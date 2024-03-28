UNITED STATES

Nicki Minaj postpones New Orleans concert: Rapper still sick after Rolling Loud California

March 18, 2024

Nicki Minaj postponed her Pink Friday 2 World Tour stop in New Orleans after succumbing to sickness. The move came after publicly revealing that she felt she had COVID after her sold-out Rolling Loud California performance last Friday, Mar. 15, 2024. The Smoothie King Center, where Nicki Minaj will hold her Gag City Tour in New Orleans, posted on its official Instagram account that the Queen of Rap pulled the plug on her concert stop four hours before the show. "Due to doctor's orders, Nicki Minaj must reschedule her NOLA show tonight," they explained. "As Nicki is still sick, our team does not want to run the risk of getting others sick, and Nicki would not be able to give NOLA the show they deserve.”

No age reported.

Link

Pistons forward Ausar Thompson to miss remainder of season with blood clot

March 20, 2024

Detroit Pistons rookie forward Ausar Thompson and center Isaiah Stewart are out for the rest of the season. Thompson has a blood clot, the team announced Wednesday. "I'm glad the doctors caught it," coach Monty Williams said. The team said doctors have cleared Thompson to resume conditioning after the season along with non-contact basketball activities and expect him to make a full return next season. Detroit has been vying with Washington and San Antonio for the league's worst record this season.

No age reported.

Link

Pastor urging lawmakers to expand Medicaid rushed to hospital after collapsing at Capitol

March 20, 2024

Jackson, MS - A minister collapsed at the Mississippi State Capitol on Wednesday while standing with fellow clergy members pleading with lawmakers to expand Medicaid coverage to some of the state’s poorest residents. The Rev. Darryl Magee, senior pastor at St. Thomas Missionary Baptist Church in Bolton, was carried away from the building by ambulance after experiencing a medical emergency. He was resuscitated by doctors at the Capitol and rushed to Baptist Medical Center, where he was awake and with family on early Wednesday afternoon. The emergency halted a press conference, where about 50 clergy members from different denominations were advocating for Medicaid expansion. Dozens of people watched silently in the rotunda while doctors worked to save the pastor’s life. Several bystanders hugged others or wiped tears from their faces, and many ministers prayed for Magee as he was being tended to.

No age reported.

Link

ARGENTINA

Footballer Javier Altamirano receives positive update after suffering from a seizure on the pitch

March 18, 2024

This morning’s game between Estudiantes and Boca Juniors was abandoned due to a medical emergency. Estudiantes club doctors have released a positive update regarding the health of footballer Javier Altamirano. Altamirano collapsed off the ball during the first half of his side’s Argentine League Cup-tie against Boca Juniors. Team-mates, some of whom were in tears, were seen rushing to the aid of the 24-year-old midfielder before he was treated by doctors from both sides and taken to hospital. Harrowing video footage of the incident shows the player's leg visibly shaking as he is treated by medical staff. Hugo Montenegro, the head of the Estudiantes' medical team, determined that Altamirano suffered a seizure and he was urgently rushed to Platense Medical Institute in an ambulance. Altamirano's pregnant wife was in the stands at the time of the incident and Estudiantes manager Eduardo Dominguez revealed that she accompanied the footballer to hospital. Shortly after the incident an official club statement offered a positive update confirming that the player is in a stable condition. It reads: “He is in hospital under observation and to complete studies. A CT scan was performed, which showed no obvious pathological images."

Link

FRANCE

Australian Open star Arthur Cazaux motionless after sudden mid-match collapse at Miami Open

March 18, 2024

Australian Open breakout star Arthur Cazaux has suffered a worrying fainting episode in the heat at the Miami Open. The 21-year-old led his French countryman Harold Mayot in the third set of their first-round qualifying when his health scare ended the match after two hours and 10 minutes. Mayot was in the opening stages of his service motion when Cazaux suddenly rocked to his left and fell to the court. Cazaux, who has long counted his fitness as one of his biggest advantages, settled on his back and was briefly motionless before an official rushed to his aide. In a positive sign, he was awake and talking when he left the court in a wheelchair.

Link

A cyclist suffering from a heart attack in the middle of a race

March 17, 2024

Just started, the race reserved for the 135 competitors in the Access category was interrupted, before being canceled outright. Shortly before the first passage on the line of the 16 laps to be covered, a competitor suffering from a malaise collapsed on the roadway and remained on the ground, in cardio-respiratory arrest. First aid was present very quickly on site, and provided a long cardiac massage before the arrival of the firefighters of Pont-d'ain and the paramedics from Ambérieu-en-Bugey and their defibrillator. Evacuated to the hospital in Bourg, Andrea Costa, aged 28, and licensed at the Chablais Léman club, was stabilized when she left the race site.

Link

ITALY

Andy Murray's opponent Matteo Berrettini nearly collapses in 'very worrying scenes' at Miami Open

March 20, 2024

Matteo Berrettini [27] appeared to almost collapse during the second set of his defeat to Andy Murray at the Miami Open on Wednesday. The Italian almost lost his balance as he was preparing to serve and had to be seen by doctors before resuming the first-round clash. Berrettini was set to serve at 5-2 down and bounced the ball in his usual setup on the baseline. But he appeared to lose balance, using his racket to hold himself up as he almost fell to his right. The 27-year-old clutched his head as he stumbled a couple of yards across the court. The umpire made her way over to Berrettini to check on him and the medics were quick to attend by the side of the court. Berrettini had his blood pressure taken as he also took on more fluids and energy supplements. Former British No 1 Tim Henman was on co-commentary for Sky Sports and was shocked by the incident. Henman said: "That was so unexpected. Berrettini has been playing good tennis and moving well, and all of a sudden looked extremely wobbly on his feet." Annabel Croft also gave her verdict on the incident, claiming she thought Berrettini was 'going to faint'. Berrettini was deemed fit enough to continue and kept the second set alive, winning his next service game to love. But Murray then saw out the set 6-3 to take it to a decider. Henman still questioned whether Berrettini was in a condition to compete in the remainder of the match. He said: "The question mark right now is Berrettini. He obviously had a bit of a strange turn at the end of that second set, feeling very dizzy on the court.”

Link

Accident in Villongo, cyclist falls: air ambulance intervenes, hospitalized in serious condition

March 19, 2024

Villongo (Bergamo) – Accident, this morning shortly after 10, in via Aldo Moro in Villongo, in the Bergamo area. A 74-year-old man fell from his bike, probably due to a sudden illness. The alarm immediately went off and the emergency services were called, with the air ambulance that took off from Bergamo, an ambulance and a medical car. The cyclist was hospitalized in code red at the Papa Giovanni XXIII hospital and is now in serious condition.

Link

Soccer: Atalanta v Fiorentina postponed as Barone ill

March 17, 2024

The Atalanta-Fiorentina match scheduled to take place at 6 pm will be postponed due to a serious illness of the general manager of the Viola, Giuseppe 'Joe' Barone, which occurred in the team's training close to the match, ANSA learned Sunday. Barone, who will be 58 on Wednesday, is feared to have suffered a heart attack or stroke.

Link

KENYA

I'm stressed! Stevo Simple Boy speaks after collapsing on live TV

March 16, 2024

Stevo Simple Boy [34] collapsed on Friday during a live appearance on Citizen TV's popular entertainment show, "10 Over 10". He had just performed two of his tracks; Freshi Barida and Vichuna, and was energetic as he danced with the attendees of the show. However, as he was being interviewed by the show host Azeezah Hashim, he appeared to bend forward, holding his knees, before falling on his back. This caused immediate concern among both the audience present at the show and viewers watching the broadcast, and the show paused briefly. The unexpected turn of events left everyone on edge, prompting fans to flood social media platforms with well-wishes for Stevo's speedy recovery. After a brief but tense moment, it was reported that Stevo Simple Boy had regained consciousness and was in stable condition. Later, it was confirmed that the artist was being attended to and would issue a comprehensive update later.

No age reported.

Link

SOUTH AFRICA

Orlando Pirates star Makhehleni Makhaula collapsed in Nedbank Cup match between Soweto giants & NFD side Hungry Lions

March 16, 2024

The mood at the Orlando Stadium was somber towards the end of the first half when midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula [34] dropped to the ground unchallenged. "He is communicating, he just had pain on the lower right hand side of his stomach. It was a major pain there but he is communicating, he is conscious and he is getting medical attention," said SuperSport TV's pitch side presenter, Carol Tshabalala.



Link