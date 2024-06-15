UNITED STATES

Noam Chomsky suffered a medical event in June 2023

June 8, 2024

No doubt like many other people around the world, we have been surprised and profoundly concerned that Noam Chomsky has not commented publicly on current events: in particular of Palestinians. We have just seen messages posted on reddit from Bev Stohl, Noam's longtime assistant at MIT for 24 years until he moved to Arizona in 2017. The first one, posted around four months ago, says:

Hi Fellow Redditors,

I've been replying to questions on other people's posts about why Noam Chomsky hasn't been returning emails, or interviewing. I'm grateful for the few of you who suggested that I create my own post. So, here it is. I'm in contact with a close family member, and we know the basics, and hope to know more in the near future. In a nutshell, Noam is 95 years old and suffered a medical event in June. As many have noticed, he has not been writing, corresponding, or interviewing, as his health situation has taken the majority of his time and energy. He is still with us, now watching the news (he doesn't look happy about what he's watching). I will answer basic questions and give you updates as the family member I'm in touch with feels comfortable. Meanwhile, keep doing your good work.

Best,

Bev Stohl

Further updates from Bev indicate that there has been no improvement in Noam's condition then and that it is very unlikely he will return to the public eye. Around one month ago, she added: 'His ability to speak is complicated by factors I can't yet disclose. When the relative I'm in touch with visited him a month ago, he did not communicate with her. He is not ambulatory. I'm not sure for how long this will go on. He is not in pain. His eyes are open and he seems to be watching what's happening around him.' This is all very upsetting to hear. But we thought that we should share this information as the comments from Noam's former assistant are in the public domain, although not well known or widely disseminated.

Link

Noam Chomsky calls for unvaccinated to be ‘isolated’ from society in resurfaced clip:

Link

Oprah Winfrey breaks silence after being rushed to the hospital

June 12, 2024

Oprah Winfrey [70] is speaking out following her medical crisis, and the famous TV icon wants Americans to know that she's okay. Winfrey had been battling a severe stomach virus that required a trip to the hospital. In a video chat with her good friend Gayle King, Oprah confirmed that she needed to go to the emergency room. The celeb battled severe dehydration. She said, "I was in the emergency room. I was so [dehydrated]. I couldn't keep enough water down to get hydrated. So I went to the emergency room for that and that's just it." According to Oprah, several people in her family had been battling the illness. It had just been jumping from one person to the next. Winfrey detailed how she got sick. She said, "Five people in my household had the same thing. I would say keep your hands washed because I hear it's being transmitted through... the doctor told me that [the virus] lives on the doorknobs and railings for like, ten hours. So if you come across somebody who's been in the house and they've gone down the stairs, then you went down the stairs and you didn't wash your hands you end up with it."

Link

Two more than likely “vaxxidents”:

Fans are sending ‘prayers’ to Carrie Underwood after she falls off the stage at her South Carolina show: ‘Hope she’s ok!’

June 10, 2024

Carrie Underwood was an unstoppable force at the Carolina Country Music Fest, even after a small stage mishap threatened to rain on her parade . As the headlining performer at the festival in Myrtle Beach on Sunday, June 9th, the Grammy winner, 41, wowed audiences despite some unexpected obstacles. According to the American Idol alum, the ending of her set was “quite unexpected,” but that didn’t stop her from putting on a fantastic show. Video footage captured by TMZ shows the “Denim & Rhinestones singer taking a slight tumble while descending some stairs, causing some fans to shout in surprise. Since her fall, many have taken to social media to share their “prayers” for Underwood and wish her a fast recovery from any injuries she may have experienced in the moment.



Link

Sen. John Fetterman rear ends driver on highway, he and his wife taken to hospital

June 10, 2024

Democrat Senator John Fetterman was involved in a car accident over the weekend, where he rear-ended another driver and went to the hospital “out of abundance of caution,” according to the New York Post. The senator was with his wife, Gisele, at the time of the accident on Sunday, and both were taken to a nearby hospital in order to be treated for their “minor” injuries. Maryland State Police provided further details on the accident, stating that the crash “happened shortly before 8 a.m.” and that Fetterman was driving the car that rear-ended another vehicle. “According to a preliminary investigation, a Chevrolet Traverse and a Chevrolet Impala were both traveling west on I-70 when for unknown reasons, the Traverse struck the rear of the Impala. The driver of the Traverse is identified as John Fetterman, 54, of Pennsylvania,” Maryland State Police said in a statement to the New York Post. In May 2022, the 54-year-old senator suffered a stroke as he was campaigning for his seat. Since then, Fetterman has had trouble speaking fluidly and processing conversations, and he occasionally uses devices in congressional hearings and routine conversations to transcribe spoken words in real time.

Link

Giants TE Darren Waller retires after 1 season with team, describes scary medical situation that preceded decision

June 9, 2024

Former Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller has retired from the NFL at 31 years old after a single season with the New York Giants. Waller addressed his decision in a YouTube video released Sunday afternoon. He mentioned his recent divorce from WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum and described a frightening medical situation off the field last season that "forced me into a position to re-evaluate." Waller didn't explain what the medical condition was, but described a scene that led to a hospital stay midway through the season while he was away from the team with a hamstring injury suffered in Week 8 against the Jets. "Last season in New Jersey, we played the Jets on October 29," Waller said. "I got hurt that game. The following week, the Giants were playing the Raiders in Vegas. ... I started to feel like this fever coming on. ... The fever starts to build, I start to get the chills and stuff like that. By the time I pull into my parking garage at my condo and get out of the car, I'm, like, shaking pretty violently, like uncontrollably." Waller said that he "couldn't breath" in his bed the next morning and called 911. He said that paramedics responded and that he ended up spending 3 1/2 days in a hospital. "Was pretty clear I almost just lost my life," Waller said. "I don’t know if I really feel like if I would’ve died that I would’ve felt great about how my life was going." Waller didn't share his diagnosis, but went on to say that his passions in life had changed.

Link

Justin Baldoni hospitalized with an infection ahead of ‘It Ends With Us’ release

June 8, 2024

“It Ends With Us” and “Jane the Virgin” star Justin Baldoni spent the last week in the hospital with an unidentified infection, the actor said in a post on Instagram on Monday. “Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective,” he captioned a carousel of photos.

No age reported.

Link

Fanum reveals he had a heart attack and thought he was going to die

June 14, 2024

If you are someone who watches a lot of Twitch, or pays attention to streaming in general, you certainly know who Fanum is. Today, Fanum [26] delivered some shocking news about his health. Taking to Twitter, the content creator noted that he actually had a heart attack a few days ago. Although he didn't go into the specifics of what happened, he revealed that it was so bad he thought he was going to die.

Link

Top 2026 recruit Jenica Lewis maintains positive mindset despite diabetes diagnosis

June 13, 2024

Top 2026 [basketball] recruit Jenica Lewis [16] was diagnosed with diabetes almost a year ago. Lewis had to change nearly everything about how she lived her life – carrying bags with her to take shots and constantly worrying that something bad would happen at school or practice.



Link

mRNA Covid “vaccines” worsen diabetes, study finds: