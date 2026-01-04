I’m still getting emails (although not that many) from Trump-worshippers nettled, or enraged, that, in my latest compilation of reports on sick celebrities, I included several noting signs that Trump’s not well. For instance:

Hi Mark,

I guess I didn’t realize you were suffering from TDS until the last couple of days. Guess I’ll see how bad it gets before unsubscribing from your content.

Be well and I hope you can recover! 🥺

First, let me say that there is nothing hostile in that post, which merely takes due notice of the signs that Trump is in decline—as Biden was (and so we included similar reports about his health at the time). Of course, Trump & Co., and rightists generally, hammered Biden’s obvious decrepitude for partisan advantage, just as much current coverage of Trump’s symptoms is Democratic/“leftist” propaganda.

But it is possible—and, in fact, necessary—to take note of realities that have been played up, or exploited, by “the other side,” if there’s clear evidence for those realities. I doubt that any reasonable people (a disappearing species) have not noticed the stark difference between Trump back then and Trump today—that, this year, he’s been far more erratic, inarticulate, explosive and even nastier than usual (signs of a ravaged limbic system); that—for all his boasts of perfect health—he looks, often, like a dead man walking; that he keeps nodding off, sometimes has trouble on the stairs, now and then appears to have Bell’s palsy, and has that heavily-made-up hand; and so on.

Not to notice such realities would be just as wrong as it was when the shoe was on the other foot, and the Democrats were struggling to insist that Biden was all there (and that Kamala Harris was intelligent). Now it’s Trump’s diehard supporters doing the same—an odd way to show fealty, if you think about it, since such furious denial of Trump’s condition certainly does Trump no good. With supporters like those, Trump needs no enemies, since they should be concerned about the president’s well-being, instead of foaming at the mouth when anybody dares suggest that he’s not well.

This extends beyond Trump’s affect and appearance to his appalling habits (about which RFK, Jr. might offer him a word of caution, if Susie Wiles would let him in the room): his highly toxic junk-food diet (which he favors, he says, because he knows it’s “clean”); his daily aspirin-munching; his insufficient sleep (since he would rather vent online in the wee hours than get some badly-needed rest). It’s all very well that he plays lots of golf, and takes plenty of “vacations” at his other properties (contrary to those claiming that he keeps on passing out because he “works long hours”). But if, as I believe, he got jabbed, then boosted, and got a flu shot, his fits of recreation cannot possibly make up for his debilitating life-style.

So those of his supporters who charge me with “TDS” for merely pointing all this out should check their own derangement, which has them fiercely sharing Trump’s delusions vis-a-vis his health (and everything else he rambles on about it). As for me, I’ve never been afflicted with that “syndrome,” and have even written on it critically, and often, in these posts. In short, I can say with confidence that I have never been subject to tribalist afflictions. I have a great community of readers who know this, and read my work here for that very reason. Those (few?) who were miffed by my including Trump in that last compilation should unsubscribe—especially since I’ll soon be posting more extensively, and far more critically, on Trump, and “the left,” since both together are to blame for the ongoing destruction of America, or what’s left of it, and will be until both “sides” wake up, and join forces to take down our real overlords.