blood clot was caught early, and Olave was expected to be discharged from a hospital Thursday, according to Saints reporter Nick Underhill. Olave has no prior history of blood clots and is expected to be sidelined for about a month, according to ESPN. Olave, 25, a former Ohio State star, caught 100 passes for 1,163 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

Link

CANADA

Fans Praying For Comedian Colin Mochrie As He Undergoes Emergency Surgery

January 3, 2026

Beloved comedian Colin Mochrie [68] has postponed several performances after being diagnosed with a serious eye condition that requires emergency surgery. A joint statement sharedFriday, January 2, by Mochrie, hypnotist Asad Mecci, and the official HYPROV account confirmed that Mochrie has been diagnosed with a detached retina and will undergo emergency eye surgery. His medical team is said to be optimistic about a full recovery, though he has been advised to rest and heal before returning to the stage.

Link

UNITED KINGDOM

Iconic ‘80s Rocker Cancels First 2026 Concert After Harrowing Heath Scare

January 3, 2026

Morrissey’s 2026 touring plans are off to a rocky start. The 66-year-old singer was forced to cancel his first scheduled concert of the new year after experiencing a medical issue tied to prescription medication. The former Smiths frontman was set to perform Saturday, January 3, in Rancho Mirage, California, but a statement posted Friday on his website confirmed the show would be postponed due to “an adverse reaction to a prescription medication.”

Link

NEW ZEALAND

World champion mountain biker Sammie Maxwell to take a year off to focus on well-being

January 9, 2025

Auckland - Kiwi world champion mountain biker Sammie Maxwell is taking a year off to focus on her well-being. The 24-year-old is coming off a breakthrough year, when she became the first New Zealander to win a UCI World Series title, and was named a finalist for Halberg sportswoman of the year. However, the sabbatical means she won’t be defending the mountain bike world series cross country title she clinched in October.

Link