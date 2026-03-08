Celebs:

UNITED STATES

February 25, 2026

Former New York Rangers player Ron Duguay has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer, and his family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover his medical expenses. The hockey legend’s two daughters wrote in the fundraiser’s description that their father - who is currently dating former Alaska governor Sarah Palin - would never normally ask for help, “but after many conversations as a family, we decided to create this fundraiser for him because we’ve seen firsthand the weight this battle has placed on him, both physically and financially.” Duguay, 68, told Page Six that his cancer started in his colon, resulting in the removal of his appendix and gallbladder.

February 25, 2026

Jeriann Ritter [49], a meteorologist at WHO 13 News, an NBC affiliate in Iowa, revealed she’s been diagnosed with ALS. In an emotional and frank conversation with WHO sports director Keith Murphy that aired yesterday (Feb. 24), Ritter said doctors believe she has bulbar amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, to which there is no treatment or cure. She said the first symptom that prompted her to see a doctor was her speech. “I think my teeth are moving. Like, something’s weird,” she told her dentist, who thought Ritter maybe had symptoms of a stroke. Following several referrals and months of appointments, Ritter saw a neurologist, who noted something on Ritter’s tongue that led her to believe ALS was the reason for the change in speech. Going forward, she’s wants people to know that she’s not scared and wants to finish the race strong. “I didn’t forecast this storm hitting,” she said about her diagnosis through tears. “It’s raining right now, and I’m just trying to find the sunshine. But I’m gonna do what I’ve always been doing for almost 50 years of my life. I’m gonna live, and I’m gonna love. That’s what I’m gonna be doing.”

No age reported.

BRAZIL

February 26, 2026

Ivete Sangalo spoke about her state of health after being hospitalized in a hospital in Salvador this Wednesday (25). The singer, who built a mansion in her hometown, Juazeiro, revealed that she suffered from diarrhea, which she believes is the result of a viral infection. “Last night, I had diarrhea, probably a virus I caught. I had very intense diarrhea, a very strong headache. I spent the night going to the bathroom,” said Ivete, who has just finished her Carnival marathon that took her through several states in Brazil. Ivete showed her injured face to her followers. She claims she fainted due to dehydration and had cuts on her forehead and the side of her right eye. “Around seven in the morning, I think during my trip to the bathroom, I became dehydrated because of the diarrhea, my blood pressure dropped, and I fainted. I fell to the ground,” she recounts. Ivete assures fans it was just a scare and reassured them. “I want to assure you that I am well cared for, well attended to by very competent doctors. I appreciate the affection and concern, but I am fine and I will be wonderful.” This is the second time in recent years that Ivete has suffered health problems after the Carnival marathon. In 2024, a week after the end of the festivities, she was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia. As in 2026, she also reported having caught a viral infection.

UNITED KINGDOM

March 2, 2026

Hope Street star Finnian Garbutt has revealed that he’s in the ‘last stages of his life’ four years after being diagnosed with cancer. The 28-year-old star, who has portrayed fan-favourite police constable Ryan Power in the BBC One NI series since 2023, was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 25 after finding a lump behind his ear. The actor made the discovery in 2020 and, after lockdown lifted, his barber noticed that the lump had grown significantly. He was subsequently diagnosed with Stage 3 skin cancer. Finnian underwent 12 hour surgery in February 2022 and had 75 lymph nodes removed from his neck and his face. In August 2024, he was diagnosed with Stage IV melanoma, just two weeks before the arrival of his daughter. And on Sunday (March 1), he shared the devastating news on social media that the cancer had ‘progressed rapidly’. Writing on Instagram, Finnian said: ‘Over the last month or so I’ve been having quite a bit of pain in my back and hip. ‘My cancer team admitted me the other day for observations and to do a few scans. Unfortunately the scans have shown that the cancer has progressed rapidly in my body and I am now entering the last stages of life.’

February 27, 2026

Adam Thomas has been flooded with messages of support as he shared his latest health update, saying it was a ‘big day’ and opening up on the ‘unpredictable’ reality of living with a painful condition. The former Emmerdale actor first shared his battle with chronic pain, as a result of being diagnosed with arthritis at the age of 34. He told fans how he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis (RA), which came ahead of him taking part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023. At the time, he said his symptoms started with his knees before moving to his wrists, fingers and now ankles and toes. He said his diagnosis came after several blood tests and visits to doctors and hospitals. But Adam later told how his diagnosis had changed to psoriatic arthritis, which the NHS describes as a “long-term condition that causes joint pain, swelling and stiffness”. It was last year that the Waterloo Road star said he was ‘pain-free’ more than two years after he first started suffering from daily pain throughout his body. But in January, Adam was honest with fans as he admitted he’d suffered a setback. Now, Adam has shared a fresh update as shared a video in which he spoke about living with the autoimmune disease, as he tried to inject his medication himself for the first time.

Researcher’s note – Autoimmune arthritis/psoriatic arthritis/ rheumatoid arthritis can all be found on the List of Adverse Events in Pfizer’s Covid-19 mRNA Vaccine [sic] Post Marketing Experience Report under: APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST: https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

No age reported.

NORWAY

February 24, 2026

King Harald [89] is currently in Tenerife, but here the trip away from the cold of Norway has taken a turn. “His Majesty the King was admitted to the Hospital Universitario Hospiten Sur in Tenerife this evening. The king is being treated for infection and dehydration, and his condition is reportedly good. The Norwegian Royal House announces that King Harald’s personal physician is traveling to Tenerife to assist the local healthcare system. The royal couple is currently on a winter holiday in Tenerife. We will provide an update on the King’s health during Wednesday, February 25, after the physician has assessed the situation,” the Norwegian royal family concludes by writing.

SINGAPORE

February 25, 2026

Local actor Elvin Ng did not have the best start to the Year of the Horse. He experienced a close shave this week and could have even gone blind if he had not sought immediate medical attention. The 45-year-old Mediacorp artiste disclosed on social media on Feb 24 that he had undergone a retinal detachment/reattachment surgery on his right eye the previous evening. Retinal detachment is a medical emergency where the light-sensitive tissue at the back of the eye lifts or pulls away from its normal position, causing sudden flashes of light, a surge in floaters or a shadow/curtain over the vision. Retinal detachment surgery is a procedure performed to reattach the retina to the back of the eye. “It was very urgent and a major operation that had to be done ASAP, before fluid accumulation in the eye reached the eye centre, which could then cause permanent blindness,” Ng wrote. He posted photos of himself in a hospital gown before the procedure, on the operating table with his doctors and with his eye patched up as he prepared to be discharged.

Researcher’s note – 20,000% Increase in Retinal Eye Damage Following COVID-19 Vaccination [sic]: https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/05/20000-increase-in-retinal-eye-damage-following-covid-19-vaccination/

AUSTRALIA

February 26, 2026

NRL premiership winner Chad Townsend has been taken off a flight bound for Los Angeles after falling ill. Townsend got on the plane in Sydney before falling ill and had to be assisted by fellow passengers and paramedics before landing safely in America. “Understood he fainted and was feeling hot and cold,” Weidler said. The 35-year-old posted an update to social media on Thursday morning. “On the plane today I started to feel light headed and nauseous, I then started to get hot and cold flushes followed by constant sweating. I got up to go to the toilet and then fainted. I was attended to by an amazing doctor by the name of Jimmy... and nurse Brooke Gidley. I am so grateful for the care and support they showed me. The whole ordeal was a little scary but I just wanted to let everyone know that I am feeling fine.”

